Attacks On Schools In Conflict Zones On Sharp Rise
The post Attacks On Schools In Conflict Zones On Sharp Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The roof of a vocational school in Sumy, Ukraine, was destroyed after a Russian drone attack on September 11, 2025. (Photo credit: Francisco Richart Barbeira/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Children bear the brunt of relentless hostilities and indiscriminate attacks, and are affected by the disregard for ceasefires and peace agreements. Attacks on children are a common warfare strategy, and include the deployment of increasingly destructive weapons, the use of explosive weapons in populated areas and the systematic exploitation of children for combat. The effects of such attacks have long-lasting consequences, including life-long disabilities, trauma, PTSD and other psychological impacts, among others. Last year has seen a sharp rise in attacks on schools in conflict zones around the world, resulting in the death, abduction and trauma of thousands of teachers and students. Attacks on such civilian objects as schools also dramatically increased the vulnerability of children. As reported by the United Nations, over 41,000 incidents of violence against school-age children were reported in 2024. Marking the International Day to Protect Education, on September 9, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said: “The past 12 months saw a staggering 44% surge in attacks on schools, resulting in the death, abduction and trauma of thousands of teachers and students. Each violation carries profound consequences — not only for teachers and young learners, but for the future of entire communities and countries.” The rise in attacks on schools goes hand in hand with other serious violations perpetrated against children in conflict. Among others, as indicated in the 2025 Annual Report of the Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict, in 2024, the UN documented 41,370 grave violations against children, including 22,495 children killed, maimed, denied humanitarian access, or recruited by armed forces and groups. That year, there was a sharp increase of 34% in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 02:24