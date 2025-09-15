2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
With just a phone or computer, you can easily earn passive income (make money from home).

With just a phone or computer, you can easily earn passive income (make money from home).

It is a new age of easy money creation. The new mobile cloud mining application by CryptoMiningFirm is transforming the way individuals make money on cryptocurrencies. Mining Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP can be achieved with only a few taps without buying costly equipment and studying difficult mining methods. This intuitive, shiny site will enable investors of all sizes to earn passive income on a daily basis. You can always earn easy, quickly and risk-free regardless of your level of expertise in the field of digital assets, or overall whether you are a crypto enthusiast or a total newcomer to the field of digital assets through CryptoMiningFirm. This article will guide you how to make at least $5807 per day. Why Cloud Mining Is the Future of Crypto Earnings Traditional mining requires high-cost equipment, technical expertise, and constant maintenance. CryptoMiningFirm changes the game with a streamlined, energy-efficient solution. Key benefits include:         Anywhere Access: Start mining anytime, anywhere using your phone.         Cost Effective: No electricity bills or heavy hardware expenses.         High Performance: Global data centers guarantee uptime and stable rewards.         AI-Driven Decisions: Smart algorithms maximize profitability automatically. Cloud mining through CryptoMiningFirm isn’t just convenient—it’s the smarter way to grow wealth in the digital era. How to Start Mining in Minutes Joining the platform is quick and effortless. Follow these steps to begin earning today:     Register: Sign up in one click on the https://cryptominingfirm.com/.     Download the App: Available on desktop and mobile devices.     Choose Your Plan: Select a package that matches your budget and goals.     Deposit Funds: Add money using fiat or crypto.     Activate Mining: Your plan starts generating income instantly.     Withdraw or Reinvest: Take daily profits or reinvest to boost earnings. With this simple onboarding system, even first-time investors start seeing returns from Day One. Flexible Investment Plans with High ROI CryptoMiningFirm offers plans for every investor, from beginners to professionals: Trial Contract: $100 investment, 2-day contract, daily return $4, maturity return: $100 + $8 BTC Classic Hashrate: $500 investment, 5-day contract, daily return $6.5, maturity return: $500 + $32.5 BTC Classic Hashrate: $1500 investment, 10-day contract, daily return $19.5, maturity return: $1500 + $195 BTC Advanced Hashrate: $5200 investment, 30-day contract, daily return $78.52, maturity return: $5200 + $2355.6 BTC Advanced Hashrate: $10,000 investment, 43-day contract, daily return $13.50, maturity return: $10,000 + $7482 BTC Advanced Hashrate: $30,000 investment USD, 30-day contract term, daily return of $510, maturity return: $30,000 + $15,300 BTC Advanced Hashrate: $80,000 investment, 40-day contract term, daily return of $174, maturity return: $80,000 + $60,800 BTC Super Hashrate: $100,000 investment, 50-day contract term, daily return of $2,300, maturity return: $100,000 + $115,000 For more information on high-yield contracts, please visit https://cryptominingfirm.com/. All plans deliver consistent growth, compounding returns, and transparent results. Investors can start small and scale up as their portfolio expands. Rewards, Bonuses, and Extra Earnings CryptoMiningFirm goes beyond basic mining with additional perks:         Sign-Up Bonus: Receive $10 to $100 instantly after registration.         Daily Login Rewards: Boost income just by logging in.         Quick Withdrawals: Access funds anytime, anywhere.         Unlimited Growth: Earn more by mining BTC, ETH, and XRP daily. These features make every investor’s journey more rewarding, secure, and profitable. Security That Builds Confidence CryptoMiningFirm places investor security at the core of its operations:         Multi-layer encryption ensures account and fund safety.         Blockchain transparency allows tracking of every transaction.         Certified mining contracts guarantee clarity and trust. Your assets stay protected while you enjoy steady, stress-free income. Why Investors Choose CryptoMiningFirm Thousands of investors worldwide prefer this platform for its simplicity and reliability. Top advantages include:         Easy setup with zero technical skills required.         Worldwide server network ensures non-stop mining.         Tailored budgets designed to optimize ROI.         24/7 customer support ready to assist. CryptoMiningFirm is more than a platform—it is a financial revolution designed for sustainable passive income. Step Into Smarter Financial Freedom In today’s fast-moving crypto market, wealth isn’t just about holding assets. CryptoMiningFirm’s passive mining approach allows investors to build compounding growth while minimizing risks. The platform helps you grow your portfolio steadily, without speculation or stress. Take Action: Join the Future of Crypto Mining Now is the best time to start. With CryptoMiningFirm’s app, you can manage your portfolio, secure daily income, and build long-term wealth. Don’t wait for the market to decide your future. Take control now and turn your smartphone into a money-making machine. Website: https://cryptominingfirm.com/ Contact: info@cryptominingfirm.com Download App:https://cryptominingfirm.com/xml/index.html#/app Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post With just a phone or computer, you can easily earn passive income (make money from home). appeared first on 36Crypto.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12344-5.58%
Threshold
T$0.01673-0.65%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,364.75+0.16%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 01:40
Dalintis
Ethereum Foundation onthult roadmap voor volledige blockchainprivacy

Ethereum Foundation onthult roadmap voor volledige blockchainprivacy

De Ethereum Foundation maakt serieus werk van privacy op de blockchain. Het voormalige ‘Privacy & Scaling Explorations’ team is hernoemd tot Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE) en heeft nu een ambitieuze roadmap gepubliceerd met als doel: end to end onchain privacy mogelijk maken. Van privé transacties tot vertrouwelijke data en... Het bericht Ethereum Foundation onthult roadmap voor volledige blockchainprivacy verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2415-0.53%
OP
OP$0.7566+0.58%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 01:39
Dalintis
BlockchainFX Selling At $0.023 Right Now: Investors Think It’s The Best Buy In The Crypto Market

BlockchainFX Selling At $0.023 Right Now: Investors Think It’s The Best Buy In The Crypto Market

BlockchainFX presale at $0.023 offers 117% launch upside, 30% bonus tokens, staking rewards, and a presale-only Visa card, making it a standout 2025 pick.
THINK Token
THINK$0.01243+0.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00594+2.59%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 01:35
Dalintis
Missed Litecoin’s 85% Rally? BlockchainFX Presale 2025 Could Be the Next 100x Crypto to Explode

Missed Litecoin’s 85% Rally? BlockchainFX Presale 2025 Could Be the Next 100x Crypto to Explode

Missed Litecoin’s 85% rally? BlockchainFX presale 2025 could be the next 100x crypto, offering passive income, Visa cards, and explosive ROI potential.
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.2437-15.73%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 01:35
Dalintis
Ripple and Monero Lead the Market While BullZilla Becomes the Top New Crypto to Join Now

Ripple and Monero Lead the Market While BullZilla Becomes the Top New Crypto to Join Now

The post Ripple and Monero Lead the Market While BullZilla Becomes the Top New Crypto to Join Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market in 2025 is a fast-moving landscape where early participation can make the difference between ordinary returns and exponential gains. Meme coins and new tokens have transformed the market, attracting both retail and institutional investors. Timing and selection are critical, as presales and early launches often dictate the potential upside of a project. BullZilla ($BZIL) has emerged as one of the most talked-about opportunities. Its presale is moving quickly, with stages changing every 48 hours or after reaching $100,000 in funding. For investors seeking the next big meme coin, BullZilla represents a rare combination of scarcity, community enthusiasm, and structured growth. Alongside Bull Zilla, established coins like Ripple (XRP) and Monero (XMR) provide context and stability. Ripple remains a leading cross-border payments token with institutional backing, while Monero is a privacy-focused crypto that has consistently maintained a strong market presence. Together, these coins illustrate the spectrum of opportunity and risk for crypto investors in 2025. BullZilla: Explosive Presale and Next 1000x Potential BullZilla’s presale is currently in Stage 2D, priced at $0.00005241. Early participation is critical as the token’s 24-stage presale reduces supply while increasing prices every 48 hours or when $100,000 is raised. The current presale has already raised over $360,000 and onboarded more than 1,200 holders, with 24.7 billion tokens sold. Analysts project that early buyers could see up to 11,422% ROI if the token reaches its anticipated listing price of $0.00527. With staking options and a cinematic, community-driven ecosystem, BullZilla is positioned as a next 1000x meme coin for those entering at the right time. This presale’s rapid movement, combined with clear tokenomics and growing social engagement, makes it the primary focus for investors seeking high upside while participating in the trending crypto market of 2025. BullZilla Presale Information Metric Details Current Stage 2D (Dead…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08863-1.69%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2308+1.06%
Monero
XMR$322+5.74%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 01:34
Dalintis
Are ETFs Overpowering the Fed? Record Net Inflows Say Maybe

Are ETFs Overpowering the Fed? Record Net Inflows Say Maybe

The post Are ETFs Overpowering the Fed? Record Net Inflows Say Maybe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Record-breaking flows into exchange-traded funds may be reshaping markets in ways that even the Federal Reserve can’t control. New data show U.S.-listed ETFs have become a dominant force in capital markets. According to a Friday press release by ETFGI, an independent consultancy, assets invested in U.S. ETFs hit a record $12.19 trillion at the end of August, up from $10.35 trillion at the close of 2024. Bloomberg, which highlighted the surge on Friday, noted the flows are challenging the traditional influence of the Federal Reserve. Investors poured $120.65 billion into ETFs during August alone, lifting year-to-date inflows to $799 billion — the highest on record. By comparison, the prior full-year record was $643 billion in 2024. The growth is concentrated among the biggest providers. iShares leads with $3.64 trillion in assets, followed closely by Vanguard with $3.52 trillion and State Street’s SPDR family at $1.68 trillion. Together, those three firms control nearly three-quarters of the U.S. ETF market. Equity ETFs drew the largest share of August inflows at $42 billion, while fixed-income funds added $32 billion and commodity ETFs nearly $5 billion. Crypto-linked ETFs are now a meaningful piece of the picture. Data from SoSoValue show U.S.-listed spot bitcoin and ether ETFs manage more than $120 billion combined, led by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC). Bitcoin ETFs alone account for more than $100 billion, equal to about 4% of bitcoin’s $2.1 trillion market cap. Ether ETFs add another $20 billion, despite launching only earlier this year. The surge underscores how ETFs — traditional and crypto alike — have become the vehicle of choice for investors of all sizes. For many, the flows are automatic. In the U.S., much of the cash comes from retirement accounts known as 401(k)s, where workers put aside part…
Sidekick
K$0.1659-8.99%
Threshold
T$0.01673-0.65%
Union
U$0.018167-2.28%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 01:31
Dalintis
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Beats One Of BTS’s Biggest Hits

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Beats One Of BTS’s Biggest Hits

The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Beats One Of BTS’s Biggest Hits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunter soundtrack spends a fourth week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, surpassing BTS’s “Dynamite” as the second-longest-running K-pop leader. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: (L-R) Rei Ami, Arden Cho and May Hong light the Empire State Building to Kick Off KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Golden Weekend at The Empire State Building on August 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust “Golden,” taken from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, only needed a few weeks to become the No. 1 song in America. Ever since it reached the summit on the busy tally, the tune has remained one of the most successful cuts not just in the United States, but all around the world. As more time passes, it further establishes itself as one of the biggest tracks of 2025. “Golden” Extends Its No. 1 Hot 100 Run The cut leads the Hot 100 once again, and as it earns another stay on the throne of the most competitive songs chart in America, “Golden” breaks out of a tie and makes history yet again. “Golden” has now ruled the Hot 100 for four nonconsecutive weeks, becoming the second-longest-running No. 1 hit classified by Billboard as K-pop in American history. KPop Demon Hunters Beats BTS’s Smash Last frame, when “Golden” earned its third turn in the sun, it tied BTS’s “Dynamite.” Both tracks were matched with three stays at the summit apiece, which “Dynamite” started that run in September 2020. Now, “Dynamite” is pushed to third place on this ranking, while “Golden” keeps in second. BTS’s “Butter” Remains the K-Pop Champion BTS claims the all-time winner in terms of the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Hot…
Sidekick
K$0.1659-8.99%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0405-0.89%
SUN
SUN$0.020374-1.18%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 01:30
Dalintis
The Monotonicity Theorem: How a Simple Condition Guarantees Equilibrium Uniqueness and Efficiency

The Monotonicity Theorem: How a Simple Condition Guarantees Equilibrium Uniqueness and Efficiency

Further demonstrating that if the economy is strictly monotonic, the equilibrium is not only Pareto-efficient but also unique, providing a critical condition for ruling out multiple equilibria.
Notcoin
NOT$0.00187+0.42%
Dalintis
Hackernoon2025/09/15 01:30
Dalintis
Tron Shocks Crypto Market With $1.1M Daily Revenue, Crushing Ethereum and Solana

Tron Shocks Crypto Market With $1.1M Daily Revenue, Crushing Ethereum and Solana

Tron dominates revenue charts with $1.1M daily blockchain earnings. Stablecoin transactions fuel Tron’s growth, outpacing Ethereum and Solana. TRX holds strong near highs as network revenue surges. Tron has stunned the crypto market by recording $1.142 million in revenue within a single day, according to DefiLlama. The figure put Tron way ahead of the others, as Ethereum and Solana had generated $174,677 and $175,708, respectively. Tron has received $49.2 million in revenue in the last 30 days. This is higher than three times Ethereum’s $14.78 million and more than ten times Solana’s $4.61 million. The surge also points to the network’s good standing in supporting growth at a time when most blockchains are volatile. Also Read: Coinbase’s XRP Holdings Collapse by 90% as Millions in Tokens Suddenly Exit Exchange Stablecoin Transactions Drive Dominance Tron’s dominance is primarily tied to its role in the stablecoin market, where it powers a significant share of USDT transfers. Tron has set itself as the backbone of its settlement, as Tether is the most used stablecoin in the world. Such dependence on the activity of stablecoins gives Tron a constant fee for transactions. Tron has a very high throughput as opposed to other chains, where the usage rate only rises during the speculative market runs. It also has a presence in the stablecoin settlements that are very strong to make a presence that its competitors can hardly confront. Consistent Growth Supports TRX Stability The revenue stream has given Tron a solid foundation to support its valuation. The inflows of stablecoins and on-chain activity are growing, adding strength to the network’s financial aspect. TRX, the network’s token, has been trading near its local highs without extreme drops. This makes it unique compared to most altcoins, which tend to have high volatility. The stable demand and the high revenue still boost investor confidence. The fact that Tron earns more than one million dollars in a single day highlights the company’s strength in the market. By dominating stablecoin settlements and consistently outperforming Ethereum and Solana in revenue, Tron has secured its position as one of the most profitable networks in the crypto industry. Also Read: Dave Ramsey Slams Crypto as ‘Dumber Than Crap,’ Calls It Pure Gambling The post Tron Shocks Crypto Market With $1.1M Daily Revenue, Crushing Ethereum and Solana appeared first on 36Crypto.
NEAR
NEAR$2.677+1.67%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05722+3.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08863-1.69%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 01:27
Dalintis
Canada’s Largest Crypto Thief Gets Prison Time After New Spree

Canada’s Largest Crypto Thief Gets Prison Time After New Spree

The post Canada’s Largest Crypto Thief Gets Prison Time After New Spree appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crime 14 September 2025 | 20:17 A Canadian court has sentenced a man from Hamilton to one year in prison after he admitted to stealing millions in cryptocurrency, including what is believed to be the largest individual crypto theft in the country’s history. The case dates back to 2020, when the man—then just 17 years old—successfully carried out a SIM-swapping scheme that allowed him to drain CAD $48 million (around $34.6 million USD) from a single victim. By tricking a phone company employee into reassigning the target’s number, he was able to intercept two-factor authentication codes, seize control of online accounts, and funnel digital assets into wallets he controlled. Investigators later discovered his trail after he transferred some of the stolen Bitcoin to a PlayStation user in exchange for a gaming handle. Despite being arrested and charged, he was released on bail in 2022. Instead of staying out of trouble, he launched a second crime spree. Prosecutors said he hijacked popular social media accounts and used them to promote fraudulent links, tricking followers into handing over access to their crypto wallets. This scheme targeted hundreds of victims and brought in an additional CAD $1 million. Although much of the stolen money has not been recovered, the court ruled that the man would serve a year in jail for the second wave of thefts. His original heist, committed as a minor, remains one of the most notorious crypto-related crimes in Canada. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With…
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00429+0.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017379+2.48%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00691+0.72%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 01:27
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight