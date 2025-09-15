English Has Never Been America’s Official Language. Trump Wants To Change That. Is It Necessary?

"You're in America, Speak English!" is a phrase often muttered at immigrants who have set foot in the United States. Oftentimes, it's meant as an insult, designed to minimize people who can't speak English and are trying to live, work, or operate on US soil. But the United States is one of the few countries in the world that operates without an official language. From the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 through the first two decades of the 21st century, English, the dominant language for communication in government, across business, and throughout culture, has never been formalized by federal law. Earlier this year, President Trump signed Executive Order 14224, declaring English the official language of the United States—but only symbolically, as the order does not supersede laws that require federal agencies to provide multilingual language access based on local needs. Those areas include voting, healthcare, and education literature. Nor does the executive order bar any federal agency from continuing to offer its services, websites, and materials in Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic, or hundreds of other languages spoken across the country. The move has stirred questions about America's identity and raises the question of whether America should declare English the official language and whether it is even necessary. WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on January 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Getty Images A Nation Without An Official Language The US has long been exceptional in its refusal to designate an official language. While many nations have codified their mother tongue—France with French, Japan with Japanese, or Mexico with Spanish—America has always relied on practice and practicality rather than statute.…