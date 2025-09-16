MEXC birža
Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s Bid To Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook For Now
The post Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s Bid To Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook For Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A federal appeals court on Monday night dismissed President Donald Trump’s emergency bid to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, a ruling that comes hours before a key two-day meeting, where the central bank is set to make a decision on interest rates. Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook listens during an open meeting of the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts In a 2-1 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a lower court’s decision allowing Cook to continue serving in her role while her legal challenge against the attempted removal proceeds. The ruling means Cook will be able to attend the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, unless the Trump administration asks the Supreme Court to intervene. Writing the concurring opinion, Biden appointee Judge Bradley Garcia noted that granting the government’s emergency request to allow for her removal would “upend, not preserve, the status quo” as it could “introduce the possibility of ‘the disruptive effect of the repeated removal and reinstatement’ of Cook during this litigation” The judge then added: “Given that Cook has a property interest in her position, she is entitled to ‘some kind’ of process before removal,” adding that even the Trump administration did not dispute the fact that “it provided Cook no meaningful notice or opportunity to respond to the allegations against her.” The ruling upholds a decision made last week by D.C. federal judge Jia Cobb, who found that “Cook has made a strong showing that her purported removal was done in violation of the Federal Reserve Act’s ‘for cause’ provision.” What Do We Know About Stephen Miran’s Appointment? As the litigation over Trump’s firing of Cook proceeds, Trump’s economic adviser Stephen Miran is set…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:22
Sonic Pioneers The Attention Capital Market
The post Sonic Pioneers The Attention Capital Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking The Future: Sonic Pioneers The Attention Capital Market Skip to content Home Crypto News Unlocking the Future: Sonic Pioneers the Attention Capital Market Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/unlocking-sonic-attention-capital-market/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:21
Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Profitability Fell in August, Jefferies Says
The post Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Profitability Fell in August, Jefferies Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin BTC$115,882.42 mining profitability declined 5% last month primarily becuase of an increase in the network hashrate, investment bank Jefferies said in a research report Sunday. “A hypothetical one EH/s fleet of BTC miners would have generated ~$55k/day in revenue during August, vs ~$58k/day in July and ~$44k a year ago,” wrote analysts led by Jonathan Petersen. The hashrate refers to the total combined computational power used to mine and process transactions on a proof-of-work blockchain, and is a proxy for competition in the industry and mining difficulty. It is measured in exahashes per second (EH/s). U.S.-listed mining companies mined 3,573 bitcoin in August versus 3,598 in July, the report noted, and these miners accounted for 26% of the Bitcoin network last month, unchanged from July. MARA Holdings (MARA) mined the most bitcoin of the group, with 705,703 tokens, followed by IREN (IREN), Jefferies said. MARA’s energized hashrate is still the largest of the group, at 59.4 EH/s, with CleanSpark (CLSK) second with 50 EH/s, the report added. Read more: Bitcoin Network Hashrate Returned to All-Time Highs in August: JPMorgan Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/15/bitcoin-mining-profitability-fell-in-august-jefferies-says
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:20
Pantera Capital’s ‘biggest position’ is $1.1b Solana
The post Pantera Capital’s ‘biggest position’ is $1.1b Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pantera Capital’s CEO says the company has invested most of its funds into Solana compared to all the other crypto assets in its balance sheet. The firm now holds as much as $1.1 billion worth of SOL. What makes Solana so special? Summary Pantera Capital claims its ‘biggest position’ in crypto assets lies with Solana, as it holds $1.1 billion in its balance sheet. Founder Dan Morehead believes that SOL is ‘the next big thing’ in crypto, after shifting from Ethereum and Bitcoin. In an interview with CNBC, Pantera Capital founder Dan Morehead calls Solana the “fastest, cheapest, most performing” out of all the other blockchains, even when compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum. Morehead considers Solana the company’s biggest bet, thus he revealed that the firm has invested as much as $1.1 billion of its funds into the token. Although he still considers other blockchains to be just as important, as it depend on the use cases of each protocol, Morehead believes that the company will always be shifting to the next big thing. Which right now, he considers to be Solana (SOL). “Our biggest position is Solana. We’ve had huge positions in Ethereum in the past. We used to be 100% Bitcoin. Something could come out tomorrow,” said Morehead in his interview on CNBC. Although the exact number of crypto assets held by Pantera Capital is not publicly disclosed, Morehead explained that the firm used to be a purely Bitcoin (BTC)-centered firm, before it shifted to Ethereum (ETH). However, it has since pivoted towards Solana in recent months, with an investment of $1.1 billion in its balance sheet allocated to SOL. Reports from circulating articles stated that Pantera Capital has allocated as much as $5 billion of its corporate funds into crypto assets. If Morehead’s claim is true, this…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:18
Helius raises $500M for a Solana-focused treasury
Helius Medical Technologies plans to raise $500 million to create a Solana treasury, with an additional $750 million in stapled warrants to purchase its stock.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 15:15
First Regulated ETF For XRP And Dogecoin Arrive This Week
The first ETFs exposed to XRP and Dogecoin will be launched this week in the United States. Carried by Rex Shares and Osprey Funds, these products mark an unprecedented regulatory breakthrough for two cryptos long kept away from traditional markets. This milestone broadens the range of assets accessible to investors, beyond bitcoin and Ethereum. L’article First Regulated ETF For XRP And Dogecoin Arrive This Week est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/16 15:15
BlackRock Leads Ethereum ETF Surge
The post BlackRock Leads Ethereum ETF Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 15, BlackRock’s spot Ethereum ETF, represented by the ticker ETHA, experienced unprecedented daily inflows, marking its highest level in a month. The ETF saw an influx of 80,768 ETH, which is approximately valued at $363 million, with trading volume skyrocketing to $1.5 billion. Continue Reading:BlackRock Leads Ethereum ETF Surge Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/blackrock-leads-ethereum-etf-surge
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:14
PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase
On September 15th, Base announced it was exploring the issuance of a native token, sparking significant market interest and a surge in the overall ecosystem. Projects integrated with the Base App have performed particularly well. Since the invitation-only beta launch in July 2025, the waiting list has exceeded one million, and Base has gradually integrated various crypto projects and features, focusing on social, DeFi, gaming, and content creation. PANews has compiled a list of seven projects that have yet to list on Coinbase. Among them, Noice shows strong growth potential in the near term due to expectations of listing, but its overall market capitalization remains in its early stages.
PANews
2025/09/16 15:13
Speculation about the Polymarket token has spread throughout the community
There has been renewed speculation in the community about the imminent launch of the Polymarket cryptoasset betting platform token. This comes after Blockratize Inc. which is behind the project, filed a Form D with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Recall, earlier in September 2025, it was reported that Polymarket was planning an investment […] Сообщение Speculation about the Polymarket token has spread throughout the community появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted
2025/09/16 15:12
Base Token Coming? Coinbase Layer-2 Network Teases Native Token Launch
TLDR Base creator Jesse Pollak announced the Coinbase-backed layer-2 network is exploring issuing a native token at BaseCamp 2025 Plans remain in early stages with no specifics on timing, design, or governance structure yet available The token would be built on Ethereum with Base working alongside regulators on compliance for distribution Base has accumulated $5 [...] The post Base Token Coming? Coinbase Layer-2 Network Teases Native Token Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/16 15:11
