Crypto isn't Web 3.0, it's Capitalism 2.0 — Crypto exec
Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology can modernize the entire capitalist system and are not just a niche internet development. Calling crypto “Web 3.0”, the third layer of the internet that enables permissionless asset ownership on the Web, “undermines” crypto’s true significance, which is a complete overhaul of the capitalist system, according to Mert Mumtaz, CEO of remote procedure call (RPC) node provider Helius. Mumtaz said that crypto supercharges all the necessary ingredients for capitalism to function properly, including the free flow of information in a decentralized way, immutable property rights, incentive alignment, transparency, and “frictionless” capital flows. Mumtaz added:In September, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), two US financial regulatory agencies, released a joint statement teasing the possibility of 24/7 capital markets in the country.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/15 06:20
Hacker Exploits $YU Token, Nets A Massive $7.7 Million Across Multiple Chains
The post Hacker Exploits $YU Token, Nets A Massive $7.7 Million Across Multiple Chains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A hacker has conducted a massive exploit of the $YU token, minting hundreds of millions of tokens and swapping some of them into stablecoins and Ethereum on various blockchains. The cross-chain infrastructure remains a challenge that is indicated in the incident. The attacker minted 120 million $YU tokens on the Polygon network, according to on-chain data. This was cross-bridged and sold within Ethereum and Solana for 7.71 million, and the hacker received 7.7 million in USDC. Remaining $YU Tokens Still in Circulation Although the first conversion has already brought great returns, the hacker does not yet have small sums of the hacked tokens. It has been reported that there are 22.29 million $YU that are still in wallets in both Solana and Ethereum. Besides, approximately 90 million $YU remain on Polygon, unexchanged and unexpended. Participants in the market are now keenly following whether the hacker will seek to transfer these funds, which would result in additional interference with the liquidity in chains. The magnitude of the exploit has brought up questions concerning the security measures of the ecosystem of $YU and the larger issue concerning the vulnerability of minting and lack of cross-chain oversight. Conversion Into Ethereum The hacker then exchanged the stablecoins with Ethereum after converting a portion of the stolen YU into USDC. The total amount of USDC exchanged with 1,501 ETH was 7.7 million. The money was split into wallets to hide its trail. Security Concerns Remain The event once again highlights the susceptibility of token minting and bridging systems that may subject an ecosystem to devastating losses. Despite being the key to increasing liquidity and utility, cross-chain protocols remain a high-profile sector that hackers are interested in. In the case of the $YU community, this is yet to be solved since millions of exploited tokens are…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 06:16
$17.5 billion in catastrophe bonds under threat as EU mulls retail fund ban
The post $17.5 billion in catastrophe bonds under threat as EU mulls retail fund ban appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset managers across Europe and the U.S. are on alert after the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) told the European Commission that catastrophe bonds, tied to extreme natural disasters, don’t belong in funds sold under the UCITS label. The warning puts $17.5 billion worth of bonds at risk, all of it currently sitting inside funds meant to be safe enough for retail investors. The decision now sits with the Commission, and if they go along with it, fund managers could be forced into a fast and messy selloff. The catastrophe bond market is worth around $56 billion, and about one-third of that is now wrapped up in UCITS products. Over the past year alone, about $5 billion more was added to these funds, according to Plenum Investments. This is all happening during the U.S. hurricane season, which is when many of the most active cat bonds get triggered. The potential fallout is serious, especially for retail-heavy portfolios. Neuberger and PGGM flag liquidity risks and exposure gaps Peter DiFiore, managing director at Neuberger Berman in New York, warned that the idea that these bonds are untouchable during market turmoil is a dangerous myth. “We’ve not yet seen a big liquidity event,” Peter said. “The case for liquidity is much higher than it was before.” His firm manages $1.3 billion in cat bonds, none of which are in UCITS products. But he’s watching closely. If retail-heavy funds are forced to unwind quickly, it could create what Peter called “buying opportunities in the secondary market.” These bonds work like this: an insurance company wants to spread risk in case something like a hurricane wipes out a city. So they issue a catastrophe bond, and if nothing bad happens, the investors earn big. But if disaster hits, literally, investors can lose most or…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 06:12
Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion
The post Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Capital Group’s $1 billion Bitcoin investment grew to $6 billion by combining traditional value investing with deep crypto market research and risk management. Capital Group, a well-known investment firm with a long history, has made big news in the crypto world. The company is 94 years old and it is famous for being careful and traditional. However, it took a bold step of investing $1 billion in Bitcoin-related stocks. Now, that investment is worth more than $6 billion. Capital Group Navigates Crypto Market with Value Investing Approach To begin with, Capital Group made a move into the Bitcoin space in 2021. The decision was spearheaded by Mark Casey, a senior portfolio manager who has worked at the firm for 25 years. Casey is known to adhere to the investing style of Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett. Even so, he did see something special in Bitcoin. Instead of running away from it, he treated Bitcoin as a commodity, like gold or oil. This thinking helped to guide the firm’s strategy. For example, Capital Group invested heavily in a Bitcoin-focused company named Strategy. In 2021 it spent more than $500 million to purchase 12.3% of the company. Since then, however, Strategy’s stock price has soared. In the last five years alone it has increased by over 2,200%. Although the company later issued more shares, which lowered Capital Group’s stake to 7.89%, the value of the investment is now around $6.2 billion. This is a good example of how smart timing and research can pay big dividends. Related Reading: Ethereum MicroStrategy’ Bitmine Adds 46,255 ETH to Holdings | Live Bitcoin News In addition, Capital Group was investing in other Bitcoin-related firms. One example is Metaplanet, a Japanese hotel company that now has Bitcoin as a major part of its balance sheet. Capital Group…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 06:04
A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions
The post A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IOST (Internet of Services Token) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform designed to provide a scalable and efficient infrastructure for building decentralized applications (DApps). IOST tries to address some of the scalability and performance challenges faced by existing blockchain networks by introducing innovative consensus mechanisms and technologies. Proof of Believability It uses a unique consensus mechanism called “Proof of Believability” (PoB), which aims to improve network scalability while maintaining security and decentralization. PoB enables faster transaction confirmation times and higher throughput compared to some traditional blockchain networks, making IOST suitable for high-frequency transactions. Moreover, IOST implements sharding, a technique that divides the network into smaller shards to process transactions in parallel, further enhancing scalability. Gas-free transactions IOST introduces a concept called “Gas-Free Services,” allowing DApp users to interact with DApps without paying transaction fees. Developers can choose to subsidize user transactions. The platform also supports decentralized identity solutions, enabling users to have control over their personal data and digital identities. IOST is the native utility token of the IOST platform. It is used for transactions, staking, voting, and participating in the platform’s ecosystem. IOST token holders can participate in network governance and consensus by staking tokens and voting for validators. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/iost-internet-of-services-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 06:01
Dogecoin’s 35% ROI vs. Ethereum’s 6% – What it means for you
From meme to market leader: Dogecoin outshines Ethereum.
Coinstats
2025/09/15 06:00
Lyno AI Nears $X Million as Whales Accumulate Early
The post Lyno AI Nears $X Million as Whales Accumulate Early appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LynoAI is also doing very well as a leading crypto presale investment with close to 0.3 million raised. The Early Bird stage is witnessing a high concentration of whales, which is a good indicator of institutional interest. Having sold 450,384 tokens and raised 22,519, Lyno AI is about to break out. Whales Build Positions Ahead of Surge The increasing concentration of large investors is one of the indicators of the potential of Lyno AI. The token is currently in the Early Bird phase which is only worth $0.05, so clever investors are setting themselves up before the token starts to ascend to $0.055 in the subsequent stage. Whales appreciate the fact that Lyno AI has developed an innovative AI-based arbitrage technology that is oriented to extracting profit on the opportunities of cross-chains automatically, which is a significant benefit in comparison with manual trading. Early Bird Stage Sparks Demand. Lyno AI is priced at an attractive price but not the only thing attracting attention during its presale. Those who invest more than 100 have an opportunity to enter into the Lyno AI Giveaway, where 10 investors will win a 100K token share. This is an additional incentive to commit early before the final target price of $0.10. Multi-chain AI arbitrage, real-time trading, and community governance are some of the factors driving the strong fundamental outlook that whales are currently operating. Lyno AI is a Trusted and Innovative Leader. Lyno AI is a secure and technologically advanced audited company by Cyberscope. Its AI-powered market intelligence and multi-layer protection give investors confidence in its environment. The flash loans and governance characteristics of the protocol create an increasing interest among whales, which justifies expectations of high returns. The subsequent phases will yield greater token prices and it is important to be among the early…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 06:00
Pakistan Opens Doors to Global Crypto Firms with New Licensing Program
The post Pakistan Opens Doors to Global Crypto Firms with New Licensing Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pakistan has made a major move in the crypto world. The country is now asking global cryptocurrency companies to apply for licenses to operate there. This marks a huge shift from Pakistan’s earlier stance against digital currencies. On September 14, 2025, the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) announced it wants international crypto exchanges and service providers to submit applications. The move shows Pakistan is serious about becoming a player in the digital money space. New Rules and Requirements PVARA was created under the Virtual Assets Ordinance 2025, which became law in July. The authority follows standards set by major international groups like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), International Monetary Fund (IMF), and World Bank. Only certain companies can apply. They must already have licenses from well-known regulators like the US Securities and Exchange Commission, UK Financial Conduct Authority, or similar agencies in the EU, UAE, or Singapore. Companies wanting to operate in Pakistan need to provide detailed information. This includes their company background, current licenses, what services they offer, their security measures, and how much money they manage. Most importantly, they need a specific business plan for Pakistan. Bilal bin Saqib, who leads PVARA and serves as Pakistan’s minister of state for crypto and blockchain, said this invitation aims to build a “transparent and inclusive digital financial future for Pakistan.” Pakistan’s Growing Crypto Market The numbers show why global companies might be interested. Pakistan has over 40 million crypto users with annual trading worth more than $300 billion. The country jumped to third place in Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, moving up six spots from the previous year. This growth happened even though crypto operated in a legal gray area for years. Pakistan initially banned Bitcoin trading in 2018 but slowly softened its position. Now the government…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 05:55
XRP Price Pumps Over $3 But $LBRETT At $0.0058 Could Eclipse $1 During 2026
The post XRP Price Pumps Over $3 But $LBRETT At $0.0058 Could Eclipse $1 During 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 15 September 2025 | 00:30 XRP price prediction debates are heating up as Ripple pumps above the $3 zone gain. Amid the excitement, the presale for Layer Brett is offering early entry into an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin designed for scalability and rewards. This new crypto presale has already seen significant interest, hinting at its potential to transform the meme token landscape. Layer Brett attracts bigger price predictions than XRP Layer Brett is exchanging hands at $0.0058, while possessing unique attributes that could see it eclipse $1 during 2026. The project features as a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin. But unlike other hype projects, it aims to disrupt the meme token space by combining viral community energy with real-world blockchain scalability. It provides purpose-built performance, fostering an evolving ecosystem that includes staking and token rewards, with plans for full Layer 2 functionality. Its fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, coupled with its deflationary token burn mechanism, positions it for compounding growth. A $1 million giveaway program further incentivizes participation. The project has got the meme energy that pulls people in, but also the ecosystem that gives them a reason to stick around. Layer Brett vs XRP: Who has the advantage Layer Brett stands out by fusing meme culture with genuine blockchain utility, offering a potent combination that many traditional altcoins, including XRP, lack. While XRP focuses on enterprise solutions, Layer Brett delivers lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low gas fees on a secure Layer 2 blockchain. It’s built on Ethereum, meaning it inherits robust security while outperforming Layer 1 networks in speed and cost. It’s not just another memecoin, it is a project built for the future of blockchain. Embracing true DeFi principles, users can easily buy and stake $LBRETT with ETH, USDT, or BNB through MetaMask or Trust Wallet,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 05:36
Bitcoin-Backed Stablecoin YU Crashes 80% After $7.7 Million Protocol Attack
The post Bitcoin-Backed Stablecoin YU Crashes 80% After $7.7 Million Protocol Attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A major security breach hit the Yala protocol on Sunday, causing its Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU to lose its dollar peg and crash from $1.00 to just $0.20. The attack drained $7.7 million from the protocol through a sophisticated cross-chain exploit that minted 120 million unauthorized tokens. The incident marks one of the most significant stablecoin failures in recent months. YU has only partially recovered to around $0.78, far below its intended $1.00 peg. This puts serious pressure on the young protocol, which raised $8 million from major investors including Polychain Capital just months ago. How the Attack Happened The attacker used a complex multi-step process to drain funds from Yala. According to blockchain data from analytics firm Lookonchain, they first minted 120 million YU tokens on the Polygon network without proper authorization. The hacker then moved 7.71 million of these tokens across Ethereum and Solana networks, selling them for 7.7 million USDC stablecoins. They quickly converted this USDC into 1,501 Ethereum tokens and spread the funds across multiple wallets to make tracking harder. The attacker still controls 22.29 million YU tokens on Ethereum and Solana, plus another 90 million YU tokens sitting on Polygon. This means they could potentially dump more tokens and push the price down further. Yala’s Response and Damage Control Yala co-founder Vicky Fu confirmed the attack and said the team is working with security firms SlowMist and Fuzzland to investigate what went wrong. The protocol immediately disabled its Convert and Bridge functions to prevent more damage. Source: @yalaorg “All funds are safe. Bitcoin deposited to Yala remains self-custodial or in vaults, with none lost,” the team posted on X (formerly Twitter). They emphasized that user Bitcoin holdings stayed secure, even though the YU stablecoin lost its peg. The protocol shut down key features as a safety…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 05:34
