Unveiling the AI Empire: Karen Hao Exposes OpenAI’s Dangerous AGI Evangelism

BitcoinWorld Unveiling the AI Empire: Karen Hao Exposes OpenAI’s Dangerous AGI Evangelism In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, where innovation often promises liberation, it’s crucial to critically examine other burgeoning technological empires. Karen Hao, a sharp journalistic voice, recently peeled back the layers of what she terms the AI Empire, offering a sobering look at the true cost of belief in artificial general intelligence (AGI) and the leading role of entities like OpenAI. For those of us who value transparency and decentralized power, Hao’s insights provide a vital counter-narrative to the prevailing techno-optimism. Unmasking the AI Empire’s Ideology Every empire, whether ancient or modern, is built upon a foundational ideology. Just as European colonial powers justified their expansion with religious fervor, today’s burgeoning AI Empire, as meticulously documented by Karen Hao in her bestselling book, is propelled by the fervent belief in artificial general intelligence (AGI). This ideology, promising to “benefit all humanity,” serves as the driving force behind unprecedented resource extraction and rapid expansion, often at a cost that directly contradicts its lofty mission. Hao, in an interview with Bitcoin World’s Equity, powerfully likens the industry, and particularly OpenAI, to an empire, noting, “The only way to really understand the scope and scale of OpenAI’s behavior…is actually to recognize that they’ve already grown more powerful than pretty much any nation state in the world… They’re terraforming the Earth. They’re rewiring our geopolitics, all of our lives. And so you can only describe it as an empire.” This perspective challenges us to look beyond the shiny interfaces and consider the foundational structures of power being erected. The Zeal of AGI Evangelism and its True Cost The fervor surrounding AGI evangelism is palpable within the AI industry. Karen Hao recounted interviewing individuals whose “voices were shaking from the fervor of their beliefs in AGI.” OpenAI, positioned as the chief evangelist, defines AGI as “a highly autonomous system that outperforms humans at most economically valuable work.” The promise is grand: AGI will “elevate humanity by increasing abundance, turbocharging the economy, and aiding in the discovery of new scientific knowledge that changes the limits of possibility.” Yet, these nebulous assurances have fueled an exponential growth model with staggering demands: Massive Resource Demands: Oceans of scraped data, straining existing infrastructure. Energy Grid Overload: Significant energy consumption contributing to environmental concerns. Untested System Releases: A willingness to deploy systems with unknown long-term consequences into the world. All of this is in service of a future that many experts caution may never fully materialize, raising critical questions about the true cost of this unwavering belief. OpenAI’s Pursuit of Speed Over Safety According to Hao, the current trajectory of AI development, heavily influenced by OpenAI’s pursuit, was not inevitable. She argues that advancements aren’t solely dependent on scaling up; alternative methods exist, such as developing new algorithms or improving existing ones to reduce data and compute requirements. However, such tactics would sacrifice speed, a commodity OpenAI deemed paramount. “When you define the quest to build beneficial AGI as one where the victor takes all — which is what OpenAI did — then the most important thing is speed over anything else,” Hao explained. This singular focus on speed has come at the expense of: Efficiency: Opting for brute force over elegant solutions. Safety: Rushing development without adequate testing or safeguards. Exploratory Research: Prioritizing immediate deployment over deeper scientific inquiry. OpenAI, Hao contends, chose the “intellectually cheap thing” – pumping more data and supercomputers into existing techniques. This set a precedent, compelling other tech giants to follow suit to avoid falling behind. The consequence? The industry has effectively “captured most of the top AI researchers in the world,” shifting the entire discipline’s agenda from genuine scientific exploration to corporate objectives. The Mounting AI Industry Costs and Unseen Harms The financial investment within the AI industry costs are nothing short of astronomical. OpenAI projects burning through $115 billion by 2029. Meta allocated up to $72 billion for AI infrastructure this year, while Google expects to hit $85 billion in capital expenditures for 2025, largely for AI and cloud expansion. Despite these colossal expenditures, the promised “benefits to humanity” remain largely elusive, while tangible harms continue to accumulate. These include: Job Displacement: Automation leading to significant job losses across various sectors. Concentration of Wealth: Further consolidating economic power in the hands of a few tech giants. Mental Health Crises: AI chatbots fueling delusions and psychosis, as documented by Hao. Exploitation of Labor: Workers in developing nations, like Kenya and Venezuela, exposed to disturbing content (e.g., child sexual abuse material) for meager wages ($1-$2 an hour) in roles like content moderation and data labeling. Hao critically observes that the goalposts for AGI’s benefits keep shifting, while the immediate, undeniable harms continue to mount, painting a stark picture of the real-world impact of this technological race. A Balanced Future for AI: Beyond the Empire Hao stresses that pitting AI progress against present harms is a false dichotomy, especially when alternative forms of AI offer genuine, tangible benefits without the accompanying destruction. She highlights Google DeepMind’s Nobel Prize-winning AlphaFold as a prime example. Trained on amino acid sequence data and complex protein folding structures, AlphaFold can accurately predict protein 3D structures, profoundly aiding drug discovery and disease understanding. “Those are the types of AI systems that we need,” Hao asserted, emphasizing AlphaFold’s minimal environmental impact and lack of content moderation harms, thanks to its substantially smaller, cleaner datasets. This offers a glimpse into a more responsible future of AI. Furthermore, the narrative of racing against China to ensure Silicon Valley’s liberalizing effect on the world has, according to Hao, backfired. “Literally, the opposite has happened,” she states, noting that the gap between the U.S. and China has narrowed, and Silicon Valley has exerted an “illiberalizing effect” globally, with itself being the primary beneficiary. The complex structure of OpenAI – part non-profit, part for-profit – further complicates its mission of “benefiting humanity.” The recent agreement with Microsoft, bringing it closer to a public offering, blurs these lines even more. Former OpenAI safety researchers, echoing Hao’s concerns, fear the organization is confusing product enjoyment with genuine societal benefit. Hao warns of the profound danger of being so consumed by a self-constructed belief system that reality, and the accumulating evidence of harm, is ignored. Karen Hao’s “Empire of AI” offers a crucial, critical lens through which to view the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, particularly the fervent pursuit of AGI by companies like OpenAI. Her work illuminates the hidden costs – environmental, social, and ethical – of an ideology that prioritizes speed and expansion above all else. As the industry continues its exponential growth, driven by astronomical investments and a quasi-religious commitment to AGI, it becomes imperative for us to question the narratives, scrutinize the impacts, and demand a more responsible, human-centric approach to AI development. The future of technology, and indeed humanity, hinges on our ability to distinguish genuine progress from unchecked imperial ambition. To learn more about the latest AI market trends and critical analyses, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models and institutional adoption. This post Unveiling the AI Empire: Karen Hao Exposes OpenAI's Dangerous AGI Evangelism first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Enrique Iglesias Shoots Back To No. 1 In America

Enrique Iglesias returns to No. 1 on Billboard's Top Latin Pop Albums as Greatest Hits (2019) rebounds to the summit after months away. Iglesias once again rules the Top Latin Pop Albums chart, Billboard's list of the most-consumed projects in that style. This frame, the compilation rebounds from No. 5 to No. 1. Greatest Hits (2019) — the official title to differentiate it from other compilations from Iglesias — has now spent just two frames atop the Top Latin Pop Albums chart. The set reached the summit in January of this year after debuting back in October 2019. Iglesias has racked up 10 No. 1s on the Top Latin Pop Albums chart throughout his career. Interestingly, Greatest Hits (2019) is his longest-running title at 298 frames on the list, but it has the fewest number of stints in first place among all his champions. Sex and Love leads with 33 weeks, followed by Vivir and 95/08 with 24 and 18, respectively.
CoreWeave’s CEO says AI demand is overwhelming and still growing across sectors like enterprise, government, and AI labs

CoreWeave is not seeing any slowdown in AI demand. At the Goldman Sachs Communacopia event on Tuesday, co-founder and CEO Michael Intrator said the market is still growing faster than anyone can handle. “The depth of the demand, the scale of the demand, the breadth of the demand is overwhelming,” Michael said. “The industry’s capacity to deliver the compute that is required by OpenAI, by the hyperscalers, by the enterprise, by the sovereigns–it’s just layer after layer of overwhelming demand.” Michael said the company is scaling operations aggressively. “We’re building as fast as we can, we’re building as large as we can. We’re delivering as many GPUs as we can,” he said. “We’re driving through the middle to try and get this infrastructure into the hands of these incredible companies that really have the capacity to allow artificial intelligence to achieve its potential.” Despite this demand, CoreWeave’s stock has dropped 20% over the past month. This comes after one of the most hyped IPOs of 2025. The company posted a second-quarter net loss that was worse than expected. On top of that, capital expenditures shot up by $1 billion from the previous quarter. And those expenses are expected to rise another $500 million this quarter. That has raised concerns that the company’s debt could climb even higher. CoreWeave’s losses mount as spending grows With the IPO lockup expiring in mid-August, insiders began selling off shares. Investors are still questioning how much more debt CoreWeave can take on. Analysts project the company might raise billions more in debt before the year is over. Michael doesn’t seem worried. He believes borrowing is the best way to fund the company’s growth. But not everyone agrees. JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy said, “Net-net, there could be a wide range of outcomes for CoreWeave. For this reason, we expect the stock to provide a wild, lumpy, volatile ride, requiring a risk tolerance that may not exist for most investors.” Mark also warned that if the economy weakens, CoreWeave could be hit harder than most because of its debt exposure. He believes the market is only focusing on the negative side right now. UBS targets Alibaba and Tencent in China’s AI race While CoreWeave is racing to meet demand in the U.S., UBS is tracking where China’s AI growth is heading. In a report released earlier this month, Eva Lee and her team at UBS said Chinese companies that moved early on generative AI are starting to pull away from the pack. Eva wrote, “We favor AI-driven and alpha growth names with strong execution.” Based on second-quarter earnings, UBS is backing Alibaba and Tencent. Alibaba’s stock in the U.S. is up 83% so far in 2025. Tencent’s shares in Hong Kong have gained over 54%. That performance beats other Chinese tech players like Baidu, which is up 36%, JD.com, which is down 3%, and Meituan, which is down over 36% in Hong Kong this year. UBS called Alibaba the “largest AI enabler in China with full-stack AI cloud infrastructure.” For Tencent, the edge is in AI-powered gaming and advertising, with potential future profits coming from AI agents. Eva’s team said, “In the past quarter, we observed that China internet companies have reaped tangible AI benefits.” They highlighted that company earnings and leadership outlooks have both improved, especially in ads and games. The report also looked at U.S. chip restrictions and found they haven’t slowed down China’s top players. “Chip restrictions have not emerged as a major concern,” UBS said. The companies say they’ve got enough chips for AI training, and they’ve been improving software to get better performance out of what they already have. Eva and her analysts also said Alibaba and Tencent are reducing their reliance on imported chips by switching to other options for inference. And they’re spending more to stay ahead. In Q2, Tencent doubled its AI-related capital expenses year-over-year to 19.1 billion yuan. Alibaba increased its AI spending by over 50% compared to its average from the past four quarters. Still, both companies have other priorities outside AI. Alibaba has been throwing heavy subsidies into instant delivery to compete with JD.com and Meituan. Meanwhile, Tencent is still dealing with uncertainty from China’s gaming regulators, even though rules have eased slightly since the last crackdown. KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast
Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX on Track for $0.05 Launch, Mutuum Finance DeFi Growth, Pepescape Meme Rally

Top crypto presales 2025: BlockchainFX heads to $0.05 launch, Mutuum Finance expands DeFi, and Pepescape fuels meme coin hype with passive income.
Donna Summer Charts Her First New Radio Hit In More Than A Decade

Donna Summer returns to Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart as "Run," with Toby Gad, debuts at No. 30, her first radio hit since 2008. Summer is the credited vocalist on "Run" alongside songwriter and producer Toby Gad. The two reportedly worked on the tune during her lifetime for her final album, but the cut didn't make the tracklist, so Gad decided to release it many years later. This frame, "Run" opens at No. 30 on the Adult Contemporary chart. Billboard reports that "Run" earns Summer her first placement on any of the company's radio-focused rankings since 2008. That year, she scored her final hit – until now — on the Adult Contemporary chart with "Sand on My Feet," which also made it to No. 30 for a single frame. Summer collects her career sixteenth hit on the Adult Contemporary chart, one of Billboard's three pop radio tallies. Three of those tunes have broken into the top 10. Her highest-rising win, "This Time I Know It's for Real," stalled one rung shy of leading in 1989. "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)" with Barbra Streisand and "Winter Melody" rose all the way to Nos. 7…
Bitcoin, not Big Tech, is the Market’s Biggest Story, Michael Saylor Says

Bitcoin, not Big Tech, is the Market's Biggest Story, Michael Saylor Says
Hedera Price Movements Mirror Interest in XRP Tundra’s Cross-Chain Technology

Recent activity around Hedera (HBAR) reveals that institutions are increasingly using its Hashgraph tech for real use cases. The network has been included in SWIFT cross-border trials and is accelerating the tokenization of institutional funds via firms like KAIO. Daily transaction volumes and enterprise adoption are on the rise. In response, investors are showing stronger interest in cross-chain platforms that can deliver high throughput, secure ledger operations, and native yield. XRP Tundra steps into this landscape with a staking protocol built for transparency and dual-chain exposure: staking XRP on XRPL while also operating on Solana, and delivering two tokens for one presale buy. Tundra aims to mirror the kind of technological confidence Hedera is inspiring, and to do so with yield, governance, and utility baked in.
2.64M ETH Exodus — Ethereum’s Validator Exit Line Swells 188% Since Mid-August

A mountain of ethereum is lining up to bail from validating, with 2.64 million ETH filing voluntary exit requests to stop staking. As of this weekend, 2,642,006 ETH—worth about $12.34 billion—are lined up in the validator queue, ready to bow out of the staking process.
Institutions like Strategy and Metaplanet now hold 12.3% of the total Bitcoin supply

Institutional money, funds, and public companies continue to increase their BTC holdings and currently control 12.3% of all Bitcoin supply. According to Bitcoin analytics platform Ecoinometrics, this figure has dramatically increased over the past 12 months. Institutional money added 5% to their combined holdings in the past year alone, helping propel Bitcoin's price by over 80% in the last 12 months. Entities such as ETFs, sovereign funds, and corporate treasuries now collectively hold billions of dollars worth of BTC, well over one million coins. Strategy alone now holds over 638,400 BTC, more than 3% of the total circulating supply. At the same time, Japan's Metaplanet has surpassed 20,000 BTC, rapidly climbing the ranks among corporate Bitcoin treasuries.
Best Crypto Staking Platforms Expand as XRP Tundra Launches Revolutionary XRP Staking Service

For years, XRP has been one of the leading assets in global payments, known for its fast settlement times and low fees. Yet one thing has always been missing: the ability to earn yield. While other networks rolled out staking programs that turned static holdings into income streams, XRP owners had no such option.
