2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
V Global Crypto Exchange Accomplices Handed Suspended Sentences in $1.4B Fraud Case

V Global Crypto Exchange Accomplices Handed Suspended Sentences in $1.4B Fraud Case

Executives who helped the bogus crypto exchange V Global dupe some 50,000 customers out of some $1.4 billion have escaped jail.
Dupe
DUPE$0.006388-4.22%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 07:30
Dalintis
Figure and DefiLlama’s “RWA Data Falsification” Dispute: What Qualifies as an “On-Chain Asset”?

Figure and DefiLlama’s “RWA Data Falsification” Dispute: What Qualifies as an “On-Chain Asset”?

By Ethan, Odaily Planet Daily In the DeFi world, TVL is a crucial metric—it serves as both a symbol of protocol strength and a barometer of user trust. However, a controversy surrounding the fabrication of $12 billion in Reliable Validation Area (RWA) assets quickly eroded user trust. On September 10, Figure co-founder Mike Cagney took the lead in firing on the X platform, publicly accusing the on-chain data platform DefiLlama of refusing to display its RWA TVL simply because of "insufficient number of fans on social platforms" and questioning the fairness of its "decentralization standard." A few days later, DefiLlama co-founder 0xngmi published a long article titled "The Problem in RWA Metrics" in response, revealing the data anomalies behind Figure's claimed $12 billion scale, pointing out that its on-chain data is unverifiable, the assets lack a real transfer path, and there is even suspicion of evading due diligence. As a result, a full-scale battle for trust over "on-chain verifiability" and "off-chain mapping logic" broke out. Timeline of events: Figure initiated the attack, and DefiLlama responded strongly. The controversy was sparked by a tweet from Figure co-founder Mike Cagney. On September 10th, he announced on the X platform that Figure's home equity line of credit (HELOCs) had been successfully listed on CoinGecko. He also accused DefiLlama of refusing to display Figure's $13 billion TVL on the Provenance Chain. He directly criticized DefiLlama's "censorship logic," even claiming that they denied its inclusion on the list due to "X's insufficient number of followers." (Odaily Note: Mike Cagney's reference to $13 billion here is inconsistent with the $12 billion figure reported in 0xngmi's response later in the article.) About an hour after this statement was made, Provenance Blockchain CEO Anthony Moro (who, judging by the context, appears to have intervened without fully understanding the background) commented on the same thread, expressing strong distrust of the industry data platform DefiLlama: Later, Figure co-founder Mike Cagney added that he understood the development costs of integrating the new L1, but also said that Coingecko and DefiLlama had never asked Figure for fees or tokens to clarify their implication of "paying to be on the list." On September 12, Jon Ma, co-founder and CEO of L1 data dashboard Artemis (also seemingly without full knowledge of the details of the dispute), publicly extended an olive branch. During this period, public opinion clearly favored Figure - many onlookers pointed the finger at DefiLlama's "credibility and neutrality." It wasn't until September 13th that DefiLlama co-founder 0xngmi published a lengthy article titled "The Problem in RWA Metrics," systematically disclosing his due diligence findings and four questions, that the narrative began to reverse. Opinion leaders like ZachXBT then reposted the article in support, emphasizing that "these metrics are not 100% verifiable on-chain," and DefiLlama's position gained wider support. DefiLlama's findings: Data mismatch In the long article "The Problem in RWA Metrics", 0xngmi announced the results of the DefiLlama team's due diligence on Figure, listing multiple anomalies one by one: The scale of assets on the chain is seriously inconsistent with the declared scale Figure claims that the scale of RWA issued on its chain has reached 12 billion US dollars, but the actual assets that can be verified on the chain are only about 5 million US dollars of BTC and 4 million US dollars of ETH. Among them, the 24-hour trading volume of BTC is even only 2,000 US dollars. Insufficient stablecoin supply The total supply of Figure's own stablecoin YLDS is only 20 million. In theory, all RWA transactions should be based on this, but the supply is far from enough to support a transaction volume of US$12 billion. Suspicious asset transfer patterns Most RWA asset transfers are not initiated by the actual asset holders, but rather through other accounts. Many addresses themselves have almost no on-chain interactions and are suspected to be just database mirrors. Lack of on-chain payment traces The vast majority of Figure's loan processes are still completed using fiat currency, and there are almost no corresponding payment and repayment records on the chain. 0xngmi added: “We’re unsure how Figure’s $12 billion in assets are actually being traded. Most holders don’t appear to be using their own keys to transfer these assets — are they simply mirroring their internal databases onto the chain?” Community Statement: DefiLlama Receives Overwhelming Support As the controversy spread, community opinion almost overwhelmingly supported DefiLlama, but in the process, some voices from different perspectives also emerged. ZachXBT (Chain Detective): They bluntly stated that Figure’s actions were “blatant pressure” and made it clear: “No, your company is trying to use indicators that are not 100% verifiable on the chain to publicly pressure participants like DefiLlama who have been proven to be honest.” Conor Grogan (Coinbase Board Member): He directed his criticism at those institutional figures who were lobbied by Figure and who privately questioned DefiLlama when the controversy was still murky. He wrote: "I have received numerous private inquiries from individuals from large cryptocurrency institutions and venture capital firms to contact DefiLlama and our partners. Every one of these people needs to be called out and asked how they can work in this industry if they can't even verify things themselves." Conor's remarks echoed the thoughts of many people: if even basic on-chain verification cannot be completed independently, then the credibility of these institutions in the RWA and DeFi sectors will be greatly reduced. Ian Kane (Head of Partnerships, Midnight Network): A more technical suggestion was made, suggesting that DefiLlama could add a new metric, "active TVL," in addition to the existing TVL tracking, to show the actual transfer rate of RWA over a given period. He gave an example: "For example, two DApps each minted $100 billion in TVL (a total of $200 billion). DApp 1 has $100 billion sitting idle, with perhaps only 2% of its funds flowing, generating $2 billion in active locked value. DApp 2, on the other hand, has 30% of its funds flowing, generating $30 billion in active locked value (15 times that of DApp 1)." In his opinion, such a dimension can not only show the total scale, but also avoid "stagnant or show-off TVL." At the same time, ZachXBT also noticed that Figure co-founder Mike Cagney kept forwarding some "support comments" that were suspected to be automatically generated by AI, and publicly pointed this out, further arousing disgust with Figure's public opinion manipulation. Conclusion: The price of trust has just begun to show The dispute between Figure and DefiLlama may seem like a ranking issue, but it actually hits the core weakness of the RWA track - what exactly is considered an "on-chain asset." The core contradiction of this turmoil is actually on-chain fundamentalism vs. off-chain mapping logic. DefiLlama insists on only counting TVL that can be verified on the chain, adhering to open source adapter logic, and refusing to accept asset data that fails to meet transparency requirements. Figure's model: While assets may exist in the real world, the business logic relies heavily on traditional financial systems, with the on-chain portion merely being a database echo. In other words, users cannot use on-chain transactions to prove the transfer of assets, which conflicts with the "verifiability" standard of DeFi natives. The so-called $12 billion is equal to 0 if it cannot be verified on the chain. In an industry where transparency and verifiability are the bottom line, any attempt to bypass on-chain verification and use database numbers to impersonate on-chain TVL will ultimately undermine user and market trust. This controversy may just be the beginning. Similar issues will continue to arise as more RWA protocols emerge. The industry urgently needs to establish clear and unified verification standards, otherwise "virtual TVL" will continue to expand, becoming the next landmine that erodes trust.
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.35%
RealLink
REAL$0.06286-0.56%
Echo
ECHO$0.03975+2.76%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/15 07:30
Dalintis
US household net worth surged by $7.1 trillion in Q2, adding $79 billion every day for 3 months

US household net worth surged by $7.1 trillion in Q2, adding $79 billion every day for 3 months

The post US household net worth surged by $7.1 trillion in Q2, adding $79 billion every day for 3 months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US household net worth exploded by $7.1 trillion in Q2 2025, averaging a gain of $79 billion every single day for three months straight, according to the latest Federal Reserve Z.1 report. Total wealth rose to a record $176.3 trillion, the largest jump since late 2020 during the COVID rebound. This is not normal. It’s rare as hell. And it comes while inflation’s above 3%, rates are being cut, and the job market is struggling. But the money’s flowing, just not to everyone. The numbers show the wealth gap is ripping wider. And most of this windfall? It came straight from Wall Street. The S&P 500 just pulled off a 30% rally in five months, starting in April. Only five times since 1975 has that happened. The last two were in 2020 and 2009. Stock boom hands top 1% a $40 trillion lead This stock run didn’t lift all boats. It supercharged the yachts. The top 1% now hold $40 trillion more than the bottom 50% combined. That lower half owns just 2.5% of the nation’s net worth. Meanwhile, the wealth-to-GDP ratio shot up to 581%, the highest since Q1 2022. That stat means asset owners, basically the rich, are getting richer at a speed that leaves wage earners far behind. Rate cuts are coming. And they’re not waiting for inflation to cool. For the first time in more than three decades, the Fed is set to lower rates with PCE inflation above 2.9%. Jerome Powell and his team will point to a soft labor market as the reason. But the impact is lower rates fuel higher asset prices. And those without assets, they’re just stuck watching. The top 10% of Americans, who already own most of the investable wealth, are set to benefit again. A survey shows 70% of…
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.35%
Boom
BOOM$0.0093-0.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08865-1.54%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 07:27
Dalintis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Pepe Latest News & Where To Invest Today For Potential 100x Returns

Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Pepe Latest News & Where To Invest Today For Potential 100x Returns

The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Pepe Latest News & Where To Invest Today For Potential 100x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu price prediction and the latest news on PEPE indicate the growing need for change in the meme scene. This is where Layer Brett($LBRETT), a new Layer 2 crypto project blending meme appeal with real utility, comes in.  With its presale underway, $LBRETT is currently priced at $0.058. It’s capturing market attention, aiming to disrupt the meme token landscape while offering substantial staking rewards up to 727% APY for early participants. Analysts predict $LBRETT could see explosive gains. Layer Brett: Where meme meets mechanism Layer Brett outpaces many existing meme tokens by focusing on a Layer 2 blockchain architecture for Ethereum. Why settle for slower, costlier transactions? $LBRETT offers near-instant speeds, processing 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) with gas fees as low as $0.0001.  This technical foundation provides true scalability, differentiating it from utility-free origins like the original Brett or much of the PEPE ecosystem. The project also features gamified staking and an evolving ecosystem, a real game-changer. This superior approach impacts future price prediction models. Layer Brett is a next-generation Layer 2 memecoin built on Ethereum, fusing meme culture with real blockchain utility. It isn’t just another memecoin; it’s purpose-built for performance, scale, and user rewards. $LBRETT escapes the congestion and high gas fees of Ethereum Layer 1, delivering a faster, more cost-effective blockchain experience. The project notes: “The network processes transactions off-chain.” Users connect their MetaMask or Trust Wallet, choose ETH, USDT, or BNB for payment, then buy and stake $LBRETT directly through the dApp. This simple setup unlocks amplified staking rewards, leveraging Layer 2’s efficiency.  With transparent tokenomics and a capped supply of 10 billion $LBRETT tokens, the project offers a controlled growth trajectory. Staking is on-chain, requires no KYC, and assets remain in complete control. This ensures user autonomy. Shiba Inu price prediction and market…
NEAR
NEAR$2.676+1.78%
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.35%
Binance Coin
BNB$927.83+0.69%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 07:22
Dalintis
Underperforming Altcoins Are Confusing Treasury Narrative

Underperforming Altcoins Are Confusing Treasury Narrative

The post Underperforming Altcoins Are Confusing Treasury Narrative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Companies adding underperforming altcoins to their balance sheets are muddying the broader treasury narrative, says Bitcoin treasury company Nakamoto CEO, David Bailey. “The treasury company moniker itself is confusing,” Bailey said in an X post on Sunday.  “Toxic financing, failed altcoins rebranded as DATs, too many failed companies with no plan or vision. It’s totally muddled the narrative,” Bailey said. David Bailey says the sector is “being tested” Bailey emphasized that “the core strategy is to build and monetize your balance sheet.” “If you can do it well, you will grow your assets over time; if you do it poorly, you will trade at a discount and be consumed by someone who can do it better,” he said. “The bitcoin treasury company of the fiat system is a bank. Today we are building Bitcoin Banks. If you’re afraid of that term, call them Bitcoin financial institutions.” Bailey said that the entire treasury sector is “being tested.” His comments come as publicly-listed companies are starting to look beyond Bitcoin (BTC) and down the risk curve for other crypto assets to add to their treasuries. On Aug. 2, it was reported that Nasdaq-listed Mill City Ventures III may raise another $500 million under an equity agreement to fund its recently announced Sui treasury strategy. Source: Jeff Park Narrative-driven theses are driving firms to expand their treasuries beyond Bitcoin, Galaxy Digital said in a July 31 report. Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP (XRP), BNB (BNB), and HyperLiquid (HYPE) are among the cryptocurrencies gaining traction outside of Bitcoin. Bitcoin held in publicly-traded companies is approximately $117.91 billion at the time of publication, according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET. Ether is gaining traction as an alternative because it can also be staked for annual returns, making it a store of value and a source of income. Approximately 3.14%…
Solana
SOL$235.47-0.28%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0406-0.88%
Binance Coin
BNB$927.83+0.69%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 07:19
Dalintis
Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025 Exploding with BullZilla Presale

Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025 Exploding with BullZilla Presale

The post Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025 Exploding with BullZilla Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 15 September 2025 | 02:15 Discover why BullZilla’s Stage 2D presale is leading the charge among top 100x crypto presales in 2025. Learn about Hyperliquid and Polkadot, and why BullZilla could deliver the next 1000x returns. The cryptocurrency market in 2025 is experiencing unprecedented activity, with presales emerging as a key avenue for investors seeking substantial returns. For those who missed earlier breakout tokens, the excitement is now building around the top 100x crypto presales in 2025, as new opportunities emerge with structured growth and strong community support. BullZilla ($BZIL) is at the center of this wave, offering a meticulously designed presale that is turning heads across the crypto community. Its multi-stage setup ensures scarcity, increasing prices every 48 hours or upon reaching $100,000 in funds, making it one of the most talked-about entries among the top 100x crypto presales in 2025. Alongside BullZilla, projects like Hyperliquid and Polkadot are also capturing investor interest. While they provide market context and stability, it is BullZilla’s narrative-driven ecosystem and presale structure that position it as a standout contender among the top 100x crypto presales in 2025. BullZilla: Explosive Presale Opportunity Bull Zilla is currently in Stage 2D, with the presale price at $0.00005241. The project has already raised over $360,000 and boasts more than 1,200 holders, making it a highly active presale. The 24-stage presale structure is designed to maximize returns for early participants. Every 48 hours, or when $100,000 is reached, the price increases, adding scarcity and urgency. Analysts consider this one of the top 100x crypto presales in 2025, combining community engagement, structured growth, and staking incentives through $BZIL staking. For investors seeking the best crypto to buy today, BullZilla offers not just short-term gains but also long-term ecosystem participation. Its narrative-driven approach, presale mechanics, and next 1000x…
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0173+0.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08865-1.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 07:18
Dalintis
Cardano Updates: Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Today For The Highest Returns?

Cardano Updates: Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Today For The Highest Returns?

The post Cardano Updates: Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Today For The Highest Returns? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For those exploring lucrative crypto opportunities, established players like Cardano  and emerging projects like Layer Brett are dominating conversations. But $LBRETT is beginning to lead the charge as the best crypto to buy today.  This next-gen Layer 2 memecoin is fusing meme culture with real blockchain utility, offering a unique blend of community energy and technical performance. Why traders are looking to Layer Brett for high returns Layer Brett presents a compelling answer to the question, Which is the best crypto to buy Today For The Highest Returns? Traditional memecoins often get stuck on slow, congested chains with zero utility. Layer Brett escapes that.  This project leverages Ethereum Layer 2 technology, unlocking throughput with lightning-fast transactions and dramatically reduced gas fees, as low as $0.0001. Its purpose-built design provides scalability and performance that outpace basic meme tokens, making it a powerful contender.  Layer Brett is a next-generation Layer 2 memecoin built on Ethereum, fusing viral culture with legitimate blockchain scaling solutions. It’s not just another meme token; it’s Layer Brett with a purpose, featuring an evolving ecosystem that includes staking, token rewards, and plans for complete Layer 2 functionality.  The project aims to disrupt the meme token landscape by delivering real-world blockchain scalability. Layer Brett achieves its speed and low costs by processing transactions off-chain, while still anchoring to Ethereum for decentralization and security.  This design compresses fees and shrinks wait times. Users can buy and stake $LBRETT in seconds: connect a MetaMask or Trust Wallet, choose payment (ETH, USDT, or BNB), and purchase. Staking rewards are amplified due to lower operating costs enabled by Layer 2 scaling. It’s a seamless process. Cardano updates shift the market alternatives conversation The general market alternative has long been dominated by older meme tokens or legacy Layer 1 networks that lack real innovation.…
Binance Coin
BNB$927.83+0.69%
RealLink
REAL$0.06286-0.56%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005233-5.23%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 07:16
Dalintis
Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025: BullZilla Leads Amid Hyperliquid and Polkadot Momentum

Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025: BullZilla Leads Amid Hyperliquid and Polkadot Momentum

The cryptocurrency market in 2025 is experiencing unprecedented activity, with presales emerging as a key avenue for investors seeking substantial […] The post Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025: BullZilla Leads Amid Hyperliquid and Polkadot Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Dalintis
Coindoo2025/09/15 07:15
Dalintis
Dogecoin News Today: DOGE ETF Approved As Prices Could Be Heading To $1

Dogecoin News Today: DOGE ETF Approved As Prices Could Be Heading To $1

Currently priced at $0.058, this ERC-20 token is a Layer 2 crypto built to fuse meme culture with genuine blockchain utility. It aims to offer high-speed, low-cost transactions. This isn't just hype.
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.35%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.71-1.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0135-1.81%
Dalintis
Cryptodaily2025/09/15 07:13
Dalintis
Amazon posts $500,000 annual salary for 'Head of Crypto Ecosystem' position

Amazon posts $500,000 annual salary for 'Head of Crypto Ecosystem' position

PANews reported on September 15 that according to The Bitcoin Historian, Amazon has posted a position of "Head of Crypto Ecosystem" with an annual salary of $500,000.
Salary
SALARY$0.005302-12.62%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/15 07:12
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight