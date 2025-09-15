MEXC birža
To Connect Job Providers With Job Executors
The post To Connect Job Providers With Job Executors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Keep3rV1 is a decentralized protocol that aims to connect job providers (requesters) with job executors (keepers) in the Ethereum ecosystem. Keepers perform tasks for the job providers, which can range from executing smart contracts to providing off-chain data. Keep3rV1 provides a marketplace for these services, creating an environment where participants can interact and transact. KP3R is the native utility token of the Keep3rV1 protocol. It serves several key purposes:, including the governance, where KP3R token holders have the ability to participate in the governance of the protocol. They can propose and vote on changes to the system, such as parameter adjustments and upgrades. Keepers who execute jobs on the platform are rewarded with KP3R tokens. Additionally, KP3R tokens can be staked to participate in the platform’s decision-making and earn staking rewards. Keep3rV1’s goal is to create an efficient and decentralized network for outsourcing tasks within the Ethereum ecosystem, helping to address scalability and resource constraints while providing opportunities for participants to earn rewards. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/keep3rv1-kp3r-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 00:25
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Wins 100-Meter Finals With Record Time
The post Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Wins 100-Meter Finals With Record Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Gold medallist, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of Team United States, poses for a photo with the national flag after victory in the Women’s 100 Metres Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Getty Images Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is a world champion! On Sunday, world leader Jefferson-Wooden claimed her well-deserved 100-meter world title with a new championships record in 10.61. The 24-year-old creating history on the tracks of history is now the fourth-fastest woman in history. Jefferson-Wooden was followed by Jamaica’s Tina Clayton, posting a time of 10.76. The 21-year-old Clayton, reviving Jamaica’s dominance in the category, is now the youngest sprinter to claim a world title in the 100-meter event. Olympic champion Julien Alfred clinched bronze in 10.84. “It has been an amazing year. I have been dreaming of this moment. Instead of putting the pressure on myself and taking it as something overwhelming, I was just embracing it,” a proud Jefferson-Wooden revealed. Following this win, Jefferson-Wooden remains unbeaten in the 100-meter category, highlighting her dominance this season. Her time is now the fastest time of the season, surpassing her own previous season-best and personal-best time of 10.65 set at the U.S. trials. ForbesJulien Alfred And Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Win 100-Meter Heats With Top TimesBy Paras J. Haji The sprinter aiming to win double this year is now “excited” for the 200-meter race on Wednesday. She currently holds the second position in the world rankings in this category, with a personal best time of 21.84, the second-fastest time of the season. Notably, Alfred, who posted the fastest time in the heats, was expected to be a strong contender for her first world title. However, the 24-year-old struggled halfway through the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 00:21
XRP Price Prediction for September 14
The post XRP Price Prediction for September 14 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most of the coins are in the red zone on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats. XRP chart by CoinStats XRP/USD The price of XRP has fallen by almost 4% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is near the local support of $3. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day. You Might Also Like However, if a bounce back from the current prices does not happen, the fall may continue to the $2.95 zone soon. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $3.1560. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the decline is likely to continue to the $2.90-$2.95 range. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the rate of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels. The volume is low, which means neither side has enough energy for a further sharp move. All in all, consolidation around the current prices is the more likely scenario. XRP is trading at $3.032 at press time. Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-14-0
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 00:19
Tron Edges Past Key Blockchains with Revenue Surge
Tron has significantly outpaced major blockchain competitors, posting remarkable revenue figures over the last 24 hours. Data from Defillama revealed that Tron accrued $1.14 million in just one day, whereas Ethereum and Solana recorded $174,000 and $175,000, respectively.Continue Reading:Tron Edges Past Key Blockchains with Revenue Surge
Coinstats
2025/09/15 00:18
Tron Outpaces Major Blockchains with Astounding Revenue Generation
Tron excels by generating substantial revenue in a single day. High stablecoin transactions drive Tron's revenue production. Continue Reading:Tron Outpaces Major Blockchains with Astounding Revenue Generation The post Tron Outpaces Major Blockchains with Astounding Revenue Generation appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/15 00:17
Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Buy Today
TLDR Two quantum computing stocks use alternative tech approaches vs major competitors IonQ trapped ion method works at room temperature with better accuracy D-Wave quantum annealing targets optimization problems and logistics applications Both avoid costly superconducting systems used by Alphabet, Microsoft, IBM Pure-play quantum stocks offer higher risk but potential massive upside The quantum computing [...] The post Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Buy Today appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/15 00:17
SHIB Burn Rate Soars 1,932% as Over 2 Million Tokens Are Removed
TLDR SHIB’s burn rate jumped 1,932%, removing over 2 million tokens in 24 hours. The total supply of SHIB now stands at 589 trillion tokens after recent burns. Weekly burn rate dropped by 81.12%, showing fluctuating burn efforts. SHIB price dropped by 5.15%, despite the major burn rate surge. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced a [...] The post SHIB Burn Rate Soars 1,932% as Over 2 Million Tokens Are Removed appeared first on CoinCentral.
SHIB
$0.00001304
-0.53%
SHIBA
$0.000000000602
+0.16%
MAJOR
$0.15981
-0.03%
Coincentral
2025/09/15 00:16
Bitcoin koers test opnieuw $117.000 weerstand rond FOMC besluit
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Bitcoin koers nadert opnieuw de zone tussen $116.000 en $117.000. Dit prijsgebied functioneert al weken als weerstand en bepaalt of een nieuwe poging richting de all-time high mogelijk wordt. De timing valt samen met het rentebesluit van de Federal Reserve aankomende woensdag, waar een renteverlaging van 25 basispunten wordt verwacht. Kan de Bitcoin koers hiermee door de weerstand heen duwen? FOMC besluit kan Bitcoin koers beïnvloeden De vergadering van het Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) staat centraal deze week. Na negen maanden zonder renteverlaging wordt algemeen verwacht dat de Fed de rente met 0,25% verlaagt. Dit zou direct invloed hebben op liquiditeit in de markt. Een lagere rente maakt lenen goedkoper en verhoogt de vraag naar risicovolle assets zoals aandelen en tokens. In eerdere cycli leidde dit vaak tot meer instroom richting Bitcoin, omdat institutionele investeerders alternatieven zoeken buiten de traditionele markten. De kans op dit scenario is toegenomen doordat inflatiecijfers in de VS de laatste maanden licht zijn gedaald. Ook de Amerikaanse dollarindex (DXY) liet recent een terugval zien. Een zwakkere dollar maakt Bitcoin relatief aantrekkelijker voor buitenlandse kopers. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Bitcoin koers test opnieuw $117.000 weerstand rond FOMC besluit document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische structuur rond $116.000 voor Bitcoin koers Op de futuresmarkt bij CME sloten contracten vorige week rond $112.000, terwijl de opening bij $108.000 lag. Daaruit blijkt dat er sterke steun is opgebouwd in de zone net boven $110.000. De huidige focus ligt op het doorbreken van de weerstandszone rond $116.000 tot $117.000. Dit niveau hield meerdere keren stand in augustus en begin september. Wordt deze barrière doorbroken, dan ligt de weg open richting de all-time high rond $120.000. Lukt het niet om dit gebied te passeren, dan blijft $110.000 een belangrijke steun waar in eerdere correcties kopers actief werden. $BTC It’s weekend! Not expecting much seeing where BTC trades at and with volatility relatively low overall last week. Solid push this week into the $116K-$117K local resistance. Bulls would want to break that region next week to get back to that ATH region. FOMC on wednesday… pic.twitter.com/N0EXbz8hyL — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) September 13, 2025 On-chain data bevestigt whale activiteit Nieuwe on-chain gegevens laten zien dat grote wallets recent meer dan $1,2 miljard aan Bitcoin naar cold storage hebben verplaatst. Dit betekent dat whales hun tokens weghalen van beurzen en vasthouden voor de langere termijn. Historisch gezien duidt dit gedrag vaak op vertrouwen in een hogere koers op middellange termijn. Doordat deze tokens niet direct beschikbaar zijn voor verkoop, daalt de liquiditeit op beurzen. Dit kan bij plotselinge vraag leiden tot snellere prijsbewegingen. Naast deze verschuiving naar cold storage is ook het open interest in futures stabiel gebleven, wat erop wijst dat traders geen extreem hoge leverage inzetten. Dit wijst eerder op een geconsolideerde positieopbouw dan op kortetermijnspeculatie. Belang van handelsvolume rond weerstand van Bitcoin koers Analisten volgen vooral het volume rond de $116.000-zone. Alleen wanneer er een duidelijke stijging in handelsvolume plaatsvindt bij een doorbraak, geldt de weerstand als doorbroken. Zonder extra volume is de kans groter dat de koers opnieuw terugvalt. De afgelopen weken was de volatiliteit relatief laag. Lage volatiliteit in combinatie met accumulatie door whales wijst vaak op een voorbereidingsfase voordat de markt een grotere beweging maakt. Macro-economie en politiek Naast de Fed-vergadering speelt ook de geopolitieke context mee. Sinds de herverkiezing van president Trump in 2024 ligt de nadruk meer op economische groei en lagere belastingen. Dit beleid kan extra steun bieden aan risicovolle assets. Daarnaast blijven institutionele producten zoals Bitcoin ETF’s kapitaal aantrekken. Volgens recente cijfers steeg het beheerde vermogen in grote fondsen met honderden miljoenen dollars, wat de vraag naar Bitcoin verder vergroot. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin koers test opnieuw $117.000 weerstand rond FOMC besluit is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/15 00:16
Solana Price Prediction 2025—$250 Target As Whales Accumulate & ETF Buzz Grows
The post Solana Price Prediction 2025—$250 Target As Whales Accumulate & ETF Buzz Grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts are keeping a close eye on Solana (SOL) to see if the token will hit the $250 mark. A potential ETF decision is one of the biggest drivers fueling speculation. At the same time, whales are continually stacking up, supporting market confidence. As focus on SOL increases, many investors are also diversifying their investments into some of the high upside coins, such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, which is in high demand as a breakout opportunity. Price Analysis for Solana Solana is trading at around $203 after compressing inside a symmetrical triangle on the two-hour chart. Buyers defend higher lows near $194 and $189. However, sellers are still active near $212 and $217. The 50-period SMA at $205.02 is immediate resistance. On the other hand, the 200-period SMA at $194.37 supports the lower boundary. The upper trendline tops rallies around $208, while demand rises from $189. Key resistance levels are still $212 and $217. More so, support zones are firm at $199, $194, and $189. The Relative Strength Index is at 52, indicating neutral momentum. A breakout above $208 could open the path towards $212 and eventually $250. Conversely, failure may drive the price back to $199 and $194. Solana Hits New Milestones Solana generated $148 million in application revenue in August (92% year-over-year increase). Consequently, this overtook all other blockchains. Additionally, trading volume also surged. Perpetual futures have $43.8 billion and decentralized exchanges processed $144 billion year-over-year. Meanwhile, on-chain growth also accelerated. Solana accommodated 2.9 billion transactions, which is over 4 times the sum of the output competitors. Active addresses doubled to 83 million addresses, and the creation of tokens spread quickly. August saw 843,000 new tokens launched, with 357 reaching valuations above $1 million. These figures are an important point in the growing strength of Solana’s ecosystem. ETF Speculation…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 00:16
Will Ripple IPO in 2025? John Deaton Sparks Investor Debate
The post Will Ripple IPO in 2025? John Deaton Sparks Investor Debate appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News An investor recently shared a letter from Cherokee Acquisition, a firm that buys bankruptcy and distressed claims. The letter revealed Cherokee’s interest in acquiring claims tied to Linqto Texas, LLC (Case No. 25-90186) at discounted prices. Cherokee’s Proposal Cherokee laid out two ranges for its bid: claims above $100,000 were priced between 70% and 75%, …
CoinPedia
2025/09/15 00:14
