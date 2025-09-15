Hacker Exploits $YU Token, Nets A Massive $7.7 Million Across Multiple Chains

A hacker has conducted a massive exploit of the $YU token, minting hundreds of millions of tokens and swapping some of them into stablecoins and Ethereum on various blockchains. The cross-chain infrastructure remains a challenge that is indicated in the incident. The attacker minted 120 million $YU tokens on the Polygon network, according to on-chain data. This was cross-bridged and sold within Ethereum and Solana for 7.71 million, and the hacker received 7.7 million in USDC. Remaining $YU Tokens Still in Circulation Although the first conversion has already brought great returns, the hacker does not yet have small sums of the hacked tokens. It has been reported that there are 22.29 million $YU that are still in wallets in both Solana and Ethereum. Besides, approximately 90 million $YU remain on Polygon, unexchanged and unexpended. Participants in the market are now keenly following whether the hacker will seek to transfer these funds, which would result in additional interference with the liquidity in chains. The magnitude of the exploit has brought up questions concerning the security measures of the ecosystem of $YU and the larger issue concerning the vulnerability of minting and lack of cross-chain oversight. Conversion Into Ethereum The hacker then exchanged the stablecoins with Ethereum after converting a portion of the stolen YU into USDC. The total amount of USDC exchanged with 1,501 ETH was 7.7 million. The money was split into wallets to hide its trail. Security Concerns Remain The event once again highlights the susceptibility of token minting and bridging systems that may subject an ecosystem to devastating losses. Despite being the key to increasing liquidity and utility, cross-chain protocols remain a high-profile sector that hackers are interested in. In the case of the $YU community, this is yet to be solved since millions of exploited tokens are…