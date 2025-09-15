MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
UBS considers relocating its headquarters from Switzerland to the US due to new Swiss capital rules
UBS is preparing to pack its bags. The 162-year-old banking giant is deep in talks about ditching Zurich and moving its headquarters to the United States, according to The Post. This comes as the bank rejects a new proposal from Swiss regulators demanding it cough up an extra $26 billion in capital, a requirement the […]
DEEP
$0.13362
-0.84%
PACK
$0.01822
+2.24%
BANK
$0.08858
+10.54%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/15 02:20
Dalintis
North Korea-linked hackers used ChatGPT to create fake military IDs
The post North Korea-linked hackers used ChatGPT to create fake military IDs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A North Korea-backed hacking group called Kimsuky used ChatGPT to build a fake South Korean military ID and launched a phishing attack targeting journalists, researchers, and human rights workers, according to cybersecurity firm Genians. The email carrying the deepfake ID contained malware built to steal information from the recipients’ devices. This campaign is part of a wider pattern of North Korean cyber-operations using AI to carry out global espionage. The phishing email was disguised to look like it came from a real military account, ending in .mil.kr. There was no photo attachment, no image of the ID. Instead, there was a hidden payload ready to infect the target’s system. Genians confirmed that the fake military ID was generated using ChatGPT after bypassing the platform’s restrictions. When asked to generate the ID directly, the tool initially refused. But researchers managed to bypass the block by changing how the prompt was written. Once the prompt was rewritten, the system produced a convincing draft, enough to bait victims into clicking the embedded malware. AI tools help North Korean hackers build fake résumés, identities, and malware The same strategy wasn’t limited to South Korea. In August, the AI firm Anthropic said it found North Korean hackers using its Claude Code model to apply for remote jobs with U.S. Fortune 500 companies. The hackers used Claude to pass coding interviews, create full work histories, and even do technical assignments after getting hired. The operation gave North Korea direct access to corporate systems inside the U.S. without needing to break through any firewalls. In February, OpenAI banned accounts tied to North Korea that had used its tools to make fake résumés, cover letters, and social media posts. These profiles were designed to trick people into helping the regime’s campaigns, knowingly or not. Mun Chong-hyun, director at…
PROMPT
$0.1679
-1.64%
T
$0.01673
-0.65%
U
$0.018167
-2.28%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 02:18
Dalintis
Big Bull Michael Saylor Signals Again About Bitcoin
The post Big Bull Michael Saylor Signals Again About Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor has re-released Bitcoin Tracker data. In his statement, Saylor stated, “Bitcoin deserves praise,” indicating that new purchases may be on the horizon. According to the company’s past practice, MicroStrategy typically officially announces its BTC purchases the day after the news is released. This has fueled market anticipation of a new buying move. As of September 14, 2025, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin portfolio reached 638,460 BTC. The company’s total holdings stood at $73.93 billion. The average cost was $73,880, while the portfolio’s total return was calculated at $26.76 billion, a 56.73% increase. The company has conducted 78 different acquisitions to date. In terms of performance, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin investments have yielded a 134.28% return over the past year. During the same period, the BTC price increased by 95.85%, representing a 38.43-point increase in the company’s relative performance against Bitcoin. Since the beginning of the year, 115,983.8 BTC has been added to the portfolio, equivalent to $13.43 billion. In the last quarter alone, there was an increase of 30,657.67 BTC, generating an additional $3.55 billion in value. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-michael-saylor-signals-again-about-bitcoin/
BTC
$115,365.06
+0.16%
MOVE
$0.1249
-0.47%
COM
$0.017379
+2.48%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 02:16
Dalintis
Oblique Seville Wins The 100-Meter World Title
The post Oblique Seville Wins The 100-Meter World Title appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Gold medalist Oblique Seville of Team Jamaica celebrates with the national flag of Jamaica after competing in the Men’s 100 Metres Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Getty Images With the presence of Usain Bolt in the stands, Oblique Seville showcased the potential of “the next generation” of team Jamaica. On the second day of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, Seville became the first Jamaican sprinter to win gold in the men’s 100-meter category since Bolt in 2015. The 24-year-old posted a time of 9.77 seconds to win his first world title with a new personal best. Season leader and Seville’s compatriot Kishane Thompson clinched silver in 9.82. Thompson, who stormed through the blocks, managed to lead the race until the end but lost his form in the last 10 meters. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old’s performance helped Jamaica claim the first podium with a 1-2 finish since the 2012 Olympics. “It is just a tremendous feeling to compete in front of Usain here in Tokyo,” said Seville, who is also coached by Bolt’s long-time coach Glen Mills. This win comes for Seville after missing out on multiple podium finishes in the past. At the previous two World Championships, the sprinter missed out on the bronze and finished fourth. Following this, at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after posting the fastest time in the semi-finals, Seville was also forced to face another loss, finishing last in the finals. “To win this gold medal is something special to me. Track and field is both mental and physical. But to be honest, I think I have mastered the mental part of it.” ForbesMelissa Jefferson-Wooden Wins 100-Meter World Title With Record…
PHOTO
$1.0807
-6.83%
FORM
$2.1227
-0.01%
COM
$0.017379
+2.48%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 02:15
Dalintis
Pump.fun token cracks $3bn market cap, co-founder says it’s ‘nibbling the lunch’ of Rumble and Kick
The livestream feature that nearly killed Pump.fun is now helping to power its comeback.On Sunday, Pump.fun’s native PUMP token crossed a $3 billion market cap for the first time, less than two months after an initial coin offering that raised nearly $600 million in just 12 minutes.“We’re nibbling on their lunch and coming for more,” co-founder Alon Cohen wrote on X, claiming the platform has already surpassed livestreaming rival Rumble in concurrent livestreams and is closing in on Kick.But livestream count isn’t the standard metric. Most platforms are evaluated by concurrent viewers, which are harder to manipulate. In the past week, Rumble averaged 79,000 concurrent viewers, while Kick and market leader Twitch logged 719,000 and over 2 million, respectively, according to Streams Charts data. Pump.fun doesn’t publish equivalent data and isn’t tracked on Streams Charts, making its claims difficult to verify. Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the platform’s viewer numbers.The platform’s resurgence is also being driven by a new creator revenue-sharing program which began in May, which allocates 50% of PumpSwap revenue directly to coin creators.Pump.fun is a Solana-based launchpad that lets users spin up and trade memecoins with just a few clicks. It introduced a controversial livestreaming feature last year as a tool for coin creators to pitch tokens in real time, but it quickly spiraled into chaos. Streams were suspended in November 2024 after users performed stunts, threatened pets, and faked suicides. Pump.fun quietly started reviving the livestream feature in April with updated guidelines and policies.Crypto market moversBitcoin is even on the day, trading at $115,550.Ethereum is down 0.3% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $4,615.What we’re readingBitcoin and Ethereum ETFs roar back adding nearly $3bn last week — DL NewsAave Seeks to Reduce Scroll Exposure Amid Governance Chaos — UnchainedWhat you missed this week — Milk RoadArthur Hayes says he’s hanging up his memecoin hat in favour of high-yield DeFi plays — DL NewsKyle Baird is DL News’ Weekend Editor. Got a tip? Email at kbaird@dlnews.com.
T
$0.01673
-0.65%
FUN
$0.00958
+2.95%
REAL
$0.06279
-0.79%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/15 02:10
Dalintis
Which Presale Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now for 2025 Gains?
The post Which Presale Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now for 2025 Gains? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 20:45 Could BlockchainFX ($BFX) be the top 100x crypto presale in 2025 that turns early buyers into millionaires? With over $7.3 million raised already, confirmed listings, and up to 90% APY rewards, it’s creating the kind of urgency last seen in the early days of Ethereum and Solana. Snorter and Pepescape are also pulling attention with colorful launches, but BlockchainFX offers something those meme-driven projects don’t: a real, revenue-generating platform with global adoption already underway. If you missed Bitcoin at $100 or Solana under $1, this could be your second chance. The presale has already doubled from $0.01 to $0.023 and is locked to hit $0.05 at launch. Analysts now call it one of the best presale crypto projects 2025 with explosive growth potential. 👉 Use code BLOCK30 today to grab 30% extra $BFX before the next price hike. BlockchainFX ($BFX) News: Explosive Presale Growth, 90% APY, and 1000x Potential BlockchainFX isn’t theory—it’s a working crypto trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities in one seamless platform. With more than 10,000 daily users and millions in trading volume, this isn’t a “someday” project. It’s live, audited by CertiK, fully KYC-compliant, and already distributing daily USDT rewards to holders. The BFX token is where the ROI magic happens. Token holders receive up to 70% of all trading fees redistributed daily in USDT, giving them instant crypto passive income. Even in presale, buyers are earning APYs up to 90%. That means a $5,000 allocation today could deliver not only an instant 2x at launch ($0.05) but also thousands in rewards every month. Price forecasts point to $0.10–$0.25 in the short term, with long-term targets above $1 as volume and adoption scale. BlockchainFX has also launched a $500,000 giveaway, rewarding early entrants with BFX tokens.…
T
$0.01673
-0.65%
REAL
$0.06279
-0.79%
MORE
$0.08872
-1.59%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 02:09
Dalintis
CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights
The digital currency marketplace constantly evolves, demanding consistent vigilance from participants. To thrive, one requires tools that provide accurate and timely information.Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/15 02:08
Dalintis
CryptoAppsy Offers Seamless Crypto Tracking Without Hassle
CryptoAppsy delivers real-time cryptocurrency updates for quick strategic decision-making. The app provides personalized news and alerts without requiring account creation. Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Offers Seamless Crypto Tracking Without Hassle The post CryptoAppsy Offers Seamless Crypto Tracking Without Hassle appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
REAL
$0.06279
-0.79%
QUICK
$0.02373
-1.90%
APP
$0.002557
-0.38%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/15 02:07
Dalintis
Gulf States Only Likely To Supplement Arsenals With Non-Western Arms
The post Gulf States Only Likely To Supplement Arsenals With Non-Western Arms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This photo provided by the US Navy 14 March 2003 shows military from the United Arab Emirates, a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member, offloading a BMP3 Tank at this Kuwaiti port facility from its L62 Elbahia – a landing craft similar to that of the American LCU. The GCC, which is comprised of Kuwait, UAE, Suadi Arabia, Baharain, Oman and Qatar continues its 12-year cooperation with a show of support for its Gulf neighbor. AFP PHOTO/HO (Photo by US NAVY / US NAVY / AFP) (Photo by US NAVY/US NAVY/AFP via Getty Images) US NAVY/AFP via Getty Images Less than a week after Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike targeting Hamas’ political leadership in Qatar’s capital, Doha, and several of the Arab Gulf states are questioning the value of their security partnership with the United States. If history serves as any guide, none of these six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council—Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain—is likely to do more than merely supplement their military arsenals with armaments from non-Western countries. Several reports and analyses in the immediate aftermath of Israel’s September 9 airstrike on Doha observed how the Israeli strike had led the Arab Gulf states to ask fundamental questions about their existing security arrangements with the United States. For example, the Los Angeles Times observed that the GCC states had “staked their defense” on hosting U.S. bases on their soil—Qatar hosts the largest, Al-Udeid outside Doha, mere miles from the site of Israel’s strike—and buying billions of dollars worth of predominant American and European weapons systems. “The thinking was that being users of U.S. weaponry and having a U.S. military presence was a virtual guarantee of protection if enemies came to call,” the report noted, adding that Israel’s strike has “upended” that…
U
$0.018167
-2.28%
SIX
$0.0219
--%
PHOTO
$1.0807
-6.83%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 02:06
Dalintis
Ethereum $5,000 Momentum Signals Shift to Reserve Asset
The post Ethereum $5,000 Momentum Signals Shift to Reserve Asset appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s rally toward the $5,000 mark is reframing its role in global markets. The asset is transitioning from a speculative token into a reserve choice for institutions and large-scale investors. A CryptoQuant report revealed that surging ETF inflows, aggressive whale accumulation, and record staking levels are driving this change. Ethereum ETFs Anchor Institutional Demand Sponsored According to the report, Ethereum ETFs have emerged as a defining catalyst in this rally. The nine US-listed funds now hold roughly 6.7 million ETH—almost double the level seen when the market rally began in April. This expansion followed record inflows of nearly $10 billion between July and August. The surge cemented ETFs as the preferred vehicle for institutional exposure. Ethereum is in one of its strongest cycles yet. Institutional demand, staking, and on-chain activity are near record highs. ETH is cementing its role as both an investment asset and the leading settlement layer. pic.twitter.com/MguVXwPsma — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) September 11, 2025 While September has shown a slower pace, the funds still attracted more than $640 million in new capital last week, according to SoSoValue data. That momentum signals growing investor reliance on ETFs not only as an entry point but also as a way to sustain long-term allocations in the crypto asset. Sponsored Moreover, large ETH holders appear to be reinforcing this pattern. CryptoQuant data shows that wallets controlling between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH accumulated approximately 6 million coins during the same period. Their combined reserves reached a record 20.6 million ETH, mirroring Bitcoin’s early trajectory after ETF approvals, when institutional players raced to establish positions. Staking and Network Activity Tighten Supply Aside from the above factors, Ethereum staking activity is locking up more ETH than ever before. Data from CryptoQuant showed that Ethereum investors have locked up an additional 2.5 million ETH since May,…
NEAR
$2.677
+1.67%
CHANGE
$0.00194153
-0.02%
MORE
$0.08872
-1.59%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 02:02
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion
A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE
Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight