2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Turned $1000 into $1M Last Bull Cycle, Analysts Spot New Coin That Could Do the Same By 2026

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Turned $1000 into $1M Last Bull Cycle, Analysts Spot New Coin That Could Do the Same By 2026

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Turned $1000 into $1M Last Bull Cycle, Analysts Spot New Coin That Could Do the Same By 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Turned $1000 into $1M Last Bull Cycle, Analysts Spot New Coin That Could Do the Same By 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Every bull run has its breakout star. The star then was the meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB), which turned an investment of $1,000 into $1 million for the earliest investors. This was in 2021. This was not just a stroke of luck. SHIB hit the market at the right time, combined with viral culture and powerful community hype. Analysts say the setup is repeating, but the spotlight has shifted this time. The coin draws those comparisons to a presale juggernaut that’s already raised $24.6 million and is racing through Stage 12 with nearly all tokens sold. For traders hunting the “next SHIB,” analysts aren’t just speculating; they’re pointing to LILPEPE as the top candidate for a 2026 replay. From Dog to Frog: Why Traders Are Watching LILPEPE Enter Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme token quietly storming through its presale with staggering momentum. Currently in the final stretch of Stage 12, the project has already sold 97.48% of tokens, raising $24.6 million out of a $25.475 million cap. That kind of uptake isn’t common, especially when the broader market has been in a holding pattern. What sets LILPEPE apart is that it’s not just chasing SHIB’s meme-powered legacy. It’s introducing layers of community-driven features, ambitious tokenomics, and gamified incentives that provide holders with more than just price speculation. It’s what analysts call a “second-wave meme coin” projects that go beyond hype with utilities and engagement built in. And the timing couldn’t be sharper. With Ethereum’s ecosystem heating up ahead of the 2025–2026 bull cycle, ERC-20 tokens like LILPEPE are in a prime position to capture liquidity once the retail crowd floods back.…
Threshold
T$0.01673-0.53%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001306-0.45%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.71-1.58%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 12:25
Dalintis
Dogecoin Pumped 20% And Bonk Hit 13%, But This Sam Altman-Linked Coin Crushed Them Both Last Week: Here's Why

Dogecoin Pumped 20% And Bonk Hit 13%, But This Sam Altman-Linked Coin Crushed Them Both Last Week: Here's Why

The cryptocurrency market saw healthy expansion last week, powered by the AI-based World Token and meme heavyweights such as Dogecoin and Bonk.read more
Bonk
BONK$0.00002324+0.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0888-1.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01352-1.60%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 12:20
Dalintis
Monero Surges 7% Despite 18-Block Reorg and Growing Security Concerns

Monero Surges 7% Despite 18-Block Reorg and Growing Security Concerns

Monero (XMR) defied the odds on Sunday, climbing more than 7% even after its blockchain experienced one of the largest reorganizations in its history. The 18-block reorg reversed roughly 117 transactions and renewed concerns about the growing influence of Qubic, a layer-1 AI-focused blockchain and mining pool. Reorg Details and Confirmation The reorg began at […]
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000020447-2.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0888-1.41%
Monero
XMR$322.79+6.03%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 12:18
Dalintis
Arctic Pablo Coin’s 400% Bonus and Pudgy Penguins’ Recovery – The Best New Meme Coins to Buy in 4Q

Arctic Pablo Coin’s 400% Bonus and Pudgy Penguins’ Recovery – The Best New Meme Coins to Buy in 4Q

The crypto world can feel like a frozen frontier, unpredictable, volatile, yet full of hidden treasures for those brave enough to navigate it. In this landscape, two projects are making waves: Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and Arctic Pablo Coin (APC). On one side, Pudgy Penguins demonstrates how meme coins with strong communities and solid branding can […]
Waves
WAVES$1.1313-0.60%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.033149-0.58%
Wink
LIKE$0.010228+0.61%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 12:15
Dalintis
Ethereum Stakers Brace for Long Delays as Queues Explode

Ethereum Stakers Brace for Long Delays as Queues Explode

The post Ethereum Stakers Brace for Long Delays as Queues Explode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum 15 September 2025 | 07:00 Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake network is experiencing one of its busiest periods yet, with both withdrawal and staking entry queues growing significantly. Billions of dollars worth of ETH are currently waiting to be processed, highlighting how validator activity has surged in recent weeks. According to data from Validatorqueue, the exit queue now holds around 2.63 million ETH, valued at nearly $12.3 billion. This backlog means participants seeking to withdraw their assets face a waiting period of roughly 45 days and 18 hours before their transactions can be completed. At the same time, more than 634,000 ETH — worth about $2.97 billion — are lined up on the other side of the process, waiting to be activated as validators. That queue carries a delay of just over 11 days. The imbalance between withdrawals and new entries can largely be traced to a single player. Kiln, a well-known staking provider, recently announced plans to wind down its Ethereum validator operations. The firm had managed approximately 1.6 million ETH, making its decision particularly impactful on validator activity. Kiln stated on September 10 that it would gradually withdraw its validators in response to the SwissBorg hack, describing the move as a precautionary step to ensure the safety of client funds. Although the large-scale exit initially raised concerns about market effects, analysts argue that there is little chance of a flood of ETH being dumped on exchanges. Instead, most of the withdrawn coins are expected to return to staking with fresh validator keys. This reallocation process, while logistically heavy, should prevent major disruptions to Ethereum’s price action. Observers also note that the long queues reveal both the strength and the strain of Ethereum’s PoS system. The large number of validators waiting to enter suggests ongoing confidence in staking as a revenue…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0888-1.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.125-0.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017544+3.46%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 12:03
Dalintis
Best crypto to invest today is a $0.035 altcoin tipped to become the next ETH-like growth story

Best crypto to invest today is a $0.035 altcoin tipped to become the next ETH-like growth story

Ethereum (ETH) went from less than $1 to more than $4,000 in a short amount of time, setting the stage for utility-driven cryptocurrency growth. Investors who saw its potential early on made a lot of money. A lot of people are wondering what’s going on with crypto these days as markets settle down and blue-chip assets move more slowly and predictably. ETH is still an essential holding for both institutional and retail investors, but smaller-cap projects with strong DeFi utility provide a chance to get similar exponential growth more quickly. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a $0.035 altcoin that sticks out among them. It is meant to give you ETH-like upside while also having advanced features that make sure it will be used for a long time.A DeFi-powered model mirroring Ethereum (ETH)’s early growthMutuum Finance (MUTM) is the first DeFi-focused company in the crypto market. Users can lend and borrow assets that are overcollateralized, mint a decentralized stablecoin, and receive staking rewards in MUTM through mtTokens on the platform. Layer-2 scaling makes sure that transactions are quick and cheap, which makes for a seamless user experience that will appeal to both small and large investors. Stable-rate borrowing makes it easier for more people to borrow money since they know how much they will have to pay back. Deposit and borrowing caps lower systemic risk, which makes the protocol more stable in the long term.The presale is now in Phase 6, and each token costs $0.035. With 38% of this phase already sold, more than $15.66 million raised, and more than 16,250 holders taking part, things are starting to pick up. Soon, the price will go up by 15%, which will be the last chance to buy at this price before MUTM starts trading on public exchanges. Early involvement now gives you access to the kind of growth path that Ethereum (ETH) had in its early days, but in a modern, DeFi-focused way.The reserve component makes MUTM’s treasury even stronger by making sure that interest from borrowers makes the protocol even more stable. Participants can borrow more against highly correlated stablecoins thanks to improved collateral efficiency. This increases capital efficiency without making the system less stable. Strong oracle feeds and liquidation triggers keep the protocol safe from abrupt changes in the market, giving it the same level of security as institutional-grade systems. These methods work together to build a foundation where MUTM’s value will be based on real use, not just speculation.Why early investors could see ETH-like returnsMutuum Finance (MUTM) has the potential for ETH-like development because of how it is set up and where it is sold before it goes public. People who bought in Phase 2 at $0.015 are already up 133% on paper. As MUTM gets more listings on more exchanges and reaches more milestones for adoption, early investors could see this gain grow by a lot. In contrast, early investors in Ethereum (ETH) turned little amounts of money into life-changing rewards. The same thing is predicted to happen with MUTM as more people use it and the network grows.Layer-2 architecture makes it possible to do a lot of transactions for very little money, which will help the predicted increase in borrowing and staking activities. As more people stake mtTokens and the treasury buys back MUTM, prices will keep going up because of the constant upward pressure. As more people borrow and trade in the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) ecosystem, the stablecoin’s demand will go up, which will help it develop in the long run. Expected exchange listings will open up worldwide liquidity, bringing in more investors and speeding up the rise of ETH.A Phase 2 buyer at $0.015 turning holdings into big profits shows how early access to presale phases gives investors more chances to make money. People who join Phase 6 at $0.035 will still see exponential growth, with possible returns of thousands of percent when MUTM becomes more widely used in DeFi. This is similar to how Ethereum (ETH) changed finance in 2017, when people who got in early turned tiny investments into life-changing rewards.ConclusionInvestors who keep an eye on crypto forecasts and use them in their crypto investing strategies know how important time and access are. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) gives retail investors a means to get involved in a project that has both actual utility and a lot of room for growth. This is similar to how ETH was in its early years.In the same way that Ethereum (ETH) changed decentralized finance in its early days, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is ready to provide a new wave of DeFi innovation in 2025. Investors now will be able to take advantage of growth prospects that subsequent investors would find hard to reach. The moment to act is now, as the presale rounds come to an end and public trading begins. This is a unique chance to ride a token from $0.035 to values like ETH.For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:Website: https://www.mutuum.comLinktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinanceThe post Best crypto to invest today is a $0.035 altcoin tipped to become the next ETH-like growth story appeared first on Invezz
holoride
RIDE$0.000967-6.47%
RealLink
REAL$0.06285-0.52%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 12:02
Dalintis
XRP Overtakes Banking Powerhouse Citigroup By Market Capitalization

XRP Overtakes Banking Powerhouse Citigroup By Market Capitalization

The post XRP Overtakes Banking Powerhouse Citigroup By Market Capitalization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has set a record in cryptocurrency history and emerged as the largest bank on the stock market with its capitalization reaching $184.20 billion, as opposed to Citigroup’s market value of $183.62 billion.  With this historic milestone, the first cryptocurrency to surpass a large Wall Street institution by market value, the digital asset market has registered a sea change in the valuation of digital assets in comparison with more established financial giants. The historic milestone has made XRP the 94th most valuable asset in the world by its market cap, which indicates the increased credibility of cryptocurrency in the mainstream financial markets. Having a market capitalization of $188.66 billion, XRP has overtaken the American multinational investment bank as well as financial services company, Citigroup, whose current market capitalization is more than $183 billion, a milestone to embracing digital assets and institutional notoriety. A Success Beyond Numerical Comparisons The success itself is not a mere numerical comparison but a symbolic one in the movement of cryptocurrency integrating into a traditional financial structure. Recent achievements of XRP, a digital currency that can be used as a global payment system, and a liquidity entity, reaching parity with one of the largest banks of America indicate the changing world of financial intermediaries. This also indicates the increasing adoption of blockchain-based services. The fact that XRP overtook Citigroup signifies more widespread institutional adoption of crypto assets in the form of acceptable stores of value and financial tools. The move also follows XRP being put in practice with consistent real-world usage with On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) feature through Ripple that allows financial institutions to process cross-border payments through XRP as a bridge currency. This is a real-life application that can distinguish XRP and speculative digital assets. The Ripple XRP Reenters Global Top 92 Assets with Its market…
RealLink
REAL$0.06285-0.52%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194024-0.62%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.17412+770.60%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 12:01
Dalintis
Bitcoin: What’s next as $421 mln in old coins move and miners sell?

Bitcoin: What’s next as $421 mln in old coins move and miners sell?

Despite two major sell waves and a spike in CDD, BTC kept pushing.
Waves
WAVES$1.1313-0.60%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,422.35+0.32%
Movement
MOVE$0.125-0.31%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 12:00
Dalintis
Figure founder's open letter on listing: Why DeFi will eventually become the mainstream method of asset financing?

Figure founder's open letter on listing: Why DeFi will eventually become the mainstream method of asset financing?

By Mike Cagney Compiled by: Zhou, ChainCatcher Figure, a blockchain lending company, went public on the US stock market on September 11th. Its stock price surged as high as 44% on its first day of trading, bringing its market capitalization to approximately $7.8 billion. At market close, its total market capitalization was $6.5 billion. This is an open letter from Figure founder Mike Cagney regarding the IPO: At the end of 2017, I had my blockchain "aha" moment. When I was CEO of SoFi, I'd always made rhetoric about Bitcoin and blockchain more broadly—"It's going to change financial services!"—but I had no idea how. This time, it was different. Ask any full-stack engineer, and most will say they'd rather not develop on the blockchain: it's slow, cumbersome, and, because of its immutable nature, has extremely low fault tolerance. But the blockchain has a superpower: it replaces trust with truth. Financial services have always been, and still are, markets based on trust. These markets require numerous intermediaries: a public stock purchase and sale can involve up to seven intermediaries; a debit card transaction can involve five. Many mega-cap companies are built around this rent-seeking dynamic. Blockchain has the potential to condense these multi-party markets into just two: the buyer and the seller. All room for rent-seeking will disappear. Blockchain can do more than disrupt existing markets. By putting historically illiquid assets (such as loans) and their historical performance on-chain, blockchain can bring unprecedented liquidity to these markets. This liquidity, combined with the ability to achieve true digital integrity and control over these assets, will open up previously inaccessible financing opportunities. The disruptive opportunities presented by blockchain are significant, but the untapped opportunities it creates are even greater. This was my "aha" moment. You can create natively digital assets where everyone knows true ownership, composition, and history, without relying on trust. Assets can be traded in real time and bilaterally, without counterparty or settlement risk. Lenders gain instant, true, and complete digital control over their collateral. Blockchain completely reshapes how assets are originated, traded, and financed. This isn't a "lipstick-on-a-pig" fintech remake of an old system, but a completely new capital markets ecosystem. I want to be at the forefront of this transformation. Figure: Reshaping the Capital Market with Blockchain In early 2018, I co-founded Figure with my wife, June Ou, and a few like-minded individuals. Figure's goal was simple: to transform the capital markets with blockchain. To do this, we had to bring a real, measurable use case to the market. 2018 was the year of the ICO (Initial Coin Offering), and crypto companies seemed to be able to raise an endless stream of capital by selling tokens. We chose a different path. We believed we could originate, aggregate, and securitize loans on the blockchain, saving up to 85 basis points (bps) in transaction costs. We presented this idea to banks, and they all said, "Great! We love it! We'd love to be the 10th bank to do this..." Clearly, this wasn't a "build it and they will come" situation—just building the system wasn't going to get people to buy it. Having built a market-leading lending business at SoFi, we weren't excited about creating another lender, but we recognized the need to prove to the market that blockchain would be superior. In 2018, we became one of the first teams to originate consumer loans on-chain. Figure began as a direct-to-consumer loan originator, albeit on a blockchain. We chose the home equity revolving line of credit (HELOC) as our first product because we felt no one had efficiently originated it (a greenfield initiative). We didn't want to immediately compete head-on with the giant consumer lenders or mortgage originators; we needed time to convince both buyers and sellers to adopt this new technology. We quickly expanded our model to B2B2C. Today, over 168 third parties use our technology to originate loans on-chain, including half of the top 20 retail mortgage lenders. Recently, we've also opened up blockchain-native capital markets for these originators: using our technology, they can sell assets directly (and soon, raise capital) bilaterally to the blockchain capital markets, without Figure acting as an intermediary. In 2020, we completed the industry's first blockchain-native consumer loan securitization; in 2023, we completed the industry's first AAA-rated securitization. Since our launch, we have originated over $15 billion in loans and completed over $50 billion in on-chain transactions. We are the largest player in the RWA space on a public blockchain, a position unmatched to date. In 2018, most mainstream blockchains were based on Proof-of-Work (PoW). PoW presented real challenges in implementing financial services: cost, speed, and, most importantly, predictability. PoS (Proof-of-Stake) was emerging at the time, offering a better response to these challenges. Following a misjudgment experiment with a quasi-permissioned blockchain, June and her team built and launched Provenance Blockchain. Provenance is a public, PoS-based, decentralized blockchain. Figure does not control Provenance, though we hold 20% of its utility token, $HASH, and continue to support the protocol's research and development. Built for financial services, Provenance is crucial to our efforts to drive institutional adoption. Blockchain and the Capital Market We believe blockchain brings three core values to the capital market. The first is at the transaction level—reducing costs for auditing, quality control, and third-party review; we've already benefited significantly from this. The second is liquidity—supporting a 24/7, real-time, two-sided market. We and our partners are building such a greenfield loan trading market. Finally, financing, which we believe is the greatest value. Putting native digital assets (such as loans) on-chain allows lenders to improve their security rights (for example, through Figure's Digital Asset Registry Technology, DART) and gain control. Lenders can directly assess the liquidity, volatility, and prepayment rate of the collateral to determine risk, rather than simply granting credit to borrowers. When we directly connect the supply and use of funds, we can create Pareto-like markets: lenders and borrowers benefit because they no longer bear the inefficiencies of capital allocators and other intermediaries. We first applied this decentralized (DeFi) approach to margin financing on our crypto exchange and recently introduced Figure's loans to our Democratized Prime, our DeFi lending marketplace. Just as we do with trading and liquidity, we are demonstrating the power of DeFi in financing with our own assets. We've long believed that DeFi would eventually become a mainstream method of financing assets, and recent legislation is accelerating this process. Following the passage of the GENIUS Act, the US Treasury Department indicated that trillions of dollars could flow into US Treasury securities via stablecoins. This would primarily come from bank deposits. A $1 trillion outflow of bank deposits in 2022–2023 nearly crippled the financial system. If the Treasury Department's assessment of the scale and path is correct, something new will have to fill the void. We believe that's DeFi, and we're leading the way in the RWA space. The “endgame” of blockchain We believe that blockchain's value proposition can be extended to all asset classes. Taking public equities as an example, beyond trading efficiency and liquidity, blockchain's most significant improvements in financing are likely to be found today. Imagine a scenario where you could seamlessly cross-collateralize your stocks with other non-equity assets to gain leverage, or where investors could directly control and earn the economic benefits of lending their stocks. Blockchain is the leveler in the financial arena. We pioneered on-chain lending, and next we hope to lead the way in bringing new asset classes, such as stocks, onto the blockchain. Just as Web 2.0 has seven major stocks today, I believe Web 3.0 will also have a peer group of companies representing blockchain technology. Our IPO brings us closer to becoming a leader in this group. While we have built a profitable and fast-growing blockchain-based company within an extremely stringent regulatory environment, we remain optimistic that regulatory changes and public market acceptance of blockchain will drive the industry and its opportunities in the coming years. This IPO is just one step in a long process of bringing blockchain into all aspects of the capital markets.
DAR Open Network
D$0.0339-2.80%
Threshold
T$0.01673-0.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.06285-0.52%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/15 12:00
Dalintis
Ethereum Foundation Shares Roadmap to Improve Blockchain Privacy

Ethereum Foundation Shares Roadmap to Improve Blockchain Privacy

The post Ethereum Foundation Shares Roadmap to Improve Blockchain Privacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Foundation unveils a blockchain privacy roadmap enhancing secure transactions, private voting, and user protection using zero-knowledge tools and advanced cryptography. The Ethereum Foundation has announced a new plan to bring full privacy to the Ethereum network. This plan will bring robust privacy features to the base layer of Ethereum, also known as layer 1. […] The post Ethereum Foundation Shares Roadmap to Improve Blockchain Privacy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News. Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/ethereum-foundation-shares-roadmap-to-improve-blockchain-privacy/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017544+3.46%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003702-4.85%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01824-1.35%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 11:49
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history