2025-09-16 Tuesday

SEC to Issue Warnings Before Tough Crackdowns

The post SEC to Issue Warnings Before Tough Crackdowns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post SEC to Issue Warnings Before Tough Crackdowns appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SEC Chair Paul Atkins announced a new approach to enforcement, stating the regulator will issue warnings before taking tough action against companies. This shift aims to give firms a chance to fix problems before facing penalties. Atkins emphasized that the SEC wants to encourage compliance rather than surprise businesses with aggressive crackdowns. The regulator hopes the warning-first strategy will create a fairer and more transparent process, balancing strong oversight with clearer communication. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/sec-to-issue-warnings-before-tough-crackdowns/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 14:16
Native Markets Wins Race for Hyperliquid Stablecoin USDH, Beating Paxos and Rivals

Native Markets has secured the USDH ticker for Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin, emerging as the winner in a heated governance vote that drew bids from heavyweights including Paxos and Ethena. Key Takeaways: Native Markets won the USDH stablecoin bid for Hyperliquid, defeating Paxos and other rivals. Paxos failed to gain traction despite a revised proposal offering deep PayPal integration, incentives, and capped revenue share. Native Markets plans a phased USDH rollout, backed by validator support and a reserve strategy involving BlackRock and Superstate. The decision, finalized Sunday, followed weeks of speculation and community debate, with Native Markets ultimately pulling ahead after validator commitments and prediction markets heavily favored the team. Ethena, once seen as a top contender, exited the race on Thursday, citing community concerns about its non-native infrastructure. Paxos Falls Short in USDH Bid Despite Midweek Proposal Revision Paxos remained in contention but failed to gain momentum despite revising its proposal midweek. Paxos’ Version 2 pitch included a deep integration of USDH into PayPal and Venmo, zero-cost on/off-ramps, and a $20 million incentive plan. It also commited all USDH revenue to Hyperliquid’s growth until $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) is reached, with Paxos capping its own share at 5% beyond $5 billion. Criticism emerged over the process itself. Some observers argued the compressed RFP timeline and validator links to Hyperliquid infrastructure may have given Native Markets an edge. Still, the vote concluded with broad validator backing and strong odds on prediction platform Myriad. Founder Max Fiege announced a phased rollout plan beginning with the submission of a Hyperliquid Improvement Proposal. The launch will include limited minting and redemption trials, capped at $800 per user, to test core functions before opening a USDH/USDC spot market and eventually unlocking full access. Native Markets pitched a tightly integrated stablecoin strategy tailored to Hyperliquid. Reserves in cash and US Treasuries will be managed off-chain by BlackRock, while on-chain tokenized assets will be handled via Superstate and Stripe’s Bridge infrastructure. Notably, the team pledged to split all reserve yield between Hyperliquid’s Assistance Fund and broader ecosystem growth. The team’s credibility was bolstered by backers with experience at Uniswap Labs, Paradigm, and Polychain. Early endorsements from validator groups such as CMI Trading helped further solidify support. Trump-Backed GENIUS Act Boosts US Push for Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins The recent passage of the GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump, aims to cement the dollar’s dominance by backing dollar-pegged stablecoins in global markets. The Treasury Department expects the stablecoin market to exceed $2 trillion by 2028, a projection that places greater emphasis on liquidity, interoperability, and regulatory alignment across the ecosystem. Tether’s latest move underscores a pragmatic shift toward that future. As reported, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said the stablecoin sector is poised for explosive growth, projecting the market could balloon from its current $250 billion capitalization to as much as $2 trillion in the near future. “Many people think it will reach $1 to $2 trillion in a handful of years,” Garlinghouse said, adding that Ripple is positioned to benefit from that trajectory. Meanwhile, Western Union is positioning itself for a new phase of digital transformation, signaling strong interest in using stablecoins to modernize its global remittance operations
CryptoNews2025/09/15 14:15
Matrixport’s crypto fund gears up for U.K expansion

The post Matrixport’s crypto fund gears up for U.K expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Matrixport Asset Management AG’s Crypto Market Index Fund has registered for marketing under the Financial Conduct Authority in the U.K, expanding its reach into the region. What would this entail? Summary An FCA registration means that Swiss-based Crypto Market Index Fund may soon be available for U.K institutional investors. This marks the fund’s first expansion outside of Switzerland, where it already obtained regulatory approval from FINMA. If the Financial Conduct Authority registration gets approved, this means that the Swiss-based crypto fund would be available to be marketed and distributed in the United Kingdom for institutional clients on a private placement basis. This will mark the first time the crypto fund is attempting to spread its wings outside of Switzerland. The Crypto Market Index Fund tracks the Crypto Market Index 10 or CMI10, published by the SIX Swiss Exchange. The index measures the performance of the ten largest and most liquid crypto assets based on its assessment, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple, and Solana (SOL), with constituents weighted by market capitalization Initially, the fund only held authorization from FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, though recently it has moved on to other markets. Originally launched in 2021, the Crypto Market Index Fund became the first regulated crypto asset fund in Switzerland. In addition, the fund acts as an investment vehicle for institutional clients that combines regulatory supervision with asset segregation under a regulated fund structure. This structure makes the crypto fund different from other investment instruments such as ETPs or ETNs. The fund operates under Matrixport Asset Management AG, which was formerly known as Crypto Finance Asset Management AG, or CFAM in Switzerland. The Singapore-based crypto financial services platform purchased the asset management unit of Crypto Finance AG in September last year and rebranded it to Matrixport Asset Management…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 14:14
iPhone Air: Visionary Design or Practical Sacrifice?

Apple’s iPhone Air is a return to the “form over function” philosophy that used to characterize Apple’s products. The iPhone Air is not about functional features, but is instead about providing a premium and distinctive look and feel. Is that enough?
Hackernoon2025/09/15 14:10
Capital B spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings by 48 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,249 bitcoins.

PANews reported on September 15 that French listed company Capital B disclosed that it had spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings of 48 bitcoins. It currently holds a total of 2,249 bitcoins, and the bitcoin yield has reached 1,536.6% since the beginning of the year.
PANews2025/09/15 14:08
Altcoin Season Index Sets New 2025 High, What This Means For The Crypto Market

The post Altcoin Season Index Sets New 2025 High, What This Means For The Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season Index Sets New 2025 High, What This Means For The Crypto Market | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/altcoin-season-index-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 14:07
How Many Emmy Awards Did ‘Adolescence’ Win At The 2025 Emmys?

The post How Many Emmy Awards Did ‘Adolescence’ Win At The 2025 Emmys? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty, winners of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “Adolescence,” pose in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images The Netflix drama Adolescence, starring Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty, was a big winner at the 2025 Emmy Awards Sunday night. Adolescence, which is the second-highest viewed series globally in Netflix history, was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards in July. On Sunday, Adolescence won the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Emmy and also won three Emmys in the acting categories. ForbesHow Many Emmy Awards Did ‘Severance’ Win At The 2025 Emmys?By Tim Lammers The first major acting award that Adolescence won Sunday night came in the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, when Cooper, 15, became the youngest in Emmy history to win an acting award. “Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn’t expect to be in the United States, never mind here,” Cooper said, humbly, while accepting his Emmy. “But I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. “I was nothing about three years ago and I’m here now,” Cooper added. “Who cares if you get embarrassed? Anything can be possible.” ForbesPhotos: 2025 Emmys Red Carpet ArrivalsBy Tim Lammers Also in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 14:06
Has Bitcoin Reached Its Peak? Analyst Responds, Tells What He’ll Do

The post Has Bitcoin Reached Its Peak? Analyst Responds, Tells What He’ll Do appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson has published a remarkable report on Bitcoin (BTC). Pointing to the Max Intersect SMA Model, which has claimed to have accurately predicted the peak of every cycle in the past, Wedson said that the current cycle has not yet reached its peak. According to Wedson, the model’s data currently stands at $58,170. A move to $69,000 would be a strong signal for the current cycle’s peak. The analyst argued that this level is only likely to be reached “within weeks,” and that volatility could increase significantly, especially starting in September. “When the model signals this cycle’s ATH (all-time high), I’ll be selling everything I have. Many people have price targets for Bitcoin, but few know the day,” Wedson said. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $115,489. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has gained 3.83% in the past week. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/has-bitcoin-reached-its-peak-analyst-responds-tells-what-hell-do/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 14:04
Hyperliquid taps Native Markets to issue USDH stablecoin

The post Hyperliquid taps Native Markets to issue USDH stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Native Markets has secured one of the most sought-after roles in decentralized finance, winning the community vote to issue Hyperliquid’s new USDH stablecoin. Summary Native Markets won Hyperliquid’s validator vote to issue the USDH stablecoin, beating out established competitors like Paxos and Frax. The proposal splits reserve yield between HYPE buybacks and ecosystem growth. While critics flagged validator concentration, supporters called the result a win for Hyperliquid’s community-driven governance. Native Markets has been awarded the USDH ticker following a validator-led governance vote. The outcome gives the young startup, formed just weeks before the contest, exclusive control over a stablecoin expected to channel billions in liquidity on the exchange.  The decision, confirmed by Native Markets’ co-founder Max Fiege on Sept. 14, caps a nine-day process that drew multiple heavyweight competitors like Paxos and Frax, demonstrating the stakes of capturing Hyperliquid’s (HYPE) fast-growing markets. A contested race with high rewards Hyperliquid launched the USDH competition on Sept. 5, inviting proposals for a Hyperliquid-first stablecoin designed to reduce the platform’s reliance on USDC and USDT.  Eight teams participated, including well-known issuers with institutional relationships and regulatory credentials. However, Native Markets, backed by Fiege and a group DeFi veterans, led in validator support with over 70% of the delegated stake at the end of voting. The proposal promises to issue USDH directly on HyperEVM, with reserves split between on-chain partners like Superstate and off-chain custodians like BlackRock. Half of the reserve yield will be used to fund HYPE token buybacks, while the other half will be used to support ecosystem development.  Native Markets has been awarded the USDH ticker on Hyperliquid. Thank you to all HYPE stakers and network validators for their time and effort in reviewing the proposals put forward. — max.hl (@fiege_max) September 14, 2025 Analysts estimate that the structure could generate hundreds…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 14:02
Trump plans to push back the September 17 deadline on TikTok

Trump plans to push back the September 17 deadline on TikTok.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 14:02
