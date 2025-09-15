MEXC birža
Bitcoin's 2010 To 2025 Rise,And Why Analysts Think Pepeto Could Be The Next BTC
bitcoin's early story still shapes how investors move. It grew from a tiny experiment into a global crypto language. Each cycle rewrote rules and fortunes. Now a new name is building a similar path, only faster. This presale setup creates asymmetry that pulls in sharp eyes. This is where life changing entries hide. Which is […]
BTC
$115,401.18
+0.24%
RISE
$0.010855
-6.41%
MOVE
$0.1251
-0.23%
Tronweekly
2025/09/15 04:45
Pump.fun has flipped Rumble, founder boasts
The post Pump.fun has flipped Rumble, founder boasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cofounder of leading Solana-based memecoin launchpad, Pump.fun, has declared it has already overtaken Rumble in the live-streaming market, though independent data to back that claim remains scarce. Alon Cohen said on X that the platform has "already flipped Rumble in terms of average number of concurrent live streams," adding that it is "currently inching at ~1% of Twitch's market share and ~10% of Kick's." He concluded with a warning to rivals: "We're nibbling on their lunch and COMING FOR MORE." Pump.fun makes comeback after 2024 controversy Pump.fun's streaming feature was first introduced in 2024 as a way to integrate live broadcasting with token launches. However, in late 2024, the company suspended live-streaming indefinitely after reports of abusive and dangerous live sessions, including users engaging in self-harm stunts to promote token launches. Earlier this year, the feature was reintroduced for a limited pool of about 5% of users, with stricter moderation and safety rules. Shortly after, it was made available to all users. Since coming back from the dead, it has brought more life to the platform, with the team pushing for increased adoption, and it seems to have taken it a notch further this September. Alon leads challenge to live-streaming model The company has been pitching the model as a radical alternative to platforms like Twitch, Kick, and YouTube. In a follow-up post on X, Alon listed the platform's key advantages, one of which, according to him, is instant creator fees, adding that creators will make times 100 what they'll earn elsewhere. Another advantage is instant viewership with a community that's incentivized to support creators. Others are free clipping on X and 24/7 support from the team. The pitch is targeted at younger creators frustrated by what Alon described in another post as "lack of monetization or censorship" on…
FUN
$0.009567
+3.17%
ALON
$0.006683
-2.70%
MORE
$0.08867
-1.56%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 04:42
Cardano vs. Ozak AI: $5 Potential or 100x Growth Story?
Crypto markets in 2025 are full of opportunities, but the techniques fluctuate depending on whether investors choose constant increase or bold high-risk plays. Cardano (ADA) has built a reputation as one of the most reliable huge-cap altcoins, trading near $0.88 because it continues to boost its research-driven environment. In comparison, Ozak AI (OZ), an AI-powered […] The post Cardano vs. Ozak AI: $5 Potential or 100x Growth Story? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
NEAR
$2.676
+1.71%
CAP
$0.15497
+0.01%
AI
$0.1363
-8.64%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/15 04:41
ETH/BTC Ratio Stays Below 0.05 Despite Institutional Adoption and All-Time High
The Ethereum to Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) ratio has fallen below 0.05, despite a notable rally in institutional adoption and the broader cryptocurrency market. This shift highlights ongoing dynamic changes within the crypto space, affecting investors and traders alike. Persistent Decline Despite Institutional Interest In recent weeks, Ethereum has experienced increased interest from institutional players, contributing to [...]
BTC
$115,401.18
+0.24%
SPACE
$0.3256
+2.71%
ETH
$4,504.67
-0.74%
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/15 04:40
Possible Little Pepe ATH For The 2025–26 Bull Run
The post Possible Little Pepe ATH For The 2025–26 Bull Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is gearing up for the 2025–26 bull cycle, and investors are already scanning for tokens that could deliver the next 100x returns. Like the past cycles, the meme market is set to dominate the gains. Currently in presale, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as a frontrunner thanks to its unique ecosystem, strong community incentives, and bold vision for meme finance. Here is how high market watchers believe LILPEPE can go in the upcoming supercycle. Little Pepe's Presale Success Signals Investor Demand Little Pepe's presale performance has been nothing short of remarkable. So far, over $24.6 million has been raised, with more than 15.3 billion tokens sold. Each presale stage has sold out faster than the last, indicating that investors view LILPEPE as one of the top cryptocurrencies to buy before its exchange debut. This surge reflects not just hype but conviction. The community surrounding LILPEPE continues to expand, with its $777k Giveaway and newly introduced Mega Giveaway (15 ETH+ in rewards) keeping engagement high. For meme coins, community power is often the biggest driver of growth, and Little Pepe has captured that momentum at scale. What Makes Little Pepe Different From Other Meme Coins? Meme coins often rise on hype alone, but Little Pepe is positioning itself with more substance. The project introduces the industry's first Layer 2 blockchain dedicated to memes, a move that could reshape the sector in a similar way to DeFi, Agentic AI, and RWA tokenization. This Layer 2 brings: Ultra-low fees for microtransactions. Bot-resistant infrastructure to protect fair launches. A meme launchpad for future tokens to thrive. Beyond its unique utility, Little Pepe has built a strong foundation of trust. The project has completed a CertiK audit and implemented a strict vesting schedule that prevents team dumps and ensures long-term sustainability. Adding…
BOT
$0.0965
-0.26%
HYPE
$52.74
-1.58%
RISE
$0.010855
-6.41%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 04:40
Experts Crypto Price Predictions Are In; With These Top Altcoins Set To Outperform Ripple (XRP) In Q4
The latest expert crypto price predictions reveal a striking consensus: despite XRP's recent developments, multiple altcoins are positioned to deliver superior Q4 performance. Analysts are specifically highlighting Solana's institutional momentum and an emerging Layer 2 memecoin that's already raised over $3.5 million, Layer Brett. While Ripple continues expanding partnerships and launching new products like the […]
MEMECOIN
$0.002033
+6.71%
XRP
$3.0313
+1.28%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/15 04:37
Why New Crypto Investors Are Betting Big On Layer Brett Over Solana In September
However, a new crypto sensation is emerging in Layer Brett. This new Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, currently priced at $0.0058 […] The post Why New Crypto Investors Are Betting Big On Layer Brett Over Solana In September appeared first on Coindoo.
MEMECOIN
$0.002033
+6.71%
LAYER
$0.518
-2.31%
WHY
$0.00000003108
-9.80%
Coindoo
2025/09/15 04:30
Flash Loan Attack Hits Shibarium Bridge, Draining $2.4 Million
The Shibarium bridge, which connects Shiba Inu's layer two (L2) network to Ethereum, was targeted in a flash loan exploit that drained around $2.4 million in ether ( ETH) and the meme coin shiba inu ( SHIB) on Sept. 13, according to developer statements and several security alerts. Security Firms Join Shibarium Inquiry Following $2.4M […]
SHIB
$0.00001305
-0.60%
BRIDGE
$0.17399
+769.95%
SHIBA
$0.000000000602
+0.16%
Coinstats
2025/09/15 04:30
