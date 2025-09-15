MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Hedera Price Movements Mirror Interest in XRP Tundra’s Cross-Chain Technology
The post Hedera Price Movements Mirror Interest in XRP Tundra’s Cross-Chain Technology appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent activity around Hedera (HBAR) reveals that institutions are increasingly using its Hashgraph tech for real use cases. The network has been included in SWIFT cross-border trials and is accelerating the tokenization of institutional funds via firms like KAIO. Daily transaction volumes and enterprise adoption are on the rise. In response, investors are showing stronger interest in cross-chain platforms that can deliver high throughput, secure ledger operations, and native yield. XRP Tundra steps into this landscape with a staking protocol built for transparency and dual-chain exposure: staking XRP on XRPL while also operating on Solana, and delivering two tokens for one presale buy. Tundra aims to mirror the kind of technological confidence Hedera is inspiring, and to do so with yield, governance, and utility baked in. Hedera’s Momentum And What It Signals Hedera’s ecosystem expansion is more than headlines. Tokenized funds are now being built on top of Hedera, allowing institutional capital to flow into real-world assets on a distributed ledger layer. Its inclusion in SWIFT’s cross-border trial reflects confidence in its speed, finality, and regulatory structure. Developers and institutions are also showing up: hackathons in Africa tied to Hedera, partnerships for stable tokens and governance candidates for state-level frameworks give HBAR increasing credibility in both enterprise and regulatory spaces. What this momentum signals for the broader market is a trend: networks that combine private-level ledger reliability with cross-chain bridging, yield, and regulatory clarity are being viewed as serious infrastructure bets. That’s the gap XRP Tundra addresses directly. How XRP Tundra Matches The Cross-Chain Trend XRP Tundra’s model aligns with what investors seem to want: combining multiple ledger advantages while maintaining trust, security, and yield. The project allows XRP holders to stake directly on XRPL via Cryo Vaults for periods from 7 to 90 days. Rewards are paid in TUNDRA,…
REAL
$0.0628
-0.78%
RISE
$0.010855
-6.41%
TRUST
$0.0005246
-4.80%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 01:12
Dalintis
2.64M ETH Exodus — Ethereum’s Validator Exit Line Swells 188% Since Mid-August
The post 2.64M ETH Exodus — Ethereum’s Validator Exit Line Swells 188% Since Mid-August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A mountain of ethereum is lining up to bail from validating, with 2.64 million ETH filing voluntary exit requests to stop staking. Ethereum Stakers Confront Record Queue As of this weekend, 2,642,006 ETH—worth about $12.34 billion—are lined up in the validator queue, ready to bow out of the staking process. Bitcoin.com News highlighted the queue […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/2-64m-eth-exodus-ethereums-validator-exit-line-swells-188-since-mid-august/
STOP
$0.12345
-5.57%
READY
$0.01364
+3.64%
COM
$0.017376
+2.42%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 01:07
Dalintis
Institutions like Strategy and Metaplanet now hold 12.3% of the total Bitcoin supply
The post Institutions like Strategy and Metaplanet now hold 12.3% of the total Bitcoin supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional money, funds, and public companies continue to increase their BTC holdings and currently control 12.3% of all Bitcoin supply. According to Bitcoin analytics platform Ecoinometrics, this figure has dramatically increased over the past 12 months. Institutional money added 5% to their combined holdings in the past year alone, helping propel Bitcoin’s price by over 80% in the last 12 months. Institutions now hold 12.3% of the total Bitcoin supply (Source: Ecoinometrics) Entities such as ETFs, sovereign funds, and corporate treasuries now collectively hold billions of dollars worth of BTC, well over one million coins. The rise of Bitcoin treasuries The market’s structural transformation is captured by the rise in Bitcoin treasury companies like Strategy and Metaplanet. Strategy alone now holds over 638,400 BTC, more than 3% of the total circulating supply. At the same time, Japan’s Metaplanet has surpassed 20,000 BTC, rapidly climbing the ranks among corporate Bitcoin treasuries. Their strategies revolve around aggressive accumulation of the Bitcoin supply, equity issuance policies tailored to buy more Bitcoin, and innovative balance sheet management to maximize exposure to BTC as a reserve asset. Wall Street’s biggest names are also scrambling to accommodate the new wave. JPMorgan began accepting shares of Bitcoin ETFs as collateral for loans in June 2025 and partnered with Coinbase to let Chase credit card holders fund crypto purchases directly. This continuing integration through lending, wealth management, and direct purchasing shows the level of normalization of Bitcoin in traditional finance, spelling deeper liquidity for the entire ecosystem. And with $7.5 trillion parked in money market funds right now, just looking for a new home, institutional accumulation of the Bitcoin supply will likely go up and to the right. Bitcoin supply shift from retail to institutions Perhaps most striking, the concentration of Bitcoin supply is shifting away from early holders…
BTC
$115,381.97
+0.18%
RISE
$0.010855
-6.41%
MORE
$0.08859
-1.68%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 01:02
Dalintis
Best Crypto Staking Platforms Expand as XRP Tundra Launches Revolutionary XRP Staking Service
The post Best Crypto Staking Platforms Expand as XRP Tundra Launches Revolutionary XRP Staking Service appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News For years, XRP has been one of the leading assets in global payments, known for its fast settlement times and low fees. Yet one thing has always been missing: the ability to earn yield. While other networks rolled out staking programs that turned static holdings into income streams, XRP owners had no such option. Their …
XRP
$3.0312
+1.27%
Dalintis
CoinPedia
2025/09/15 00:54
Dalintis
Deftones Replaces Itself At No. 1, Trading One Smash For Another
The post Deftones Replaces Itself At No. 1, Trading One Smash For Another appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deftones replaces itself at No. 1 as “My Mind Is a Mountain” knocks off “Infinite Source” on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 01: READING FESTIVAL Photo of Chino MORENO and DEFTONES, Chino Moreno (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns) Redferns Despite being one of the most successful bands in hard rock music for the past several decades, it took until 2025 for Deftones to conquer Billboard’s most competitive tally in the style. The group only recently hit No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs roster, and shortly after scoring an initial win, added another. Now, the band manages a relatively uncommon feat on any of the chart company’s hot-labeled lists as it soars back to No. 1. Deftones Replaces Itself at No. 1 Deftones replaces itself at No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. “Infinite Source” dips from the top spot to No. 3, while “My Mind Is a Mountain” steps up from No. 2 to the summit. “My Mind Is a Mountain” a Big Win From Private Music “My Mind Is a Mountain” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart in late July this year, just before Deftones released its new album Private Music. The group earned its initial champion as the single landed. Deftones almost doubled its total number of winners a month later with “Milk of the Madonna.” The second promotional single taken from Private Music launched and peaked at No. 2. The frame that Private Music arrived on multiple Billboard charts, “Infinite Source,” a fan favorite track from the album, opened at No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. Now, just one frame later, it descends. Deftones Fills the Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart “My Mind Is a Mountain” is the only Deftones tune…
PHOTO
$1.0807
-6.83%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.017376
+2.42%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 00:51
Dalintis
Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 as XRP and Avalanche Struggle for Momentum
The post Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 as XRP and Avalanche Struggle for Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 19:45 What if the best crypto to buy in 2025 isn’t XRP or Avalanche — but a presale token still trading at just $0.023? While XRP wrestles with sluggish adoption and Avalanche struggles to reignite its rally, BlockchainFX (BFX) has already pulled in $7.3 million from 9,174 investors. Analysts are calling it the breakout altcoin of the year, with forecasts of up to 500x ROI. The window for entry is still open, but every stage makes it more expensive — and those who hesitate risk watching another generational run pass them by. BlockchainFX: Presale Power With Real Adoption BlockchainFX isn’t just another presale fighting for attention — it’s already proving its strength. At a price of $0.023, the token has raised more than $7.3 million from 9,174 participants, and analysts say this is only the beginning. With a confirmed launch price of $0.05 and long-term forecasts of $5, BFX offers a potential 500x return that few altcoins can rival. What makes BlockchainFX stand out is that it isn’t relying on hype alone. The platform is live, handling millions in daily trading volume across crypto, forex, stocks, and commodities. That level of traction before launch is rare in presale history and explains why investors are treating it as a second chance to catch the kind of breakout run BNB or Solana once delivered. Beyond price forecasts, BlockchainFX also gives holders direct ways to earn. Staking can generate annual yields as high as 90%, and daily USDT rewards — which have already hit $25,000 for top participants — turn ownership into a cashflow opportunity. On top of that, the referral program rewards community growth by giving buyers a 10% cut of every new purchase made through their code, with extra prizes for leaderboard leaders. Each presale…
T
$0.01675
-0.82%
BNB
$927.74
+0.68%
REAL
$0.0628
-0.78%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 00:48
Dalintis
Sabrina Carpenter Blocks Herself From Charting A New No. 1 Album
The post Sabrina Carpenter Blocks Herself From Charting A New No. 1 Album appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend debuts at No. 1 across Billboard charts, while Emails I Can’t Send rebounds to No. 2 on Vinyl Albums, blocked only by her own new set. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Man’s Best Friend becomes an instant chart-topper on every Billboard ranking on which it debuts this frame. The set was one of the most highly-anticipated of 2025, and it follows only about a year behind Short n’ Sweet, her breakout project that turned her into a superstar. As Man’s Best Friend gets off to a fantastic start, two of Carpenter’s previous full-lengths either rise across multiple rosters or bounce back onto several tallies. The singer-songwriter even manages to block herself from scoring a new No. 1 as she commands multiple rosters. Sabrina Carpenter’s Emails I Can’t Send Reappears Sales of Carpenter’s 2022 album Emails I Can’t Send exploded recently, thanks to all the excitement around her new album, and the set reappears on a trio of tallies. Emails I Can’t Send blasts back onto the Vinyl Albums chart at No. 2. That’s a new high point for the project, and it comes frustratingly close to leading. Man’s Best Friend Blocks Emails I Can’t Send The only set that blocks Emails I Can’t Send from ruling is another from Carpenter. The singer-songwriter stops Emails I Can’t Send from reaching No. 1 as Man’s Best Friend debuts in first place. Sabrina Carpenter Earns Another No. 1 Album Carpenter scores her second No. 1 as Man’s Best Friend arrives on the Vinyl Albums chart after Short n’ Sweet led…
T
$0.01675
-0.82%
CITY
$1.0409
-0.71%
PHOTO
$1.0807
-6.83%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 00:45
Dalintis
Armstrong deelt volledige handleiding voor tokenlistings op Coinbase
Coinbase wil het voor crypto projecten een stuk duidelijker maken wat er nodig is om op het platform genoteerd te worden. CEO Brian Armstrong heeft via X aangekondigd dat er nu een officiële gids is gepubliceerd over het digitale asset listingproces. De update moet zorgen voor meer transparantie en duidelijkheid,... Het bericht Armstrong deelt volledige handleiding voor tokenlistings op Coinbase verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OM
$0.2062
-1.00%
OP
$0.7577
+0.81%
VIA
$0.0157
-3.08%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/15 00:44
Dalintis
This Altcoin Is Under Another Major Attack Again – Warning Issued to Owners
The post This Altcoin Is Under Another Major Attack Again – Warning Issued to Owners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Privacy-focused cryptocurrency Monero (XMR) has experienced its largest chain reorg in history. The event, which occurred hours ago, resulted in an 18-block reorg and invalidated 118 transactions. According to a development reported by OrangeFren in the crypto community, users accepting payments with XMR are advised to wait for more block confirmations instead of the usual 10 confirmations. Yu Xian of blockchain security firm SlowMist compared the incident to the “sword of Damocles.” He argued that if the Monero community doesn't take the risk of a reorg seriously, the network could face the threat of double-spend. He also noted that a 51% hash rate advantage isn't always necessary for this. Related News: Billionaire Entrepreneur Chamath Palihapitiya Says, “Bitcoin Will Replace Gold,” Shares Price Prediction Monero confirms a block approximately every 2 minutes (an average of 720 blocks per day). In the last 720 blocks, 108 orphaned blocks (15%) and 103 blocks (14.31%) came from unknown miners, representing a total orphan block rate of approximately 30%, well above Monero's historical average. Orphaned blocks are a natural occurrence in Proof-of-Work systems, occurring when two miners simultaneously discover a valid block. While this rate typically ranges from 1% to 3%, the current rate is considered “extremely abnormal.” Even in August, when only 5/720 blocks (0.7%) were observed, this rate was reported as “unusual.” In the previous Qubic case, this rate reached a maximum of 8.3% (60/720). *This is not investment advice. Continue Reading: This Altcoin Is Under Another Major Attack Again – Warning Issued to Owners Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/this-altcoin-is-under-another-major-attack-again-warning-issued-to-owners/
T
$0.01675
-0.82%
QUBIC
$0.0000020509
-1.72%
MORE
$0.08859
-1.68%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 00:43
Dalintis
Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Attract UAE Royal Family Investment Amid Breakout Hopes
Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is gaining enthusiastic interest as there is a news hinting at the UAE Royal Family’s set to invest $100 million. The analysts note that a breakout from its current levels could have the potential to create a huge rally. Rising buzz about PENGU is causing it to remain one of the most-followed […]
PENGU
$0.033172
-0.48%
BUZZ
$0.0289
+2.45%
Dalintis
Tronweekly
2025/09/15 00:42
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion
A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE
Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight