The Bitcoin hashrate hit 1 zetahash per second; ‘how do people still not get it?’

The post The Bitcoin hashrate hit 1 zetahash per second; ‘how do people still not get it?’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin hashrate crossed an important milestone this week, hitting 1 zetahash per second. That’s 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 hashes computed every single second. To put it simply: Bitcoin is more secure and powerful than ever. As macro investor and long-time Bitcoin advocate, Dan Tapiero questioned: “How do people still not get it?” Bitcoin hashrate at an all-time high The Bitcoin hashrate is at an all-time high. A zetahash is a trillion exahashes, or one sextillion hashes, and this figure represents the total computational muscle powering Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work consensus system. Miners deploy purpose-built computers to compete for new blocks, rapidly running cryptographic “nonce” guesses until one solution fits. Hashrate is the lifeblood of Bitcoin security, and this brute-force lottery drives network trust: the higher the hashrate, the harder it is for any attacker to rewrite Bitcoin’s ledger. The recent settling above 1 ZH/s means that every second, miners perform more calculations than grains of sand on earth, or more than the stars in our galaxy; a mind-boggling testament to decentralized security. Miners compete to find a valid hash for the next block. Each hash is an attempt to meet network difficulty requirements, and success wins a Bitcoin reward. At over 1 ZH/s, the difficulty rises in tandem, mandating ever-greater efficiency and innovation in mining hardware. A higher Bitcoin hashrate means stronger protection from double-spending and 51% attacks, and as more energy and hardware secure the chain, Bitcoin becomes increasingly tamper-proof and globally trusted. Dan Tapiero: macro investor and Bitcoin advocate Dan Tapiero is the founder and CEO of 10T Holdings, a multi-billion-dollar asset manager focused on digital assets and web3. He’s widely respected as a macro thinker, champion of gold, and early Bitcoin adopter, and he called the zetahash milestone one of the “Top 10 historic developments of the past 50 years,” saying…