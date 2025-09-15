2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Official Trump Price Prediction Prepares for A Steady Rise While This Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now Already Made Its Way to The Top

The world of cryptocurrency offers countless investment opportunities, but it can be challenging to decide where to put your money. With the rapid pace of growth and volatility, making an informed decision is more important than ever. Two emerging tokens that are drawing considerable attention are Bull Zilla and Official Trump (TRUMP). While both of these tokens […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,546-%0,25
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,010855-%6,41
Moonveil
MORE$0,08867-%1,56
Coinstats2025/09/15 05:15
2025 Price Forecast: Bitcoin to $200K, XRP to $8, Solana to $900, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Remains the Top Performer with 85x Potential

The post 2025 Price Forecast: Bitcoin to $200K, XRP to $8, Solana to $900, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Remains the Top Performer with 85x Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2025 crypto market is heating up, with investors again predicting tremendous primary token growth.  Bitcoin is the market’s foundation and will likely reach $200,000, while institutional adoption will push XRP to $8.  Solana, the fastest-growing Layer 1, may test $900 in the next bull cycle.  Despite these outstanding estimates, analysts believe Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme-born Layer 2 project, may deliver the most rewards.  With a nearly sold-out presale and a launch price of $0.003, LILPEPE offers a remarkable asymmetric bet with 85x potential. Bitcoin (BTC): The Road to $200,000 Bitcoin dominates headlines as institutional demand drives it to new highs.  Bitcoin’s market worth is $2.21 trillion, and its trading price is $111,035, indicating resiliency after a tumultuous 2024.  Daily trading volumes exceeding $24 billion underscore its significance as a global crypto market liquidity engine.  Analysts believe ETF inflows and the supply halving shock could push Bitcoin over $200,000 by 2025.  Despite its high upside, Bitcoin’s size makes a 2x return more likely than exponential growth.  Bitcoin offers stability but not the spectacular growth of smaller-cap assets for high-multiple investors. XRP (XRP): On Track for $8 XRP has recovered dramatically.  Due to its dominance in cross-border settlement solutions, XRP again attracts attention at $2.87 and $171 billion.  With large partnerships and expanded use in central bank digital currency (CBDC) frameworks, economists expect XRP to grow to $8 if acceptance accelerates, a 3x return from current levels.  While strong, XRP’s growth remains tied to regulatory clarity and broader institutional acceptance, which is unlikely to match the high-risk, high-reward profile of newer entrants like LILPEPE. Solana (SOL): Potential Surge to $900 With its lightning-fast transaction speeds and vibrant DeFi and NFT ecosystem, Solana is Ethereum’s main competition.  Solana, trading at $206 with a $111 billion market valuation, has seen sustained progress…
Solana
SOL$235,73-%0,19
Bitcoin
BTC$115.401,18+%0,24
Moonveil
MORE$0,08867-%1,56
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 05:12
Top 3 Presales for 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Crowned the Leader While Layer Brett Trails

The post Top 3 Presales for 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Crowned the Leader While Layer Brett Trails appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As 2025 kicks off, the crypto market is buzzing with new crypto presales including Layer Brett and investors are racing to find the best presale coins that can deliver massive gains. Among the top 3 cryptocurrency presales, one project is standing out as a clear leader: MAGACOIN FINANCE. While many investors chase large-cap altcoins, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quietly positioning itself as one of the best crypto presales 2025, thanks to its strong fundamentals, smart money inflows, and rapidly growing investor base. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Presale Leader of 2025 The MAGACOIN FINANCE presale is already attracting thousands of investors daily. Early-stage funding is surging, and the token price is rising every hour–clear signs of overwhelming demand. Analysts believe this could be the best crypto to buy early in 2025, with the potential to outperform other upcoming crypto projects in 2025. Key Highlights of MAGACOIN FINANCE Scarce Tokenomics & Strong Fundamentals – Supply is limited, creating scarcity that fuels upside potential. Smart Money Inflows – Early backers are rotating capital into MAGACOIN FINANCE as ETF buzz rises. Massive Growth Potential – Analysts suggest robust gains once MAGACOIN FINANCE lists on major exchanges. Additionally, the project now offers early backers a 50% extra bonus using the PATRIOT50X code. Hence, it’s no surprise why MAGACOIN FINANCE is being ranked as one of the top crypto presales 2025. Layer Brett: A Meme Coin with a Layer 2 Twist Another project that attracted attention is the Layer Brett ($LBRETT). The reason why the Layer Brett is gaining so much traction is that it does not position itself just as another meme coin. Layer Brett is designed as an Ethereum Layer 2 protocol, aiming to bring fast, scalable, and secure transactions while leveraging the popularity of memes for user adoption. Key Features of Layer Brett Ethereum Layer…
Capverse
CAP$0,15497+%0,01
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0135-%1,74
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 05:10
Native Markets officially claims Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin ticker

Native Markets officially claims Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin ticker

Native Markets claimed the US dollar-pegged stablecoin ticker following a heated bidding war closely watched by the crypto community. Native Markets, one of the teams that submitted a proposal to issue and manage the Hyperliquid crypto exchange’s US dollar stablecoin (USDH), officially claimed the USDH ticker on Sunday, following a community vote.The project will deploy the inaugural Hyperliquid Improvement Proposal (HIP) for USDH and an ERC-20 token, the token standard for the Ethereum network, in the coming days, Max Fiege, founder of Native Markets, said in an X post. He also outlined the next steps:Native Markets’ odds of winning the ticker spiked to over 99% on Saturday, on prediction market Polymarket, following synthetic stablecoin issuer Ethena’s withdrawal from the race on Thursday. Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,08867-%1,56
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0135-%1,74
Coinstats2025/09/15 05:07
Analysis Firm Says “XRP at Critical Turning Point,” Unveils the Level to Watch

Analysis Firm Says “XRP at Critical Turning Point,” Unveils the Level to Watch

The post Analysis Firm Says “XRP at Critical Turning Point,” Unveils the Level to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analysis firm Egrag Crypto has published a compelling assessment of XRP. The analyst points to historical chart patterns, stating that XRP could enter a “historic turning point” in the coming period. Egrag Crypto stated that five separate body candles formed new highs on the two-month timeframe chart, while the parabolic skew presented an unprecedented structure. According to the analyst, even if the XRP price falls below $2, this period could be compared to the days when Bitcoin was $200, and those who bought at this level could be labeled “early whales” in the future. The analyst, stating that his strategy is based on a “buy low, sell high” approach, argued that users can buy and sell with a small portion of their portfolio (approximately 10-20%), but that the primary goal should be long-term gains from a macro perspective. Egrag recalled his buy calls when XRP was below $1, stating that he remained resolute despite intense criticism during this period and “persisted until the end for a mission.” On the technical analysis side, the analyst stated that a full-bodied close above $3.70 on the two-month chart for XRP could be a “go-to-space moment” and could usher in a new era for XRP users. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-firm-says-xrp-at-critical-turning-point-unveils-the-level-to-watch/
XRP
XRP$3,0313+%1,28
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017366+%2,43
MISSION
MISSION$0,00001199+%9,69
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 05:04
The Bitcoin hashrate hit 1 zetahash per second; ‘how do people still not get it?’

The Bitcoin hashrate hit 1 zetahash per second; ‘how do people still not get it?’

The post The Bitcoin hashrate hit 1 zetahash per second; ‘how do people still not get it?’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin hashrate crossed an important milestone this week, hitting 1 zetahash per second. That’s 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 hashes computed every single second. To put it simply: Bitcoin is more secure and powerful than ever. As macro investor and long-time Bitcoin advocate, Dan Tapiero questioned: “How do people still not get it?” Bitcoin hashrate at an all-time high The Bitcoin hashrate is at an all-time high. A zetahash is a trillion exahashes, or one sextillion hashes, and this figure represents the total computational muscle powering Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work consensus system. Miners deploy purpose-built computers to compete for new blocks, rapidly running cryptographic “nonce” guesses until one solution fits. Hashrate is the lifeblood of Bitcoin security, and this brute-force lottery drives network trust: the higher the hashrate, the harder it is for any attacker to rewrite Bitcoin’s ledger. The recent settling above 1 ZH/s means that every second, miners perform more calculations than grains of sand on earth, or more than the stars in our galaxy; a mind-boggling testament to decentralized security. Miners compete to find a valid hash for the next block. Each hash is an attempt to meet network difficulty requirements, and success wins a Bitcoin reward. At over 1 ZH/s, the difficulty rises in tandem, mandating ever-greater efficiency and innovation in mining hardware. A higher Bitcoin hashrate means stronger protection from double-spending and 51% attacks, and as more energy and hardware secure the chain, Bitcoin becomes increasingly tamper-proof and globally trusted. Dan Tapiero: macro investor and Bitcoin advocate Dan Tapiero is the founder and CEO of 10T Holdings, a multi-billion-dollar asset manager focused on digital assets and web3. He’s widely respected as a macro thinker, champion of gold, and early Bitcoin adopter, and he called the zetahash milestone one of the “Top 10 historic developments of the past 50 years,” saying…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,000524-%5,02
GET
GET$0,0084+%0,84
Moonveil
MORE$0,08867-%1,56
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 05:02
Why Chainlink can hit $102 sooner than you realize: Key reasons

Why Chainlink can hit $102 sooner than you realize: Key reasons

$23.4 is the support bulls need to defend to keep Chainlink's upward momentum alive.
BULLS
BULLS$850,1+%0,09
WHY
WHY$0,00000003108-%9,80
Coinstats2025/09/15 05:00
22–$50 XRP Price Still in Play, Says Pundit as SEC Reviews ETF Filings ⋆ ZyCrypto

22–$50 XRP Price Still in Play, Says Pundit as SEC Reviews ETF Filings ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post 22–$50 XRP Price Still in Play, Says Pundit as SEC Reviews ETF Filings ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp A high-profile crypto commentator reaffirmed a bold price band for XRP this month as U.S. regulators continued to push final deadlines on multiple spot-XRP ETF applications. The comment — that XRP “should be around $22–$50” once the first wave of spot ETFs begins trading — arrived amid a flurry of SEC extensions and industry filings that keep the market focused on the path to an institutional product. Crypto commentator Kenny Nguyen publicly expressed his $22–$50 target for XRP in a tweet, arguing the launch of spot XRP ETFs would materially increase demand for the token. Nguyen’s posts explicitly state the $22–$50 range as a post-ETF trading outcome. The U.S. The Securities and Exchange Commission has repeatedly extended review periods for multiple spot-XRP ETF filings in recent weeks.  Notably, the SEC postponed its decision on Franklin Templeton’s spot-XRP ETF application and set a new final deadline in November. Other issuers also face staggered deadlines that cluster through October and November. Advertisement &nbsp The agency’s pattern of extensions reflects a wider queue of crypto ETF proposals. Reporting indicates a large number of crypto-related ETF filings remain under SEC review, with several outlets noting dozens of filings across issuers and assets. XRP Market structure and supply figures cited by analysts Those projecting a large upside for XRP point to constrained liquid supply and the possible scale of institutional inflows as the mechanism for sharp price moves. One compilation of ETF-flow scenarios utilized historical Bitcoin ETF inflow analogies to estimate potential XRP demand capture; these scenarios yielded a wide range of price outcomes, depending on the capture rate assumptions. The same coverage notes that, at prices cited in the pundit’s call, XRP’s implied market capitalization would rise into the multi-trillion-dollar band. Several reports consolidate the SEC’s schedule and list…
Union
U$0,018162-%2,81
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,010855-%6,41
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04605+%3,80
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 04:58
Amazon AWS reports $30.9B in Q2 revenue, but trails Microsoft Azure’s 39% jump

Amazon AWS reports $30.9B in Q2 revenue, but trails Microsoft Azure’s 39% jump

Amazon Web Services is still ahead in the cloud business, but its latest performance is leaving some investors on edge. In 2025, AWS remains the biggest piece of Amazon’s profit machine, yet the pace of its growth is starting to lag. While the company raked in strong revenue in the second quarter, that momentum is […]
Edge
EDGE$0,39765+%10,33
Cloud
CLOUD$0,12638+%1,53
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000118--%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 04:57
22–$50 XRP Price Still in Play, Says Pundit as SEC Reviews ETF Filings

A high-profile crypto commentator reaffirmed a bold price band for XRP as U.S. regulators continued to push final deadlines on multiple spot-XRP ETF applications.
Union
U$0,018162-%2,81
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04605+%3,80
XRP
XRP$3,0313+%1,28
Coinstats2025/09/15 04:55
