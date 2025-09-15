With 67% Of American Women Being Plus-Size, Meet The Designer Fighting For Full-Size Fashion

Designer and Founder Renee Cafaro pictured next to two of her designs at her NYFW show "Out Of Scale" Courtesy: Renee Cafaro Atelier New York Fashion Week has long been a stage for boundary-pushing visuals and creative, artistic ideas. This season, couture designer Renee Cafaro aims to redefine the stage by the very scales of fashion. For Cafaro, whose Atelier designs have graced everyday celebrities from the Oscars red carpet to fan favorites from RuPaul's Drag Race, this season isn't just about clothes—it's about rewriting the narrative of who fashion is designed for. The average American woman is between a size 16 and 18, with 67% considered plus-size, which is defined as a size 14 or above. Yet representation and considerations in high fashion remain limited at best. How limited? According to the latest Vogue Business inclusivity report released in March 2025, only 24 of the 8703 runway looks.03%—would fit the average American woman. Which is why Cafaro's "Out Of Scale" collection, held in Chelsea, was more than a NYFW runway show and instead more of a cultural statement: luxury fashion needs to be aspirational to everyone, regardless of size. Three runway looks from the Renee Cafaro Atelier NYFW show "Out Of Scale" Courtesy: Renee Cafaro Atelier A Mission Rooted In Inclusion & New York City Renee Cafaro Atelier designs couture specifically for those with bigger bodies, offering sizes up to 5X while maintaining the craftsmanship, artistry, and made in the USA production values of traditional houses. "My designs are made locally, by BIPOC artisans, using materials sourced in New York City – making every garment not only a luxury piece but also an investment in sustaining New York's historic garment district," Cafaro said. "Creating fair wage jobs in NYC is of paramount importance to me. Many try to paint…