$3B in Bitcoin ETF Trading as Institutional Flows Hit 2025 Highs

The post $3B in Bitcoin ETF Trading as Institutional Flows Hit 2025 Highs appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 15, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a strong inflow of $260.02 million on their sixth consecutive day of inflows. According to SoSoValue, Ethereum ETFs saw a total of $359.73 million, marking their 5th consecutive day of inflows. Bitcoin ETF Breakdown Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of $260.02 million, led by BlackRock IBIT’s $261.82 …
CoinPedia2025/09/16 14:59
Social media platform Stocktwits announces Polymarket as its official prediction market partner

PANews reported on September 16 that Stocktwits, a social media platform for traders and investors, announced that it has reached a cooperation with Polymarket, making it Stocktwits' official prediction market partner.
PANews2025/09/16 14:58
Voyager co-founder fined $750,000 by CFTC

The CFTC said Ehrlich misled customers by claiming Voyager was a “safe” place for their crypto.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 14:57
Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

PANews reported on September 16 that Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin and chairman of the board of Forward Industries (FORD), discussed the possibility of the treasury continuing to raise funds during a ThreadGuy podcast. Kyle Samani said, "I've done so much work, not just to raise $1.65 billion and then stop there. My ideas are much bigger." Earlier on September 11, Forward Industries completed a $1.65 billion private placement to advance Solana’s financial strategy.
PANews2025/09/16 14:54
Senp Crypto Wallet Secures Pivotal $4M Funding Round

The post Senp Crypto Wallet Secures Pivotal $4M Funding Round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Breakthrough: Senp Crypto Wallet Secures Pivotal $4M Funding Round Skip to content Home Crypto News Breakthrough: Senp Crypto Wallet Secures Pivotal $4M Funding Round Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/senp-crypto-wallet-funding/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 14:51
Solana Price Prediction: September Outlook Brightens as Galaxy Digital Fuels Another Rally

The post Solana Price Prediction: September Outlook Brightens as Galaxy Digital Fuels Another Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Price Prediction: September Outlook Brightens as Galaxy Digital Fuels Another Rally | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-price-prediction-september-outlook-brightens-as-galaxy-digital-fuels-another-rally/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 14:50
MetaMask has launched mUSD stablecoin

Cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask has launched MetaMask USD (mUSD), a native stablecoin integrated into the app. The new asset operates on the Ethereum and Linea networks, with Bridge acting as the issuer. The technical infrastructure is based on the M0 protocol. According to the developers, each mUSD is backed by the equivalent in US dollars — […] Сообщение MetaMask has launched mUSD stablecoin появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/16 14:45
Blockchain Academy Unveiled: UN’s Revolutionary Plan for Future Tech Education

Blockchain Academy Unveiled: UN’s Revolutionary Plan for Future Tech Education

BitcoinWorld Blockchain Academy Unveiled: UN’s Revolutionary Plan for Future Tech Education The world of digital innovation is buzzing, and the United Nations is stepping up to lead the charge. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has unveiled an ambitious plan to launch a dedicated blockchain academy. This groundbreaking initiative aims to equip governments and public sector professionals with the essential knowledge and tools to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of cryptocurrency and other cutting-edge technologies. Imagine a future where public services are more efficient, transparent, and secure – that’s the compelling vision this academy seeks to realize for nations globally. What Will the UN’s Blockchain Academy Offer? This isn’t just another online course; it’s a specialized training hub designed for impact. Cointelegraph reported that the blockchain academy will provide in-depth education on how technologies like blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can drive significant innovation within public administration. The programs are meticulously crafted to be highly practical, moving beyond theoretical concepts to focus on real-world applications and strategic implementation. Participants, ranging from policy makers to technical staff, will learn to identify critical opportunities, develop robust strategies, and implement solutions that harness the transformative power of these emerging tools. This comprehensive approach ensures that the training directly translates into tangible improvements in governance and public service delivery. Why is a Blockchain Academy Essential for Governments? Governments worldwide face increasingly complex challenges, from enhancing the transparency of public service delivery to combating corruption and fostering economic inclusion. Blockchain technology offers unique capabilities to address many of these pressing issues. For instance, its inherent transparency and immutability can significantly bolster supply chain integrity, secure land registries, streamline identity management systems, and even facilitate more efficient aid distribution. The UNDP recognizes that without specialized training, many nations, particularly developing ones, risk being left behind in this rapid technological revolution. Therefore, establishing a dedicated blockchain academy is a proactive and vital step to ensure inclusive digital transformation and empower governments to build more resilient and responsive societies. Unlocking Government Potential: Practical Applications The curriculum will extend far beyond just cryptocurrency, delving into broader, impactful applications of blockchain. Participants will explore how to implement: Smart Contracts: Automating legal agreements and regulatory compliance, reducing bureaucracy and human error. Decentralized Identity Systems: Enhancing citizen privacy and security while streamlining access to services. Supply Chain Traceability: Ensuring the authenticity and ethical sourcing of goods, crucial for industries from agriculture to pharmaceuticals. Secure Data Management: Leveraging blockchain’s cryptographic principles to protect sensitive government and citizen data. AI Integration: Analyzing vast datasets, often secured by blockchain, to inform policy decisions and predict future trends. These actionable insights will enable governments to build digital infrastructures that are not only efficient but also trustworthy and future-proof. The blockchain academy will serve as a catalyst for practical innovation, bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and real-world governance challenges. Navigating the Future: Curriculum and Challenges for the Blockchain Academy The holistic approach of the blockchain academy ensures that the training provided is comprehensive and forward-looking. However, while the potential is immense, launching and sustaining such an initiative is not without its hurdles. One primary challenge will be ensuring widespread adoption and accessibility, especially in regions with limited technological infrastructure and varying levels of digital literacy. Moreover, the rapidly changing nature of blockchain and AI means the curriculum must be constantly updated to remain relevant and cutting-edge. Nevertheless, the UNDP’s commitment signals a strong intent to overcome these obstacles, leveraging its extensive global network, deep expertise, and collaborative spirit. The success of the blockchain academy will ultimately depend on collaborative efforts between international bodies, national governments, local communities, and leading technology experts, fostering a shared vision for a digitally empowered world. A Vision for Global Digital Transformation The United Nations’ plan to launch a blockchain academy marks a pivotal and exciting moment in global digital governance. By providing specialized education on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and AI, the UNDP is not just offering training; it’s making a strategic investment in a more transparent, efficient, and equitable future for all. This initiative holds the profound promise of empowering governments to harness cutting-edge technologies, ultimately accelerating progress towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals worldwide. The journey has just begun, and the potential impact is truly transformative, setting a new benchmark for international collaboration in the digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the main goal of the UN’s blockchain academy? The primary goal is to provide specialized education and training to governments and public sector professionals, enabling them to leverage blockchain and AI for innovation, transparency, and efficiency in public services. 2. Who is the target audience for this blockchain academy? The academy is designed for government officials, policymakers, technical staff, and other public sector professionals who wish to understand and implement emerging technologies like blockchain and AI. 3. What specific technologies will the academy focus on? While primarily a blockchain academy, it will also cover cryptocurrency and Artificial Intelligence (AI), focusing on their practical applications in governance, public administration, and sustainable development. 4. How will this initiative contribute to global development? By empowering governments with technological expertise, the academy aims to foster more transparent, efficient, and secure public services, ultimately accelerating progress towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 5. Are there any challenges anticipated for the blockchain academy? Yes, key challenges include ensuring widespread adoption and accessibility in diverse regions, adapting the curriculum to rapidly evolving technologies, and fostering effective collaboration among various stakeholders. If you found this insight into the UN’s pioneering blockchain academy initiative inspiring, consider sharing it with your network! Help spread the word about how technology can drive global progress by clicking your favorite social media share button below. Your support helps highlight crucial developments in the world of digital innovation. To learn more about the latest blockchain technology trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital transformation and its impact on global governance. This post Blockchain Academy Unveiled: UN’s Revolutionary Plan for Future Tech Education first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/16 14:45
Fidelity: 8.3 million Bitcoins expected to be illiquid by 2032

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to Cointelegraph, asset management firm Fidelity stated that at the current rate of Bitcoin treasury company purchases, approximately 42% (or 8.3 million) of Bitcoin's circulating supply could be "illiquid" by 2032. Fidelity's report on Monday stated that the criterion for determining two groups of Bitcoin supply as illiquid is that the supply has increased every quarter or at least 90% of the time over the past four years. Based on this, Fidelity identified two groups: long-term Bitcoin holders and publicly traded companies holding at least 1,000 Bitcoins, the latter of which has grown this year. Fidelity projects that by the end of 2025, the two will hold over 6 million Bitcoins, representing over 28% of all Bitcoins. Fidelity found that long-term Bitcoin holders (defined as those who haven't moved Bitcoin out of their wallets for at least seven years) have not seen a decrease in supply since 2016. The second group—publicly traded companies holding at least 1,000 Bitcoins—has also generally maintained stable holdings, with only one supply decrease occurring in the second quarter of 2022.
PANews2025/09/16 14:41
BitMine’s Tom Lee Predicts ‘Monster’ Gains in Bitcoin and Ether on Fed Rate Cut

Bitcoin and Ethereum could be on the verge of a dramatic rally if the Federal Reserve moves ahead with its long-anticipated rate cut this week, according to Tom Lee, chairman of Ethereum treasury BitMine. Speaking to CNBC, Lee said that digital assets stand out among sectors most sensitive to liquidity when central banks ease policy. He pointed to past episodes in Sept. 1998 and Sept. 2024, when the Fed shifted course, as his playbook. He predicted a “monster move” in Bitcoin and Ethereum specifically in the next three months. Policy Makers Poised to Lower Rates After Months on Hold The Fed begins a two-day policy meeting Tuesday, with a decision scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 17. Markets expect a 25 basis point cut that would lower the federal funds rate to 4.00% to 4.25%, the first reduction of the year after months of holding steady at 4.25% to 4.50%. Expectations have been shaped by signs of a cooling US labor market, including slower job growth and an unemployment rate that climbed to 4.2% in July. Inflation, however, remains sticky at around 3%, pushed up by tariffs and other supply-side pressures. Trump Calls for Bigger Rate Cut, Raising Pressure Traders tracked by the CME FedWatch tool overwhelmingly anticipate a modest cut, though some see a slim chance of a deeper 50 basis point move. President Donald Trump has openly called for a larger reduction, adding political pressure to the Fed’s deliberations. Ahead of the announcement, markets were in wait-and-see mode. Asian equities climbed to new highs, while the dollar struggled to gain traction. Investors have already priced in a policy shift, with tech shares and crypto assets leading recent gains. Bitcoin last traded around $115,800, up 3.4% over the past week. Ethereum hovered near $4,528, gaining 5% in the same period. Both have been buoyed by optimism that cheaper liquidity will boost demand for risk assets. Crypto Positioned at the Center of Easing-Driven Surge Lee noted that besides tech and crypto, small caps and financial stocks also tend to benefit from rate cuts. However, he suggested Bitcoin and Ethereum could be the standout trades given their seasonal strength and sensitivity to monetary easing. For crypto investors, the prospect of easier liquidity has once again raised hopes of outsized gains after a volatile summer. A clear signal from the Fed on Wednesday could set the tone for global markets into year end, with Bitcoin and Ethereum positioned at the heart of the risk rally that Lee predicts
CryptoNews2025/09/16 14:40
