A whale deposited 5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple long positions.

PANews reported on September 15th that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple long positions: Bitcoin (40x leverage), SOL (20x leverage), FARTCOIN (10x leverage), PUMP (5x leverage), LAUNCHCOIN (3x leverage).
Altcoin Season Index Hits Record High

The post Altcoin Season Index Hits Record High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Altcoin Season Index hits 84 as ETH, SOL, DOGE, and XRP surge, surpassing Bitcoin’s gains and signaling a strong market shift. The Altcoin Season Index has surged to 84, signaling a shift in market momentum as Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, and XRP lead the charge. This marks the start of altcoin season, with these cryptocurrencies outperforming Bitcoin in the current cycle. Altcoin Season Index Reaches 84 The Altcoin Season Index has climbed to 84, confirming that altcoins are dominating the market. This is a significant jump, as it reflects a broader trend where altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin, which has been the leader for months.  The 75% threshold was surpassed, indicating a strong shift towards riskier assets offering potentially higher returns. This change suggests that many investors are rotating their capital from Bitcoin into altcoins, driving up their market value. The shift has been reinforced by positive price movements in popular altcoins such as Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin. According to Blockchain Center, the Altcoin Season Index is calculated based on the performance of altcoins relative to Bitcoin. When the index surpasses 75, it signals a full-blown altcoin season. The current momentum supports this view, with altcoins like XRP seeing significant gains. Altcoin Leaders Drive the Rally Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, and XRP are leading the rally as the Altcoin Season Index hits new heights. XRP has surged by 12% in the past week, trading above $3.15. Ethereum is holding strong above $4,690, continuing its upward trend. Dogecoin recently broke above $0.30 after a 10% daily rise, while Solana maintains its position near $240 despite slight fluctuations. This market shift is supported by buying pressure from institutional investors and digital asset treasury companies. As these assets gain momentum, the capital rotation from Bitcoin to altcoins is becoming more apparent. With the Altcoin Season…
Crucial Global Macroeconomic Events: What Crypto Investors Must Watch This Week

BitcoinWorld Crucial Global Macroeconomic Events: What Crypto Investors Must Watch This Week In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, understanding the broader financial landscape is absolutely vital. While crypto markets often move to their own beat, they are not immune to the gravitational pull of traditional finance. This week brings a series of crucial global macroeconomic events that could significantly influence investor sentiment and market trends, directly impacting your digital asset portfolio. Why Crucial Global Macroeconomic Events Matter for Crypto Many crypto investors focus solely on on-chain metrics and technological advancements. However, ignoring traditional finance indicators is a mistake. The decisions made by central banks and the health of major economies have a profound effect on liquidity, risk appetite, and the overall flow of capital into riskier assets like cryptocurrencies. Understanding these global macroeconomic events helps you anticipate potential market shifts. Factors like interest rates, inflation, and employment data directly influence how investors perceive risk and allocate their funds. When traditional markets experience volatility due to economic news, crypto often follows suit, either amplifying gains or exacerbating losses. Staying informed allows you to make more strategic decisions. Monday, Sept. 17: The FOMC’s Pivotal Decision on Global Macroeconomic Events The week kicks off with a heavyweight: the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision and statement at 6:00 p.m. UTC. This is arguably one of the most anticipated global macroeconomic events of the month. What to Watch For: Interest Rate Hike/Hold/Cut: A hike typically strengthens the U.S. dollar, making risk assets like crypto less attractive. A hold or cut can signal a more dovish stance, potentially boosting crypto prices. Forward Guidance: The accompanying statement and press conference will offer insights into the Fed’s future monetary policy path. Any hints of prolonged high rates or upcoming cuts will send ripples through all markets. The FOMC’s actions directly influence global liquidity and investor appetite for risk. A hawkish stance could lead to a ‘risk-off’ environment, potentially putting downward pressure on Bitcoin and altcoins. Tuesday, Sept. 18: UK Rates and US Jobless Claims – A Dual Impact Tuesday brings another layer of crucial global macroeconomic events with significant implications: 11:00 a.m. UTC: UK Interest Rate Decision The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision will reflect the UK’s economic health and inflation battle. While regional, the BoE’s stance contributes to the overall global sentiment regarding monetary policy. A surprise move could cause broader market jitters. 12:30 p.m. UTC: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims This weekly data point provides a real-time snapshot of the U.S. labor market’s health. Higher-than-expected claims suggest a weakening economy, which might prompt the Fed to consider easing monetary policy in the future – often seen as positive for crypto. Conversely, lower claims indicate a strong labor market, potentially giving the Fed more room to maintain higher rates for longer, which can be a headwind for risk assets. These two data points, though different in nature, offer crucial insights into economic stability and central bank reactions, which are key drivers of investor behavior in crypto. Wednesday, Sept. 19: Japan’s Monetary Policy and Global Ripples from Global Macroeconomic Events The final key event of the week comes from Asia: 3:00 a.m. UTC: Japan Interest Rate Decision The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has historically maintained an ultra-loose monetary policy, making it an outlier among major central banks. Any hint of a shift away from this stance, such as tightening policy or adjusting yield curve control, would be a monumental event. Such a change could trigger significant volatility in currency markets (especially the Yen) and potentially lead to a repatriation of capital, affecting global liquidity. Japan’s decision adds another significant dimension to global macroeconomic events, as its policies have long-reaching implications for global financial stability and investment flows. Navigating the Week: Actionable Insights for Crypto Investors Given the lineup of crucial global macroeconomic events, how should crypto investors approach the week? Stay Informed: Keep a close eye on economic news and official statements. Understand the market’s initial reaction, but avoid impulsive decisions. Manage Risk: Volatility is often heightened around these announcements. Consider reducing leverage or setting tighter stop-loss orders if you are actively trading. Long-Term Perspective: For long-term holders, these events are often temporary blips. Focus on the underlying fundamentals of your chosen assets. Diversify: A diversified portfolio can help mitigate the impact of adverse market movements stemming from these events. Conclusion: The Unmissable Impact of Global Macroeconomic Events This week serves as a powerful reminder that the crypto market does not exist in a vacuum. The decisions made by central banks and the health of the global economy are deeply intertwined with the performance of digital assets. By paying attention to these crucial global macroeconomic events, crypto investors can gain a significant edge, making more informed decisions and navigating potential market turbulence with greater confidence. Staying ahead of the curve means understanding not just crypto-specific news, but also the broader economic currents that shape the entire financial world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly are global macroeconomic events? A1: Global macroeconomic events are significant economic announcements, policy decisions, or data releases from major countries or international bodies that have the potential to influence financial markets worldwide. Examples include central bank interest rate decisions, inflation reports, and employment data. Q2: How do interest rate decisions affect cryptocurrency prices? A2: Interest rate decisions impact the cost of borrowing and the attractiveness of ‘risk-off’ assets like government bonds versus ‘risk-on’ assets like cryptocurrencies. Higher rates typically strengthen traditional currencies and can reduce investor appetite for speculative assets, potentially leading to lower crypto prices. Lower rates can have the opposite effect. Q3: Why are U.S. jobless claims important for crypto investors? A3: U.S. initial jobless claims provide an early indication of the health of the U.S. labor market. A strong labor market might lead the Federal Reserve to maintain higher interest rates, which can be bearish for crypto. Conversely, a weakening labor market could prompt the Fed to consider easing monetary policy, potentially boosting risk assets like crypto. Q4: Should I make trading decisions solely based on these events? A4: While these events are significant drivers of market volatility, it’s generally not advisable to make trading decisions solely based on them. They should be considered as part of a broader analysis, including technical indicators, on-chain data, and your overall investment strategy. Market reactions can be unpredictable. Q5: What is ‘forward guidance’ from a central bank? A5: Forward guidance refers to communication from a central bank about the likely future path of monetary policy. It helps market participants anticipate future interest rate changes or other policy shifts, influencing their current investment decisions and market expectations. If you found this guide helpful in understanding this week’s crucial global macroeconomic events and their potential impact on your crypto investments, please consider sharing it with your network on social media. Your support helps us continue providing valuable insights to the crypto community! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crucial Global Macroeconomic Events: What Crypto Investors Must Watch This Week first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Altcoin Season Index Hits Record High Amid Strong Rallies from ETH, SOL, DOGE, and XRP

The Altcoin Season Index hits 84 as ETH, SOL, DOGE, and XRP surge, surpassing Bitcoin’s gains and signaling a strong market shift. The Altcoin Season Index has surged to 84, signaling a shift in market momentum as Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, and XRP lead the charge. This marks the start of altcoin season, with these cryptocurrencies […] The post Altcoin Season Index Hits Record High Amid Strong Rallies from ETH, SOL, DOGE, and XRP appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Crypto Market Rally Faces FOMC Test: Will Momentum Continue This Week?

The post Crypto Market Rally Faces FOMC Test: Will Momentum Continue This Week? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the Asia Pacific Morning Brief—your essential digest of overnight crypto developments shaping regional markets and global sentiment. Monday’s edition is last week’s wrap-up and this week’s forecast, brought to you by Paul Kim. Grab a green tea and watch this space. The crypto market finally saw significant momentum last week. As of Sunday at 4:00 PM UTC, Bitcoin’s price had jumped 4.78%. Altcoins soared even higher, with ETH climbing 7.72% and SOL skyrocketing by 22.65%. Sponsored Sponsored Rising Rate Cut Hopes Drive Rally The primary driver behind the recent surge in crypto and other risk assets is growing anticipation of US interest rate cuts. This expectation intensified after the August US non-farm payrolls (NFP) figures were released on September 5. Following that report, markets priced in a 0.75 percentage point cut by the end of 2025 and 1.5 percentage points by September of the following year. However, the Federal Reserve has hesitated to cut rates unilaterally, as consumer inflation remains stubbornly high, holding steady at around 3%—well above its target. The market’s recent surge was primarily triggered by encouraging inflation data. On Wednesday, the August US Producer Price Index (PPI) was announced to have dropped by 0.1% month-over-month, falling short of the anticipated 0.3% increase. This marked the first decline in producer prices in four months. A closer look at the data revealed a notable detail: corporate profit margins in wholesale and retail trade declined, particularly for machinery and vehicles. This suggests that companies absorb some of the cost increases rather than pass them entirely to consumers. Experts interpreted this as a sign that inflationary pressures are easing more than expected. The US August Consumer Price Index (CPI) met market expectations on Thursday. While the uptrend in inflation held, the market was relieved that the pace was not accelerating. In response, Bitcoin’s…
Fightfi Expands UFC Partnership to Build Web3 Fan Products

The post Fightfi Expands UFC Partnership to Build Web3 Fan Products appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fightfi, the company behind Fight.ID, said it expanded its partnership with UFC to develop blockchain-powered fan products and experiences on Sept. 14, 2025. UFC, Fightfi Outline Web3 Loyalty and Identity Plans The collaboration, according to the announcement, targets digital engagement for UFC’s global audience via Fight.ID’s platform, which connects fans and athletes with on-chain identity, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fightfi-expands-ufc-partnership-to-build-web3-fan-products/
Polkadot DAO passes proposal to cap total DOT supply at 2.1 billion

PANews reported on September 15th that, according to Cointelegraph, the Polkadot Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) passed Referendum Proposal No. 1710 with 81% support. The proposal aims to cap the total supply of DOT tokens at 2.1 billion. This move replaces the current model of issuing 120 million DOTs annually with no total cap, and will reduce the speed of token issuance by gradually reducing the issuance of new DOTs every two years.
A smart trader sold 130 million PUMPs and made a profit, with a total profit of more than $2 million

PANews reported on September 15 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, smart trader DCfMe7 just sold 130 million PUMPs (worth $1.11 million) at an average price of $0.00854 and made a profit. The trader initially bought 360.43 million PUMPs (worth $949,000) at an average price of $0.00263 two months ago and currently holds 230.43 million PUMPs (worth $1.86 million). This represents a total profit of over $2 million (+213%).
UFC Expands Web3 Partnership with Fightfi’s Fight.ID Platform

The post UFC Expands Web3 Partnership with Fightfi’s Fight.ID Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Using blockchain technology, Fight.ID, an official partner of UFC Strike digital collectibles, connects the expanding Web3 user community with the UFC’s worldwide fan base. Through the ongoing creation of blockchain-powered products and experiences, the partnership seeks to improve UFC’s digital fan interaction. The UFC, the leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world, and Fightfi, the firm behind Fight.ID, a Web3-enabled platform created for combat sports enthusiasts and athletes, have announced an extended relationship. Through the ongoing creation of blockchain-powered products and experiences, the partnership seeks to improve UFC’s digital fan interaction. Using blockchain technology, Fight.ID, an official partner of UFC Strike digital collectibles, connects the expanding Web3 user community with the UFC’s worldwide fan base. A digital identity and loyalty system, a prize pool mechanism to enable further fighter bonuses, and a range of high-end items exclusive to the Fight.ID ecosystem are all on the company’s pipeline. A fresh investment round has been concluded by Fight.ID to support the next generation of its platform. Anthos Capital, Aptos Foundation, Aquanow Ventures, Blockchain Coinvestors, Fabric VC, Jupiter, and Memeland are among the institutional participants. Angel investors from the entertainment and sports sectors are also part of the round. UFC fighters Gilbert Burns, Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, Vicente Luque, Eric Nicksick, Alexandre Pantoja, and Gregory Rodrigues are among the notable boosters. Yat Siu, Chairman of Animoca Brands; NBA legend Baron Davis; NFL Pro Bowler Cam Jordan; and Craig Kallman, Chief Music Officer of Atlantic Music Group, are among the other investors. A variety of digital products with Web3 features including digital asset ownership, programmable incentives, and improved user engagement will be developed using the round’s proceeds. These products will be in line with the four main tenets of the Fight.ID platform: Fight Fair, Fight Together, Fight Through, and Fight Forever. Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Global…
The Monero blockchain experienced its most severe reorganization in history today.

PANews reported on September 15th that, according to Bitcoin News, the Monero blockchain experienced its most severe reorganization in history today, with an 18-block rollback, rewriting approximately 36 minutes of history and invalidating 118 confirmed transactions.
