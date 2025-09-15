Dogecoin Price Prediction: Breakout Puts $0.40–$0.50 Range Back on the Map as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Targets $1 by Year-End

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Breakout Puts $0.40–$0.50 Range Back on the Map as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Targets $1 by Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming one of the most closely followed tokens of 2025, with the bull trend prediction targeting the $1 mark by the end of the year. With Dogecoin’s recent breakout already putting the $0.40–$0.50 range back in favor, the impetus behind Mutuum Finance is one that market participants and analysts are monitoring. As capital is injected into both established cryptocurrencies like DOGE and growth-stage upstarts like MUTM, the market’s focus is shifting, and this cycle will be one that is potentially lucrative for projects with good fundamentals and breakout potential. Dogecoin Trades Between $0.26 After Recent Rally Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently trading at $0.26105 with a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $3.95 billion. Its price has risen in the past week, reclaiming levels of approximately $0.25 as well as $0.26, after previous periods of consolidation. It has a strong resistance area in the zone around $0.30 and support in the $0.22–$0.24 zone. Market participants appear to be monitoring ETF-specific news and social sentiment as likely near-term catalysts for action. In the meanwhile, relative altcoin comparisons are seeing assets such as Mutuum Finance rising fast. Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is in Phase 6 presale and the tokens are priced at $0.035. Over 16,280 investors have invested in presale and have generated over $15.68 million, which are indicators of trust in the future and long-term vision of the DeFi ecosystem. Having a Strong and Secure Foundation The project will launch a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. The stablecoin will be an overcollateralized non-algorithmic stablecoin in the way that it will be secure and stable on crash days. In contrast to algorithmic stablecoins that go berserk every time there is a crash, this stablecoin will be stable in the way that it will have the…