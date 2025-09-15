2025-09-16 Tuesday

SHIB Price Holds Strong as Shiba Inu Team Confirms Shibarium Protocol Was Not Hacked

The post SHIB Price Holds Strong as Shiba Inu Team Confirms Shibarium Protocol Was Not Hacked ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The Shiba Inu ecosystem faced heightened scrutiny this week after an attempted exploit on its Layer-2 blockchain bridge, Shibarium. Initial reports earlier on Saturday framed the incident as a “hack,” prompting alarm across the community. However, developers have now clarified that the Shibarium protocol itself was not compromised. According to Shibarium developer Kaal Dhariya, the attack involved a flash loan that allowed the perpetrator to acquire 4.6 million BONE tokens. The attacker then used stolen validator signing keys to gain temporary majority control, enabling them to push a malicious state on the bridge. While the attempt was sophisticated, developers emphasized that core infrastructure remained intact. Dhariya noted that the staked BONE tokens remain locked due to unstaking delays, giving the team a critical opportunity to secure them.  “This gives us the chance to freeze those funds,” he explained in a statement shared on X. Advertisement &nbsp Notably, the Shibarium Bridge is a vital component of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. It allows users to transfer assets, such as SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and wETH, between Ethereum and Shibarium. By offloading activity from Ethereum’s mainnet, Shibarium reduces transaction fees, increases speed, and enhances usability for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, gaming, and metaverse projects. In response to the exploit attempt, the Shibarium team temporarily paused staking and unstaking functions. They also transferred validator funds into a secure hardware wallet managed by a trusted 6-of-9 multisignature setup. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the validator keys were compromised through a server breach or a developer’s machine. Meanwhile, leading blockchain security firms, including Hexens and Peck Shield, are actively collaborating with the team to prevent further risks and restore confidence. Despite the attempted exploit, Shiba Inu’s native token SHIB has held firm. As of Saturday, SHIB traded around $0.00001412, marking a…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 04:01
ChatGPT Gives Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Dogecoin (DOGE) & Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction for December 31, 2025

ChatGPT Gives Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Dogecoin (DOGE) & Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction for December 31, 2025

The post ChatGPT Gives Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Dogecoin (DOGE) & Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction for December 31, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September marks a new surge in interest in crypto assets ahead of the Q4 showdown. Investors often seek advice on which cryptocurrency to buy. Aside from expert opinions, AI systems like ChatGPT are useful for analyzing data, trends, and forecasts. Although no algorithm can foresee the future, this research shows how prominent and new cryptos may perform by year-end. Here’s a look at what ChatGPT’s model-driven forecast suggests for Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) as 2025 comes to a close. Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction: $1 Target Still Holds Dogecoin has been at the center of ETF speculation, with approval odds climbing as high as 94%. That has reignited talk of DOGE finally reaching the iconic $1 milestone. Recent institutional interest in DOGE mining further intensified the buzz. ChatGPT analysis suggests a December 31, 2025, target of $1, noting that institutional inflows could provide DOGE with the push it has lacked since the 2021 bull run. Whale wallets are already scooping up tens of millions in DOGE, further supporting the outlook. Dogecoin Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko However, the AI also highlights risks. High leverage in futures markets could cause volatility, much like Ethereum saw after its ETF launch. That means DOGE’s path won’t be straight up; pullbacks are expected along the way. Still, if adoption momentum continues, ChatGPT’s model suggests that $1 remains achievable by the end of the year. Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: ETF Speculation Fuels $4 Outlook Ripple has turned heads after BlackRock confirmed participation in the Swell 2025 conference, sparking rumors of an eventual XRP ETF. With its lengthy legal battle resolved, institutional products tied to XRP no longer look far-fetched. According to ChatGPT’s insight, the potential approval of an ETF could drive flows similar to those seen with the launches of Bitcoin and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 04:00
$34.8mln Dogecoin transfer sparks speculation – Push to $0.42 IF…

$34.8mln Dogecoin transfer sparks speculation – Push to $0.42 IF…

Does Dogecoin have the momentum to challenge $0.42 soon?
Coinstats 2025/09/15 04:00
Hedera (HBAR) Price Could Smash a New All-Time High This Month – Here’s How it Could Play Out

Hedera (HBAR) Price Could Smash a New All-Time High This Month – Here's How it Could Play Out

Crypto analyst Steph Is Crypto is making a bold call: Hedera price could hit a new all-time high before the end of this month. In a tweet shared earlier today, Steph pointed to seasonal tailwinds and strong technical signals as key reasons why HBAR may be on the verge of another big move. Steph’s chart
Coinstats 2025/09/15 04:00
Solana Climbs Toward New Highs, Cardano Builds Cautiously, and Pepeto is Crowned Best Crypto to Buy

Solana Climbs Toward New Highs, Cardano Builds Cautiously, and Pepeto is Crowned Best Crypto to Buy

The post Solana Climbs Toward New Highs, Cardano Builds Cautiously, and Pepeto is Crowned Best Crypto to Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 22:55 With Bitcoin’s halving behind us and a new cycle kicking off, investors are closely watching Cardano and Solana, two projects with proven track records. However, another contender is rapidly gaining attention: Pepeto (PEPETO), still in presale at just $0.000000153 and already raising over $6.7 million. The crucial question now is whether Pepeto can surpass these established giants and emerge as the best crypto to buy now, capturing the market’s early momentum and potential. Cardano’s forecast points limited growth Cardano (ADA) is known for its research-driven development, but its slow pace often tests investor patience. Current analysts forecast ADA will trade between $0.40 and $0.65 in the near term, with 2025 projections averaging around $1.20 if adoption picks up. Although its ecosystem expands with new smart contracts and DeFi initiatives, progress remains gradual. Without accelerated growth or increased retail momentum, Cardano’s gains might remain modest, especially when compared to other high-upside projects dominating this cycle. Solana Price Prediction: Surging Fast but carries notable volatility Solana (SOL) remains one of the most active blockchains, driven by its fast speed and low transaction costs, fueling NFTs, DeFi, and token launches. However, concerns still exist. The network has faced repeated outages that halt transactions, raising questions about its long-term reliability. Market watchers also highlight high volatility, with pump-and-dump tokens keeping larger investors cautious. Currently, Solana trades at $240, fluctuating between $230 and $240 over the past 24 hours, with a market cap above $118 billion. Analysts see a break above $250 potentially pushing SOL toward $270–$280, while long-term 2025 forecasts suggest an average near $330 with highs around $390. Still, risks include a drop to $200 if momentum wanes. With such a high valuation, even a 5x gain is challenging, prompting traders to shift into smaller projects…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 03:57
Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE As 2025 Breakout Leader While Layer Brett Trails

Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE As 2025 Breakout Leader While Layer Brett Trails

The post Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE As 2025 Breakout Leader While Layer Brett Trails appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The meme coin market is once again alive with speculation, but one project is clearly pulling ahead of the pack: MAGACOIN FINANCE. As whales steadily build their positions in this high-upside token, Layer Brett—a promising Ethereum L2 meme coin—struggles to keep pace in its early funding rounds.  With institutional interest driving MAGACOIN FINANCE into the spotlight, analysts are beginning to question whether Layer Brett’s social-driven hype can translate into long-term growth. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Whale Accumulation and Presale Leadership Whales are circling early, and MAGACOIN FINANCE just crossed fresh accumulation milestones that are turning heads across the crypto space. The presale has now raised more than $13.5 million from 14,500+ holders, a figure that dwarfs the performance of most early-stage meme projects.  For seasoned investors, this is more than just a number—it mirrors the kind of institutional accumulation that famously preceded breakouts in Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Solana. Behind the numbers lies a structure designed to encourage confidence. Dual audits ensure transparency, zero-tax trading policies attract high-volume traders, and carefully engineered scarcity mechanisms provide a supply shock potential that whales are known to exploit. Add to this the PATRIOT50X bonus code, giving early buyers a 50% boost on allocations, and it’s little surprise that MAGACOIN FINANCE consistently appears on top analyst watchlists for 2025 ROI leaders. What sets MAGACOIN FINANCE apart is the blend of meme-driven energy and institutional backing. Meme coins thrive on hype, but this project has secured something rarer: smart money validation. Whales are positioning ahead of the inevitable retail frenzy, creating a dynamic where latecomers risk chasing higher entry points. Analysts see this cycle-defining pattern as a leading indicator that MAGACOIN FINANCE may dominate the presale season and transition into a serious market contender after launch. Layer Brett: Retail Momentum Without Whale Endorsement By contrast, Layer Brett…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 03:55
AI Bubble: Bret Taylor’s Optimistic View on the Phenomenal Economic Transformation

AI Bubble: Bret Taylor's Optimistic View on the Phenomenal Economic Transformation

BitcoinWorld AI Bubble: Bret Taylor’s Optimistic View on the Phenomenal Economic Transformation In the fast-paced world of technology and digital assets, speculation often runs high, mirroring the excitement and occasional volatility seen in the cryptocurrency markets. Just as Bitcoin’s journey has been marked by periods of explosive growth followed by corrections, the artificial intelligence (AI) sector is currently experiencing its own significant surge. Amidst this frenzy, a compelling perspective emerges from none other than Bret Taylor, the board chair at OpenAI and CEO of AI agent startup Sierra. He boldly suggests that we are currently in an AI bubble — a declaration that might send shivers down some spines, but one he views with surprising optimism. What does this mean for the future of innovation and investment? Understanding the AI Bubble: A Historical Perspective The term “bubble” often conjures images of speculative excess and inevitable collapse. Bret Taylor, echoing sentiments from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, unequivocally states, “I think we’re also in a bubble, and a lot of people will lose a lot of money.” This isn’t a new phenomenon in the tech world; history is replete with examples. Taylor draws a direct parallel to the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s and early 2000s. During that era, countless internet companies, many with ambitious but ultimately unsustainable business models, saw their valuations skyrocket before crashing back to earth. However, Taylor emphasizes a crucial nuance: “all the people in 1999 were kind of right.” What made them “right”? Despite the widespread failures and investor losses, the underlying technology — the internet — fundamentally transformed the global economy and daily life. The bursting of the dot-com bubble didn’t negate the internet’s long-term value; it merely cleared out the unsustainable speculation, paving the way for robust, value-driven companies to emerge and thrive. This historical context provides a lens through which to view the current AI bubble. It suggests that while short-term corrections are likely, the foundational impact of AI remains undiminished. OpenAI‘s Visionary Leadership and Market Dynamics As a leading entity at the forefront of AI development, OpenAI holds a unique position in this unfolding narrative. With its groundbreaking advancements in large language models and generative AI, OpenAI has not only pushed the boundaries of what’s possible but has also significantly contributed to the current AI fervor. Sam Altman, the CEO, has previously warned that “someone is going to lose a phenomenal amount of money in AI,” a sentiment reinforced by Taylor. This candid acknowledgment from within the industry’s highest echelons is a testament to their realistic outlook on market dynamics. The leadership at OpenAI understands that innovation often comes with speculative cycles. Their focus remains on the long-term potential of AI to solve complex problems and create new industries, rather than being solely driven by quarterly investor expectations. This perspective is critical for navigating a market where hype can sometimes overshadow genuine technological progress. By openly discussing the bubble, they are not discouraging investment but rather setting realistic expectations for the journey ahead. Bret Taylor‘s Dual Reality: Boom and Bust Bret Taylor‘s insights are particularly valuable given his dual role as board chair at OpenAI and CEO of his own AI agent startup, Sierra. He lives and breathes the AI revolution from both a strategic oversight perspective and a hands-on entrepreneurial one. His statement, “I think it is both true that AI will transform the economy, and I think it will, like the internet, create huge amounts of economic value in the future. I think we’re also in a bubble, and a lot of people will lose a lot of money,” encapsulates a nuanced understanding of the current landscape. This “dual reality” acknowledges that massive innovation and significant market correction can coexist. It’s not an either/or scenario. For investors, this means exercising caution and due diligence. For entrepreneurs, it means building companies with strong fundamentals and genuine value propositions, rather than relying solely on speculative funding rounds. Bret Taylor‘s measured optimism suggests that the long-term rewards of AI will far outweigh the short-term market volatility, much like the enduring legacy of the internet after its initial speculative phase. The Promise of Economic Transformation Through AI Despite the warnings of a bubble, the core belief held by industry leaders like Bret Taylor and Sam Altman is the undeniable potential for AI to drive unprecedented economic transformation. This isn’t just about incremental improvements; it’s about a paradigm shift in how industries operate, how work is performed, and how value is created. Consider the following areas where AI is poised to revolutionize the economy: Automation and Efficiency: AI agents can automate routine tasks, freeing human capital for more creative and complex problem-solving. This leads to increased productivity across sectors. New Industries and Services: Just as the internet spawned e-commerce, social media, and streaming, AI is creating entirely new markets, from personalized medicine to advanced robotics and intelligent infrastructure. Enhanced Decision-Making: AI’s ability to process vast amounts of data and identify patterns provides businesses with superior insights, leading to more informed strategic decisions and optimized resource allocation. Innovation Acceleration: AI tools are accelerating scientific discovery, drug development, and material science, pushing the boundaries of human knowledge and technological capability. This profound economic transformation will likely redefine global competitiveness and create new opportunities for wealth generation on a scale comparable to, if not exceeding, past technological revolutions. Navigating the Future of AI Startups For entrepreneurs and investors in the burgeoning AI sector, understanding the current market dynamics is paramount. While the prospect of an AI bubble bursting might seem daunting, it also presents an opportunity for strategic positioning. Here are some actionable insights for those involved with AI startups: Focus on Real-World Problems: Startups that solve genuine, pressing problems with tangible value propositions are more likely to weather market downturns. Avoid building solutions in search of a problem. Sustainable Business Models: Prioritize revenue generation and clear paths to profitability over purely growth-at-all-costs strategies. Strong unit economics will be key. Capital Efficiency: In a potentially tighter funding environment, efficient use of capital becomes critical. Lean operations and prudent spending can extend runway and increase resilience. Strategic Partnerships: Collaborating with established players or other innovative startups can provide access to resources, distribution channels, and expertise, mitigating some risks. Talent Retention: Attracting and retaining top AI talent is crucial. Building a strong company culture and offering compelling challenges can differentiate a startup in a competitive landscape. The lessons from the dot-com era are clear: while many speculative ventures failed, the foundational companies that focused on value creation ultimately triumphed. The same will likely hold true for AI startups. Bret Taylor’s candid assessment of an AI bubble should not be a cause for alarm, but rather a call for informed optimism and strategic action. His comparison to the dot-com era highlights a critical truth: while speculative excesses will be purged, the underlying technological revolution will endure and ultimately deliver immense value. The long-term promise of AI to transform economies and societies remains incredibly strong. For those engaged in this journey, whether as innovators, investors, or simply observers, understanding this dual reality—the short-term market volatility alongside the long-term transformative power—is key to navigating the exciting yet challenging landscape of artificial intelligence. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features. This post AI Bubble: Bret Taylor’s Optimistic View on the Phenomenal Economic Transformation first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/15 03:55
Coinstats 2025/09/15 03:53
Ethereum Staking Exit Queue Reaches Record Levels – Will It Create Selling Pressure?

Ethereum Staking Exit Queue Reaches Record Levels – Will It Create Selling Pressure?

The post Ethereum Staking Exit Queue Reaches Record Levels – Will It Create Selling Pressure? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is a noticeable increase in withdrawal and login queues on the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network. According to Validatorqueue data, the amount of ETH waiting to be withdrawn from the network has reached 2.63 million as of today. This figure corresponds to approximately $12.28 billion, and the exit queue duration is calculated as 45 days and 18 hours. Meanwhile, the amount of ETH waiting to enter the network is 634,000. This amount has a market value of approximately $2.97 billion, and the waiting time in the access queue is reported as 11 days. The primary reason for the increase in withdrawal requests is that staking service provider Kiln has begun withdrawing its validator nodes from the system. The company is known to have staked approximately 1.6 million ETH. Kiln announced on September 10th that all Ethereum validator nodes will be gradually withdrawn to protect the integrity of staked assets following the hack of SwissBorg. However, experts don’t expect Kiln’s move to create selling pressure in the market. It’s likely that the withdrawn ETH will be re-staking with new validator keys. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ethereum-staking-exit-queue-reaches-record-levels-will-it-create-selling-pressure/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 03:43
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 03:42
