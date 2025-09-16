Pantera Capital’s ‘biggest position’ is $1.1b Solana

The post Pantera Capital’s ‘biggest position’ is $1.1b Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pantera Capital’s CEO says the company has invested most of its funds into Solana compared to all the other crypto assets in its balance sheet. The firm now holds as much as $1.1 billion worth of SOL. What makes Solana so special? Summary Pantera Capital claims its ‘biggest position’ in crypto assets lies with Solana, as it holds $1.1 billion in its balance sheet. Founder Dan Morehead believes that SOL is ‘the next big thing’ in crypto, after shifting from Ethereum and Bitcoin. In an interview with CNBC, Pantera Capital founder Dan Morehead calls Solana the “fastest, cheapest, most performing” out of all the other blockchains, even when compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum. Morehead considers Solana the company’s biggest bet, thus he revealed that the firm has invested as much as $1.1 billion of its funds into the token. Although he still considers other blockchains to be just as important, as it depend on the use cases of each protocol, Morehead believes that the company will always be shifting to the next big thing. Which right now, he considers to be Solana (SOL). “Our biggest position is Solana. We’ve had huge positions in Ethereum in the past. We used to be 100% Bitcoin. Something could come out tomorrow,” said Morehead in his interview on CNBC. Although the exact number of crypto assets held by Pantera Capital is not publicly disclosed, Morehead explained that the firm used to be a purely Bitcoin (BTC)-centered firm, before it shifted to Ethereum (ETH). However, it has since pivoted towards Solana in recent months, with an investment of $1.1 billion in its balance sheet allocated to SOL. Reports from circulating articles stated that Pantera Capital has allocated as much as $5 billion of its corporate funds into crypto assets. If Morehead’s claim is true, this…