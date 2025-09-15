2025-09-16 Tuesday

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 04:27
Pump.fun makes comeback after 2024 controversy

Pump.fun makes comeback after 2024 controversy

The cofounder of leading Solana-based memecoin launchpad, Pump.fun, has declared it has already overtaken Rumble in the live-streaming market, though independent data to back that claim remains scarce. Alon Cohen said on X that the platform has “already flipped Rumble in terms of average number of concurrent live streams,” adding that it is “currently inching […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 04:26
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Breakout Puts $0.40–$0.50 Range Back on the Map as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Targets $1 by Year-End

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Breakout Puts $0.40–$0.50 Range Back on the Map as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Targets $1 by Year-End

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Breakout Puts $0.40–$0.50 Range Back on the Map as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Targets $1 by Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming one of the most closely followed tokens of 2025, with the bull trend prediction targeting the $1 mark by the end of the year. With Dogecoin’s recent breakout already putting the $0.40–$0.50 range back in favor, the impetus behind Mutuum Finance is one that market participants and analysts are monitoring. As capital is injected into both established cryptocurrencies like DOGE and growth-stage upstarts like MUTM, the market’s focus is shifting, and this cycle will be one that is potentially lucrative for projects with good fundamentals and breakout potential.  Dogecoin Trades Between $0.26 After Recent Rally Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently trading at $0.26105 with a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $3.95 billion. Its price has risen in the past week, reclaiming levels of approximately $0.25 as well as $0.26, after previous periods of consolidation. It has a strong resistance area in the zone around $0.30 and support in the $0.22–$0.24 zone. Market participants appear to be monitoring ETF-specific news and social sentiment as likely near-term catalysts for action. In the meanwhile, relative altcoin comparisons are seeing assets such as Mutuum Finance rising fast.  Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is in Phase 6 presale and the tokens are priced at $0.035. Over 16,280 investors have invested in presale and have generated over $15.68 million, which are indicators of trust in the future and long-term vision of the DeFi ecosystem. Having a Strong and Secure Foundation The project will launch a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. The stablecoin will be an overcollateralized non-algorithmic stablecoin in the way that it will be secure and stable on crash days. In contrast to algorithmic stablecoins that go berserk every time there is a crash, this stablecoin will be stable in the way that it will have the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 04:21
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Price Rose Too Fast According To Experts As Remittix Sets New Trends In September

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Price Rose Too Fast According To Experts As Remittix Sets New Trends In September

The post Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Price Rose Too Fast According To Experts As Remittix Sets New Trends In September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Chainlink price prediction has become one of the hottest debates in the crypto market after LINK surged past $25. Many experts argue the price has risen too quickly, warning of short-term volatility. Yet while LINK’s breakout excites traders, smart investors are also turning to Remittix, a PayFi project setting new trends this September with exchange listings, a wallet beta launch and strong referral rewards. Chainlink Price Prediction Gains Steam The Chainlink price prediction is supported by LINK’s recent breakout above its long downtrend. After weeks of consolidation, LINK powered past resistance near $22 and reached highs of $27 before pulling back. Analysts now see $30 as the next big test, with longer-term ambitions pointing to $50 if momentum keeps building. Technically, LINK shows firm support at $19.53. Should the bulls maintain this level, the token may aim higher once again. However, short-term indicators like the Chaikin Money Flow at -0.14 show profit-taking, while volatility remains elevated. This mix makes LINK’s path upward uncertain, even as its role in decentralized oracles keeps long-term confidence intact. Remittix Leads New Trends In September While traders focus on the Chainlink price prediction, Remittix is setting its own path. The PayFi project is building around real-world crypto payments and is now trending among analysts as a possible 2025 breakout. Unlike LINK, which relies heavily on technical swings, Remittix has concrete adoption goals and a strong roadmap. Remittix has already raised over $25,5 million, sold more than 661 million tokens and trades at $0.1080. It also offers a 15% USDT referral program, claimable daily, which is driving fresh interest. Here are some reasons why investors say Remittix could set the pace for altcoins this year: Remittix supports sending crypto directly to bank accounts in over 30 countries. It has mass market appeal, serving both everyday…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 04:16
Odds of U.S. recession in 12 months are ‘uncomfortably high’ warns Moody’s economist

Odds of U.S. recession in 12 months are ‘uncomfortably high’ warns Moody’s economist

The post Odds of U.S. recession in 12 months are ‘uncomfortably high’ warns Moody’s economist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The likelihood of a U.S. recession within the next year has risen to an “uncomfortably high” level, according to Moody’s Analytics. The firm’s latest machine learning-based economic indicator places the probability of a downturn at 48% as of August, based on data shared by Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi on September 14. Zandi noted that while the figure remains just below the 50% recession threshold, it is significant given historical patterns.  There is an uncomfortably high 48% probability that the U.S. economy will suffer a recession in the next 12 months. That’s according to Moody’s recently unveiled leading economic indicator, derived using a machine learning algorithm on our extensive databases. It’s less than 50%,… pic.twitter.com/AGuEJznDzQ — Mark Zandi (@Markzandi) September 14, 2025 In past decades, whenever probabilities have approached or surpassed this level, economic contractions have often followed. Since the 1960s, every spike above the mid-40% range has coincided with or preceded a recession, as reflected in shaded periods on economic charts. Zandi’s past economic warnings  The current probability aligns with Zandi’s earlier warnings, in which he argued that several U.S. states, representing nearly one-third of national GDP, are either already in recession or at high risk of entering one.  Another third are “treading water,” while the remainder are growing, though often weakly. Key sectors under strain include manufacturing, construction, and transportation, while job growth has slowed sharply. Zandi has also cited trade policy and immigration restrictions as intensifying headwinds. Tariffs, reduced government funding, and falling labor force participation, particularly among immigrants, are among the factors he believes could tip the balance. He has placed particular emphasis on employment data: job gains have been smaller than expected, unemployment has edged higher, and revisions to earlier reports have revealed weaker performance than initially estimated. While Zandi does not believe the U.S.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 04:15
South Korea Sees Trading Volume Surge in These 15 Altcoins – Here’s the List

South Korea Sees Trading Volume Surge in These 15 Altcoins – Here’s the List

In South Korea, where the cryptocurrency population is dense, high transaction volumes were detected in some altcoins. Continue Reading: South Korea Sees Trading Volume Surge in These 15 Altcoins – Here’s the List
Coinstats2025/09/15 04:11
Shiba Inu Technicals Point to 6x Rocket as Whales Double Down on $135M SHIB Buy

Shiba Inu Technicals Point to 6x Rocket as Whales Double Down on $135M SHIB Buy

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has continued to trade within a tightening range after a year of sharp fluctuations, now hovering near $0.00001366. The token faces resistance at $0.00001580 and a long-term descending resistance line stretching back to its 2024 highs, which has historically acted as a strong rejection level. Despite muted action for most of the […]
Coinstats2025/09/15 04:11
XRP Price Runs Out of Chances Against Bitcoin, Ripple Issues 5-Year Tokenization Prediction, Dogecoin Confirms Golden Cross — Top Weekly Crypto News

XRP Price Runs Out of Chances Against Bitcoin, Ripple Issues 5-Year Tokenization Prediction, Dogecoin Confirms Golden Cross — Top Weekly Crypto News

This week's top crypto news. XRP price on edge after major bear signal. Ripple projects $16 trillion in crypto custody. DOGE price confirms golden cross.
Coinstats2025/09/15 04:10
ICB Network Partners with Tectum to Pioneer Zero-Fee PayFi Transfers in Web3

ICB Network Partners with Tectum to Pioneer Zero-Fee PayFi Transfers in Web3

ICB Network has reported that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Tectum that is considered as one of the quickest blockchains in the market.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 04:10
LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: Possible Little Pepe ATH for the 2025–26 Bull Run

LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: Possible Little Pepe ATH for the 2025–26 Bull Run

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) presale surges past $24M as analysts predict a 100x run, with CEX listings and a Layer 2 meme blockchain fueling 2025–26 ATH potential.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 04:08
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight