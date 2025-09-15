2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Urgent: Nemo Protocol Unveils NEOM Debt Tokens for Hack Compensation

Urgent: Nemo Protocol Unveils NEOM Debt Tokens for Hack Compensation

BitcoinWorld Urgent: Nemo Protocol Unveils NEOM Debt Tokens for Hack Compensation The cryptocurrency world often faces unexpected challenges, and recent events at Nemo Protocol serve as a stark reminder. Following a recent security breach, the Sui (SUI)-based trading platform is taking decisive action to support its community. Nemo Protocol has announced an innovative plan to issue temporary NEOM debt tokens as a core component of its compensation strategy for those affected by the hack. This move highlights a proactive approach to restoring trust and ensuring victim recovery. What Exactly Are NEOM Debt Tokens? Nemo Protocol, a decentralized trading platform operating on the Sui blockchain, recently experienced a significant security incident. This unfortunate event led to losses for many users, prompting an immediate response from the protocol’s team. To address the situation, Nemo Protocol is introducing NEOM debt tokens, a unique solution designed to provide flexible and stable compensation. These tokens are not just any digital asset; they are specifically designed to represent a debt owed by the protocol to its users. Crucially, each NEOM debt token will be backed by the U.S. dollar, ensuring a stable value for victims. This backing is a key feature, aiming to mitigate further volatility for those who have already experienced losses. Why Are NEOM Debt Tokens a Preferred Option for Compensation? The decision to issue NEOM debt tokens offers several compelling advantages for victims. Instead of immediate direct dollar payments, which might not suit everyone’s preferences or regional financial regulations, these tokens provide an alternative. Victims who prefer not to receive direct dollar payments will have the option to receive NEOM debt tokens. Stability: Being backed by the U.S. dollar, the NEOM debt tokens offer a stable value, protecting recipients from further market fluctuations. Flexibility: This approach provides choice. Users can hold the tokens, potentially redeem them later, or use them within the Nemo Protocol ecosystem as specified. Transparency: The issuance of these tokens provides a clear, auditable record of compensation, enhancing trust and accountability. This strategy demonstrates Nemo Protocol’s commitment to finding a fair and user-centric solution during a challenging time. It acknowledges the diverse needs of its user base, offering a tailored recovery path. How Will the NEOM Debt Tokens Be Distributed and Redeemed? The exact mechanics of distribution and redemption for the NEOM debt tokens are crucial for victims. Nemo Protocol plans to distribute these tokens to eligible users based on their verified losses from the hack. The process will likely involve a claims portal or a direct airdrop to affected wallet addresses. While the tokens are temporary, their redemption mechanism will be clearly outlined. Users will have the option to convert their NEOM debt tokens back into U.S. dollars at a later, specified date, or potentially use them for other purposes within the Nemo Protocol ecosystem. Details regarding the redemption timeline and any associated procedures will be communicated transparently by the Nemo Protocol team. The implementation of this system requires careful planning and execution to ensure fairness and efficiency. Nemo Protocol is expected to provide comprehensive guidelines to all affected users, ensuring they understand their options and the steps involved in claiming and utilizing their compensation. What Does This Mean for Nemo Protocol’s Future? The introduction of NEOM debt tokens is more than just a compensation mechanism; it’s a critical step in Nemo Protocol’s journey to rebuild trust and fortify its platform. By addressing the hack’s aftermath proactively and transparently, the protocol aims to demonstrate resilience and a strong commitment to its community. Moving forward, Nemo Protocol will undoubtedly focus on enhancing its security infrastructure, implementing more robust auditing processes, and fostering a stronger, more secure environment for its users. This incident, while unfortunate, presents an opportunity for the protocol to emerge stronger and more reliable. Conclusion: A Resilient Path Forward with NEOM Debt Tokens Nemo Protocol’s decision to issue NEOM debt tokens represents a thoughtful and user-centric approach to hack compensation. By offering a dollar-backed, stable alternative to direct payments, the protocol is empowering victims with choice and stability during a difficult period. This innovative solution not only addresses immediate losses but also lays a foundation for rebuilding trust and reinforcing the platform’s commitment to security and user welfare. As Nemo Protocol navigates this challenging phase, its proactive measures with NEOM debt tokens set a precedent for resilience in the decentralized finance space. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What are NEOM debt tokens? NEOM debt tokens are temporary digital assets issued by Nemo Protocol to compensate victims of a recent hack. They are backed by the U.S. dollar, providing a stable value for recipients. Who is eligible to receive NEOM debt tokens? Victims of the recent Nemo Protocol hack who incurred verified losses are eligible to receive these tokens as compensation. Can I choose to receive direct dollar payments instead of NEOM debt tokens? Yes, Nemo Protocol announced that victims who do not want direct dollar payments will be provided with NEOM debt tokens. This implies an option for direct dollar payments may also be available for those who prefer it. How will the value of NEOM debt tokens be maintained? The value of NEOM debt tokens will be maintained as they are backed by the U.S. dollar, ensuring stability and protecting recipients from market volatility. When can I redeem my NEOM debt tokens? Nemo Protocol will provide clear guidelines and a specific timeline for the redemption process. Details will be communicated to all affected users. Found this article insightful? Share it with your network to help spread awareness about Nemo Protocol’s innovative compensation plan and the importance of resilience in the crypto space. Your share helps inform and educate the broader community! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance institutional adoption. This post Urgent: Nemo Protocol Unveils NEOM Debt Tokens for Hack Compensation first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.01814-3.25%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04672-3.23%
SUI
SUI$3.5724+0.99%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 11:45
Dalintis
Tether Makes US Pivot, Launches USAT Stablecoin

Tether Makes US Pivot, Launches USAT Stablecoin

Set to comply with the recently passed GENIUS Act—a sweeping federal law aimed at reining in stablecoin issuers—the token positions Tether to challenge rivals like Circle's USDC while addressing long-standing criticisms of its offshore operations.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01352-1.60%
Wink
LIKE$0.010228+0.61%
Dalintis
Blockhead2025/09/15 11:43
Dalintis
Strategic Move: MAP Protocol Founder Unveils Daily MAPO Buybacks

Strategic Move: MAP Protocol Founder Unveils Daily MAPO Buybacks

BitcoinWorld Strategic Move: MAP Protocol Founder Unveils Daily MAPO Buybacks In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, where market sentiment can shift rapidly, a significant announcement has emerged from the MAP Protocol ecosystem. James, the insightful co-founder and a core developer of MAP Protocol (MAPO), recently made waves with a bold declaration: he will no longer be selling his personal holdings of MAPO. Even more compelling, he plans to channel his daily profits directly into consistent MAPO buybacks. This strategic move is poised to strengthen the token’s foundation and bolster community confidence. What’s Driving the MAPO Buybacks Initiative? James shared his groundbreaking intentions on X, outlining a personal commitment to the MAP Protocol’s long-term success. His decision to cease selling his holdings is a powerful statement, demonstrating unwavering faith in the project. Furthermore, his pledge to utilize daily profits for MAPO buybacks signals a proactive approach to supporting the token’s value. This isn’t just a personal endeavor; James is also actively engaging the ButterSwap team, encouraging them to dedicate their profits to this same buyback initiative. Such concerted efforts can create a substantial impact on the token’s ecosystem. This latest development builds upon an earlier indication from last month, where James first hinted at plans for a MAPO buyback. The recent announcement provides more concrete details and a clear path forward, transforming an idea into an actionable strategy. Understanding Token Buybacks and Their Benefits For those new to the concept, a token buyback occurs when a project, or a significant holder like James, repurchases its own tokens from the open market. This action typically has several positive implications: Reduced Supply: By buying back tokens, the circulating supply is effectively decreased. According to basic economic principles, a reduced supply, assuming constant or increasing demand, can lead to an increase in the token’s value. Increased Demand: The act of buying itself creates demand for the token, which can further support its price. Investor Confidence: A consistent buyback program signals strong belief from core developers and the project team in the token’s future. This can significantly boost investor confidence and attract new holders. Price Stability: Regular buybacks can help absorb selling pressure, potentially leading to greater price stability for the token. The commitment to daily MAPO buybacks, especially from a co-founder, demonstrates a dedication that resonates deeply within the crypto community. It reflects a tangible investment in the project’s future, beyond just development work. The Potential Impact of ButterSwap Joining the MAPO Buybacks James’s efforts to persuade the ButterSwap team to join the MAPO buybacks initiative are particularly noteworthy. ButterSwap, as a decentralized exchange (DEX) within the ecosystem, generates its own profits from trading fees. If ButterSwap allocates a portion of these profits towards repurchasing MAPO tokens, the scale of the buyback program could significantly expand. This collaboration would: Amplify Market Impact: Combining personal and protocol-level profits for buybacks would create a more substantial and consistent buying force in the market. Strengthen Ecosystem Synergy: It showcases a unified vision across different components of the MAP Protocol ecosystem, reinforcing trust and cohesion. Sustainable Growth: Utilizing operational profits for buybacks creates a self-sustaining mechanism for supporting the token’s value, independent of external capital injections. Such a multi-faceted approach to MAPO buybacks could set a precedent for how projects engage with their native tokens, prioritizing long-term value and community benefit. What Does This Mean for MAP Protocol’s Future? This initiative underscores a robust commitment to the MAP Protocol’s long-term vision. MAP Protocol aims to be a leading Web3 infrastructure for omnichain interoperability, enabling seamless communication and asset transfer across various blockchains. A strong, stable native token like MAPO is crucial for fueling this vision, incentivizing network participants, and securing the protocol. While buybacks are generally positive, it’s always important for investors to conduct their own research and understand that market dynamics are influenced by many factors. However, the transparent and proactive stance taken by James, particularly regarding MAPO buybacks, provides a compelling narrative for the project’s future. In conclusion, James’s announcement of daily MAPO buybacks, coupled with his efforts to involve ButterSwap, marks a pivotal moment for MAP Protocol. This strategic move demonstrates a deep commitment from leadership, aiming to foster greater token stability, enhance investor confidence, and ultimately contribute to the sustained growth and success of the MAP Protocol ecosystem. It’s a testament to the belief in the project’s mission to build a truly interoperable Web3 future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is MAP Protocol (MAPO)? MAP Protocol is a leading Web3 infrastructure focused on omnichain interoperability, enabling seamless and secure communication and asset transfer across different blockchain networks. Its native token is MAPO. What are token buybacks in cryptocurrency? Token buybacks involve a project or a significant holder repurchasing its own tokens from the open market. This action aims to reduce the circulating supply, increase demand, and potentially stabilize or increase the token’s value. How do these MAPO buybacks benefit token holders? MAPO buybacks can benefit holders by potentially reducing the token’s circulating supply, which can lead to increased scarcity and upward price pressure. They also signal strong confidence from the project’s leadership, boosting overall investor trust. Who is James from MAP Protocol? James is the co-founder and a core developer of MAP Protocol. He recently announced his personal commitment to daily MAPO buybacks using his profits and is encouraging ButterSwap to join the initiative. What is ButterSwap’s role in this initiative? ButterSwap is a decentralized exchange within the MAP Protocol ecosystem. James is persuading the ButterSwap team to use its operational profits to participate in the MAPO buybacks, which would significantly amplify the initiative’s impact. Do MAPO buybacks guarantee a price increase? While MAPO buybacks are generally a positive indicator and can support token value, they do not guarantee a price increase. Cryptocurrency markets are complex and influenced by numerous factors, so it’s essential for investors to conduct their own research. If you found this insight into MAP Protocol’s latest move valuable, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more vital crypto news to the community. Join the conversation on social media and let us know your thoughts on the impact of these strategic MAPO buybacks. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the cryptocurrency landscape and future price action. This post Strategic Move: MAP Protocol Founder Unveils Daily MAPO Buybacks first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01673-0.53%
Waves
WAVES$1.1313-0.60%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0173+0.46%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 11:40
Dalintis
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $638 million last week, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net inflow of $381 million.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $638 million last week, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net inflow of $381 million.

PANews reported on September 15 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$638 million during last week's trading days (September 8 to September 12, US Eastern Time), with no net outflow. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a weekly net inflow of US$381 million. The current historical net inflow of FETH is US$2.86 billion. The second largest was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a weekly net outflow of US$74.13 million. The current historical net inflow of ETHA is US$12.89 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.35 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.38%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.36 billion.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000969+0.83%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/15 11:36
Dalintis
Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 Network Breach Leads to Multi-Million Dollar Theft

Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 Network Breach Leads to Multi-Million Dollar Theft

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has been rocked by a major security breach that resulted in the loss of over $2 million worth of digital assets, including Ethereum (ETH) and SHIB tokens. The attack, which was revealed on Saturday, has raised fresh concerns over vulnerabilities in blockchain governance and the growing risks posed by flash loan […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001306-0.45%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602+0.16%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5179-2.30%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 11:36
Dalintis
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $2.34 billion last week, marking the third consecutive week of net inflows.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $2.34 billion last week, marking the third consecutive week of net inflows.

PANews reported on September 15th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $2.34 billion last week (September 8th to September 12th, US Eastern Time), with no net outflow. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of US$1.04 billion. The total net inflow of IBIT has reached US$59.78 billion. The second largest was Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a weekly net inflow of US$850 million. The total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.63 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$153.18 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.62%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$56.83 billion.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000969+0.83%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/15 11:36
Dalintis
India Holds Back From Full Crypto Law, Cites Systemic Risks

India Holds Back From Full Crypto Law, Cites Systemic Risks

The post India Holds Back From Full Crypto Law, Cites Systemic Risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India is holding back from enacting a comprehensive cryptocurrency law, choosing instead to maintain partial oversight due to concerns about systemic risks, according to an internal government document reviewed by Reuters. Authorities caution that formal regulation would legitimize digital assets and risk embedding them into the financial system, while an outright ban would fail to […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/india-holds-back-from-full-crypto-law-cites-systemic-risks/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017544+3.46%
Comedian
BAN$0.07733-1.90%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 11:31
Dalintis
The UK and the US will sign a nuclear power deal during Trump’s visit

The UK and the US will sign a nuclear power deal during Trump’s visit

The US and Britain are set to sign a deal this week to collaborate on boosting nuclear power, the UK government said. The agreement will draw in investment for new plants and reactors in the country. U.S. President Donald Trump lands in Britain on Tuesday for a 2-day state visit. During the trip, Trump and […]
Union
U$0.01814-3.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.544-0.18%
Sign
SIGN$0.07447-0.91%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 11:17
Dalintis
Shiba Inu's Layer-2 Network Breached, Over $1 Million Each in Ethereum, SHIB Stolen: How It Was Done

Shiba Inu's Layer-2 Network Breached, Over $1 Million Each in Ethereum, SHIB Stolen: How It Was Done

The Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) team posted a detailed account of the hacking incident that impacted its ecosystem on Saturday, including details about the assets affected and subsequent actions taken.read more
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001306-0.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0888-1.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602+0.16%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 11:08
Dalintis
Bitcoin, Ethereum Price Rally 'Halfway' as Options Traders Look to Year-End Push

Bitcoin, Ethereum Price Rally 'Halfway' as Options Traders Look to Year-End Push

Despite September’s pullback, investors see scope for a year-end Bitcoin rebound on supportive macro trends and options flows.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03594+0.89%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 11:07
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history