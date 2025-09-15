2025-09-16 Tuesday

Chainlink (LINK) Price Eyes a Retest of Local Highs – Here’s What The Expert Sees

Chainlink (LINK) Price Eyes a Retest of Local Highs – Here's What The Expert Sees

Chainlink price is starting to show strength again after a mild pullback. At writing, LINK trades around $24.7 on Coinbase and is holding firm after a steady climb.  Veteran trader Matthew Dixon shared a fresh 4H chart and pointed out that while LINK corrected from its recent high, the setup still suggests a retest of
Coinstats2025/09/15 03:00
Shibarium bridge exploited, $2.4m lost in complex flash loan attack

Shibarium bridge exploited, $2.4m lost in complex flash loan attack

Shiba Inu’s Shibarium bridge suffered a $2.4 million flash loan attack on Friday, giving the exploiter control of 10 of 12 validator keys.
Crypto.news2025/09/15 03:00
Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE While Layer Brett Trails in Early Presale Funding Rounds

Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE While Layer Brett Trails in Early Presale Funding Rounds

Analysts back MAGACOIN FINANCE as the smart money’s top presale for 2025 with $13.5M+ raised and whale accumulation, while Layer Brett lags with weaker institutional traction.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 03:00
2 no-brainer stocks to buy for end of 2025

2 no-brainer stocks to buy for end of 2025

The post 2 no-brainer stocks to buy for end of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As investors position their portfolios for the next year, certain companies stand out for their strong fundamentals and long-term growth drivers.  In this regard, the following two stocks are worth considering as the end of 2025 approaches, as they show potential to rally in the new year. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is an ideal choice, given that the pharma giant has cemented itself as one of the key players in the booming weight-loss and diabetes treatment market. Its blockbuster drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound have driven rapid sales growth and positioned the company at the center of one of the most lucrative healthcare trends in decades. At the same time, Eli Lilly benefits from defensive sector positioning: healthcare spending tends to remain resilient even in economic downturns.  However, risks remain considering that the U.S. government has targeted drug pricing reforms, and rival Novo Nordisk is competing aggressively in the same space. Despite its potential, the stock has shown volatility in 2025, dropping 3% year to date to trade at $755. LLY YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold The second pick is semiconductor giant Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), which continues to position itself as a key player in the growing artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure boom. Its chips power critical networking, broadband, and wireless systems that underpin the digital economy. In 2025, the stock has been resilient, gaining 55% year-to-date to trade at $359 as of press time. AVGO YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold With its $69 billion acquisition of VMware, Broadcom is also diversifying into software, adding more recurring revenue streams to its already robust cash flow. For income-seeking investors, the American technology giant has a strong track record of rewarding shareholders through dividends and buybacks, offering an attractive balance of growth and income. While integration risks…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 02:57
UBS execs meet Trump team as bank explores US relocation and M&A options

UBS execs meet Trump team as bank explores US relocation and M&A options

The post UBS execs meet Trump team as bank explores US relocation and M&A options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UBS is preparing to pack its bags. The 162-year-old banking giant is deep in talks about ditching Zurich and moving its headquarters to the United States, according to The Post. This comes as the bank rejects a new proposal from Swiss regulators demanding it cough up an extra $26 billion in capital, a requirement the bank says would wreck its ability to stay competitive, Cryptopolitan reported. Chairman Colm Kelleher and CEO Sergio Ermotti have already made moves. The two recently held meetings with President Trump’s team in Washington to explore options. Nothing is finalized yet, but insiders say UBS is also considering acquiring a US bank to plant deeper roots in the country. UBS targets US banks as Switzerland tightens grip The Swiss government came up with the new capital rule after UBS bailed out its longtime rival, Credit Suisse, in 2023. That rescue followed a run on Credit Suisse’s deposits and fears of collapse. Now, Switzerland says tougher regulations are necessary to prevent another crisis. UBS says the new rule is overkill. “The changes would result in capital requirements that are neither proportionate nor internationally aligned,” UBS said in a public statement. They confirmed they’re still negotiating with Swiss authorities to roll back the increase, but the tone is clear. These guys are ready to leave if they don’t get what they want. Sergio and Colm are eyeing the US for more than just better treatment. The Trump administration is offering deregulation as bait. One official inside the White House, speaking to The Post, said, “This is what we want,” when asked about foreign banks like UBS relocating to the US. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s office wouldn’t comment, but also didn’t deny the talks. UBS, valued at $126 billion, is scouting midsize American banks for potential deals. PNC Financial,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 02:51
Ditch Russia’s Oil For More U.S. Sanctions On Moscow, Trump Tells NATO

Ditch Russia's Oil For More U.S. Sanctions On Moscow, Trump Tells NATO

The post Ditch Russia’s Oil For More U.S. Sanctions On Moscow, Trump Tells NATO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. president Donald Trump, accompanied by commerce secretary Howard Lutnick (left) takes a question from a reporter in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Andrew Harnik) Getty Images U.S. president Donald Trump has said he would be willing to consider tougher sanctions on Russia, provided NATO partners stop buying Moscow’s oil and meet certain other conditions. In a statement posted on the president’s Truth Social, Trump said: “I am ready to do major sanctions on Russia when all NATO nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO nations stop buying oil from Russia.” He added that NATO’s commitment to win “has been far less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian oil, by some, has been shocking!”, adding that it greatly weakens the alliance’s negotiating position and bargaining power,over Russia. Trump added that the U.S. was ready to “go” when NATO partners are. And he didn’t stop there. “I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% tariffs on China to be fully withdrawn after the war with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ending this deadly, but ridiculous war.” He observed that China retains a “strong control, and even grip,” over Russia, and such powerful tariffs would break that grip. Going Beyond Europe The choice of directing the demand at NATO and not the European Union appears to be interesting, as it includes Turkey – a major buyer of Russian oil and natural gas. In recent weeks, Trump has also gone after India, another key buyer of Moscow’s crude oil. The Trump administration previously placed tariffs of up to 50% on goods exports from India to the U.S. The figure included a 25% penalty…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 02:48
Best Crypto To Buy In 2025: Why Pepeto Could Outpace Shiba Inu, And Pepe Coin

Best Crypto To Buy In 2025: Why Pepeto Could Outpace Shiba Inu, And Pepe Coin

Investors now want utility, since putting money into a token with no future feels like a blind gamble. The real […] The post Best Crypto To Buy In 2025: Why Pepeto Could Outpace Shiba Inu, And Pepe Coin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/15 02:45
Pump.fun pakt 10% van Kick’s marktaandeel en wil meer

Pump.fun pakt 10% van Kick's marktaandeel en wil meer

Pump.fun lijkt zich in rap tempo te ontwikkelen tot een serieuze uitdager binnen de wereld van live streaming. Volgens medeoprichter @a1lon9 heeft het platform inmiddels meer gelijktijdige livestreams dan Rumble, en kruipt het richting een marktaandeel van ongeveer 1% van Twitch en 10% van Kick. Daarmee laat het jonge platform... Het bericht Pump.fun pakt 10% van Kick’s marktaandeel en wil meer verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/15 02:45
ETH/BTC ratio remains below 0.05 despite institutional adoption and ATH

ETH/BTC ratio remains below 0.05 despite institutional adoption and ATH

The ratio compares the price of ETH to BTC; a higher ratio indicates ETH is gaining strength against BTC, while a lower ratio signals weak ETH. The Ether-Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) ratio, which measures the price of Ether (ETH) against the price of Bitcoin (BTC), has failed to reclaim 0.05, despite adoption of ETH by institutions and the historic price rally in July and August that took ETH to new all-time highs.ETH/BTC has remained below the 0.05 level since July 2024, and the ratio peaked in June 2017 when it hit the all-time high of 0.14, according to CoinGecko. The ratio current sits at 0.039, down from the 0.04 reached in August.The ratio fell to a 5-year low in March, collapsing to 0.02, amid macroeconomic uncertainty and rising trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/15 02:43
Ukraine Gymnastics Withdraws In Protest From Paris World Challenge Cup

Ukraine Gymnastics Withdraws In Protest From Paris World Challenge Cup

The post Ukraine Gymnastics Withdraws In Protest From Paris World Challenge Cup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Diana Lobok of Ukraine competes during the women’s balance beam qualifying round of the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, April 17, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua via Getty Images) Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images The Paris World Challenge Cup is a key competition in the final weeks before the World Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, in October. Held September 12 through 14, the event hosts athletes from countless nations, with seven gymnasts from the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation originally slated to compete. However, the competition will finish today without Ukrainians taking to the stage in Paris, due to the federation’s withdrawal of its nation’s athletes. Why? The Russian and Belarusian athletes’ inclusion at the event. The Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation shared their justification for the decision in the following statement posted on Instagram. “The Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation continues uncompromising fight against the intentions of the aggressor country to use the sport for propaganda purposes. Any participation of Russian gymnasts in international competitions, regardless of athletes’ presence of a status of neutrality, is threatened by using such participation to demonstrate recognition of the aggressor country as a civilized world. However, it is rare that the status of neutral is awarded to athletes who do not meet established neutrality criteria, as evidenced by the facts. Yes, many Russian gymnasts, including those with the status of a neutral athlete, are included in the list of “champions of terror”, as reflected on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, namely: war-sanctions.gur.gov.ua . The Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation considers it unacceptable to participate in competitions where “champions of terror” participate. Certainly, the non-participation of Ukrainian gymnasts in international sports competitions causes some damage to the sports composition, which leaves a sickening siege in our gymnasts and coaches, who have done a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 02:42
