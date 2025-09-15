2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Crypto Market Weekly (Sep 8 – Sep 14): Altcoins Shine as Bitcoin Holds Steady

Crypto Market Weekly (Sep 8 – Sep 14): Altcoins Shine as Bitcoin Holds Steady

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/crypto-market-weekly-sep-8-sep-14-altcoins-shine-as-bitcoin-holds-steady/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017563+3.54%
Coinstats2025/09/15 14:25
New Censors and Old Decentralized Internet Dreams

New Censors and Old Decentralized Internet Dreams

Decentralized Internet faces the most serious challenges of modern censorship: Balkanization, monetization, and age-verification.
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0003142+0.76%
Hackernoon2025/09/15 14:24
Dalintis
Tracing Go’s Garbage Collection Journey: Reference Counting, Tri-Color, and Beyond

Tracing Go's Garbage Collection Journey: Reference Counting, Tri-Color, and Beyond

Garbage collection (GC) is one of the most critical components of any modern programming language runtime.
Hackernoon2025/09/15 14:23
Buterin says AI-run crypto governance a ‘bad idea’ due to jailbreaks

Buterin says AI-run crypto governance a 'bad idea' due to jailbreaks

Vitalik Buterin has warned against AI in crypto governance after ChatGPT’s latest update was shown to be exploited to leak private data. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has warned against crypto projects using artificial intelligence for their governance process, as malicious actors could exploit the technology.“If you use an AI to allocate funding for contributions, people WILL put a jailbreak plus ‘gimme all the money’ in as many places as they can,” Buterin said in a Saturday X post.Buterin was responding to a video from Eito Miyamura, the creator of the AI data platform EdisonWatch, which showed a new function added on Wednesday to OpenAI’s ChatGPT could be exploited to leak private information.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.08865-1.42%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1366-8.44%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02024-0.78%
Coinstats2025/09/15 14:23
Dalintis
Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox & Zcash

Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox & Zcash

Bryce “Zooko” Wilcox is the founder of Zcash, a private and decentralized cryptocurrency. Wilcox grew up with a fascination with computers and the Internet. As a teenager, the fall of the Berlin Wall left a strong impression on him, pushing him towards ideologies of freedom. He joined DigiCash, one of the first serious attempts at creating digital money.
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000003897+5.18%
Hackernoon2025/09/15 14:22
Here How High XRP Could Reach If XRP is Added to Every Appropriate U.S. ETF Basket by 2035

Here How High XRP Could Reach If XRP is Added to Every Appropriate U.S. ETF Basket by 2035

Should XRP gain inclusion into every appropriate ETF basket in the U.S. by 2035, what impact could the capital inflows have on its price?Visit Website
Union
U$0.018256-2.97%
XRP
XRP$3.0308+1.33%
SphereX
HERE$0.000249+24.50%
The Crypto Basic2025/09/15 14:22
Crypto Presale Update: Lyno AI Nears Major Soft Cap as Investor FOMO Builds

Crypto Presale Update: Lyno AI Nears Major Soft Cap as Investor FOMO Builds

Lyno AI is about to reach its soft cap during the Early Bird presale, which indicates a high number of investors. The sale is currently selling at $0.05 per token and 461,214 tokens have been distributed, raising more than 23,000. The next level will be reached at 0.055 and the ultimate target will be 0.10, […] The post Crypto Presale Update: Lyno AI Nears Major Soft Cap as Investor FOMO Builds appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08865-1.42%
Capverse
CAP$0.15468+0.03%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001521+2.56%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/15 14:20
Fed Rate Moves Could Shift Crypto Markets

Fed Rate Moves Could Shift Crypto Markets

The post Fed Rate Moves Could Shift Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors and market watchers are assessing how the Federal Reserve’s looming interest rate decision might influence the performance of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH). Current options market data suggests that fears of downward momentum have eased, yet the future trajectory of these digital currencies hinges significantly on the scope of the expected Fed […] Continue Reading:Fed Rate Moves Could Shift Crypto Markets Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/fed-rate-moves-could-shift-crypto-markets
Bitcoin
BTC$115,416.94+0.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017563+3.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.010225+0.53%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 14:19
The Mining Barrier is Breaking: How Liquid Staking Will Democratize Bitcoin's Next Big Thing

The Mining Barrier is Breaking: How Liquid Staking Will Democratize Bitcoin's Next Big Thing

Bitcoin is now embraced by governments and the IMF as a strategic financial asset. While this legitimizes Bitcoin, mining it remains out of reach for most. New liquid mining protocols, inspired by Ethereum's staking model, are emerging to democratize access, poised to transform mining into the next big, accessible financial product.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00595+2.94%
Hackernoon2025/09/15 14:18
Ethereum Surge Boosts the Stablecoin Supply to Record Levels

Ethereum Surge Boosts the Stablecoin Supply to Record Levels

Stablecoin supply on Ethereum has reached a record $166 billion. USDT leads with $87.8 billion, followed by USDC with $48 billion. Continue Reading:Ethereum Surge Boosts the Stablecoin Supply to Record Levels The post Ethereum Surge Boosts the Stablecoin Supply to Record Levels appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.02%
Coinstats2025/09/15 14:17
