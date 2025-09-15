MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Büyük Boğa Michael Saylor, Bitcoin Hakkında Yine Sinyali Verdi!
MicroStrategy kurucusu Michael Saylor, yeniden Bitcoin Tracker bilgilerini kamuoyuyla paylaştı. Saylor, açıklamasında “Bitcoin övgüyü hak ediyor” ifadesini kullanarak yeni alımların gündemde olabileceğine işaret etti. Şirketin geçmiş uygulamalarına göre MicroStrategy, BTC alımlarını genellikle haberin yayımlanmasının ertesi günü resmî olarak duyuruyor. Bu durum, piyasalarda yeni bir satın alma hamlesinin beklentisini artırdı. 14 Eylül 2025 itibarıyla MicroStrategy’nin Bitcoin […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BTC
$115,365.06
+0.16%
COM
$0.017379
+2.48%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/15 02:01
Dalintis
Crypto Games Keep Shutting Down. This $500K Fund Aims to Help Players Recover
Did you buy into a failed crypto game? The Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund is offering up assets to get impacted players up and running in Splinterlands.
GET
$0.0084
+0.84%
GAME
$28.8273
+4.35%
FUND
$0.0238
--%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/15 02:01
Dalintis
North Korean hackers used ChatGPT to create a fake South Korean military ID for a phishing attack
A North Korea-backed hacking group called Kimsuky used ChatGPT to build a fake South Korean military ID and launched a phishing attack targeting journalists, researchers, and human rights workers, according to cybersecurity firm Genians. The email carrying the deepfake ID contained malware built to steal information from the recipients’ devices. This campaign is part of […]
ID
$0.1584
-1.00%
PART
$0.2045
+0.24%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/15 02:00
Dalintis
Run With the Bulls – 6 Meme Coins Making Waves as One Early Access Project Takes the Bull by the Horns
The post Run With the Bulls – 6 Meme Coins Making Waves as One Early Access Project Takes the Bull by the Horns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 20:45 Can selecting the right digital asset today create life-changing financial results tomorrow? That is the question driving thousands of investors into meme coin markets. The current momentum shows that these tokens, once dismissed as playful experiments, are now competing with established altcoins for attention, liquidity, and cultural dominance. With new entrants promising utility, community power, and unique reward structures, choosing wisely could be the deciding factor between an overlooked chance and a breakthrough success. A new early access crypto project has captured significant attention: MoonBull ($MOBU). Alongside MoonBull, other rising names such as Book of Meme (BOME), Moo Deng (MOODENG), GOHOME, Gigachad (GIGA), and FLOKI are shaping up as leading contenders for the spotlight. Each token offers distinct qualities, but one has already opened its doors to a select group through an exclusive whitelist. MoonBull ($MOBU) introduces itself as an Ethereum meme coin that merges strong smart contract security with a culture-driven token model. Unlike typical launches, it brings an exciting early access crypto project opportunity for those able to secure whitelist spots. These spots are limited and given on a first-come, first-served basis. MoonBull is more than just another playful meme coin. It is engineered for utility through staking, integrated seamlessly with Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem, and designed with a loyal community ethos. With its viral branding and sharp economic incentives, the early access crypto project status of MoonBull is one of the strongest competitive advantages in today’s market. MoonBull Whitelist Buzz: The VIP Pass No One Wants to Miss The MoonBull whitelist transforms early access into an exclusive experience, complete with hidden perks, bonus rewards, and private alerts before Stage One even starts. The scarcity of spots fuels the rush, making every signup feel like a golden ticket. Traders and enthusiasts sense…
WAVES
$1.1305
-0.58%
GIGA
$0.01182
-2.39%
BOME
$0.0020036
+0.17%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 02:00
Dalintis
BlockchainFX Headlines With Passive Income Rewards While BlockDAG and MAGACOIN Fuel 2025 Market Buzz
Crypto presales in 2025 are heating up, with projects like BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, and MAGACOIN Finance attracting massive inflows. But one question dominates the minds of early buyers: which project has the 1000x potential to create the next wave of crypto millionaires? Among the many presale crypto 2025 opportunities, BlockchainFX ($BFX) stands out with its explosive
LIKE
$0.010235
+0.87%
FUEL
$0.00614
-1.12%
BUZZ
$0.028919
+2.52%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/15 02:00
Dalintis
Best Altcoins Under $1 for 2025 — Cardano, VET and XLM Named Analyst Favorites
Analysts highlight Cardano (ADA), VeChain (VET), and Stellar (XLM) as the best altcoins under $1 for 2025, citing strong growth potential and market momentum.
XLM
$0.388
+2.10%
VET
$0.02424
-0.04%
ADA
$0.87
+0.72%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/15 02:00
Dalintis
Bulls Bet on Fed Rate Cuts To Drive Bond Yields Lower, But There’s a Catch
The post Bulls Bet on Fed Rate Cuts To Drive Bond Yields Lower, But There’s a Catch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Sept. 17, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, lowering the benchmark range to 4.00%-4.25%. This move will likely be followed by more easing in the coming months, taking the rates down to around 3% within the next 12 months. The fed funds futures market is discounting a drop in the fed funds rate to less than 3% by the end of 2026. Bitcoin BTC$115,628.74 bulls are optimistic that the anticipated easing will push Treasury yields sharply lower, thereby encouraging increased risk-taking across both the economy and financial markets. However, the dynamics are more complex and could lead to outcomes that differ significantly from what is anticipated. While the expected Fed rate cuts could weigh on the two-year Treasury yield, those at the long end of the curve may remain elevated due to fiscal concerns and sticky inflation. Debt supply The U.S. government is expected to increase the issuance of Treasury bills (short-term instruments) and eventually longer-duration Treasury notes to finance the Trump administration’s recently approved package of extended tax cuts and increased defense spending. According to the Congressional Budget Office, these policies are likely to add over $2.4 trillion to primary deficits over ten years, while Increasing debt by nearly $3 trillion, or roughly $5 trillion if made permanent. The increased supply of debt will likely weigh on bond prices and lift yields. (bond prices and yields move in the opposite direction). “The U.S. Treasury’s eventual move to issue more notes and bonds will pressure longer-term yields higher,” analysts at T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm, said in a recent report. Fiscal concerns have already permeated the longer-duration Treasury notes, where investors are demanding higher yields to lend money to the government for 10 years or more, known…
T
$0.01673
-0.65%
U
$0.018167
-2.28%
TRUMP
$8.541
-0.32%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 01:58
Dalintis
Arthur Hayes Predicts Continued Crypto Bull Market Driven by Monetary Trends
Arthur Hayes sees a prolonged crypto bull market driven by global monetary policies. He emphasizes geopolitical shifts pushing fiscal stimulus and central bank easing. Continue Reading:Arthur Hayes Predicts Continued Crypto Bull Market Driven by Monetary Trends The post Arthur Hayes Predicts Continued Crypto Bull Market Driven by Monetary Trends appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
BULL
$0.003333
-11.87%
BANK
$0.08858
+10.54%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/15 01:57
Dalintis
Crypto Boom in Latin America: A 63% Growth Driving the Future
TLDR Latin America saw a 63% rise in crypto adoption in 2025, just behind Asia-Pacific. Brazil introduced a 17.5% tax on crypto capital gains in June 2025. El Salvador revised its Bitcoin policy in 2025, making it voluntary for businesses. Panama’s 2025 draft bill supports Bitcoin and stablecoins as payment methods. Cryptocurrency adoption in Latin [...] The post Crypto Boom in Latin America: A 63% Growth Driving the Future appeared first on CoinCentral.
RISE
$0.010855
-6.41%
BOOM
$0.009241
-0.92%
EL
$0.004496
-0.06%
Dalintis
Coincentral
2025/09/15 01:56
Dalintis
Pepeto Aims to Be the Next Bitcoin: the Ethereum Based Memecoin Crypto WhalesCan’t Ignore
Now a new name is setting up a similar path, only faster. Because it’s in presale, the asymmetry is pulling […] The post Pepeto Aims to Be the Next Bitcoin: the Ethereum Based Memecoin Crypto WhalesCan’t Ignore appeared first on Coindoo.
T
$0.01673
-0.65%
MEMECOIN
$0.002038
+5.54%
NOW
$0.00595
+2.76%
Dalintis
Coindoo
2025/09/15 01:55
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion
A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE
Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight