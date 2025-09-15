2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Deftones Replaces Itself At No. 1, Trading One Smash For Another

Deftones Replaces Itself At No. 1, Trading One Smash For Another

The post Deftones Replaces Itself At No. 1, Trading One Smash For Another appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deftones replaces itself at No. 1 as “My Mind Is a Mountain” knocks off “Infinite Source” on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 01: READING FESTIVAL Photo of Chino MORENO and DEFTONES, Chino Moreno (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns) Redferns Despite being one of the most successful bands in hard rock music for the past several decades, it took until 2025 for Deftones to conquer Billboard’s most competitive tally in the style. The group only recently hit No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs roster, and shortly after scoring an initial win, added another. Now, the band manages a relatively uncommon feat on any of the chart company’s hot-labeled lists as it soars back to No. 1. Deftones Replaces Itself at No. 1 Deftones replaces itself at No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. “Infinite Source” dips from the top spot to No. 3, while “My Mind Is a Mountain” steps up from No. 2 to the summit. “My Mind Is a Mountain” a Big Win From Private Music “My Mind Is a Mountain” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart in late July this year, just before Deftones released its new album Private Music. The group earned its initial champion as the single landed. Deftones almost doubled its total number of winners a month later with “Milk of the Madonna.” The second promotional single taken from Private Music launched and peaked at No. 2. The frame that Private Music arrived on multiple Billboard charts, “Infinite Source,” a fan favorite track from the album, opened at No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. Now, just one frame later, it descends. Deftones Fills the Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart “My Mind Is a Mountain” is the only Deftones tune…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 00:51
Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 as XRP and Avalanche Struggle for Momentum

Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 as XRP and Avalanche Struggle for Momentum

The post Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 as XRP and Avalanche Struggle for Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 19:45 What if the best crypto to buy in 2025 isn’t XRP or Avalanche — but a presale token still trading at just $0.023? While XRP wrestles with sluggish adoption and Avalanche struggles to reignite its rally, BlockchainFX (BFX) has already pulled in $7.3 million from 9,174 investors. Analysts are calling it the breakout altcoin of the year, with forecasts of up to 500x ROI. The window for entry is still open, but every stage makes it more expensive — and those who hesitate risk watching another generational run pass them by. BlockchainFX: Presale Power With Real Adoption BlockchainFX isn’t just another presale fighting for attention — it’s already proving its strength. At a price of $0.023, the token has raised more than $7.3 million from 9,174 participants, and analysts say this is only the beginning. With a confirmed launch price of $0.05 and long-term forecasts of $5, BFX offers a potential 500x return that few altcoins can rival. What makes BlockchainFX stand out is that it isn’t relying on hype alone. The platform is live, handling millions in daily trading volume across crypto, forex, stocks, and commodities. That level of traction before launch is rare in presale history and explains why investors are treating it as a second chance to catch the kind of breakout run BNB or Solana once delivered. Beyond price forecasts, BlockchainFX also gives holders direct ways to earn. Staking can generate annual yields as high as 90%, and daily USDT rewards — which have already hit $25,000 for top participants — turn ownership into a cashflow opportunity. On top of that, the referral program rewards community growth by giving buyers a 10% cut of every new purchase made through their code, with extra prizes for leaderboard leaders. Each presale…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 00:48
Sabrina Carpenter Blocks Herself From Charting A New No. 1 Album

Sabrina Carpenter Blocks Herself From Charting A New No. 1 Album

The post Sabrina Carpenter Blocks Herself From Charting A New No. 1 Album appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend debuts at No. 1 across Billboard charts, while Emails I Can’t Send rebounds to No. 2 on Vinyl Albums, blocked only by her own new set. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Man’s Best Friend becomes an instant chart-topper on every Billboard ranking on which it debuts this frame. The set was one of the most highly-anticipated of 2025, and it follows only about a year behind Short n’ Sweet, her breakout project that turned her into a superstar. As Man’s Best Friend gets off to a fantastic start, two of Carpenter’s previous full-lengths either rise across multiple rosters or bounce back onto several tallies. The singer-songwriter even manages to block herself from scoring a new No. 1 as she commands multiple rosters. Sabrina Carpenter’s Emails I Can’t Send Reappears Sales of Carpenter’s 2022 album Emails I Can’t Send exploded recently, thanks to all the excitement around her new album, and the set reappears on a trio of tallies. Emails I Can’t Send blasts back onto the Vinyl Albums chart at No. 2. That’s a new high point for the project, and it comes frustratingly close to leading. Man’s Best Friend Blocks Emails I Can’t Send The only set that blocks Emails I Can’t Send from ruling is another from Carpenter. The singer-songwriter stops Emails I Can’t Send from reaching No. 1 as Man’s Best Friend debuts in first place. Sabrina Carpenter Earns Another No. 1 Album Carpenter scores her second No. 1 as Man’s Best Friend arrives on the Vinyl Albums chart after Short n’ Sweet led…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 00:45
Armstrong deelt volledige handleiding voor tokenlistings op Coinbase

Armstrong deelt volledige handleiding voor tokenlistings op Coinbase

Coinbase wil het voor crypto projecten een stuk duidelijker maken wat er nodig is om op het platform genoteerd te worden. CEO Brian Armstrong heeft via X aangekondigd dat er nu een officiële gids is gepubliceerd over het digitale asset listingproces. De update moet zorgen voor meer transparantie en duidelijkheid,... Het bericht Armstrong deelt volledige handleiding voor tokenlistings op Coinbase verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats 2025/09/15 00:44
This Altcoin Is Under Another Major Attack Again – Warning Issued to Owners

This Altcoin Is Under Another Major Attack Again – Warning Issued to Owners

The post This Altcoin Is Under Another Major Attack Again – Warning Issued to Owners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Privacy-focused cryptocurrency Monero (XMR) has experienced its largest chain reorg in history. The event, which occurred hours ago, resulted in an 18-block reorg and invalidated 118 transactions. According to a development reported by OrangeFren in the crypto community, users accepting payments with XMR are advised to wait for more block confirmations instead of the usual 10 confirmations. Yu Xian of blockchain security firm SlowMist compared the incident to the “sword of Damocles.” He argued that if the Monero community doesn't take the risk of a reorg seriously, the network could face the threat of double-spend. He also noted that a 51% hash rate advantage isn't always necessary for this. Related News: Billionaire Entrepreneur Chamath Palihapitiya Says, “Bitcoin Will Replace Gold,” Shares Price Prediction Monero confirms a block approximately every 2 minutes (an average of 720 blocks per day). In the last 720 blocks, 108 orphaned blocks (15%) and 103 blocks (14.31%) came from unknown miners, representing a total orphan block rate of approximately 30%, well above Monero's historical average. Orphaned blocks are a natural occurrence in Proof-of-Work systems, occurring when two miners simultaneously discover a valid block. While this rate typically ranges from 1% to 3%, the current rate is considered “extremely abnormal.” Even in August, when only 5/720 blocks (0.7%) were observed, this rate was reported as “unusual.” In the previous Qubic case, this rate reached a maximum of 8.3% (60/720). *This is not investment advice. Continue Reading: This Altcoin Is Under Another Major Attack Again – Warning Issued to Owners Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/this-altcoin-is-under-another-major-attack-again-warning-issued-to-owners/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 00:43
Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Attract UAE Royal Family Investment Amid Breakout Hopes

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Attract UAE Royal Family Investment Amid Breakout Hopes

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is gaining enthusiastic interest as there is a news hinting at the UAE Royal Family’s set to invest $100 million. The analysts note that a breakout from its current levels could have the potential to create a huge rally. Rising buzz about PENGU is causing it to remain one of the most-followed […]
Tronweekly 2025/09/15 00:42
Quantum Computing Advances Raise Long-Term Questions for Bitcoin Security

Quantum Computing Advances Raise Long-Term Questions for Bitcoin Security

The post Quantum Computing Advances Raise Long-Term Questions for Bitcoin Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 14 September 2025 | 19:33 Quantum computing is emerging as one of the biggest long-term risks to Bitcoin’s security model. While classical computers cannot realistically crack Bitcoin’s cryptography, experts warn that quantum machines could one day change that. The threat comes from Shor’s algorithm, which in theory allows quantum computers to derive private keys from public ones. For now, the hardware simply isn’t advanced enough, but researchers agree the clock is ticking. Many believe the mid-2030s will mark the first serious danger window, when fault-tolerant quantum devices might reach the scale required to undermine Bitcoin’s elliptic curve cryptography. A recent set of probability forecasts places the risk at almost negligible levels before 2030, gradually rising to about one in four by the early 2030s. The danger climbs steeply after that: between 2035 and 2039, the chance of a key-breaking machine is seen as nearly 60%. By the 2040s, the likelihood could be overwhelming, approaching certainty by mid-century if development continues unchecked. What could bring that timeline forward are sudden breakthroughs, such as building machines with millions of reliable qubits or a successful public demonstration of Shor’s algorithm at scale. Any government shift from long-term planning to urgent migration would also be a clear signal that the risk has become immediate. To stay ahead, specialists recommend gradual preparation rather than last-minute panic. That includes discouraging key reuse, moving coins from exposed addresses, experimenting with hybrid or post-quantum signatures before the end of the decade, and completing large-scale migration by the early 2030s. The goal is to ensure Bitcoin’s network is fully post-quantum ready well before the risk becomes real. For now, Bitcoin remains secure. But as quantum research accelerates, its community faces a critical question: will it adapt in time, or will the very innovation driving the next era of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 00:42
Top Wall Street Analysts Back These Three AI-Powered Tech Stocks

Top Wall Street Analysts Back These Three AI-Powered Tech Stocks

TLDR Broadcom secured a $10 billion customer deal and expects AI revenue to reach $45 billion in fiscal 2026 Zscaler delivered strong Q4 results with 31% growth in remaining performance obligations for fourth consecutive quarter Oracle reported 359% year-over-year growth in remaining performance obligations to $455 billion JPMorgan raised Broadcom’s price target to $400, Stifel [...] The post Top Wall Street Analysts Back These Three AI-Powered Tech Stocks appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/15 00:42
Google AI Summaries: Penske Media’s Landmark Lawsuit Challenges Digital Content Rights

Google AI Summaries: Penske Media’s Landmark Lawsuit Challenges Digital Content Rights

BitcoinWorld Google AI Summaries: Penske Media’s Landmark Lawsuit Challenges Digital Content Rights In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, where blockchain technology is exploring new paradigms for content ownership and creator compensation, a significant legal battle is unfolding that underscores the fundamental challenges facing traditional media. Google AI Summaries are at the heart of a groundbreaking lawsuit, raising critical questions about copyright, fair use, and the economic future of online publishing. As the crypto world grapples with NFTs and decentralized content platforms, the mainstream media’s struggle against tech giants like Google provides a stark parallel, highlighting the universal need for clear digital content rights and equitable value exchange. Penske Media Lawsuit: A Bold Challenge to Google’s AI Ambitions The digital publishing world is buzzing following the announcement of a landmark legal challenge: the Penske Media Lawsuit against Google. Penske Media Corporation (PMC), the influential owner behind iconic publications like Rolling Stone, Billboard, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter, has taken a firm stand. The core accusation is Google’s alleged illegal use of publishers’ content to generate AI summaries, a practice PMC claims directly undermines their business model and copyright. While this isn’t the first time publishers or authors have sued AI companies over related intellectual property concerns, PMC’s suit marks a significant escalation, specifically targeting Google and its parent company, Alphabet, for their implementation of AI-generated summaries within search results. This legal action underscores a growing tension between content creators and the AI models that consume and repurpose their work, setting a precedent for how Google AI Summaries might operate in the future. Understanding the AI Overviews Impact on Publishers Since their introduction last year, Google’s AI Overviews have been a point of contention. Google touts these summaries as making search “more helpful” and creating “new opportunities for content to be discovered.” However, many publishers, including PMC, argue the opposite. They contend that by providing quick, AI-generated answers directly in search results, Google is effectively cannibalizing the very traffic that sustains their operations. PMC’s lawsuit goes further, accusing Google of leveraging its dominant market position to “coerce PMC into permitting Google to republish PMC’s content in AI Overviews” and to use that content for training its AI models. This raises fundamental questions about fair competition and the ethical use of intellectual property in the age of generative AI. Google spokesperson José Castañeda has stated the company will “defend against these meritless claims,” emphasizing that AI Overviews send traffic to a “greater diversity of sites.” However, the AI Overviews Impact on individual publisher revenue streams remains a critical point of debate. The Publisher Copyright Dilemma: An Unwilling Exchange? At the heart of the Penske Media Lawsuit lies a dispute over the foundational “bargain” of the open web. Traditionally, publishers allowed Google to crawl their websites in an “exchange of access for traffic.” This symbiotic relationship provided Google with content for its search index and, in return, directed users to publisher sites, generating ad, subscription, and affiliate revenue. The lawsuit argues that Google has fundamentally altered this agreement. “As a condition of indexing publisher content for search, Google now requires publishers to also supply that content for other uses that cannibalize or preempt search referrals,” the lawsuit claims. For PMC and other publishers, the only way to opt out of this new arrangement is to remove themselves entirely from Google search, a move described as “devastating” given Google’s market dominance. This puts publishers in a precarious position, challenging the very essence of Publisher Copyright in the digital age. Protecting Digital Content Rights in the AI Era The financial implications for publishers are significant. PMC’s lawsuit specifically highlights “significant declines in clicks from Google searches since Google started rolling out AI Overviews.” Fewer clicks directly translate to less ad revenue, and also threaten vital subscription and affiliate income streams, which “rely on people actually visiting PMC sites.” While Google has pushed back against these complaints, asserting that AI Overviews do not reduce traffic, the lawsuit points out that “Google has offered no credible competing information regarding search referral traffic.” This dispute is not just about lost revenue; it’s about the long-term viability of quality journalism and independent content creation. Ensuring robust Digital Content Rights is paramount for the sustainability of the media ecosystem, particularly as AI models become more sophisticated in content generation and summarization. The outcome of this lawsuit could shape how content creators are compensated and recognized for their work in the AI-driven future. Broader Implications for Google AI Summaries and the Tech Landscape This legal challenge arrives at a critical juncture for Google. The company recently navigated an antitrust trial, where a federal judge ruled it acted illegally to maintain a monopoly in online search. However, the judge ultimately decided against ordering a breakup of Google’s businesses, partly citing increasing competition in the AI space. The Penske Media Lawsuit, by directly challenging Google’s AI practices, re-ignites scrutiny of its market power and influence. It joins a growing chorus of legal actions from authors and publishers against various AI companies, all grappling with the complexities of intellectual property in the age of large language models. The resolution of this case will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences, potentially redefining the relationship between search engines, AI developers, and the content creators who fuel the digital economy. It will set a precedent for how companies can ethically use publicly available information to train AI and how creators can protect their Publisher Copyright in an increasingly automated world. The Penske Media Lawsuit against Google represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over artificial intelligence, copyright, and the future of digital publishing. As AI technologies continue to advance, the tension between innovation and fair compensation for content creators will only intensify. This case is more than just a dispute between a media conglomerate and a tech giant; it’s a battle for the fundamental principles that underpin the open web and the economic models that sustain quality journalism. The outcome will likely influence how Google AI Summaries are implemented, how Digital Content Rights are enforced, and ultimately, whether content creators can thrive in an AI-dominated search landscape. To learn more about the latest AI news and its impact on digital content, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Google AI Summaries: Penske Media’s Landmark Lawsuit Challenges Digital Content Rights first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/15 00:40
Bruno Mars Beats His All-Time Record, With Lady Gaga’s Help

Bruno Mars Beats His All-Time Record, With Lady Gaga’s Help

The post Bruno Mars Beats His All-Time Record, With Lady Gaga’s Help appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With a Smile” breaks his personal record, passing “Uptown Funk” with 55 weeks on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: Co-Owner of SelvaRey Rum Bruno Mars attends the SelvaRey Pina Colada Party Hosted by Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak at The Hollywood Roosevelt on July 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey) Getty Images for SelvaRey Ever since it was released, “Die With a Smile” by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga has stood out as one of the biggest hit songs in America. The track has performed spectacularly for well over a year across all important metrics, including streams, sales, and especially radio airplay. It is spins across radio stations throughout the United States that continually keep the Grammy-winning collaboration on the rosters frame after frame, and as the cut holds on once more, it earns a special new place within Mars’s discography. Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With a Smile” “Die With a Smile,” now up to 55 weeks on the Radio Songs chart, Billboard’s list of the most successful tracks across all radio stations in the country. This period, the classic-sounding cut dips from No. 4 to No. 5. That’s an incredible placement for the former champion after more than a year on the competitive tally. “Die With a Smile” Pass “Uptown Funk” Now up to 55 weeks on the Radio Songs chart, “Die With a Smile” is Mars’s longest-running hit on the list. The Gaga duet beats “Uptown Funk,” his collaboration with Mark Ronson, by one frame. Bruno Mars’s Other No. 1 Radio Hits “Die With a Smile,” which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart, ranks fourth in Mars’s discography in terms of longevity on…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 00:39
