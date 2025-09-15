2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Quantum Computing Advances Raise Long-Term Questions for Bitcoin Security

Quantum Computing Advances Raise Long-Term Questions for Bitcoin Security

The post Quantum Computing Advances Raise Long-Term Questions for Bitcoin Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 14 September 2025 | 19:33 Quantum computing is emerging as one of the biggest long-term risks to Bitcoin’s security model. While classical computers cannot realistically crack Bitcoin’s cryptography, experts warn that quantum machines could one day change that. The threat comes from Shor’s algorithm, which in theory allows quantum computers to derive private keys from public ones. For now, the hardware simply isn’t advanced enough, but researchers agree the clock is ticking. Many believe the mid-2030s will mark the first serious danger window, when fault-tolerant quantum devices might reach the scale required to undermine Bitcoin’s elliptic curve cryptography. A recent set of probability forecasts places the risk at almost negligible levels before 2030, gradually rising to about one in four by the early 2030s. The danger climbs steeply after that: between 2035 and 2039, the chance of a key-breaking machine is seen as nearly 60%. By the 2040s, the likelihood could be overwhelming, approaching certainty by mid-century if development continues unchecked. What could bring that timeline forward are sudden breakthroughs, such as building machines with millions of reliable qubits or a successful public demonstration of Shor’s algorithm at scale. Any government shift from long-term planning to urgent migration would also be a clear signal that the risk has become immediate. To stay ahead, specialists recommend gradual preparation rather than last-minute panic. That includes discouraging key reuse, moving coins from exposed addresses, experimenting with hybrid or post-quantum signatures before the end of the decade, and completing large-scale migration by the early 2030s. The goal is to ensure Bitcoin’s network is fully post-quantum ready well before the risk becomes real. For now, Bitcoin remains secure. But as quantum research accelerates, its community faces a critical question: will it adapt in time, or will the very innovation driving the next era of…
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.82%
RealLink
REAL$0.0628-0.78%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194073-0.73%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 00:42
Dalintis
Top Wall Street Analysts Back These Three AI-Powered Tech Stocks

Top Wall Street Analysts Back These Three AI-Powered Tech Stocks

TLDR Broadcom secured a $10 billion customer deal and expects AI revenue to reach $45 billion in fiscal 2026 Zscaler delivered strong Q4 results with 31% growth in remaining performance obligations for fourth consecutive quarter Oracle reported 359% year-over-year growth in remaining performance obligations to $455 billion JPMorgan raised Broadcom’s price target to $400, Stifel [...] The post Top Wall Street Analysts Back These Three AI-Powered Tech Stocks appeared first on CoinCentral.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1366-8.38%
Dalintis
Coincentral2025/09/15 00:42
Dalintis
Google AI Summaries: Penske Media’s Landmark Lawsuit Challenges Digital Content Rights

Google AI Summaries: Penske Media’s Landmark Lawsuit Challenges Digital Content Rights

BitcoinWorld Google AI Summaries: Penske Media’s Landmark Lawsuit Challenges Digital Content Rights In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, where blockchain technology is exploring new paradigms for content ownership and creator compensation, a significant legal battle is unfolding that underscores the fundamental challenges facing traditional media. Google AI Summaries are at the heart of a groundbreaking lawsuit, raising critical questions about copyright, fair use, and the economic future of online publishing. As the crypto world grapples with NFTs and decentralized content platforms, the mainstream media’s struggle against tech giants like Google provides a stark parallel, highlighting the universal need for clear digital content rights and equitable value exchange. Penske Media Lawsuit: A Bold Challenge to Google’s AI Ambitions The digital publishing world is buzzing following the announcement of a landmark legal challenge: the Penske Media Lawsuit against Google. Penske Media Corporation (PMC), the influential owner behind iconic publications like Rolling Stone, Billboard, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter, has taken a firm stand. The core accusation is Google’s alleged illegal use of publishers’ content to generate AI summaries, a practice PMC claims directly undermines their business model and copyright. While this isn’t the first time publishers or authors have sued AI companies over related intellectual property concerns, PMC’s suit marks a significant escalation, specifically targeting Google and its parent company, Alphabet, for their implementation of AI-generated summaries within search results. This legal action underscores a growing tension between content creators and the AI models that consume and repurpose their work, setting a precedent for how Google AI Summaries might operate in the future. Understanding the AI Overviews Impact on Publishers Since their introduction last year, Google’s AI Overviews have been a point of contention. Google touts these summaries as making search “more helpful” and creating “new opportunities for content to be discovered.” However, many publishers, including PMC, argue the opposite. They contend that by providing quick, AI-generated answers directly in search results, Google is effectively cannibalizing the very traffic that sustains their operations. PMC’s lawsuit goes further, accusing Google of leveraging its dominant market position to “coerce PMC into permitting Google to republish PMC’s content in AI Overviews” and to use that content for training its AI models. This raises fundamental questions about fair competition and the ethical use of intellectual property in the age of generative AI. Google spokesperson José Castañeda has stated the company will “defend against these meritless claims,” emphasizing that AI Overviews send traffic to a “greater diversity of sites.” However, the AI Overviews Impact on individual publisher revenue streams remains a critical point of debate. The Publisher Copyright Dilemma: An Unwilling Exchange? At the heart of the Penske Media Lawsuit lies a dispute over the foundational “bargain” of the open web. Traditionally, publishers allowed Google to crawl their websites in an “exchange of access for traffic.” This symbiotic relationship provided Google with content for its search index and, in return, directed users to publisher sites, generating ad, subscription, and affiliate revenue. The lawsuit argues that Google has fundamentally altered this agreement. “As a condition of indexing publisher content for search, Google now requires publishers to also supply that content for other uses that cannibalize or preempt search referrals,” the lawsuit claims. For PMC and other publishers, the only way to opt out of this new arrangement is to remove themselves entirely from Google search, a move described as “devastating” given Google’s market dominance. This puts publishers in a precarious position, challenging the very essence of Publisher Copyright in the digital age. Protecting Digital Content Rights in the AI Era The financial implications for publishers are significant. PMC’s lawsuit specifically highlights “significant declines in clicks from Google searches since Google started rolling out AI Overviews.” Fewer clicks directly translate to less ad revenue, and also threaten vital subscription and affiliate income streams, which “rely on people actually visiting PMC sites.” While Google has pushed back against these complaints, asserting that AI Overviews do not reduce traffic, the lawsuit points out that “Google has offered no credible competing information regarding search referral traffic.” This dispute is not just about lost revenue; it’s about the long-term viability of quality journalism and independent content creation. Ensuring robust Digital Content Rights is paramount for the sustainability of the media ecosystem, particularly as AI models become more sophisticated in content generation and summarization. The outcome of this lawsuit could shape how content creators are compensated and recognized for their work in the AI-driven future. Broader Implications for Google AI Summaries and the Tech Landscape This legal challenge arrives at a critical juncture for Google. The company recently navigated an antitrust trial, where a federal judge ruled it acted illegally to maintain a monopoly in online search. However, the judge ultimately decided against ordering a breakup of Google’s businesses, partly citing increasing competition in the AI space. The Penske Media Lawsuit, by directly challenging Google’s AI practices, re-ignites scrutiny of its market power and influence. It joins a growing chorus of legal actions from authors and publishers against various AI companies, all grappling with the complexities of intellectual property in the age of large language models. The resolution of this case will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences, potentially redefining the relationship between search engines, AI developers, and the content creators who fuel the digital economy. It will set a precedent for how companies can ethically use publicly available information to train AI and how creators can protect their Publisher Copyright in an increasingly automated world. The Penske Media Lawsuit against Google represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over artificial intelligence, copyright, and the future of digital publishing. As AI technologies continue to advance, the tension between innovation and fair compensation for content creators will only intensify. This case is more than just a dispute between a media conglomerate and a tech giant; it’s a battle for the fundamental principles that underpin the open web and the economic models that sustain quality journalism. The outcome will likely influence how Google AI Summaries are implemented, how Digital Content Rights are enforced, and ultimately, whether content creators can thrive in an AI-dominated search landscape. To learn more about the latest AI news and its impact on digital content, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Google AI Summaries: Penske Media’s Landmark Lawsuit Challenges Digital Content Rights first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.82%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0173+0.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08859-1.68%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 00:40
Dalintis
Bruno Mars Beats His All-Time Record, With Lady Gaga’s Help

Bruno Mars Beats His All-Time Record, With Lady Gaga’s Help

The post Bruno Mars Beats His All-Time Record, With Lady Gaga’s Help appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With a Smile” breaks his personal record, passing “Uptown Funk” with 55 weeks on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: Co-Owner of SelvaRey Rum Bruno Mars attends the SelvaRey Pina Colada Party Hosted by Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak at The Hollywood Roosevelt on July 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey) Getty Images for SelvaRey Ever since it was released, “Die With a Smile” by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga has stood out as one of the biggest hit songs in America. The track has performed spectacularly for well over a year across all important metrics, including streams, sales, and especially radio airplay. It is spins across radio stations throughout the United States that continually keep the Grammy-winning collaboration on the rosters frame after frame, and as the cut holds on once more, it earns a special new place within Mars’s discography. Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With a Smile” “Die With a Smile,” now up to 55 weeks on the Radio Songs chart, Billboard’s list of the most successful tracks across all radio stations in the country. This period, the classic-sounding cut dips from No. 4 to No. 5. That’s an incredible placement for the former champion after more than a year on the competitive tally. “Die With a Smile” Pass “Uptown Funk” Now up to 55 weeks on the Radio Songs chart, “Die With a Smile” is Mars’s longest-running hit on the list. The Gaga duet beats “Uptown Funk,” his collaboration with Mark Ronson, by one frame. Bruno Mars’s Other No. 1 Radio Hits “Die With a Smile,” which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart, ranks fourth in Mars’s discography in terms of longevity on…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0807-6.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08859-1.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017376+2.42%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 00:39
Dalintis
How Blockchain Will Revolutionize Football’s Broken Transfer System

How Blockchain Will Revolutionize Football’s Broken Transfer System

In an innovative development within the sports and blockchain worlds, a new decentralized system is revolutionizing the way football clubs handle player transfers. This blockchain-based transfer platform aims to bring transparency, efficiency, and security to the traditionally opaque and complex process of athlete transactions. Reimagining Football Transfers with Blockchain Technology Traditional football transfer negotiations often [...]
Dalintis
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/15 00:37
Dalintis
Cardano, Pi Network Or Layer Brett; Which Of These Is Set For 40x Gains In 2025?

Cardano, Pi Network Or Layer Brett; Which Of These Is Set For 40x Gains In 2025?

The post Cardano, Pi Network Or Layer Brett; Which Of These Is Set For 40x Gains In 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 19:30 As altcoins seem to be rallying again, investors are in search of the next big opportunity. Everyone wants a coin that can turn $1,000 into $50,000 in a few months, and names like Cardano (ADA) and Pi Network (PI) are popping up. Both coins have recorded significant growth in the past, and analysts are tipping them for gains this year. However, a new Ethereum-based meme coin called Layer Brett (LBRETT) is crafting a strong narrative on presale. After raising over $3.5 million in a couple of weeks, LBRETT is going viral, causing analysts to tip it for 40x gains in the coming months. How does Layer Brett stand out compared to established altcoins like PI and ADA? Let’s find out. Layer Brett could deliver 40x gains in 2025 Currently in presale, Layer Brett is being called the most exciting meme coin of 2025. But since it’s not the only presale meme coin, why is Layer Brett getting such optimistic narratives? Unlike typical meme projects that rely only on hype, Layer Brett combines viral meme branding with Ethereum Layer-2 scalability. The platform supports traders looking for faster and cheaper transactions, setting it apart from many competitors in the meme coin space that lack utility and focus only on social media hype. Additionally, Layer Brett supports developers with a scalable platform that lets them host decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. The strong Layer Brett staking APY of over 700% also attracts investors looking to earn passive income while holding their LBRETT tokens for potential post-launch gains. Analysts are already suggesting that Brett’s presale trajectory mirrors early Shiba Inu or Dogecoin, which produced life-changing returns for those who entered early. The combination of a low market cap, meme virality, and various use cases for traders…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.65-1.68%
Capverse
CAP$0.15498+0.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017376+2.42%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 00:36
Dalintis
Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Hold Momentum As Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Narrows The Gap?

Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Hold Momentum As Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Narrows The Gap?

The critical question facing Cardano price prediction models isn’t whether ADA can maintain its current momentum, but whether traditional blockchain architectures can compete against the emerging Layer 2 revolution exemplified by Layer Brett’s explosive $3.5 million presale performance.  As ADA continues to battle a crucial $0.90 resistance level amid 4% price swings and regional trading […]
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.82%
Solayer
LAYER$0.518-2.41%
Cardano
ADA$0.8709+0.77%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 00:32
Dalintis
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in September 2025: Bitcoin’s Resurgence, Cronos’ Ecosystem Expansion, and BullZilla’s Million-Dollar ROI Setup

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in September 2025: Bitcoin’s Resurgence, Cronos’ Ecosystem Expansion, and BullZilla’s Million-Dollar ROI Setup

The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in September 2025: Bitcoin’s Resurgence, Cronos’ Ecosystem Expansion, and BullZilla’s Million-Dollar ROI Setup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What happens when three titans from different worlds collide, Bitcoin, Cronos, and BullZilla? September 2025 sets the stage for a moment unlike any other in the digital asset landscape. Investors are searching for the top crypto coins to invest in September 2025, and the spotlight is firmly on these three names. Old money meets expanding ecosystems, while a mythic creature rises from Ethereum’s depths. These are not random contenders, they are shaping narratives across finance, technology, and culture. For those seeking the top crypto coins to invest in September 2025, Bitcoin brings resilience, Cronos builds utility, and BullZilla offers unmatched presale firepower. The energy surrounding this month is electric. With retail investors and institutions aligning, these three represent the top crypto coins to invest in September 2025, blending legacy with innovation, and speculation with structure. BullZilla’s Million-Dollar ROI Setup: Forged in Ethereum’s Blue Fire BullZilla ($BZIL) is not just a meme coin. It is a narrative-driven cinematic project, structured to reward conviction and early participation. Forged in Ethereum’s blue fire, BullZilla leverages the security, liquidity, and DeFi integrations of Ethereum’s ERC-20 framework. This foundation ensures that its key features, the Roar Burn Mechanism, HODL Furnace staking, and Roarblood Vault referral system, are backed by one of the most secure networks in the world. The Current Stage of the Presale As of September 2025, Bull Zilla stands in its second stage, named “Dead Wallets Don’t Lie,” within Phase 2D. The presale price sits at $0.00005241, up sharply from its opening at $0.00000575. Over $367,000 has already been raised, with more than 1,265 token holders securing allocations. This progressive pricing model means that every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours triggers a price increase, creating built-in scarcity and urgency. BullZilla Token Summary Token Name: BullZilla Token Symbol: $BZIL Chain: Ethereum (ERC-20) Presale…
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08859-1.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001703+0.53%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 00:31
Dalintis
Broadcom (AVGO) Stock: Insiders Hold $20 Billion in Company Shares. Time To Buy?

Broadcom (AVGO) Stock: Insiders Hold $20 Billion in Company Shares. Time To Buy?

TLDR Broadcom (AVGO) now represents over 2.5% of the S&P 500 index weighting, up from a much smaller component just a year ago Passive investing flows are driving capital into AVGO automatically as index funds allocate more money to the stock The company’s earnings per share have grown 18% annually over three years with EBIT [...] The post Broadcom (AVGO) Stock: Insiders Hold $20 Billion in Company Shares. Time To Buy? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08859-1.68%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.181-3.51%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00594+2.59%
Dalintis
Coincentral2025/09/15 00:31
Dalintis
With 67% Of American Women Being Plus-Size, Meet The Designer Fighting For Full-Size Fashion

With 67% Of American Women Being Plus-Size, Meet The Designer Fighting For Full-Size Fashion

The post With 67% Of American Women Being Plus-Size, Meet The Designer Fighting For Full-Size Fashion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Designer and Founder Renee Cafaro pictured next to two of her designs at her NYFW show “Out Of Scale” Courtesy: Renee Cafaro Atelier New York Fashion Week has long been a stage for boundary-pushing visuals and creative, artistic ideas. This season, couture designer Renee Cafaro aims to redefine the stage by the very scales of fashion. For Cafaro, whose Atelier designs have graced everyday celebrities from the Oscars red carpet to fan favorites from RuPaul’s Drag Race, this season isn’t just about clothes—it’s about rewriting the narrative of who fashion is designed for. The average American woman is between a size 16 and 18, with 67% considered plus-size, which is defined as a size 14 or above. Yet representation and considerations in high fashion remain limited at best. How limited? According to the latest Vogue Business inclusivity report released in March 2025, only 24 of the 8703 runway looks.03%—would fit the average American woman. Which is why Cafaro’s “Out Of Scale” collection, held in Chelsea, was more than a NYFW runway show and instead more of a cultural statement: luxury fashion needs to be aspirational to everyone, regardless of size. Three runway looks from the Renee Cafaro Atelier NYFW show “Out Of Scale” Courtesy: Renee Cafaro Atelier A Mission Rooted In Inclusion & New York City Renee Cafaro Atelier designs couture specifically for those with bigger bodies, offering sizes up to 5X while maintaining the craftsmanship, artistry, and made in the USA production values of traditional houses. “My designs are made locally, by BIPOC artisans, using materials sourced in New York City – making every garment not only a luxury piece but also an investment in sustaining New York’s historic garment district,” Cafaro said. “Creating fair wage jobs in NYC is of paramount importance to me. Many try to paint…
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.82%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0409-0.71%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014915-2.19%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 00:30
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight