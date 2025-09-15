Ditch Russia’s Oil For More U.S. Sanctions On Moscow, Trump Tells NATO
The post Ditch Russia’s Oil For More U.S. Sanctions On Moscow, Trump Tells NATO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. president Donald Trump, accompanied by commerce secretary Howard Lutnick (left) takes a question from a reporter in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Andrew Harnik) Getty Images U.S. president Donald Trump has said he would be willing to consider tougher sanctions on Russia, provided NATO partners stop buying Moscow’s oil and meet certain other conditions. In a statement posted on the president’s Truth Social, Trump said: “I am ready to do major sanctions on Russia when all NATO nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO nations stop buying oil from Russia.” He added that NATO’s commitment to win “has been far less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian oil, by some, has been shocking!”, adding that it greatly weakens the alliance’s negotiating position and bargaining power,over Russia. Trump added that the U.S. was ready to “go” when NATO partners are. And he didn’t stop there. “I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% tariffs on China to be fully withdrawn after the war with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ending this deadly, but ridiculous war.” He observed that China retains a “strong control, and even grip,” over Russia, and such powerful tariffs would break that grip. Going Beyond Europe The choice of directing the demand at NATO and not the European Union appears to be interesting, as it includes Turkey – a major buyer of Russian oil and natural gas. In recent weeks, Trump has also gone after India, another key buyer of Moscow’s crude oil. The Trump administration previously placed tariffs of up to 50% on goods exports from India to the U.S. The figure included a 25% penalty…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 02:48