2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Best New Poker Sites for Cash Games, Tournaments & Freerolls

Best New Poker Sites for Cash Games, Tournaments & Freerolls

In a rapidly evolving iGaming landscape where innovation drives competitiveness, the best new poker sites are not necessarily recently launched platforms, but those that consistently add new games, promos, and tournaments, ensuring grinders always have something fresh to enjoy whenever they visit. Interestingly, quite a few names excel in this aspect while staying consistent with […]
Notcoin
NOT$0.001871+0.53%
Dalintis
The Cryptonomist2025/09/15 06:41
Dalintis
Ethereum Foundation Launches Privacy Stewards Initiative with Ambitious Roadmap

Ethereum Foundation Launches Privacy Stewards Initiative with Ambitious Roadmap

The Ethereum Foundation has announced a major shift in its privacy approach, launching the "Privacy Stewards of Ethereum" initiative on Friday, September 13, 2025. This new program replaces the previous "Privacy & Scaling Explorations" team and focuses on solving real privacy problems rather than just researching new technology.
RealLink
REAL$0.06281-0.69%
Major
MAJOR$0.15995-0.02%
Dalintis
Brave Newcoin2025/09/15 06:40
Dalintis
Top-Ranked Minnesota Lynx Take Command

Top-Ranked Minnesota Lynx Take Command

The post Top-Ranked Minnesota Lynx Take Command appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 11: Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx reacts after scoring a three-point shot during the first quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Target Center on September 11, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images) Getty Images Napheesa Collier and the top-ranked Minnesota Lynx dominated Game 1 of the WNBA Playoffs, cruising to a 101–72 victory over the league’s newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries. The Valkyries started strong, outpacing Minnesota 28–21 in the first quarter. However, the Lynx quickly regained control, fueled by league MVP candidate Collier, who shot 63% from the field and finished with 20 points and six rebounds to secure the commanding win. Game 2 represents a critical opportunity for the Valkyries, as the first round of the WNBA Playoffs is a best-of-three series. The challenge is significant, with Minnesota holding a perfect 5–0 record against the Valkyries this season. The Valkyries will host the Lynx at the SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday, September 17, at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST, with the game airing live on ESPN. The Minnesota Lynx finished the 2025 regular season with a league-best 30–10 record, entering the WNBA Playoffs as clear championship contenders. Their drive is fueled by last year’s Finals run, where they pushed the New York Liberty to a decisive Game 5 before falling 67–62 in overtime. Minnesota’s Edge In The 2025 WNBA Playoffs MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Minnesota Lynx players celebrate their teams win against the Golden State Valkyries after game one of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Target Center on September…
MemeCore
M$2.49562-2.06%
SIX
SIX$0.02191+0.09%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0807-6.83%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 06:36
Dalintis
Native Markets wins hot race to launch Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin

Native Markets wins hot race to launch Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin

Native Markets has been awarded the USDH ticker on Hyperliquid following a community-led review and governance process. It announced the launch of the USDH HIP-1 and ERC-20, following its acquisition of the USDH ticker.  Native Markets has officially been awarded the USDH ticker on Hyperliquid, after a community governance process involving HYPE stakers and network […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.71-1.64%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009467-0.39%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 06:36
Dalintis
2025 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals

2025 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals

The post 2025 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US actor Walton Goggins (L) and wife director Nadia Conners arrive for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Stars are arriving on the red carpet for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, which is being held Sunday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Comedian Nate Bargatze is hosting the 2025 Emmys. Severance, which goes into the ceremony with a leading 27 nominations, is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, where it is competiting against Andor (Disney+), The Diplomat (Netflix), The Last of Us (HBO Max), Paradise (Hulu), The Pitt (HBO Max), Slow Horses (Apple TV+) and Slow Horses (Apple TV+). ForbesHit Horror Thriller ’28 Years Later’ Is New On Netflix This WeekBy Tim Lammers On the lighter side, the nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series are Abbott Elementary (ABC), The Bear (FX), Hacks (HBO Max), Nobody Wants This (Netflix), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), Shrinking (Apple TV+), The Studio (Apple TV+) and What We Do in the Shadows (FX). Photos of the stars arriving at the 2025 Emmys can be seen below. Note: This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more red carpet arrivals as soon as they are available. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Justine Lupe attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images Succession Justine Lupe arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys. Lupe also stars in the Outstanding Comedy Series nominated show Nobody Wants This. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners attend the…
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.41%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0807-6.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08867-1.56%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 06:33
Dalintis
An Epic Beer And Leaf Peeping Road Trip Through Northern New England

An Epic Beer And Leaf Peeping Road Trip Through Northern New England

The post An Epic Beer And Leaf Peeping Road Trip Through Northern New England appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visiting Northern New England is amazing any time of year but it just hits different when showing up during leaf peeping season. The colors will be in peak form in Northern New England from mid/late September to early/mid October and along with crisp temperatures, it’s a great time to get out on the roads and see the colors for yourself. Along with the rainbow of color in the mountains, good beer abounds in Northern New England. You can do this road trip in a day but I would recommend taking a couple of days due to the beer consumption and to enjoy all the activities these places have to offer like getting outside for hikes, eating at some amazing restaurants and more. Von Trapp’s Bierhall is a perfect place to end or start an epic beer road trip. Von Trapp Brewing Von Trapp Brewing – Stowe, VT You read that right, yes, the Von Trapp family from the “The Sound of Music” fame has a brewery. Von Trapp’s brewing operations focuses on European style lagers. Their flagship is a Vienna lager, an Austrian style of beer that founder Johannes von Trapp wanted to recreate back for the clientele of his upscale mountain resort. From that moment, Von Trapp Brewing has been making world class lagers not just for their upscale resort, but for 17 states around the U.S. A visit to their bierhall is a great first stop or final stop with its elevated German cuisine and many European style beers. A visit to The Alchemist is great to try their famous Heady Topper double IPA on cask. Em Sauter The Alchemist- Stowe, VT The Alchemist is quite close to Von Trapp and is a great place to stop off to try some of their popular IPAs, including the famous…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12319-5.77%
Union
U$0.018141-2.93%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.0474+0.93%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 06:30
Dalintis
Ethereum Price: Layer Brett Trends Worldwide After AAVE & $LBRETT Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Ethereum Price: Layer Brett Trends Worldwide After AAVE & $LBRETT Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Now, two ERC-20 tokens, Layer Brett and AAVE, are tipped as the best crypto to buy now for massive gains.While […] The post Ethereum Price: Layer Brett Trends Worldwide After AAVE & $LBRETT Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528-0.19%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5179-2.33%
AaveToken
AAVE$294.86-1.77%
Dalintis
Coindoo2025/09/15 06:30
Dalintis
XRP Price to Explode Soon? Trader Warns: ‘Don’t Say You Weren’t Told’

XRP Price to Explode Soon? Trader Warns: ‘Don’t Say You Weren’t Told’

XRP traders have had plenty to talk about lately, but one voice cutting through the noise is YouTuber and trader Stock Moe. In his latest update, he didn’t hold back – indicating that XRP’s setup is looking stronger by the day and that the next move could catch many by surprise. His blunt warning to
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1251-0.23%
XRP
XRP$3.0313+1.28%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 06:30
Dalintis
Crucial ETH/BTC Ratio: Why Ethereum Struggles Against Bitcoin’s Dominance

Crucial ETH/BTC Ratio: Why Ethereum Struggles Against Bitcoin’s Dominance

BitcoinWorld Crucial ETH/BTC Ratio: Why Ethereum Struggles Against Bitcoin’s Dominance The cryptocurrency market is a dynamic landscape, and one of the most closely watched metrics by investors is the ETH/BTC ratio. This ratio measures Ethereum’s value relative to Bitcoin, offering insights into which of these crypto giants is currently outperforming the other. Recently, however, this crucial indicator has faced significant headwinds. Despite a wave of institutional interest in Ethereum and ETH itself reaching impressive new all-time highs, the ETH/BTC ratio has notably failed to reclaim the critical 0.05 level. This persistent struggle raises important questions for investors and market watchers alike. What exactly is holding Ethereum back from truly breaking free of Bitcoin’s gravitational pull? Understanding the ETH/BTC Ratio: A Key Metric for Investors The ETH/BTC ratio is more than just a number; it’s a barometer for market sentiment and capital flow between the two largest cryptocurrencies. When the ratio rises, it suggests that capital is flowing from Bitcoin into Ethereum, indicating stronger confidence or higher growth expectations for ETH. Conversely, a falling ratio often points to Bitcoin’s relative strength or a broader market shift towards the perceived safety of BTC. Understanding this dynamic is vital for anyone navigating the crypto space. It helps investors gauge potential shifts in market leadership and adjust their portfolios accordingly. Historical Performance: Why Has the ETH/BTC Ratio Faced Resistance? Looking back at history provides crucial context for the current performance of the ETH/BTC ratio. On-chain analyst James Check highlighted that Ethereum has only outperformed Bitcoin during roughly 15% of its existence. Its most significant bull runs, where ETH truly shone, occurred between 2015 and 2017. This period was characterized by groundbreaking innovations like the introduction of smart contracts and the explosive ICO boom, which were unique to Ethereum at the time. However, since 2020, Bitcoin has largely maintained a relative advantage. This suggests that while Ethereum brings innovation, Bitcoin often retains its position as the market’s primary store of value and first mover. The recent struggle below 0.05 continues this trend, even as Ethereum’s ecosystem expands. The Paradox of Institutional Interest: What’s Holding ETH Back? It seems counterintuitive, doesn’t it? Ethereum is attracting substantial institutional interest, with new investment products and corporate adoption on the rise. Yet, the ETH/BTC ratio remains stubbornly below 0.05. This paradox can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, institutional capital often prioritizes established assets with clear regulatory pathways, and Bitcoin, as the pioneer, still holds an edge in this regard. Secondly, while institutional demand for ETH is growing, it might not yet be strong enough to consistently outpace Bitcoin’s broader market dominance or absorb profit-taking pressure. Moreover, the sheer size and liquidity of Bitcoin’s market mean it can often absorb large inflows without significant price impact on the ratio, while Ethereum’s movements are more reactive. Expert Outlook: What’s Next for the ETH/BTC Ratio? So, what does the future hold for the ETH/BTC ratio? Analysts offer mixed perspectives. Jake Kennish from Nansen, a crypto data analytics firm, predicted that Ethereum might be due for a short-term correction. As ETH hovers near its previous all-time highs, some consolidation is natural before a potential new peak. He suggested it could take several weeks or even months for Ethereum to establish a truly new price ceiling and, consequently, influence the ratio more significantly. Investors should watch for catalysts such as major Ethereum network upgrades (like the upcoming Dencun or future Pectra upgrades), which could inject new life and utility into the ecosystem, potentially boosting the ETH/BTC ratio. Navigating the Market: Actionable Insights for Investors For investors, understanding the current state of the ETH/BTC ratio offers valuable insights. Diversify Wisely: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. While Ethereum has immense potential, Bitcoin’s stability often provides a foundational layer for crypto portfolios. Monitor Key Events: Keep an eye on Ethereum’s development roadmap, especially major upgrades. These can be significant catalysts for price action and ratio shifts. Analyze Market Sentiment: Understand whether the broader market is in a “risk-on” phase (favoring altcoins like ETH) or a “risk-off” phase (favoring Bitcoin). Long-Term Vision: Both assets have strong fundamentals. Short-term fluctuations in the ETH/BTC ratio should be viewed within a broader, long-term investment strategy. Remember, market analysis is crucial, and staying informed about both Bitcoin and Ethereum’s individual trajectories is key. Summary: The Enduring Battle for Crypto Dominance The ongoing struggle of the ETH/BTC ratio below 0.05 highlights the complex dynamics at play within the cryptocurrency market. Despite Ethereum’s innovative strength and growing institutional appeal, Bitcoin’s historical dominance and market depth continue to exert significant influence. While experts predict potential short-term corrections for ETH, the long-term outlook remains tied to Ethereum’s ability to deliver on its technological promises and attract sustained, deep institutional capital. For now, the battle for crypto dominance continues, making the ETH/BTC ratio a fascinating indicator to watch. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does the ETH/BTC ratio signify? A1: The ETH/BTC ratio indicates Ethereum’s value relative to Bitcoin. A rising ratio suggests Ethereum is outperforming Bitcoin, while a falling ratio means Bitcoin is showing stronger relative performance. It helps investors understand capital flow between the two assets. Q2: Why is the ETH/BTC ratio struggling to reclaim 0.05? A2: The ETH/BTC ratio is struggling due to several factors, including Bitcoin’s historical dominance since 2020, its perceived status as a safer institutional asset, and the market’s absorption of new ETH supply or profit-taking. Despite institutional interest in ETH, it hasn’t yet translated into sustained outperformance against BTC. Q3: Has Ethereum ever significantly outperformed Bitcoin? A3: Yes, Ethereum significantly outperformed Bitcoin during its early years, particularly between 2015 and 2017. This period was driven by the introduction of smart contracts and the ICO boom, which were revolutionary developments unique to Ethereum. Q4: What role does institutional interest play in the ETH/BTC ratio? A4: While institutional interest in Ethereum is growing, it’s not always enough to consistently boost the ETH/BTC ratio above key resistance levels. Institutional capital often flows into Bitcoin first due to its established nature and regulatory clarity. However, sustained institutional adoption of Ethereum could become a long-term catalyst. Q5: What factors could help improve the ETH/BTC ratio in the future? A5: Future Ethereum network upgrades (like Dencun or Pectra), increased utility and adoption of decentralized applications (dApps), and a broader market shift towards “risk-on” assets could potentially help improve the ETH/BTC ratio. Continued, deep institutional investment into Ethereum-specific products would also be a significant driver. Did this analysis of the ETH/BTC ratio help you understand the market better? Share your thoughts and this article with your network on social media to spark further discussion about the future of Ethereum and Bitcoin! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Crucial ETH/BTC Ratio: Why Ethereum Struggles Against Bitcoin’s Dominance first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
NEAR
NEAR$2.676+1.71%
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,391.51+0.23%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 06:25
Dalintis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Millionaires Are Pivoting to This $0.035 Utility Coin Eyeing 50x Returns

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Millionaires Are Pivoting to This $0.035 Utility Coin Eyeing 50x Returns

The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Millionaires Are Pivoting to This $0.035 Utility Coin Eyeing 50x Returns   appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu holders are acting on a strategic level, pivoting to newer projects as SHIB remains volatile. Their interest has now turned to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a $0.035 coin that is gaining popularity among investors looking for more profitable investments. The project has raised an amount of more than $15.68 million and has more than 16280 people supporting it. As Shiba Inu continues to stay in the limelight, astute traders are also seeking Mutuum Finance due to its expanding ecosystem and how it could reshape the market. Shiba Inu Sits on $0.0000134 Stability in the face of a market squeeze Shiba Inu (SHIB) is also trading at a low price of $0.00001341, still in range over the past few days, and has an average intraday volatility. This relative stability of the token has been observed as compared to the time when it was more volatile in earlier years, which captures the overall market conditions and mood of the holders of the token. The amount of trading is steady, which has shown that people are still interested in SHIB, and there have been no strong directional changes.  The token is still experiencing consolidation stage as price action is limited by resistance at almost $0.0000137 and support at almost $0.0000129. Market participants are still keeping an eye on the macro trends and activity that could influence SHIB, but emerging projects like Mutuum Finance are also a threat. Mutuum Finance Presale Gains Traction MUTM token presale round 6 proves that many investors are confident in the project, as it has already attracted over $15.68 million and had more than 16280 participants. Those investing in this stage will be able to enjoy huge potential gains after the launch of the token. Outside the presale, Mutuum Finance is building out a multi-faceted ecosystem, which consists…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001305-0.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08867-1.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0135-1.74%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 06:24
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight