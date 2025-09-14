2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail (9/14/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 14, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, ERMA System Revolutionizes Banking in 1959, Karl Marx's Das Kapital: Critique of Capitalism in 1867, Windows ME: Consumer-friendly, but Plagued with Issues in 2000, and we present you with these top quality stories. From 3 Real-World Crypto Paradises You Can Actually Live In to Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030, let’s dive right in. Tiger Lake Launches to Unify Postgres and Lakehouse for Real-Time Analytics and AI By @tigerdata [ 5 Min read ] Tiger Lake unifies Postgres and the lakehouse with a real-time data loop, simplifying pipelines and powering dashboards, monitoring, and AI-driven agents. Read More. Internet from Space for the Price of a Coffee? Meet Spacecoin By @drechimyn [ 4 Min read ] Two dollars a month for internet from space. How Spacecoin’s blockchain satellites could finally connect 2.9 billion offline people. Read More. The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0 By @Rust [ 4 Min read ] 1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core, allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries, plus much more. Read More. Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More. Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030 By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More. 3 Real-World Crypto Paradises You Can Actually Live In By @MichaelJerlis [ 2 Min read ] Explore Switzerland, El Salvador, and UAE — three crypto-friendly countries where laws, banks, and daily life support Bitcoin beyond your wallet. Read More. Bitcoin Highs Bring Familiar Questions, but Discipline Outlasts Hype By @paulquickenden [ 3 Min read ] Bitcoin has hit a new high price - but is it the top? What could push it higher or lower? Heres a steady, hype-free take on reading the signals Read More. From Metrics to Meaning: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Ultimate Measure of Quality By @noda [ 4 Min read ] Why QA metrics should go beyond bugs: how integrating customer satisfaction scores helps deliver truly high-quality products. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Coinbase Unpacks IRS 2026 Rulebook: The Truth About Wallets, Exchanges, and Taxable Events (Exclusive Interview)

Coinbase Unpacks IRS 2026 Rulebook: The Truth About Wallets, Exchanges, and Taxable Events (Exclusive Interview)

Coinbase tax chief Lawrence Zlatkin explains the new IRS framework, busts myths, and reveals how investors can legally minimize liability.
Are the Record Flows for Traditional and Crypto ETFs Reducing the Power of the Fed?

Are the Record Flows for Traditional and Crypto ETFs Reducing the Power of the Fed?

Record-breaking flows into exchange-traded funds may be reshaping markets in ways that even the Federal Reserve can’t control.New data show U.S.-listed ETFs have become a dominant force in capital markets. According to a Friday press release by ETFGI, an independent consultancy, assets invested in U.S. ETFs hit a record $12.19 trillion at the end of August, up from $10.35 trillion at the close of 2024. Bloomberg, which highlighted the surge on Friday, noted the flows are challenging the traditional influence of the Federal Reserve. Investors poured $120.65 billion into ETFs during August alone, lifting year-to-date inflows to $799 billion — the highest on record. By comparison, the prior full-year record was $643 billion in 2024.The growth is concentrated among the biggest providers. iShares leads with $3.64 trillion in assets, followed closely by Vanguard with $3.52 trillion and State Street’s SPDR family at $1.68 trillion. Together, those three firms control nearly three-quarters of the U.S. ETF market. Equity ETFs drew the largest share of August inflows at $42 billion, while fixed-income funds added $32 billion and commodity ETFs nearly $5 billion.Crypto-linked ETFs are now a meaningful piece of the picture. Data from SoSoValue show U.S.-listed spot bitcoin and ether ETFs manage more than $120 billion combined, led by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC). Bitcoin ETFs alone account for more than $100 billion, equal to about 4% of bitcoin’s $2.1 trillion market cap. Ether ETFs add another $20 billion, despite launching only earlier this year.The surge underscores how ETFs — traditional and crypto alike — have become the vehicle of choice for investors of all sizes. For many, the flows are automatic. In the U.S., much of the cash comes from retirement accounts known as 401(k)s, where workers put aside part of every paycheck.A growing share of that money goes into “target-date funds.” These funds automatically shift investments — moving gradually from stocks into bonds — as savers approach retirement age. Model portfolios and robo-advisers follow similar rules, automatically directing flows into ETFs without investors making day-to-day choices.Bloomberg described this as an “autopilot” effect: every two weeks, millions of workers’ contributions are funneled into index funds that buy the same baskets of stocks, regardless of valuations, headlines or Fed policy. Analysts cited by Bloomberg say this steady demand helps explain why U.S. equity indexes keep climbing even as data on jobs and inflation show signs of strain.The trend raises questions about the Fed’s influence. Traditionally, interest rate cuts or hikes sent strong signals that rippled through stocks, bonds, and commodities. Lower rates typically encouraged risk-taking, while higher rates reined it in. But with ETFs absorbing hundreds of billions of dollars on a set schedule, markets may be less sensitive to central bank cues.That tension is especially clear this month. With the Fed expected to cut rates by a quarter point on Sept. 17, stocks sit near record highs and gold trades above $3,600 an ounce. Bitcoin, meanwhile, is trading at around $116,000, not far from its all-time high of $124,000 set in mid August. Stock, bond and crypto ETFs have seen strong inflows, suggesting investors are positioning for easier money — but also reflecting a structural tide of passive allocations.Supporters told Bloomberg the rise of ETFs has lowered costs and broadened access to markets. But critics quoted in the same report warn that the sheer scale of inflows could amplify volatility if redemptions cluster in a downturn, since ETFs move whole baskets of securities at once.As Bloomberg put it, this “perpetual machine” of passive investing may be reshaping markets in ways that even the central bank struggles to counter.
Layer Brett Sparks Retail FOMO, But MAGACOIN FINANCE Holds Analyst Confidence for 1000x Potential

Layer Brett Sparks Retail FOMO, But MAGACOIN FINANCE Holds Analyst Confidence for 1000x Potential

The crypto market is offering mind-blowing stories as emerging projects are getting incredible retail preference. Investors and traders are seeking […] The post Layer Brett Sparks Retail FOMO, But MAGACOIN FINANCE Holds Analyst Confidence for 1000x Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
This Meme Coin Is Exploding Faster Than Shiba Inu or Dogecoin in 2025, on Track for 16736% ROI in 12 Weeks

This Meme Coin Is Exploding Faster Than Shiba Inu or Dogecoin in 2025, on Track for 16736% ROI in 12 Weeks

The post This Meme Coin Is Exploding Faster Than Shiba Inu or Dogecoin in 2025, on Track for 16736% ROI in 12 Weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu soared 100,000% and Dogecoin rocketed 37,000% in its prime during the last bull cycle. But this year, a new meme coin contender is racing ahead with incredible momentum. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), an Ethereum Layer 2 powerhouse, is growing faster than both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin did in their early days. With projections pointing toward a jaw-dropping 16736% ROI in just 12 weeks, investors are taking notice. The token has already raised over $24 million in its presale, currently priced at $0.0021, and shows no signs of slowing down. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin to Outperform Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Little Pepe is not just another meme coin. While many meme coins rely on hype alone, Little Pepe brings utility through its infrastructure, combining a thriving meme culture with genuine blockchain performance. This hybrid approach is fueling the narrative that Pepe is crowned King of memes while LILPEPE is set to dominate the new golden era of crypto. The presale has been nothing short of spectacular. Stage eleven closed with $22,325,000 raised, and stage twelve is already underway with each token priced at $0.0021. With 1.5 billion tokens available in this stage, the goal is to raise $3,150,000 before moving forward. So far, the presale has surpassed $24.70 million. This rapid pace signals strong investor demand. The combination of limited supply, attractive entry pricing, and aggressive expansion plans positions LILPEPE as the meme coin to watch in the current bull market cycle. With the current presale momentum and exchange listings ahead, the trajectory suggests LILPEPE could hit its 16736% ROI target within 12 weeks. For investors searching for the next big meme coin, LILPEPE is increasingly being seen as the strongest candidate. Tokenomics That Favor Growth A clear tokenomics structure adds another layer of confidence. From the total…
Solana Price Prediction — $250 Target in Play as Whales Accumulate and ETF Buzz Builds

Solana Price Prediction — $250 Target in Play as Whales Accumulate and ETF Buzz Builds

Analysts see Solana (SOL) eyeing a $250 target as whale accumulation and growing ETF buzz fuel strong momentum heading into the 2025 bull run.
Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Musk Claims Optimus Robots Will Drive 80% of Company Value

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Musk Claims Optimus Robots Will Drive 80% of Company Value

TLDR Elon Musk claims 80% of Tesla’s future value will come from Optimus humanoid robots, not robotaxis Tesla faces stagnating sales with 2025 earnings expected to drop nearly 30% Optimus competes with Boston Dynamics’ Atlas and Figure AI’s humanoid platforms Musk estimates the robotics opportunity could reach $10 trillion in value The humanoid robot remains [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Musk Claims Optimus Robots Will Drive 80% of Company Value appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cardano and Solana show steady growth, but Pepeto emerges as best crypto to buy

Cardano and Solana show steady growth, but Pepeto emerges as best crypto to buy

However, another strong contender is quickly emerging: Pepeto (PEPETO), still in presale at just $0.000000153 and already raising over $6.7 […] The post Cardano and Solana show steady growth, but Pepeto emerges as best crypto to buy appeared first on Coindoo.
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 14

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 14

The post Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 14 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market has quickly changed to red on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap ADA/USD The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 6.36% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 5%. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is near the local support of $0.8851. If the daily candle closes near that mark or below, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.87 zone. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, bears are trying to seize the initiative. At the moment, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the $0.8825 level. You Might Also Like If a breakout happens, there are high chances of an ongoing correction to the $0.84-$0.86 zone. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the price of ADA is far from the main levels. In this case, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $1. If a breakout happens, there is a possibility of a test of the next resistance of $1.1662. ADA is trading at $0.8836 at press time. Source: https://u.today/cardano-ada-price-prediction-for-september-14
XRP Supply on Coinbase Drops 90%, New Data Shows

XRP Supply on Coinbase Drops 90%, New Data Shows

TLDR Coinbase’s XRP supply drops 90%, from 970 million to 99 million, in just three months. Only six cold wallets remain active on Coinbase with 16.5 million XRP each. Recent transfer saw 16.5 million XRP worth $51.4M moved to Coinbase. XRP stays third in market cap at $183 billion, despite Coinbase’s declining holdings. Coinbase has [...] The post XRP Supply on Coinbase Drops 90%, New Data Shows appeared first on CoinCentral.
