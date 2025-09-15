MEXC birža
Nemo Protocol Launches Debt Token Program to Provide Funds to $2.6 Million Vulnerability Victims
PANews reported on September 15th that according to The Block, Nemo Protocol, a yield trading platform based on Sui, recently launched a debt token compensation plan following an exploit. The plan centers on issuing NEOM tokens equivalent to users' dollar losses. Nemo stated that while it would like to compensate directly in USD, it lacks sufficient funds, hence the debt token strategy. Its goal is to ultimately recoup users' principal losses, based on an on-chain snapshot taken at the time of the protocol's suspension. The protocol has a three-step recovery plan: first, users will be allowed access to a dedicated portal to migrate the remaining value of the compromised pool to a new contract, with users receiving an equivalent value in NEOM tokens during the migration. Token holders can choose to exit through an automated market maker (AMM) pool or retain their tokens and other funds for recovery. Nemo also plans to launch a liquidity pool on Sui's main DEX to facilitate user exits. All recovered funds will be deposited into a redemption pool for claiming, with some external funding allocated to the pool for support. On September 7, Paidun first disclosed that the Nemo Protocol fund pool had $2.6 million stolen by attackers. The attackers exploited a vulnerability in the code introduced by developers and deployed the code without proper auditing.
PANews
2025/09/15 13:10
Tencent Holdings has arranged its first bond sale since 2020
Tencent Holdings has arranged its first bond sale since 2020.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/15 13:10
Coinbase-Backed Avantis (AVNT) Surges Another 35%, Here’s Why
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/15 13:08
Nemo Protocol launches debt token program for $2.6 million exploit victims
Nemo plans to repay affected users by allocating recovered funds and portions of liquidity loans and investments into the redemption pool.
Coinstats
2025/09/15 13:06
Colbert Win Gets Standing Ovation, ‘The Studio’ Bags 13 Prizes
The post Colbert Win Gets Standing Ovation, ‘The Studio’ Bags 13 Prizes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Stephen Colbert received a standing ovation from the crowd at Sunday’s 2025 Emmy Awards ceremony as his ‘Late Show’—whose surprise cancellation was announced by CBS earlier this year—won the “outstanding talk series” prize, in a ceremony that saw very minimal political commentary and references. Stephen Colbert poses with the Outstanding Talk Series award for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Variety via Getty Images Key Facts Colbert received his first standing ovation as he appeared on stage to present the award for the “Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series” and poked fun at his show’s cancellation, saying: “While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?” The late-night host then shared his old headshot with actor Harrison Ford, and asked him, “Can you pass this on to Spielberg?” Colbert and the entire team of the ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ received a standing ovation from the audience again after the show won its first “Outstanding Talk Series” Emmy—also the first time a network show has won the category, first established in 2015. In his acceptance speech, the comedian thanked CBS for “giving us the privilege to be part of the late-night tradition, which I hope continues long after we’re no longer doing this show” and the “200 incredible professionals” who work on the show. Colbert said in 2015 he set out to do a late-night comedy show about “love,” but at a “certain point, and you can guess when that point was, I realized that we were doing a late-night comedy show about loss.” The late night host closed his speech saying that ten years later, “I have never loved my country more desperately,” adding: “God bless America. Stay strong, be brave.” Were There Any Major Political Comments Made At The Emmys? The…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 13:03
Harvard builds AI tool to tackle cancer, brain diseases
The post Harvard builds AI tool to tackle cancer, brain diseases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Harvard builds AI tool to tackle cancer, brain diseases Researchers at Harvard Medical School in the United States revealed that they have designed an artificial intelligence (AI) model capable of identifying treatments that can restore diseased cells, in a move that could “reshape drug discovery.” The medical school of Harvard University recently announced that it is has been developing a new AI tool that can accurately identify multiple drivers of disease in cells and predict effective therapies, potentially helping in the treatment of cancer and degenerative brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The work, which was supported in part by federal funding, attempts to move away from traditional drug discovery approaches that look for and target single sources of cell dysfunction and instead aim to address the underlying disease processes. “Unlike traditional approaches that typically test one protein target or drug at a time in hopes of identifying an effective treatment, the new model, called PDGrapher and available for free, focuses on multiple drivers of disease and identifies the genes most likely to revert diseased cells back to healthy function,” stated a Harvard Medical School report on the research. It added that “the new AI model sets the stage for better drug discovery and could lead to better individualized therapies.” The research team currently uses the model to tackle brain diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s by seeing how cells behave in disease and identifying genes that could help restore them to health. AI changing the game PDGrapher is a type of AI tool called a “graph neural network” designed to map the relationship between various genes, proteins, and signaling pathways inside cells and predict the best combination of therapies that would help repair damaged or diseased cells. According to the Harvard report, by…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 13:02
The UK crypto industry opposes the country's central bank's proposed plan to limit the amount of stablecoins that individuals can hold.
PANews reported on September 15th that cryptocurrency groups are calling on the Bank of England to abandon its plan to limit the amount of stablecoins individuals can hold, a plan that would subject the UK to stricter regulatory rules than those in the US or EU for this rapidly growing market. The Bank of England's plan to limit stablecoin holdings reflects its concern that these tokens could weaken the banking system by draining bank deposits, and also highlights the UK's more cautious approach to cryptocurrency regulation than other countries. Bank of England officials said the bank plans to move forward with proposals to impose a cap of £10,000 to £20,000 on all systemic stablecoins (defined as any stablecoin that is widely used for payments in the UK or has the potential to become widely used in the future) for individual holdings and £10 million for corporate holdings. However, the plan has drawn criticism from cryptocurrency and payment groups, who say it would put the UK at a disadvantage relative to other countries and would be difficult and costly to implement in the market.
PANews
2025/09/15 13:01
Native Markets Wins Hyperliquid's USDH Stablecoin Contract
Platform secures ticker after validator vote, plans capped testing phase before full deployment
Blockhead
2025/09/15 13:00
World Liberty Financial – Explaining the ‘split’ in WLFI traders as governance vote goes live
Will the new governance approval ignite WLFI’s next breakout?
Coinstats
2025/09/15 13:00
Hyperliquid’s Stablecoin Battle Ends in Drama
The post Hyperliquid’s Stablecoin Battle Ends in Drama appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 15 September 2025 | 08:00 The race to secure the USDH stablecoin ticker on Hyperliquid has come to a close, with Native Markets emerging as the official winner after a community vote. The decision marks the first major governance milestone for the decentralized exchange, which is rolling out its inaugural Hyperliquid Improvement Proposal (HIP). Native Markets’ founder, Max Fiege, confirmed the outcome on X, saying the team will soon launch the ERC-20 version of USDH alongside initial testing. Early participants will be able to mint and redeem stablecoins in capped transactions of up to $800, before the system expands to unlimited redemptions and the opening of a USDH/USDC spot trading pair. The odds swung heavily in Native Markets’ favor late last week after rival bidder Ethena, known for its synthetic dollar project, unexpectedly withdrew. By Saturday, prediction market Polymarket placed Native’s chances of claiming the ticker at more than 99%. But the victory has not come without controversy. Several industry voices criticized the selection process, suggesting that Native Markets had been the preferred candidate from the outset. Dragonfly partner Haseeb Qureshi argued that other proposals were dismissed without meaningful debate, calling the process “a farce.” Others took a broader perspective. Mert Mumtaz, CEO of infrastructure provider Helius, remarked that the battle for USDH highlights how interchangeable stablecoins are becoming. He suggested that in the future, users may not even see separate tickers like USDC or USDH displayed on exchanges. Instead, platforms could present a single “USD” balance while automatically handling conversions between stablecoins behind the scenes. The outcome of the USDH race is more than just a branding win for Native Markets. It signals the beginning of Hyperliquid’s entry into the crowded stablecoin sector, a market already dominated by giants like Tether and Circle. With questions about transparency, decentralization,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 13:00
