Top 5 Trending Cryptos This Week ($PUMP, SOL, Hyperliquid, BONK)
The post Top 5 Trending Cryptos This Week ($PUMP, SOL, Hyperliquid, BONK) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As crypto markets regain momentum, retail traders are turning their attention to high-upside opportunities that combine narrative, innovation, and community traction. From presales to meme-fueled revenue machines, this week’s trending tokens reflect a growing appetite for the next breakout play. And one project is clearly leading the charge. 1. Kart Rumble ($RBT) Kart Rumble is emerging as one of the most promising new entries in the crypto gaming space — combining meme culture, AI tech, and competitive kart racing in one high-octane package. Built on Polygon, with a future upgrade path to Supernets, the game features playable NFT racers like Doge, Pepe, Floki, and Shiba — all racing head-to-head in a Mario Kart-style experience. But what really sets it apart is Rumble AI, a dynamic engine that adapts to player skill in real time, ensuring that no two races feel the same. With over $150,000 raised so far in a multi-stage presale, and a public demo set to launch soon, Kart Rumble is gaining serious traction — all without VC funding, centralized exchange listings, or hype influencers. The project also offers one of the highest-paying affiliate programs in the space, with up to 50% commissions and prizes like a Lamborghini, Rolex, and $50K cash for top referrers. 2. Pump ($PUMP) The native token of Pump.fun, $PUMP has quickly become one of the most talked-about assets this week. After briefly surpassing Hyperliquid in daily revenue, $PUMP has proven that the meme coin meta is alive and well — especially when backed by a functional platform. Unlike one-off memecoins, $PUMP benefits from the entire ecosystem of Pump.fun, where thousands of tokens launch and trade daily. Its growth shows that virality, culture, and fast execution still dominate attention — and capital. 3. Solana (SOL) Solana continues to solidify its position as the chain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 15:07