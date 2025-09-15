Thank You For Being A Friend
The post Thank You For Being A Friend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. THE GOLDEN GIRLS — Season 4 — Pictured: (l-r) Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo, Bea Arthur as Dorothy Petrillo Zbornak, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, Betty White as Rose Nylund — Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank NBCUniversal via Getty Images There’s only one way to begin this salute to our beloved Golden Girls. All together now… Thank you for being a friend.Travel down the road and back again.Your heart is true, you’re a pal and a confidant. We’ll get to the rest of those iconic lyrics at the end. But forty years ago — on September 14, 1985 — television audiences were introduced to something truly groundbreaking: a sitcom centered on four older women living together, supporting one another, and proving that life doesn’t end at 50. In fact, it only gets more interesting — and perhaps, a little more complicated, too. Picture it: Sicily, 1922… There was Bea Arthur as Dorothy, the sharp-witted voice of reason; Betty White as Rose, the sweet and endearing storyteller; Rue McClanahan as Blanche, the flirtatious Southern belle; and Estelle Getty as Sophia, Dorothy’s outspoken mother with a quick wit and a punchline for every occasion. At the time, NBC was riding the early wave of its “Must See TV” dominance on Thursdays and aimed to extend that success into Saturday nights. After just one episode, The Golden Girls became an instant hit — breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and inviting audiences into a world they had never seen before. The show tackled subjects that were rarely addressed on television — aging, friendship, grief, sex, illness, LGBTQ+ issues, and more — all with grace, warmth, and humor. It gave a voice to women (and men) of a certain age, showing that yes, there is indeed vibrant, complicated, joyful life after 50. THE GOLDEN GIRLS…
