Monero’s $300 Comeback: Despite Reorg, Traders Burned as Shorts Go up in Smoke

Monero’s $300 Comeback: Despite Reorg, Traders Burned as Shorts Go up in Smoke

While the Monero network recently took a beating with an 18-block reorg, XMR strutted nearly 7% higher in the last 24 hours, breezing past the $300 mark. Monero’s Chain Gets Reorged, But Price Parties With Gains By 7:55 p.m. Sunday evening, right before the week kicked off, monero (XMR) was trading hands at $306 a […]
2025/09/15
Native Markets Wins Right to Issue USDH

The post Native Markets Wins Right to Issue USDH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Good Morning, Asia. Here’s what’s making news in the markets: Welcome to Asia Morning Briefing, a daily summary of top stories during U.S. hours and an overview of market moves and analysis. For a detailed overview of U.S. markets, see CoinDesk’s Crypto Daybook Americas. Hyperliquid’s validator community has chosen Native Markets to issue USDH, ending a weeklong contest that drew proposals from Paxos, Frax, Sky (ex-MakerDAO), Agora, and others. Native Markets, co-founded by former Uniswap Labs president MC Lader, researcher Anish Agnihotri, and early Hyperliquid backer Max Fiege, said it will begin rolling out USDH “within days,” according to a post by Fiege on X. Native Markets has been awarded the USDH ticker on Hyperliquid. Thank you to all HYPE stakers and network validators for their time and effort in reviewing the proposals put forward. — max.hl (@fiege_max) September 14, 2025 According to onchain trackers, Native Markets’ proposal took approximately 70% of validators’ votes, while Paxos took 20%, and Ethena came in at 3.2%. The staged launch starts with capped mints and redemptions, followed by a USDH/USDC spot pair before caps are lifted. USDH is designed to challenge Circle’s USDC, which currently dominates Hyperliquid with nearly $6 billion in deposits, or about 7.5% of its supply. USDC and other stablecoins will remain supported if they meet liquidity and HYPE staking requirements. Most rival bidders had promised to channel stablecoin yields back to the ecosystem with Paxos via HYPE buybacks, Frax through direct user yield, and Sky with a 4.85% savings rate plus a $25 million “Genesis Star” project. Native Markets’ pitch instead stressed credibility, trading experience, and validator alignment. Market Movement BTC: BTC has recently reclaimed the $115,000 level, helped by inflows into ETFs, easing U.S. inflation data, and growing expectations for interest rate cuts. Also, technical momentum is picking…
2025/09/15
A whale sold 5,171 ETH in the past hour, losing $206,000

PANews reported on September 15 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x172b sold 5,171 ETH (worth US$23.79 million) at an average price of US$4,601 in the past hour, resulting in a loss of US$206,000. The whale bought these 5,171 ETH at an average price of $4,641 two days ago due to FOMO sentiment.
2025/09/15
Stablecoin supply on Ethereum hits all-time high of $168 billion

PANews reported on September 15 that according to Cointelegraph, the supply of stablecoins on Ethereum hit a record high of US$168 billion.
2025/09/15
How TRON’s 60% fee cut can reshape stablecoin payments

The average transaction size in recent months has been steady on TRON, but has receded on Ethereum
2025/09/15
Crucial Breakthrough: Native Markets to Issue Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin

BitcoinWorld Crucial Breakthrough: Native Markets to Issue Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin In a significant development for the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, Native Markets has secured the rights to issue Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin, the USDH stablecoin. This strategic selection, initially reported by Cointelegraph, paves the way for a new era of stability and liquidity within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. The community eagerly awaits a formal governance proposal from Hyperliquid, which will finalize this pivotal decision. This move underscores the growing importance of reliable stablecoins in powering the next generation of financial applications. What is the USDH Stablecoin and Why Does It Matter? For those new to the crypto world, a stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, often pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar. The USDH stablecoin is Hyperliquid’s answer to this need, aiming to provide a dependable asset for trading, lending, and other financial activities on its platform. Here’s why the USDH stablecoin is a game-changer: Stability: It offers a reliable store of value, mitigating the volatility often associated with other cryptocurrencies. Liquidity: A native stablecoin enhances the overall liquidity within Hyperliquid, making transactions smoother and more efficient. Ecosystem Growth: By providing a stable base, it encourages more users and developers to build and transact on Hyperliquid. This stability makes the USDH stablecoin a crucial component for any robust DeFi platform, fostering trust and enabling complex financial strategies without the constant worry of price fluctuations. How Does Native Markets’ Role Impact the USDH Stablecoin? Native Markets’ selection as the issuer is a testament to its expertise and operational capabilities in the digital asset space. Issuing a stablecoin involves rigorous processes, including collateral management, transparency, and compliance. Native Markets will be responsible for ensuring the integrity and reliability of the USDH stablecoin. Their role is critical for several reasons: Trust and Transparency: A reputable issuer builds confidence among users, knowing that the stablecoin is managed responsibly. Operational Excellence: Managing the underlying assets that back the stablecoin requires sophisticated systems and expertise. Regulatory Adherence: Navigating the complex regulatory landscape is vital for long-term success and widespread adoption. This partnership highlights a growing trend in DeFi, where specialized entities collaborate to enhance the infrastructure of decentralized platforms. The successful issuance by Native Markets will directly impact the USDH stablecoin‘s reputation and utility. What Are the Benefits for Hyperliquid and the Broader DeFi Space? The introduction of the USDH stablecoin, managed by Native Markets, promises significant advantages for Hyperliquid users and the wider DeFi community. Enhanced liquidity and a trustworthy stable asset can attract more capital and innovation to the platform. Key benefits include: Improved Trading Experience: Users can trade and settle transactions with greater predictability. New Financial Products: The stablecoin can serve as a building block for novel DeFi products and services on Hyperliquid. Increased Adoption: A reliable stablecoin makes Hyperliquid more appealing to institutional investors and mainstream users seeking less volatile entry points into crypto. Moreover, this collaboration sets a precedent for how other decentralized exchanges might integrate and manage their native stablecoins, contributing to the overall maturation of the DeFi ecosystem. Looking Ahead: The Governance Proposal and Future Outlook The next step involves Hyperliquid submitting a formal governance proposal to its community. This democratic process allows token holders to vote on key decisions, including the official selection of Native Markets and the parameters for the USDH stablecoin‘s issuance. If approved, this will mark a significant milestone for Hyperliquid. The successful launch and adoption of the USDH stablecoin could: Solidify Hyperliquid’s position as a leading DeFi platform. Attract a new wave of users and capital. Inspire further innovation in stablecoin design and management. While challenges like market competition and regulatory scrutiny remain, the proactive approach by Hyperliquid and Native Markets signals a strong commitment to building a robust and resilient decentralized financial future. In conclusion, Native Markets winning the rights to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin is a pivotal moment for both entities and the broader DeFi landscape. This partnership promises to bring enhanced stability, liquidity, and trust to Hyperliquid, fostering a more robust environment for decentralized finance. As the governance proposal moves forward, the crypto community will be watching closely to see how this crucial collaboration shapes the future of stablecoins and decentralized exchanges. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the USDH stablecoin? The USDH stablecoin is Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin, designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to the US dollar, to facilitate stable transactions and financial activities within its decentralized finance ecosystem. What does Native Markets issuing the USDH stablecoin mean? It means Native Markets has been selected to manage the issuance, collateralization, and overall integrity of the USDH stablecoin. Their role is crucial for ensuring the stablecoin’s reliability, transparency, and operational excellence. Why is a native stablecoin important for Hyperliquid? A native stablecoin like USDH enhances liquidity, provides a stable medium for trading and lending, and fosters trust within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This encourages greater user participation and innovation on the platform. What are the next steps for the USDH stablecoin‘s launch? Hyperliquid will submit a governance proposal to its community. Token holders will then vote on the proposal to officially approve Native Markets as the issuer and finalize the stablecoin’s launch parameters. How does this partnership benefit the broader DeFi space? This collaboration sets a precedent for how decentralized exchanges can integrate and manage their native stablecoins through specialized partners, contributing to the overall maturity, stability, and adoption of the decentralized finance sector. We hope you found this article informative! If you did, please consider sharing it with your network on social media. Your support helps us continue to deliver crucial insights into the evolving world of cryptocurrency and DeFi. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins institutional adoption. This post Crucial Breakthrough: Native Markets to Issue Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/15
Crypto Isn’t Web 3.0—It’s the Next Phase of Capitalism, Says Crypto Exec

The ongoing debate over the nature of blockchain technology and its broader implications continues to shape the future of digital assets. A recent analysis challenges the popular notion that cryptocurrency and decentralized applications represent the future of Web 3.0, arguing instead that what we’re witnessing is better described as “Capitalism 2.0.” This perspective prompts a [...]
2025/09/15
Yala’s Bitcoin-Backed Stablecoin YU Loses Dollar Peg After Exploit

The post Yala’s Bitcoin-Backed Stablecoin YU Loses Dollar Peg After Exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The team has said that they are collaborating with SlowMist, a blockchain security startup, and other security partners in their investigation into the hack. Moreover, the team assured users that their assets would be secure and that no other protocol functionalities would be impacted. After a precipitous “attempted attack” early Sunday caused Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU to crash below $0.2046, it has been unable to recover its dollar peg. In an X post, the Yala crew verified the occurrence and said it “briefly impacted YU’s peg.” Additionally, the team has said that they are collaborating with SlowMist, a blockchain security startup, and other security partners in their investigation into the hack. The team wrote in their latest post on X: “Update: All funds are safe. Bitcoin deposited to Yala remains self-custodial or in vaults, with none lost. We’ve identified issues and, as a precaution, paused some product features. Please wait for our green light before re-engaging.” To make things even more stable, Yala has turned off the Convert and Bridge functions. In a subsequent post, the team assured users that their assets would be secure and that no other protocol functionalities would be impacted. Damages Not Disclosed Yet Whether or whether the hack was successful and caused damages was not disclosed by the Yala team. Nevertheless, according to Lookonchain, a blockchain analytics company, the perpetrator took use of the Yala protocol by creating 120 million YU tokens on Polygon (MATIC), and then trading 7.7 million YU for 7.7,000,000 USDC on Solana and Ethereum. According to Lookonchain, the hacker has subsequently split the USDC into 1,501 ETH and sent the money to several wallets. An further 90 million YU are still unbridged on Polygon, and the attacker still has 22.29 million YU on Solana and Ethereum. A $1 peg is intended to be…
2025/09/15
Galaxy Digital purchased another 1.2 million SOL in the past 24 hours, worth $306 million

PANews reported on September 15 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Galaxy Digital purchased another 1.2 million SOL (worth US$306 million) in the past 24 hours. The company’s total purchases over the past five days have now reached approximately 6.5 million SOL (worth $1.55 billion).
2025/09/15
Pakistan Invites Leading Global Crypto Firms to Apply for Licenses

The post Pakistan Invites Leading Global Crypto Firms to Apply for Licenses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A statement was made by Bilal bin Saqib, who is both the head of PVARA and the minister of state for crypto and blockchain. Only companies that have licenses from reputable regulatory bodies, such as the SEC, FCA, VASP, VRAA, MOF, or MAS, will be considered. Leading cryptocurrency exchanges and VASPs are being invited to apply for licenses under a new federal regime in Pakistan, which has opened the door to foreign crypto firms. Dawn, a Pakistani news agency, said on Saturday that the country’s virtual asset regulatory authority (PVARA) has invited big crypto companies to become part of the digital asset market by submitting Expressions of Interest (EoIs). A statement was made by Bilal bin Saqib, who is both the head of PVARA and the minister of state for crypto and blockchain, inviting the world’s best VASPs to collaborate in creating a digital financial future for Pakistan that is transparent and inclusive. Stringent Criteria Only companies that have licenses from reputable regulatory bodies, such as the SEC, FCA, VASP, VRAA, MOF, or MAS, will be considered. Company profiles, current licenses and jurisdictions, planned services (including trading, custody, and payments), security and technology standards, assets managed, revenues, compliance history, and a business strategy tailored to Pakistan should all be included in the submission. According to PVARA, the framework’s goal is to reduce illegal funding while simultaneously opening up prospects for fintech, remittances, and tokenization, including the creation of Shariah-compliant goods via regulatory sandboxes. Established by the Virtual Assets Ordinance 2025, PVARA is responsible for licensing, regulating, and overseeing VASPs in accordance with FATF, IMF, and World Bank regulations. A Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, to be headed by the government, was declared in Pakistan in May. The decision shows Pakistan’s new pro-crypto regulatory policy, according to Bilal Bin Saqib, who made the statement…
2025/09/15
