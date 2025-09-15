Hyperliquid USDH Vote Ends With Native Markets on Top

The rollout will begin with capped minting and redeeming trials before opening a USDH/USDC order book and eventually allowing uncapped transactions. While the decision is a big step for Hyperliquid, it also drew some criticism from the crypto community. Some people in the industry called the process unfair and suggested it favored Native Markets from the start. At the same time, Yala's Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU came under pressure after an attempted exploit led to a sharp depeg, dropping as low as $0.2046 before partially recovering. Despite assurances that all funds are still safe, YU still trades below its intended $1 peg at about $0.8667. Native Markets Wins USDH Stablecoin Bid Native Markets officially secured the USDH ticker for Hyperliquid's upcoming dollar-pegged stablecoin. The decision followed a community vote, where Native Markets emerged as the clear frontrunner after prediction market odds spiked to nearly 100% on Polymarket when Ethena, another major contender, withdrew from the race late last week. The result sets the stage for Hyperliquid's first-ever Improvement Proposal (HIP), through which Native Markets will soon launch USDH alongside an ERC-20 token on Ethereum. According to Native Markets founder Max Fiege, the rollout will begin with a testing phase, where minting and redeeming transactions of up to $800 will be allowed for an initial group of users. After this limited trial, the USDH/USDC spot order book will open, followed by the full launch of uncapped mints and redeems. The main goal of the carefully staged rollout is to ensure stability and security as the new stablecoin enters the market. On the other hand, the process that led to Native Markets' victory caused a lot of debate in the crypto community. People in the industry criticized the selection process by suggesting it may have been less open than advertised. Dragonfly managing partner…