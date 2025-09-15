MEXC birža
BMNR is currently the 12th largest holding in Ark Invest's ARKK ETF, with a holding of $311.7 million.
PANews reported on September 15th that Ethereum treasury company BitMine (BMNR) is currently the 12th largest holding in Cathie Wood's Ark Invest's ARKK ETF, according to Ark Invest Tracker. Ark Invest currently holds 6,523,254 shares of BMNR, valued at $311.7 million.
PANews
2025/09/15 07:52
Ethereum Co-Founder Says AI Rule Could End in Disaster
His warning comes at a time when the conversation around AI agents running financial and organizational systems is heating up, […] The post Ethereum Co-Founder Says AI Rule Could End in Disaster appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/15 07:50
Today’s Wordle #1549 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 15th
The post Today’s Wordle #1549 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 15th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The weekend is over, but since our local schools are doing some kind of teacher training thing, it’s a three-day weekend in our household. We’ll call it Mid-September’s Day. This reminds me that I came up with a new holiday that I am determined to celebrate in 2026: Midwinter’s Eve. I came up with this holiday because I often feel Christmas comes too soon, at the outset of winter rather. Midwinter’s Eve is meant to break up the dead of winter, the darkest and coldest time of the year, with some kind of festival of lights. No presents, mind you. This is more of a feast day. White lights only (rather than the colorful lights of Christmas) dark blue and green colors, some kind of hearty, wintery meal like a good soup and fresh-baked bread. This would fall toward the beginning of February, halfway between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. This cribs heavily off the Gaelic midwinter celebration, Imbolc, though I actually thought of it without knowing about that holiday and only learned of it later. Other cultures have similar celebrations, but we don’t really in America. So Midwinter’s Eve is a new tradition that I’d like to start. Feel free to join me. Clearly the cooling nights have me thinking of winter. Let’s solve this Wordle instead! Looking for Sunday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 07:45
Shiba Inu Investors Shift Toward Pepeto Presale, Hailed As The Best Crypto To Buy
The market is waking up again. After a long, sluggish period, green candles are returning, reminding traders why they got into crypto big moves, real momentum, and life-changing potential. But where will those big returns appear in 2025? Are the legendary tokens like Shiba Inu leading the way, or is it time to explore new opportunities? […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/15 07:45
Messari: Bitcoin's current average daily fee income is less than $500,000, a new low in many years
PANews reported on September 15th that a Messari research manager posted on the X platform that despite Bitcoin's record-breaking price this year, network activity has plummeted. Currently, Bitcoin's average daily fee revenue is less than $500,000 (annualized $179 million), the lowest level since the emergence of Ordinals and Runes.
PANews
2025/09/15 07:44
5 Ways Leaders Can Prepare For The Cognitive Industrial Revolution
The post 5 Ways Leaders Can Prepare For The Cognitive Industrial Revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Succeeding in the cognitive industrial revolution will require rethinking an organization’s vision and setting a new course for the future. getty If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail. It’s a popular saying attributed to Benjamin Franklin from the 1700s. His words are as relevant today as they were back then and for the 21st century organization, it’s a matter of survival. With the cognitive industrial revolution already creating significant strategic, technical, and societal change, it’s essential for leaders to respond to AI and automation with a bold and progressive plan. Leadership often comes down to having the wisdom to make the most difficult business choices. As the cognitive industrial revolution unfolds, doing nothing to reposition your organization may be a risky option. But choosing the areas to prioritize isn’t easy either. What should a leader do right now when it comes to planning for a future of thinking machines? Here Comes The Cognitive Industrial Revolution The cognitive industrial revolution builds on several centuries of remarkable innovation and invention that have created the modern world. Sometimes referred to as the fifth industrial revolution, industry 5.0, or the intelligence age, it is centered around the technologies of artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced automation. Planning for the cognitive industrial revolution, like all previous revolutions, involves making assumptions about the future, while accounting for significant uncertainties. Many things that leaders believe are going to happen won’t, and many more things will happen that few will see coming. Management will need to throw many darts and hope to get a few close to the center of the board. Throwing none shouldn’t be your choice. Fortunately, trends and experiences from the on-going fourth industrial revolution can be informative. For example, a more digital and connected world means more opportunities for cyberattacks. Cybersecurity and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 07:42
Yala’s Bitcoin-Backed YU Stablecoin Struggles to Reclaim Peg After Exploit
The post Yala’s Bitcoin-Backed YU Stablecoin Struggles to Reclaim Peg After Exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU has failed to regain its dollar peg following an “attempted attack” early Sunday that sent the token plummeting to $0.2046. The Yala team confirmed the incident in a post on X, noting that it “briefly impacted YU’s peg.” The team added that they are working with blockchain security firm SlowMist and other security partners to investigate the breach. “Update: All funds are safe. Bitcoin deposited to Yala remains self-custodial or in vaults, with none lost,” the team wrote in their latest post on X. “We’ve identified issues and, as a precaution, paused some product features. Please wait for our green light before re-engaging,” they added. To prevent further instability, Yala has disabled its Convert and Bridge features. “All other protocol functions remain unaffected, and user assets remain safe,” the team said in a follow-up post. Yala team announcing that all funds are safe. Source: Yala Related: Inside the Hyperliquid stablecoin race: The companies vying for USDH Attacker reportedly mints 120 million YU The Yala team did not disclose whether the hack was successful and resulted in any losses. However, blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain claimed the attacker exploited the Yala protocol by minting 120 million YU tokens on Polygon (MATIC), then bridging and selling 7.71 million YU for 7.7 million USDC (USDC) across Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). The attacker has since converted the USDC into 1,501 ETH and dispersed the funds across multiple wallets, per Lookonchain. The attacker still holds 22.29 million YU on Ethereum and Solana, with an additional 90 million YU remaining on Polygon, unbridged. YU, backed by overcollateralized Bitcoin (BTC) reserves, is designed to maintain a $1 peg. While the project boasts a market cap of $119 million, it has only $340,000 in USDC liquidity in its Ethereum pool, according to DEX Screener.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 07:31
Despite Ethereum's institutional adoption, the ETH/BTC ratio remains below 0.05
PANews reported on September 15th that, despite institutional adoption of Ethereum and its historic price surge to all-time highs in July and August, the ETH/BTC ratio has failed to recover above 0.05. Coingecko data shows that the ETH/BTC exchange rate has remained below 0.05 since July 2024, having previously peaked at 0.14 in June 2017. Currently, the exchange rate has fallen to 0.039 from 0.04 in August. In March of this year, the exchange rate plummeted to a five-year low of 0.02 due to macroeconomic uncertainty and escalating trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners. Market analyst James Check stated that since its launch in 2015, Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin only 15% of the time, with the vast majority of Ethereum's outperformance occurring between 2015 and 2017. Since 2020, Bitcoin has outperformed Ethereum.
PANews
2025/09/15 07:31
Bitcoin Near $116K as Solana Upgrades & Layer Brett Presale Draw Global Attention
The three stories together highlight how the crypto market is balancing stability, innovation, and speculation. Layer Brett: Meme energy with […] The post Bitcoin Near $116K as Solana Upgrades & Layer Brett Presale Draw Global Attention appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/15 07:30
Whitelist Your Way To Crypto Rewards: MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Sparks Buzz With Shiba Inu and Mog Coin
Ever wondered which crypto could be the next big thing? With the crypto world buzzing, it’s crucial to spot the best upcoming crypto before it takes off. MoonBull ($MOBU), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Mog Coin (MOG) are making waves in the market. Each offers unique features and growth potential. Meme coins have gained significant popularity […]
Coinstats
2025/09/15 07:30
