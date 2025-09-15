2025-09-16 Tuesday

Chainlink Prepares for Potential Rally as Technicals Mirror Previous Big Breakout

Analysts see Chainlink nearing a key breakout level, with patterns suggesting a potential rally toward higher price targets. Chainlink is trading near a critical resistance zone, and analysts suggest that Chainlink may be preparing for a larger upward move. LINK recently climbed above $25, and market analysts are pointing to patterns that resemble past rallies. […] The post Chainlink Prepares for Potential Rally as Technicals Mirror Previous Big Breakout appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/15 10:38
The crypto market fell back across the board, with BTC falling below $115,000 at one point

PANews reported on September 15th that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market experienced a correction. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 0.49% over the past 24 hours, briefly falling below $115,000. Ethereum (ETH) dropped 1.01%, briefly falling below $4,600 after breaking through $4,700. Furthermore, the GameFi sector led the decline, with a 3.03% drop. Within the sector, ImmutableX (IMX) saw a slight increase of 0.90%, but Four (FORM) plummeted 12.71%. In other sectors, the CeFi sector fell 0.74% in 24 hours, and Hyperliquid (HYPE) fell 2.52%; the Layer2 sector fell 1.48%, but Mantle (MNT) was relatively strong, rising 0.65%; the Layer1 sector fell 1.50%, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) fell 2.24% and 3.89% respectively; the PayFi sector fell 1.82%, and Monero (XMR) rose 4.44%; the DeFi sector fell 2.21%, and Uniswap (UNI) rose 6.40%; the Meme sector fell 2.85%, and MemeCore (M) and Pump.fun (PUMP) rose 1.15% and 1.66% respectively.
PANews 2025/09/15 10:33
UXLINK Adopts Revolutionary ERC-8004 Standard for Enhanced Web3 Trust

BitcoinWorld UXLINK Adopts Revolutionary ERC-8004 Standard for Enhanced Web3 Trust UXLINK, a leading Web3 social platform, is making a significant stride forward by announcing its adoption of the innovative ERC-8004 standard. This move is set to redefine how trust, security, and interoperability function within decentralized social environments. It’s not just an upgrade; it represents a foundational shift towards a more reliable and interconnected Web3 experience for users everywhere. What is ERC-8004 and Why is it Crucial for Web3? The ERC-8004 standard, often referred to as ‘Trustless Agents,’ is a groundbreaking Ethereum proposal. It is specifically designed to enable seamless and secure interactions between organizations or entities even when they lack pre-existing trust relationships. Think of it as a universal translator for digital trust, allowing different systems to communicate securely without needing to know or trust each other beforehand. This standard achieves its goal through three core on-chain registries: Identity Registry: Verifies the unique identity of agents. Reputation Registry: Tracks the historical performance and reliability of agents. Validation Registry: Confirms the legitimacy and adherence to rules for actions performed by agents. By establishing these transparent and verifiable records on the blockchain, ERC-8004 builds a robust framework for trust in a decentralized world. How Will UXLINK Leverage ERC-8004 for Enhanced Security? UXLINK’s decision to integrate ERC-8004 brings a multitude of benefits, particularly in the areas of security, interoperability, and user confidence. The platform aims to create a more secure and efficient environment for its community. Here’s how UXLINK plans to utilize this powerful standard: Transparent Agent Discovery: Organizations and users can discover and interact with verified agents, knowing their identity and capabilities are validated on-chain. Secure Trust Relationships: Interactions between different entities become inherently more secure, as the reputation and actions of agents are verifiable and transparent. This minimizes the risk associated with unknown parties. Enhanced Compatibility: The standard fosters greater compatibility between various institutions and blockchain networks, paving the way for more fluid cross-chain operations and collaborations. For UXLINK users, this translates into a safer, more reliable social experience where interactions are backed by a robust, trustless mechanism. UXLINK’s Ambitious Vision: Becoming a Leader in ERC-8004 Infrastructure UXLINK isn’t just adopting ERC-8004; it plans to be a pioneer in its development and application. The platform has articulated an ambitious vision to advance its reputation system, aiming to become a leading agent infrastructure provider. This means UXLINK intends to actively contribute to and help define industry standards for how ‘Trustless Agents’ operate and evolve. By setting these benchmarks, UXLINK could significantly influence the broader Web3 ecosystem, promoting greater security, transparency, and interoperability across various decentralized applications. This leadership position would solidify UXLINK’s role not just as a social platform, but as a critical infrastructure layer for the future of Web3. Conclusion: A New Era of Trust with ERC-8004 UXLINK’s adoption of the ERC-8004 standard marks a pivotal moment for the Web3 social landscape. By embracing ‘Trustless Agents,’ UXLINK is not only enhancing its own security and interoperability but also contributing to the foundational development of a more trustworthy and interconnected decentralized internet. This move underscores UXLINK’s commitment to innovation and its vision for a future where secure, transparent interactions are the norm, empowering users and organizations alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the primary purpose of the ERC-8004 standard? The primary purpose of ERC-8004 is to enable secure and verifiable interactions between organizations or agents on the blockchain, even without pre-existing trust relationships. It establishes a framework for ‘Trustless Agents’ through on-chain identity, reputation, and validation registries. How does UXLINK benefit from adopting ERC-8004? UXLINK benefits by enhancing security, interoperability, and user trust. It allows for transparent agent discovery, secure trust relationships between entities, and improved compatibility across institutions and chains within its Web3 social platform. What are ‘Trustless Agents’ in the context of ERC-8004? ‘Trustless Agents’ refer to entities (like organizations or smart contracts) that can interact securely and reliably on the blockchain without needing to implicitly trust each other. Their identity, reputation, and actions are verified and tracked on-chain, creating a trustless environment. Will this adoption improve user security on UXLINK? Yes, the adoption of ERC-8004 is expected to significantly improve user security on UXLINK. By verifying agent identities and tracking reputations on-chain, it reduces the risks associated with interacting with unknown or malicious entities, fostering a safer environment for social interactions. What is UXLINK’s long-term goal with ERC-8004? UXLINK’s long-term goal is to advance its reputation system and become a leading agent infrastructure that sets industry standards for ERC-8004. This aims to position UXLINK as a key contributor to the security and interoperability of the broader Web3 ecosystem. Share Your Thoughts! What do you think about UXLINK’s move to adopt the revolutionary ERC-8004 standard? Share this article on your social media platforms to spark a conversation about the future of Web3 security and trust. Your insights help shape the decentralized world! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum blockchain technology and its future impact. This post UXLINK Adopts Revolutionary ERC-8004 Standard for Enhanced Web3 Trust first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/15 10:30
Which Meme Coin Is Best for 2025?

The post Which Meme Coin Is Best for 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins are heating up again, and late 2025 might decide whether one actually reigns. Dogecoin has its own U.S. ETF, Shiba Inu is burning tokens at record speed, and a new contender — Layer Brett — is merging meme energy with real blockchain power. But which coin is most positioned for gains when the market shifts?  In this article, we delve into Dogecoin’s ETF momentum, Shiba Inu’s explosive ascension, and why Layer Brett is being considered the best crypto to invest in right now. Layer Brett: Meme Culture Meets Real Blockchain Power Ethereum Layer 2s are estimated to process over $10 trillion yearly by 2027. Scalability, cheaper gas fees, and speed are driving that growth. Layer Brett is built to collect this need. It enables near-instant transactions and lowers gas expenses to pennies, all while being attached to Ethereum for security.  Unlike memecoins with no utility, Layer Brett blends meme energy with genuine blockchain performance. That’s why many consider it among the best cryptos to invest in right now. Early adopters of $LBRETT can stake and receive big rewards – currently more than 700% APY. This rate is lowering fast as more people stake, creating urgency.  Rewards are dispersed at 385.8 $LBRETT per ETH block over 2 years, guaranteeing investors a long-term stream of earnings. The presale price is merely $0.0058, and more than $3.5 million has already been raised. There’s also a $1 million giveaway for presale investors. With speed, staking, and community enthusiasm, Layer Brett is shaping up to be the best crypto to buy in 2025. Dogecoin’s ETF Momentum The Dogecoin price is closing in on $0.30 already. It has surged almost 40% over the past week after the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF launched. Trading volume has almost reached $7 billion, demonstrating considerable interest. Whales acquired…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 10:28
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Layer Brett: Which Meme Coin Is Best for 2025?

Meme coins are heating up again, and late 2025 might decide whether one actually reigns. Dogecoin has its own U.S. ETF, Shiba Inu is burning tokens at record speed, and The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Layer Brett: Which Meme Coin Is Best for 2025? appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas 2025/09/15 10:27
7 Meme Coin Investors Can’t Ignore: Is Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) the Top Crypto Presales to Join Today?

The post 7 Meme Coin Investors Can’t Ignore: Is Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) the Top Crypto Presales to Join Today? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, timing is everything. Investors who spot the next viral token early are often the ones reaping the biggest rewards. Meme coins, once dismissed as jokes, are now serious money-making machines, delivering returns that traditional investments can’t touch. Among the current buzz, a select group of projects are standing out: Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), Neiro, Osaka Protocol, Book of Meme, Pepe, and Pudgy Penguins. While these altcoins and meme coins are capturing investor attention, Bitcoin (BTC) continues to dominate the market, recently surging above $114,000 as renewed investor confidence and institutional inflows drive its momentum. Bitcoin is showing resilience, making it a key barometer for the health of the crypto ecosystem and a strong complement to emerging presales like APC. Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) is grabbing attention for a reason. With its FINAL400 offer and analysts projecting up to 8,233% ROI for early presale participants, this coin isn’t just a hype meme, it’s a rare opportunity with real-world utilities, staking incentives, and a robust community ecosystem. At Stage 40, priced at $0.0012, APC is at the perfect entry point for investors looking to ride the wave before launch. The countdown is on! APC launches 16/09/25 – don’t watch, participate. Other established coins like Neiro, Osaka Protocol, Book of Meme, Pepe, and Pudgy Penguins provide stability and proven performance, but APC offers a unique chance for explosive growth. Could this be the top crypto presales to Join today that defines the next era of meme coins? 1. Arctic Pablo Coin: Top Crypto Presales to Join Today for Maximum Gains Arctic Pablo Coin is far from your average meme token. Built with a clear mission to combine viral appeal with tangible value, APC includes staking rewards, referral bonuses, and tokenomics designed to maximize scarcity and investor profit.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 10:19
Monero pumps 7% despite an 18-block reorg prompting concerns

Monero rose on the day on Sunday despite an 18-block reorg just hours prior, reversing around 117 transactions in the latest attack by Qubic. Monero’s privacy token rose more than 7% despite its blockchain suffering an 18-block reorg on Sunday — reversing around 117 transactions and triggering community concerns over the Monero ecosystem’s future.The security breach was committed by the team behind Qubic, a layer 1 AI-focused blockchain and mining pool that amassed 51% hashrate on Monero and committed a six-block reorg last month.The reorg started at block 3499659 on Sunday at 5:12 am UTC and finished at block 3499676 roughly 43 minutes later, according to sources who run Monero nodes and shared their command-line consoles on X. Read more
Coinstats 2025/09/15 10:13
Crucial Token Unlocks: Over $90M in OP Set to Flood the Market This Week

BitcoinWorld Crucial Token Unlocks: Over $90M in OP Set to Flood the Market This Week Are you keeping a close eye on the cryptocurrency market? This week brings a significant event for several digital assets: major token unlocks. According to detailed analytics from Tokenomist, investors and enthusiasts alike should be aware of a substantial release of tokens, including a whopping $90.5 million in OP tokens. These scheduled releases can sometimes introduce notable volatility, making it crucial to understand their implications for your portfolio and overall market dynamics. What Exactly Are Token Unlocks and Why Do They Matter? In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, token unlocks refer to the process where previously restricted digital tokens are released into the circulating supply. These tokens are often held by early investors, project team members, or advisors, typically under vesting schedules. Vesting is a mechanism designed to prevent a massive sell-off immediately after a project’s launch, ensuring long-term commitment. While essential for a project’s sustained health and decentralized distribution, these unlocks can significantly increase the available supply of a token on exchanges. Consequently, the market impact can be quite varied: Increased Supply: More tokens becoming available can, theoretically, put downward pressure on prices if market demand doesn’t keep pace with the new influx. Investor Sentiment: The anticipation of large unlocks often creates FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt) among existing holders, potentially leading to pre-emptive selling as they brace for a price dip. However, it’s not always a negative outcome. Sometimes, the market has already factored in the unlock event, or strong buying pressure absorbs the new supply without significant price changes. Therefore, understanding the specifics of each unlock, including the project’s fundamentals, is absolutely key. Key Token Unlocks to Watch This Week (Sept. 15-21) This particular week is poised to be quite active, featuring several notable token unlocks that warrant investor attention. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what’s scheduled: Sept. 15, 12:00 p.m. UTC: SEI will unlock 55.56 million tokens, valued at approximately $18.42 million. This release represents 1.18% of its current circulating supply. Sept. 16, 1:00 p.m. UTC: ARB is set to unlock 92.65 million tokens, worth about $47.83 million, accounting for 2.03% of its circulating supply. Sept. 17, 8:00 a.m. UTC: ZK will see 173 million tokens unlocked, valued at $10.32 million, which is 3.61% of its circulating supply. Sept. 17, 12:30 p.m. UTC: APE has 15.60 million tokens scheduled for release, totaling $9.35 million, or 1.72% of its circulating supply. Sept. 18, 12:00 a.m. UTC: FTM will unlock 20 million tokens, an impressive $89.80 million, making up 2.08% of its circulating supply. Sept. 20, 12:00 a.m. UTC: VELO is preparing for a substantial release of three billion tokens, valued at $47.73 million, which is a significant 13.63% of its circulating supply. Sept. 21, 12:00 a.m. UTC: OP will experience the largest unlock this week, with 116 million tokens valued at $90.49 million, representing 6.89% of its circulating supply. These figures clearly highlight the sheer volume of assets poised to enter the market. Investors should pay close attention to the percentages relative to the circulating supply, as larger percentages can sometimes lead to more pronounced price effects. How Can Savvy Investors Prepare for Upcoming Token Unlocks? Proactive preparation for these events is paramount for minimizing potential risks and, conversely, maximizing opportunities. Here are some actionable insights to consider: Research Thoroughly: Always delve into the project’s fundamentals. Is there strong, ongoing development activity? What is the community sentiment like? A robust project with clear utility might absorb unlocks more easily. Monitor Market Sentiment: Keep a close eye on social media discussions, crypto news outlets, and on-chain data. Is there significant chatter around a particular unlock? This can offer valuable clues about potential short-term price action. Evaluate Your Position: If you currently hold any of the tokens facing unlocks, it’s wise to evaluate your personal risk tolerance. You might consider hedging strategies or adjusting your position if you are concerned about immediate volatility. Look for Entry Points: For some astute investors, unlocks can paradoxically present compelling opportunities. If a token’s price dips post-unlock due to the increased supply, it could be an attractive entry point for long-term holders who possess strong conviction in the project’s future potential. Remember, the cryptocurrency market is inherently dynamic and often unpredictable. While token unlocks are a known and scheduled factor, their precise impact can vary significantly depending on overall market conditions, broader economic trends, and project-specific developments. Staying well-informed and adaptable is your best strategy. A Deeper Dive: The Long-Term View on Token Unlocks While short-term price movements often capture the immediate attention, it’s equally important to consider the long-term implications of token unlocks. For many legitimate projects, these unlocks are a natural and planned component of their economic model. They are designed to reward early contributors, incentivize ongoing development, and ensure a more decentralized distribution of tokens over time. Therefore, they are not inherently negative; rather, they often signify the maturation of a project and the systematic execution of its planned tokenomics. Successful projects typically navigate these unlock phases by maintaining strong community engagement, consistently delivering on their roadmaps, and demonstrating tangible, real-world utility for their tokens. This consistent progress helps to build investor confidence and sustained demand, which can effectively offset the increased supply. Consequently, looking beyond the immediate price action and focusing on the project’s underlying fundamentals remains a prudent strategy for long-term investors. Key Takeaways: Navigating This Week’s Major Token Unlocks This week certainly presents a series of significant token unlocks, with OP, FTM, and VELO experiencing particularly substantial releases. While these events inherently carry the potential for short-term market volatility, they are also an integral, planned part of a cryptocurrency project’s lifecycle. By remaining informed, conducting thorough due diligence, and understanding the broader market context, you can navigate these releases more effectively. Ultimately, successful investing in the fast-paced crypto space demands a proactive and well-researched approach to understanding market dynamics. Keep a close watch on these critical dates and carefully assess how they might influence your current holdings and future investment decisions. Indeed, knowledge is power, especially when it comes to anticipating and reacting to shifts in the crypto market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Token Unlocks Q1: What is a token unlock? A token unlock is when a predetermined amount of cryptocurrency tokens, previously held in a locked state (often by founders, team members, or early investors), are released into the circulating supply. These tokens are typically subject to a vesting schedule. Q2: Why do projects implement token unlocks? Projects use vesting schedules and token unlocks to ensure long-term commitment from team members and early investors. It also helps to prevent a large supply of tokens from flooding the market immediately after launch, promoting more stable growth. Q3: How do token unlocks affect the market price? Token unlocks can increase the circulating supply of a token. If demand doesn’t rise proportionally, this increased supply can potentially lead to downward pressure on the token’s price. However, the actual impact varies greatly depending on market sentiment, the project’s fundamentals, and overall market conditions. Q4: Should I sell my tokens before an unlock? Whether to sell before an unlock depends on your personal investment strategy, risk tolerance, and belief in the project’s long-term potential. Some investors might sell to avoid potential short-term dips, while others might hold or even buy more if they see a dip as a buying opportunity. Always do your own research. Q5: Are all token unlocks negative for price? Not necessarily. While they can introduce volatility, many unlocks are anticipated and already priced into the market. Strong projects with active development and community support can often absorb unlocks without significant negative impact. Sometimes, a post-unlock dip can even be seen as a healthy market correction or a chance for new investors to enter. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help others stay informed about the critical events shaping the crypto market this week. Your shares help us continue to provide valuable insights. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Crucial Token Unlocks: Over $90M in OP Set to Flood the Market This Week first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/15 10:10
Trump tariffs slam the brakes on US job growth

The post Trump tariffs slam the brakes on US job growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US labor market encountered stagnant growth after companies, facing trade challenges, began cutting back on hiring and, in several instances, laying off workers. Business executives greatly attributed Trump’s threatening tariff policies to be the root cause of the situation, resulting in higher costs and a barrier to expansion plans. Among the industries affected were manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and the energy sector. Julie Robbins, the CEO and co-owner of EarthQuaker Devices, a guitar pedal manufacturer based in Akron, Ohio, commented on the topic of discussion. According to Robbins, these tariff policies have dragged behind the process of manufacturing industries and reduced the advantages manufacturers like her enjoyed earlier. She referred to the tariffs as unexpected taxes and obstacles to the industry’s hiring and growth. The US job market declines amid Trump’s threatening tariff policies Robbins described her business strategy before the imposition of Trump’s tariff policies. According to her, she would normally want to hire around three to four more workers for her work group of 35 members; however, since Trump’s tariff policies took effect, Robbins’ company is now operating effectively on a hiring freeze. In a statement, the manufacturer mentioned that they cannot hire more workers or expand their businesses unless stability in policy and predictability in costs are ensured. She added that they were currently forced to operate in an unpredictable, tough environment. This decline in the job market has prompted economists to anticipate that the US Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates for the first time in 2025 next week.  Concerning this situation, Jerome Powell, the United States Federal Reserve Chairman, pointed out that slowing job growth might lessen the inflationary impacts of Trump’s tariff policies. Meanwhile, reliable sources reveal that August’s poor job reports resulted from the effects of Trump’s tariffs on the production sector.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 10:03
92% Bitcoin holders are in profit – But the cracks are starting to show

This level has haunted every Bitcoin rally – here it comes again!
Coinstats 2025/09/15 10:00
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history