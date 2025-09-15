MEXC birža
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
2025-09-16
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Hyperliquid USDH Vote Ends With Native Markets on Top
Hyperliquid USDH Vote Ends With Native Markets on Top

The rollout will begin with capped minting and redeeming trials before opening a USDH/USDC order book and eventually allowing uncapped transactions. While the decision is a big step for Hyperliquid, it also drew some criticism from the crypto community. Some people in the industry called the process unfair and suggested it favored Native Markets from the start. At the same time, Yala's Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU came under pressure after an attempted exploit led to a sharp depeg, dropping as low as $0.2046 before partially recovering. Despite assurances that all funds are still safe, YU still trades below its intended $1 peg at about $0.8667. Native Markets Wins USDH Stablecoin Bid Native Markets officially secured the USDH ticker for Hyperliquid's upcoming dollar-pegged stablecoin. The decision followed a community vote, where Native Markets emerged as the clear frontrunner after prediction market odds spiked to nearly 100% on Polymarket when Ethena, another major contender, withdrew from the race late last week. The result sets the stage for Hyperliquid's first-ever Improvement Proposal (HIP), through which Native Markets will soon launch USDH alongside an ERC-20 token on Ethereum. According to Native Markets founder Max Fiege, the rollout will begin with a testing phase, where minting and redeeming transactions of up to $800 will be allowed for an initial group of users. After this limited trial, the USDH/USDC spot order book will open, followed by the full launch of uncapped mints and redeems. The main goal of the carefully staged rollout is to ensure stability and security as the new stablecoin enters the market. On the other hand, the process that led to Native Markets' victory caused a lot of debate in the crypto community. People in the industry criticized the selection process by suggesting it may have been less open than advertised.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 13:32
David Bailey Slams 'Failed' Altcoins as Critics Rip Into Bitcoin Treasury Model
Nakamoto Holdings CEO has blamed failed companies—especially those using "failed altcoins" in their digital asset treasuries—for creating confusion around crypto treasury firms. Bailey Calls Out 'Toxic Financing' The cryptocurrency treasury sector is facing a moment of reckoning. David Bailey, CEO of the bitcoin treasury company Nakamoto Holdings, argues that the industry is being rightfully tested
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 13:31
China's economy lost momentum in August
China's economy lost momentum for another month in a row, with fresh data showing a deeper-than-expected slowdown and a sharp pullback in investment. The figures raise the odds that Beijing will add support to keep growth on course for its target, increasing the chance authorities will deploy extra steps to steady activity.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/15 13:30
Tencent breaks 4 year silence with major bond sale
Chinese multinational technology conglomerate, Tencent Holdings, has lined up banks to manage its first bond sale in four years. The offering may be structured across multiple maturities and currencies, adding to the company's $17.75 billion in outstanding notes. Its sale also coincides with a record-setting year for dim sum bonds, with Chinese issuers securing $46.2 billion year-to-date on the back of favorable financing conditions and robust investor interest. So far, Tencent has tapped JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Securities, and Morgan Stanley to arrange the program. Tencent has upcoming obligations, including a $500 million maturing in April 2026 Tencent deal's timing will hinge on market conditions, internal capital requirements, and investor appetite, in compliance with the applicable regulations. The company has yet to reveal how much it intends to raise, but the move seems driven by both necessity and market opportunity. With the September issuance window wide open, many issuers are hurrying to lock in financing before conditions potentially turn less favorable. Tencent already faces a squeezing debt schedule, with a $500 million note maturing in April 2026 and another $1 billion bond due in January 2026. Although the company had long floated the prospect of dollar- and yuan-denominated issuance, the deal only came to market this year. However, with rates in Asia's currency markets that are friendly to the company, this window may enable Tencent to deal with its upcoming debt maturities effectively. On the earnings side, the company reported strong June-quarter results with sales rising 15% to $25.7 billion, about 3% ahead of its guidance. The company posted a 17% rise in net income, driven largely by the firm's stronger margins across advertising and gaming segments.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 13:27
Taproot creators didn't foresee its 'trolling value' — Bitcoin dev
Bitcoin Core developer Jimmy Song said the Taproot upgrade hasn't lived up to the hype, claiming it has failed to deliver on promised privacy and security features. Bitcoin developers behind the Taproot upgrade didn't account for the "social attack surface" that enabled Ordinals, BRC-20s, and other nonfinancial transactions to flood the network with spam, says a Bitcoin developer. "What they ignore is that Taproot had significant trolling value as the upgrade that Bitcoiners were placing their hopes in," Bitcoin Core developer Jimmy Song said in an X video on Sunday. Song — who referred to Ordinals as a "fiat scam" last year — claimed that Taproot has failed to live up to the hype because it didn't deliver on the privacy and security features promised.
Coinstats
2025/09/15 13:25
Are Billionaires Destroying Social Media? Ethereum's Buterin Weighs In
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin has explained why the interent in its current state feels rather toxic
Coinstats
2025/09/15 13:21
Amount of Solana (SOL) Held by Major Institutional Whales Has Been Revealed, Are They Accumulating? Here Are the Latest Data
Institutional investors' holdings of Solana (SOL) have reached remarkable levels. According to data from the Strategic SOL Reserve, 17 institutions hold a total of 11.73 million SOL in their treasuries. This amount represents 2.04% of the total current supply and is worth approximately $2.9 billion. Approximately 585,000 SOL of these assets have been staked, representing a position worth $104.1 million. The average staked return is 6.86%, representing 0.102% of the total supply. Sharps Technology (STSS) ranks first among companies with the largest SOL reserves. The company holds 2.14 million SOL, equivalent to approximately $528.5 million. It is followed by DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) with 2.02 million SOL and Upexi (UPXI) with 2 million SOL. Forward Industries (FORD) comes in fourth with 1.45 million SOL. On the other hand, SOL price has risen by 2.3% in the last 24 hours to $245.19.
SOL
$235.51
-0.25%
DEFI
$0.001705
+0.70%
COM
$0.01755
+3.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 13:19
Missed the Bitcoin Jackpot? The Next 1000x Coin Might Already Be on the Hunt
What if the opportunity you regret missing most could show up again in a different form? In 2009, when Bitcoin
Coindoo
2025/09/15 13:15
Büyük Kurumsal Balinaların Elindeki Solana (SOL) Miktarı Açıklandı! Biriktiriyorlar Mı? İşte Son Veriler
Kurumsal yatırımcıların Solana (SOL) birikimleri dikkat çekici seviyelere ulaştı. Strategic SOL Reserve verilerine göre, toplamda 17 kurumun hazinesinde 11.73 milyon SOL bulunuyor. Bu miktar, mevcut toplam arzın %2.04'üne karşılık geliyor ve yaklaşık 2.9 milyar dolar değerinde. Söz konusu varlıkların yaklaşık 585 bin SOL'u stake edilmiş durumda. Bu da 104.1 milyon dolar büyüklüğünde bir pozisyon anlamına
Coinstats
2025/09/15 13:15
Fed Expected to Cut Rates Amid Growing Divisions and Trump Pressure
The Federal Reserve is poised to cut rates for the first time in nine months. Trump has pressured the Fed to reduce borrowing costs to boost housing. Unemployment claims are rising, signaling a softening labor market. The Fed faces divisions over the scale of the rate cut, with some favoring smaller cuts.
Coincentral
2025/09/15 13:11
