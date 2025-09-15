Infinity Castle’ Demolished By Disney Rival In New Analysis

Channing Tatum with Natsuki Hanae, who voices Tanjiro Kamado in the Japanese original, at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic) FilmMagic An anime about a teenager avenging the deaths of his family at the hands of hordes of carnivorous demons wouldn't usually be the sort of film which would be met with unanimous praise from critics. However, dazzling animation extravaganza Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has managed to pull it off. The animated adventure was produced by Japanese studio Ufotable and hit theaters in the United States this week to an almost perfect critics' score of 97% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. You would have thought this remarkable feat would have given the movie wall-to-wall media coverage but in fact that's far from the case. The first film in a trilogy based on the "Infinity Castle" story arc of a manga comic book series, Demon Slayer is also a direct sequel to the fourth season of the Netflix anime series with the same name. The film picks up from the cliffhanger of the fourth season, where the teenage Tanjiro Kamado and his fellow Demon Slayer Corps members find themselves in the lair of the all-powerful demon master Muzan Kibutsuji. Magic Mike star Channing Tatum is the only A Lister on the roster of the English dub so its appeal isn't driven by star power. Instead, it's the film's striking art style and high stakes story that won over critics. IndieWire had high praise for the presentation saying that it "approaches the pinnacle of what animation can achieve this decade." Variety added that aside from "the sheer inventiveness of the movie's made-up martial arts, that leaves the tragic elements, which can be disarmingly effective in giving audiences reason to feel invested in the battles." Originally…