‘No Other Choice’ Wins New International People’s Choice Award At TIFF

‘No Other Choice’ Wins New International People’s Choice Award At TIFF

The post ‘No Other Choice’ Wins New International People’s Choice Award At TIFF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lee Byung-hun stars in ‘No Other Choice.’ TIFF The Toronto International Film Festival announced 12 awards today, including the coveted People’s Choice Awards. This year’s awards include two additions: the International People’s Choice Award and the Short Cuts Award for Best Animated Short Film. The 48th edition of TIFF’s People’s Choice Awards presents the audience’s top titles at the festival as voted by the viewing public. The International People’s Choice award went to the film No Other Choice. The 2025 South Korean satirical black comedy thriller is co-written, produced and directed by Park Chan-wook (Decision To Leave, Old Boy, The Handmaiden). Based on the novel “The Ax” by Donald Westlake, the film stars Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran, and Cha Seung-won. The first runner up was Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier and the second runner-up: was Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan The documentary There are No Words by Korean Canadian filmmaker Min Sook Lee received an honorable mention for the Best Canadian Feature Film Award Min Sook Lee directed ‘There Are No Words.’ TIFF The Best Canadian Feature Film Award honors the best craft and storytelling in Canadian cinema. All Canadian feature films in Official Selection — excluding first or second features — are considered for the award. The winning filmmaker receives a $10,000 cash prize. There Are No Words was written and directed by Min, a veteran documentarian. A jury statement described the film as “a profound and devastating story of unspeakable loss; the shifting shape and mingling of individual and collective memory; the sometimes brutal immigrant experience; and how past violent personal and political realities can continue to define the identity of a family.” The 50th Toronto International Film Festival is over for 2025. The 51st edition of the Festival will take…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 02:36
Pakistan Just Opened Its Doors to the World’s Biggest Crypto Firms

Pakistan Just Opened Its Doors to the World’s Biggest Crypto Firms

Instead of rolling out its own stablecoin or restricting the market, Islamabad is betting on partnerships with established players already […] The post Pakistan Just Opened Its Doors to the World’s Biggest Crypto Firms appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/15 02:35
BTC Price Targets New Highs As Traders Look To Retest All Time Highs; Chainlink Latest News Today

BTC Price Targets New Highs As Traders Look To Retest All Time Highs; Chainlink Latest News Today

The post BTC Price Targets New Highs As Traders Look To Retest All Time Highs; Chainlink Latest News Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For many crypto investors, Bitcoin (BTC) holds a special status. It is the first crypto coin and unarguably, the most influential. Usually, what happens with Bitcoin (BTC) also tends to reverberate across the market, leading to a wider rally. While BTC price action has cooled for a while, investors remain confident of another price breakout. Similarly, Chainlink (LINK) is riding on a similar momentum with growing ETF interest and a reserve launch. Indeed, both BTC and LINK offer steady ascent and reliable gains for holders but for those hunting explosive short-term returns, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is the next big thing. Currently priced at $0.0058, Layer Brett has sold over $3.5 million thanks to its Layer 2 infrastructure and high staking rewards. Bitcoin’s Drive to New ATHs: Institutional Tailwinds Accelerate Bitcoin’s (BTC) remarkable rally in the wake of the election last year remains fresh in the memory of crypto whales. But one key thing to note is that this rally has solidified BTC’S status as a digital gold, and not just a speculative blockbuster like it used to be. This status as a digital gold has further been bolstered by strong ETF approvals, institutional inflows and macroeconomic shifts. According to many analysts, BTC price action will be subjected to more delicate tests as the year draws close. Many are eyeing a 1.5/2x return from current BTC price levels but this is not an exciting prospect for whales, given BTC’s over $2 trillion market cap that limits its price swings. For veterans of the market who saw altcoins like Solana, Doge explode 100x, BTC institutional-grade growth feels more like a calculated gamble than a high-stake high-reward one. If there’s anything that looks like this right now, it is Layer Brett. Chainlink Captures the Spotlight: Chainlink news showcase ETF approvals Chainlink (LINK), the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 02:34
Top Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Holders Explore Layer Brett’s Huge 700% Staking Rewards

Top Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Holders Explore Layer Brett’s Huge 700% Staking Rewards

The surge in institutional accumulation of Dogecoin and rising trading volumes in Shiba Inu signal a broader shift among major holders seeking enhanced yield opportunities beyond traditional price appreciation.  As whales accumulate over 10 billion DOGE coins and SHIB experiences trillion-token trading volumes, these sophisticated investors are discovering Layer Brett‘s extraordinary 700+% staking rewards that […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 02:34
What Time Do The 2025 Emmy Awards Start? Here’s Everything To Know

What Time Do The 2025 Emmy Awards Start? Here’s Everything To Know

The post What Time Do The 2025 Emmy Awards Start? Here’s Everything To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This photo shows an Emmy statuette at the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball press preview at LA Live Event Deck on September 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The 70th Emmy Awards will take place September 17, 2018 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Television’s biggest night is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 13, as Hollywood royalty gather at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the coveted 77th annual Emmy Awards. The star-studded awards ceremony celebrates the best in television that aired from June 2024 to May 2025. There will be 25 awards handed out throughout the evening, honoring excellence in drama, comedy, limited series and talk series, as well as outstanding achievements in acting, writing, directing and more. Apple TV+’s dystopian workplace series Severance leads the nominations with an impressive 27 nods. The show is a favorite for Best Drama Series, one of the evening’s most anticipapted awards, against Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, Slow Horses and The White Lotus. ForbesEmmys 2025 Nominations: See The Full List Of This Year’s ContendersBy Monica Mercuri Another Apple TV+ original, The Studio, is also a front runner in the comedy categories (the Seth Rogen-led series already won nine Creative Arts Emmys last weekend). Meanwhile, Netflix’s breakout show Adolescence is a serious contender in the limited series category. It’s competing against HBO Max’s The Penguin, which took home eight Creative Emmys. Thirty-five first-time acting nominees are vying for Emmys this year, including Harrison Ford for Shrinking, Owen Cooper for Adolescence, Aimee Lou Wood and Jason Isaacs for The White Lotus, Colin Farrell for The Penguin and Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Martin Scorsese and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 02:30
Solana Price Prediction: Before SOL Hits $500, This $0.035 Altcoin Could Reach $1

Solana Price Prediction: Before SOL Hits $500, This $0.035 Altcoin Could Reach $1

As Solana (SOL) inches towards the highly anticipated $500, market observers are shifting their attention to a new coin rocking the DeFi market, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Now at only $0.035, this under-the-radar altcoin is picking up investor traction with its new-school approach to decentralized lending and yield strategies, fueling speculation the token will blast to […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 02:30
Attacks On Schools In Conflict Zones On Sharp Rise

Attacks On Schools In Conflict Zones On Sharp Rise

The post Attacks On Schools In Conflict Zones On Sharp Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The roof of a vocational school in Sumy, Ukraine, was destroyed after a Russian drone attack on September 11, 2025. (Photo credit: Francisco Richart Barbeira/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Children bear the brunt of relentless hostilities and indiscriminate attacks, and are affected by the disregard for ceasefires and peace agreements. Attacks on children are a common warfare strategy, and include the deployment of increasingly destructive weapons, the use of explosive weapons in populated areas and the systematic exploitation of children for combat. The effects of such attacks have long-lasting consequences, including life-long disabilities, trauma, PTSD and other psychological impacts, among others. Last year has seen a sharp rise in attacks on schools in conflict zones around the world, resulting in the death, abduction and trauma of thousands of teachers and students. Attacks on such civilian objects as schools also dramatically increased the vulnerability of children. As reported by the United Nations, over 41,000 incidents of violence against school-age children were reported in 2024. Marking the International Day to Protect Education, on September 9, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said: “The past 12 months saw a staggering 44% surge in attacks on schools, resulting in the death, abduction and trauma of thousands of teachers and students. Each violation carries profound consequences — not only for teachers and young learners, but for the future of entire communities and countries.” The rise in attacks on schools goes hand in hand with other serious violations perpetrated against children in conflict. Among others, as indicated in the 2025 Annual Report of the Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict, in 2024, the UN documented 41,370 grave violations against children, including 22,495 children killed, maimed, denied humanitarian access, or recruited by armed forces and groups. That year, there was a sharp increase of 34% in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 02:24
Coinbase Faces Growing Competition Amid Trump’s Crypto Push

Coinbase Faces Growing Competition Amid Trump’s Crypto Push

TLDR Trump’s crypto-friendly policies have led to growing competition for Coinbase in the crypto space. Coinbase’s market share is shrinking as new, well-funded competitors enter the crypto market. Coinbase is diversifying into banking and asset management to maintain its market position. U.S. regulations on stablecoins are attracting Wall Street’s billions, intensifying competition. Coinbase, a leading [...] The post Coinbase Faces Growing Competition Amid Trump’s Crypto Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/15 02:24
Monero’s Chain Hits Reverse: 18 Blocks Replaced in Deep Reorg

Monero’s Chain Hits Reverse: 18 Blocks Replaced in Deep Reorg

The post Monero’s Chain Hits Reverse: 18 Blocks Replaced in Deep Reorg appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monero’s blockchain hit rewind on Sept. 14 when an 18-block chain reorganization—its deepest on record—replaced roughly 36 minutes of history and invalidated 118 previously confirmed transactions. Analysts Flag Monero’s Biggest Reorg Yet Amid Hashpower Friction Essentially, a reorg happens when a competing branch with more cumulative proof-of-work (PoW) overtakes the current one, kicking “orphaned” blocks […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/moneros-chain-hits-reverse-18-blocks-replaced-in-deep-reorg/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 02:22
the Ethereum Based Memecoin Crypto WhalesCan’t Ignore

the Ethereum Based Memecoin Crypto WhalesCan’t Ignore

The post the Ethereum Based Memecoin Crypto WhalesCan’t Ignore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 20:55 Bitcoin’s origin story still shapes how investors think. From a niche experiment to a global crypto standard, each cycle rewrote the rules, and fortunes. Now a new name is setting up a similar path, only faster. Because it’s in presale, the asymmetry is pulling in sharp eyes. This is where life-changing entries often hide. Which explains why seasoned crypto watchers are circling it right now. It‘s Pepeto (PEPETO), an ethereum based memecoin with a plan: culture plus working tools, a zero-fee swap, and a fast-growing base. The energy echoes early bitcoin, but with today’s internet speed. That blend is why many call Pepeto the best crypto to buy today. To frame the opportunity, let’s look back at how bitcoin went from fractions of a cent to six figures and set the tone for all of crypto. Bitcoin’s Arc: From The Pizza Trade To To Six Figures In 2009, almost nobody could see where bitcoin would land. Launched on January 3, 2009, it priced under $1 after the pizza trade in 2010, 10,000 BTC for two pies, and first touched $1 in 2011. That moment put a number on a new money network and sparked the first wave of adoption. The 2012 halving slowed new supply and primed the run toward $1,000 by late 2013. The 2016 halving repeated the script and opened the door to the 2017 surge near $20,000. Another halving in the early 2020s tightened issuance as institutions paid attention. Scarcity plus rising demand kept pressing the story forward. bitcoin’s market cap later crossed $1 trillion as public firms studied, held, or integrated BTC exposure. A fixed 21 million cap kept the narrative crisp for funds, builders, and retail. By 2021, bitcoin set a $69,000 all-time high; today many track it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 02:21
