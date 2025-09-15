2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

How Blockchain Will Revolutionize Football’s Broken Transfer System

How Blockchain Will Revolutionize Football's Broken Transfer System

In an innovative development within the sports and blockchain worlds, a new decentralized system is revolutionizing the way football clubs handle player transfers. This blockchain-based transfer platform aims to bring transparency, efficiency, and security to the traditionally opaque and complex process of athlete transactions. Reimagining Football Transfers with Blockchain Technology Traditional football transfer negotiations often [...]
2025/09/15 00:37
Cardano, Pi Network Or Layer Brett; Which Of These Is Set For 40x Gains In 2025?

Cardano, Pi Network Or Layer Brett; Which Of These Is Set For 40x Gains In 2025?

The post Cardano, Pi Network Or Layer Brett; Which Of These Is Set For 40x Gains In 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 19:30 As altcoins seem to be rallying again, investors are in search of the next big opportunity. Everyone wants a coin that can turn $1,000 into $50,000 in a few months, and names like Cardano (ADA) and Pi Network (PI) are popping up. Both coins have recorded significant growth in the past, and analysts are tipping them for gains this year. However, a new Ethereum-based meme coin called Layer Brett (LBRETT) is crafting a strong narrative on presale. After raising over $3.5 million in a couple of weeks, LBRETT is going viral, causing analysts to tip it for 40x gains in the coming months. How does Layer Brett stand out compared to established altcoins like PI and ADA? Let’s find out. Layer Brett could deliver 40x gains in 2025 Currently in presale, Layer Brett is being called the most exciting meme coin of 2025. But since it’s not the only presale meme coin, why is Layer Brett getting such optimistic narratives? Unlike typical meme projects that rely only on hype, Layer Brett combines viral meme branding with Ethereum Layer-2 scalability. The platform supports traders looking for faster and cheaper transactions, setting it apart from many competitors in the meme coin space that lack utility and focus only on social media hype. Additionally, Layer Brett supports developers with a scalable platform that lets them host decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. The strong Layer Brett staking APY of over 700% also attracts investors looking to earn passive income while holding their LBRETT tokens for potential post-launch gains. Analysts are already suggesting that Brett’s presale trajectory mirrors early Shiba Inu or Dogecoin, which produced life-changing returns for those who entered early. The combination of a low market cap, meme virality, and various use cases for traders…
2025/09/15 00:36
Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Hold Momentum As Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Narrows The Gap?

Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Hold Momentum As Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Narrows The Gap?

The critical question facing Cardano price prediction models isn’t whether ADA can maintain its current momentum, but whether traditional blockchain architectures can compete against the emerging Layer 2 revolution exemplified by Layer Brett’s explosive $3.5 million presale performance.  As ADA continues to battle a crucial $0.90 resistance level amid 4% price swings and regional trading […]
2025/09/15 00:32
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in September 2025: Bitcoin’s Resurgence, Cronos’ Ecosystem Expansion, and BullZilla’s Million-Dollar ROI Setup

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in September 2025: Bitcoin's Resurgence, Cronos' Ecosystem Expansion, and BullZilla's Million-Dollar ROI Setup

The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in September 2025: Bitcoin’s Resurgence, Cronos’ Ecosystem Expansion, and BullZilla’s Million-Dollar ROI Setup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What happens when three titans from different worlds collide, Bitcoin, Cronos, and BullZilla? September 2025 sets the stage for a moment unlike any other in the digital asset landscape. Investors are searching for the top crypto coins to invest in September 2025, and the spotlight is firmly on these three names. Old money meets expanding ecosystems, while a mythic creature rises from Ethereum’s depths. These are not random contenders, they are shaping narratives across finance, technology, and culture. For those seeking the top crypto coins to invest in September 2025, Bitcoin brings resilience, Cronos builds utility, and BullZilla offers unmatched presale firepower. The energy surrounding this month is electric. With retail investors and institutions aligning, these three represent the top crypto coins to invest in September 2025, blending legacy with innovation, and speculation with structure. BullZilla’s Million-Dollar ROI Setup: Forged in Ethereum’s Blue Fire BullZilla ($BZIL) is not just a meme coin. It is a narrative-driven cinematic project, structured to reward conviction and early participation. Forged in Ethereum’s blue fire, BullZilla leverages the security, liquidity, and DeFi integrations of Ethereum’s ERC-20 framework. This foundation ensures that its key features, the Roar Burn Mechanism, HODL Furnace staking, and Roarblood Vault referral system, are backed by one of the most secure networks in the world. The Current Stage of the Presale As of September 2025, Bull Zilla stands in its second stage, named “Dead Wallets Don’t Lie,” within Phase 2D. The presale price sits at $0.00005241, up sharply from its opening at $0.00000575. Over $367,000 has already been raised, with more than 1,265 token holders securing allocations. This progressive pricing model means that every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours triggers a price increase, creating built-in scarcity and urgency. BullZilla Token Summary Token Name: BullZilla Token Symbol: $BZIL Chain: Ethereum (ERC-20) Presale…
2025/09/15 00:31
Broadcom (AVGO) Stock: Insiders Hold $20 Billion in Company Shares. Time To Buy?

Broadcom (AVGO) Stock: Insiders Hold $20 Billion in Company Shares. Time To Buy?

TLDR Broadcom (AVGO) now represents over 2.5% of the S&P 500 index weighting, up from a much smaller component just a year ago Passive investing flows are driving capital into AVGO automatically as index funds allocate more money to the stock The company’s earnings per share have grown 18% annually over three years with EBIT [...] The post Broadcom (AVGO) Stock: Insiders Hold $20 Billion in Company Shares. Time To Buy? appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/15 00:31
With 67% Of American Women Being Plus-Size, Meet The Designer Fighting For Full-Size Fashion

With 67% Of American Women Being Plus-Size, Meet The Designer Fighting For Full-Size Fashion

The post With 67% Of American Women Being Plus-Size, Meet The Designer Fighting For Full-Size Fashion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Designer and Founder Renee Cafaro pictured next to two of her designs at her NYFW show “Out Of Scale” Courtesy: Renee Cafaro Atelier New York Fashion Week has long been a stage for boundary-pushing visuals and creative, artistic ideas. This season, couture designer Renee Cafaro aims to redefine the stage by the very scales of fashion. For Cafaro, whose Atelier designs have graced everyday celebrities from the Oscars red carpet to fan favorites from RuPaul’s Drag Race, this season isn’t just about clothes—it’s about rewriting the narrative of who fashion is designed for. The average American woman is between a size 16 and 18, with 67% considered plus-size, which is defined as a size 14 or above. Yet representation and considerations in high fashion remain limited at best. How limited? According to the latest Vogue Business inclusivity report released in March 2025, only 24 of the 8703 runway looks.03%—would fit the average American woman. Which is why Cafaro’s “Out Of Scale” collection, held in Chelsea, was more than a NYFW runway show and instead more of a cultural statement: luxury fashion needs to be aspirational to everyone, regardless of size. Three runway looks from the Renee Cafaro Atelier NYFW show “Out Of Scale” Courtesy: Renee Cafaro Atelier A Mission Rooted In Inclusion & New York City Renee Cafaro Atelier designs couture specifically for those with bigger bodies, offering sizes up to 5X while maintaining the craftsmanship, artistry, and made in the USA production values of traditional houses. “My designs are made locally, by BIPOC artisans, using materials sourced in New York City – making every garment not only a luxury piece but also an investment in sustaining New York’s historic garment district,” Cafaro said. “Creating fair wage jobs in NYC is of paramount importance to me. Many try to paint…
2025/09/15 00:30
To Connect Job Providers With Job Executors

To Connect Job Providers With Job Executors

The post To Connect Job Providers With Job Executors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Keep3rV1 is a decentralized protocol that aims to connect job providers (requesters) with job executors (keepers) in the Ethereum ecosystem. Keepers perform tasks for the job providers, which can range from executing smart contracts to providing off-chain data. Keep3rV1 provides a marketplace for these services, creating an environment where participants can interact and transact. KP3R is the native utility token of the Keep3rV1 protocol. It serves several key purposes:, including the governance, where KP3R token holders have the ability to participate in the governance of the protocol. They can propose and vote on changes to the system, such as parameter adjustments and upgrades. Keepers who execute jobs on the platform are rewarded with KP3R tokens. Additionally, KP3R tokens can be staked to participate in the platform’s decision-making and earn staking rewards. Keep3rV1’s goal is to create an efficient and decentralized network for outsourcing tasks within the Ethereum ecosystem, helping to address scalability and resource constraints while providing opportunities for participants to earn rewards. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.  Source: https://coinidol.com/keep3rv1-kp3r-token/
2025/09/15 00:25
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Wins 100-Meter Finals With Record Time

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Wins 100-Meter Finals With Record Time

The post Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Wins 100-Meter Finals With Record Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Gold medallist, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of Team United States, poses for a photo with the national flag after victory in the Women’s 100 Metres Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Getty Images Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is a world champion! On Sunday, world leader Jefferson-Wooden claimed her well-deserved 100-meter world title with a new championships record in 10.61. The 24-year-old creating history on the tracks of history is now the fourth-fastest woman in history. Jefferson-Wooden was followed by Jamaica’s Tina Clayton, posting a time of 10.76. The 21-year-old Clayton, reviving Jamaica’s dominance in the category, is now the youngest sprinter to claim a world title in the 100-meter event. Olympic champion Julien Alfred clinched bronze in 10.84. “It has been an amazing year. I have been dreaming of this moment. Instead of putting the pressure on myself and taking it as something overwhelming, I was just embracing it,” a proud Jefferson-Wooden revealed. Following this win, Jefferson-Wooden remains unbeaten in the 100-meter category, highlighting her dominance this season. Her time is now the fastest time of the season, surpassing her own previous season-best and personal-best time of 10.65 set at the U.S. trials. ForbesJulien Alfred And Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Win 100-Meter Heats With Top TimesBy Paras J. Haji The sprinter aiming to win double this year is now “excited” for the 200-meter race on Wednesday. She currently holds the second position in the world rankings in this category, with a personal best time of 21.84, the second-fastest time of the season. Notably, Alfred, who posted the fastest time in the heats, was expected to be a strong contender for her first world title. However, the 24-year-old struggled halfway through the…
2025/09/15 00:21
XRP Price Prediction for September 14

XRP Price Prediction for September 14

The post XRP Price Prediction for September 14 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most of the coins are in the red zone on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats. XRP chart by CoinStats XRP/USD The price of XRP has fallen by almost 4% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is near the local support of $3. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day. You Might Also Like However, if a bounce back from the current prices does not happen, the fall may continue to the $2.95 zone soon. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $3.1560. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the decline is likely to continue to the $2.90-$2.95 range. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the rate of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels. The volume is low, which means neither side has enough energy for a further sharp move. All in all, consolidation around the current prices is the more likely scenario. XRP is trading at $3.032 at press time. Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-14-0
2025/09/15 00:19
Tron Edges Past Key Blockchains with Revenue Surge

Tron Edges Past Key Blockchains with Revenue Surge

Tron has significantly outpaced major blockchain competitors, posting remarkable revenue figures over the last 24 hours. Data from Defillama revealed that Tron accrued $1.14 million in just one day, whereas Ethereum and Solana recorded $174,000 and $175,000, respectively.Continue Reading:Tron Edges Past Key Blockchains with Revenue Surge
2025/09/15 00:18
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight