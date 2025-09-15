2025-09-16 Tuesday

Tron Outpaces Major Blockchains with Astounding Revenue Generation

Tron Outpaces Major Blockchains with Astounding Revenue Generation

Tron excels by generating substantial revenue in a single day. High stablecoin transactions drive Tron's revenue production. Continue Reading:Tron Outpaces Major Blockchains with Astounding Revenue Generation The post Tron Outpaces Major Blockchains with Astounding Revenue Generation appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/15 00:17
Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Buy Today

Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Buy Today

TLDR Two quantum computing stocks use alternative tech approaches vs major competitors IonQ trapped ion method works at room temperature with better accuracy D-Wave quantum annealing targets optimization problems and logistics applications Both avoid costly superconducting systems used by Alphabet, Microsoft, IBM Pure-play quantum stocks offer higher risk but potential massive upside The quantum computing [...] The post Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Buy Today appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/15 00:17
SHIB Burn Rate Soars 1,932% as Over 2 Million Tokens Are Removed

SHIB Burn Rate Soars 1,932% as Over 2 Million Tokens Are Removed

TLDR SHIB’s burn rate jumped 1,932%, removing over 2 million tokens in 24 hours. The total supply of SHIB now stands at 589 trillion tokens after recent burns. Weekly burn rate dropped by 81.12%, showing fluctuating burn efforts. SHIB price dropped by 5.15%, despite the major burn rate surge. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced a [...] The post SHIB Burn Rate Soars 1,932% as Over 2 Million Tokens Are Removed appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/15 00:16
Bitcoin koers test opnieuw $117.000 weerstand rond FOMC besluit

Bitcoin koers test opnieuw $117.000 weerstand rond FOMC besluit

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Bitcoin koers nadert opnieuw de zone tussen $116.000 en $117.000. Dit prijsgebied functioneert al weken als weerstand en bepaalt of een nieuwe poging richting de all-time high mogelijk wordt. De timing valt samen met het rentebesluit van de Federal Reserve aankomende woensdag, waar een renteverlaging van 25 basispunten wordt verwacht. Kan de Bitcoin koers hiermee door de weerstand heen duwen? FOMC besluit kan Bitcoin koers beïnvloeden De vergadering van het Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) staat centraal deze week. Na negen maanden zonder renteverlaging wordt algemeen verwacht dat de Fed de rente met 0,25% verlaagt. Dit zou direct invloed hebben op liquiditeit in de markt. Een lagere rente maakt lenen goedkoper en verhoogt de vraag naar risicovolle assets zoals aandelen en tokens. In eerdere cycli leidde dit vaak tot meer instroom richting Bitcoin, omdat institutionele investeerders alternatieven zoeken buiten de traditionele markten. De kans op dit scenario is toegenomen doordat inflatiecijfers in de VS de laatste maanden licht zijn gedaald. Ook de Amerikaanse dollarindex (DXY) liet recent een terugval zien. Een zwakkere dollar maakt Bitcoin relatief aantrekkelijker voor buitenlandse kopers. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Bitcoin koers test opnieuw $117.000 weerstand rond FOMC besluit document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische structuur rond $116.000 voor Bitcoin koers Op de futuresmarkt bij CME sloten contracten vorige week rond $112.000, terwijl de opening bij $108.000 lag. Daaruit blijkt dat er sterke steun is opgebouwd in de zone net boven $110.000. De huidige focus ligt op het doorbreken van de weerstandszone rond $116.000 tot $117.000. Dit niveau hield meerdere keren stand in augustus en begin september. Wordt deze barrière doorbroken, dan ligt de weg open richting de all-time high rond $120.000. Lukt het niet om dit gebied te passeren, dan blijft $110.000 een belangrijke steun waar in eerdere correcties kopers actief werden. $BTC It’s weekend! Not expecting much seeing where BTC trades at and with volatility relatively low overall last week. Solid push this week into the $116K-$117K local resistance. Bulls would want to break that region next week to get back to that ATH region. FOMC on wednesday… pic.twitter.com/N0EXbz8hyL — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) September 13, 2025 On-chain data bevestigt whale activiteit Nieuwe on-chain gegevens laten zien dat grote wallets recent meer dan $1,2 miljard aan Bitcoin naar cold storage hebben verplaatst. Dit betekent dat whales hun tokens weghalen van beurzen en vasthouden voor de langere termijn. Historisch gezien duidt dit gedrag vaak op vertrouwen in een hogere koers op middellange termijn. Doordat deze tokens niet direct beschikbaar zijn voor verkoop, daalt de liquiditeit op beurzen. Dit kan bij plotselinge vraag leiden tot snellere prijsbewegingen. Naast deze verschuiving naar cold storage is ook het open interest in futures stabiel gebleven, wat erop wijst dat traders geen extreem hoge leverage inzetten. Dit wijst eerder op een geconsolideerde positieopbouw dan op kortetermijnspeculatie. Belang van handelsvolume rond weerstand van Bitcoin koers Analisten volgen vooral het volume rond de $116.000-zone. Alleen wanneer er een duidelijke stijging in handelsvolume plaatsvindt bij een doorbraak, geldt de weerstand als doorbroken. Zonder extra volume is de kans groter dat de koers opnieuw terugvalt. De afgelopen weken was de volatiliteit relatief laag. Lage volatiliteit in combinatie met accumulatie door whales wijst vaak op een voorbereidingsfase voordat de markt een grotere beweging maakt. Macro-economie en politiek Naast de Fed-vergadering speelt ook de geopolitieke context mee. Sinds de herverkiezing van president Trump in 2024 ligt de nadruk meer op economische groei en lagere belastingen. Dit beleid kan extra steun bieden aan risicovolle assets. Daarnaast blijven institutionele producten zoals Bitcoin ETF’s kapitaal aantrekken. Volgens recente cijfers steeg het beheerde vermogen in grote fondsen met honderden miljoenen dollars, wat de vraag naar Bitcoin verder vergroot. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin koers test opnieuw $117.000 weerstand rond FOMC besluit is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/15 00:16
Solana Price Prediction 2025—$250 Target As Whales Accumulate & ETF Buzz Grows

Solana Price Prediction 2025—$250 Target As Whales Accumulate & ETF Buzz Grows

The post Solana Price Prediction 2025—$250 Target As Whales Accumulate & ETF Buzz Grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts are keeping a close eye on Solana (SOL) to see if the token will hit the $250 mark. A potential ETF decision is one of the biggest drivers fueling speculation. At the same time, whales are continually stacking up, supporting market confidence. As focus on SOL increases, many investors are also diversifying their investments into some of the high upside coins, such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, which is in high demand as a breakout opportunity. Price Analysis for Solana Solana is trading at around $203 after compressing inside a symmetrical triangle on the two-hour chart. Buyers defend higher lows near $194 and $189. However, sellers are still active near $212 and $217. The 50-period SMA at $205.02 is immediate resistance. On the other hand, the 200-period SMA at $194.37 supports the lower boundary. The upper trendline tops rallies around $208, while demand rises from $189. Key resistance levels are still $212 and $217. More so, support zones are firm at $199, $194, and $189. The Relative Strength Index is at 52, indicating neutral momentum. A breakout above $208 could open the path towards $212 and eventually $250. Conversely, failure may drive the price back to $199 and $194. Solana Hits New Milestones Solana generated $148 million in application revenue in August (92% year-over-year increase). Consequently, this overtook all other blockchains. Additionally, trading volume also surged. Perpetual futures have $43.8 billion and decentralized exchanges processed $144 billion year-over-year. Meanwhile, on-chain growth also accelerated. Solana accommodated 2.9 billion transactions, which is over 4 times the sum of the output competitors. Active addresses doubled to 83 million addresses, and the creation of tokens spread quickly. August saw 843,000 new tokens launched, with 357 reaching valuations above $1 million. These figures are an important point in the growing strength of Solana’s ecosystem. ETF Speculation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 00:16
Will Ripple IPO in 2025? John Deaton Sparks Investor Debate

Will Ripple IPO in 2025? John Deaton Sparks Investor Debate

The post Will Ripple IPO in 2025? John Deaton Sparks Investor Debate appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News An investor recently shared a letter from Cherokee Acquisition, a firm that buys bankruptcy and distressed claims. The letter revealed Cherokee’s interest in acquiring claims tied to Linqto Texas, LLC (Case No. 25-90186) at discounted prices. Cherokee’s Proposal Cherokee laid out two ranges for its bid: claims above $100,000 were priced between 70% and 75%, …
CoinPedia2025/09/15 00:14
Here's why banks, credit card companies are wary of buy now, pay later loans

Here’s why banks, credit card companies are wary of buy now, pay later loans

The post Here’s why banks, credit card companies are wary of buy now, pay later loans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Buy now, pay later plans offer an attractive alternative to credit cards for consumers: They allow purchases to be split into short-term, typically interest-free installments. “Credit isn’t new. Credit’s been around for thousands of years and credit cards aren’t new. But they’ve had a hard time adapting to consumer needs,” said Michael Linford, chief operating officer of Affirm. “I think the thing that we’re seeing in the industry right now is widespread adoption of alternatives to credit cards.” An estimated 86.5 million Americans used buy now, pay later loans in 2024, according to eMarketer, and that number could rise to 91.5 million in 2025. A recent LendingTree survey found that nearly half of Americans have used a buy now, pay later service such as Affirm or Klarna at least once, including 11% who have used the service at least six times. “I think it pushes out portions of the credit card industry,” said Moshe Orenbuch, senior analyst at TD Cowen. “Buy now, pay later was kind of created for people who either didn’t want to use credit cards or didn’t have a lot of open [credit] to buy on their credit cards.” “Every purchase that gets financed through buy now, pay later is a purchase that could have been financed through a credit card or a checking account that they offer that now will not be,” said Kevin King, vice president of credit risk and marketing strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “So it reduces card transaction activity, utilization — those are major revenue drivers.” Beyond the direct challenge that buy now, pay later loans pose to credit cards, big banks and financial institutions have other reasons to be cautious of consumers who use these plans, especially as the number of users continues to grow.   “Buy now, pay later to date…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 00:12
Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Hits All-Time Highs as Two Billionaire Investors Double Down on AI Giant

Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Hits All-Time Highs as Two Billionaire Investors Double Down on AI Giant

TLDR Nvidia stock hit new all-time highs this week, reaching $177.94 per share Oracle’s earnings announcement sparked the rally, with four mega contracts bringing Oracle’s backlog to $450 billion Two billionaire hedge fund managers bought Nvidia shares in Q2: Daniel Loeb and David Tepper Oracle Cloud Infrastructure expects 77% revenue growth to $18 billion, projected [...] The post Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Hits All-Time Highs as Two Billionaire Investors Double Down on AI Giant appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/15 00:08
Dogecoin (DOGE) is set for $3 by 2026, but One Coin Under $0.003 Might Surge 12,400% sooner

Dogecoin (DOGE) is set for $3 by 2026, but One Coin Under $0.003 Might Surge 12,400% sooner

The post Dogecoin (DOGE) is set for $3 by 2026, but One Coin Under $0.003 Might Surge 12,400% sooner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin’s back in the headlines, and analysts aren’t ruling out a $2–$3 print by 2026. At a roughly $33 billion market cap, DOGE has the liquidity and cultural weight to get there, but big caps usually mean slower, steadier gains.  If you want fireworks sooner, then you’ll need to schedule elsewhere. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), trading under $0.003 in presale and building the kind of retail momentum that can compress multi-year moves into months. Why DOGE’s $3 is Plausible But Slow DOGE’s path to $3 is driven by the same force that made it famous: retail mania. Analysts projecting $2–$3 rely on repeated meme cycles, influencer-driven volume, and renewed retail appetite. That’s a credible base case, but it’s typically measured in multiples of 5–15x from today, not thousand-fold leaps. In short, it is stable liquidity with a slower percentage upside. Little Pepe’s Rapid-Fire Growth Curve Unlike meme tokens built on little more than hype, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) fuses culture with infrastructure. It’s launching as a Layer-2 blockchain optimized for scalability, speed, and security, three features often missing from meme projects. Its mission is to be the meme chain supporting new launches, staking, and community governance. The presale has become a story in itself. Stage 12 is live at $0.0021, with the next stage climbing to $0.0022. Over $24.8 million has been raised, with more than 15.4 billion tokens sold. Demand is running hot, with each stage closing faster than the last. Entry is simple: register an ERC-20 wallet, complete a few social tasks, and buy in, and every purchase doubles as a mechanical nudge that increases viral reach and on-chain proof of demand. How LILPEPE Could Reach $3 Before DOGE What gives LILPEPE a shot at $3 isn’t abstract math; it’s momentum and structure. The presale price is under $0.003, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 00:07
Layer Brett Sparks Retail FOMO, but MAGACOIN FINANCE Wins Analyst Backing for 1000x Growth

Layer Brett Sparks Retail FOMO, but MAGACOIN FINANCE Wins Analyst Backing for 1000x Growth

The post Layer Brett Sparks Retail FOMO, but MAGACOIN FINANCE Wins Analyst Backing for 1000x Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 19:00 Explore MAGACOIN FINANCE’s 1000x growth potential as analysts back it over Layer Brett’s retail-driven FOMO in 2025. The crypto market is offering mind-blowing stories as emerging projects are getting incredible retail preference. Investors and traders are seeking both hype and utility to get the next breakout projects. With its sky-high staking rewards and its meme-driven Layer 2 model, Layer Brett has rapidly bought this attention. However, as it commands retail buzz, investors are investing elsewhere. MAGACOIN FINANCE is becoming the presale that can sustain its growth, providing retail enthusiasm and the type of long-term upside potential that analysts hardly attribute to early-stage tokens. Layer Brett’s Retail FOMO Effect Layer Brett (LBRETT) is an Ethereum Layer 2 protocol developed to combine meme culture and high-throughput blockchain technology. It has an impressive 10,000 transactions per second and has low gas charges. This addresses the problem of scalability that affected previous meme tokens such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Nevertheless, its very inspiration is tokenomics and community-based hype. The hyper-incentivized staking scheme entails 895% annual yields. These immense figures are bound to evoke FOMO in retail traders who seek fast profits. The project has already amassed more than $2.7 million in presale capital. Whales and common investors are all grabbing allocations in the form of increased pricing in subsequent rounds. Early entrants have an opportunity to make 50x gains at less than $0.01 per token. The frenzy is exacerbated by the marketing of Layer Brett. The project also uses viral loops of participation, cultivated through NFT integrations, giveaways, and gamified staking. This momentum fuels constant chatter across social channels, elevating its profile well beyond typical presales. It is also being compared to early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which helps to reinforce speculation in its breakout growth…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 00:03
