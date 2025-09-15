2025-09-16 Tuesday

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See Record Weekly Inflows

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See Record Weekly Inflows appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News From September 8 to September 12, Bitcoin spot ETFs posted a massive $2.34 billion in net inflows, with no outflows reported, marking the third straight week of gains. Ethereum spot ETFs also attracted $638 million in net inflows during the same period, again with zero outflows. The streak highlights growing investor confidence in both leading …
CoinPedia2025/09/15 14:42
‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Is Nearly Shut Out At The 2025 Emmys

The post ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Is Nearly Shut Out At The 2025 Emmys appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “The White Lotus” Season 3 partial cast poster. HBO/HBO Max Despite having multiple acting nominations, The White Lotus Season 3 had a rough time at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles. The White Lotus Season 3 had 23 Primetime Emmy nominations going into the ceremony, and thanks to the Creative Arts Emmys, the acclaimed hit HBO series narrowly avoided a complete shutout. ForbesHow Many Emmy Awards Did ‘Severance’ Win At The 2025 Emmys?By Tim Lammers The hit HBO series received several of its nominations in the major categories, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series. The Pitt defeated The White Lotus in the category, though, along Severance, Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise and Slow Horses. Since The White Lotus features ensemble casts without leads, nearly all of the show’s nominations came in the supporting categories. Season 3 received Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominations for Aimee Lou Wood, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey and Natasha Rothwell, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Jason Isaacs, Sam Rockwell and Walton Goggins. ForbesHow Many Emmy Awards Did ‘Adolescence’ Win At The 2025 Emmys?By Tim Lammers At the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony in early September, Scott Glenn was nominated for an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Emmy, which went to Shawn Hatosy for his turn in the HBO/HBO Max series The Pitt. Glenn was one of The White Lotus Season 3’s 13 Creative Arts Emmy nominations. Of the 13, only composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music. ForbesPhotos: 2025 Emmys Red Carpet ArrivalsBy Tim Lammers As such, The White Lotus Season 3 only won one Emmy overall out of 23 three nominations. The win is a bittersweet one for the series, considering…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 14:42
Will XRP Price Really Crash to Zero?

The post Will XRP Price Really Crash to Zero? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest warning from Moody’s Analytics has rattled global market and the crypto market: the probability of a U.S. recession within the next year has risen to 48%. Historically, every time this metric has climbed into the mid-40s, a downturn has followed. This context matters for crypto investors, particularly those holding XRP, because economic stress often drains liquidity and reduces appetite for speculative assets. The key question is whether such macroeconomic headwinds could push XRP price to catastrophic levels, even down to zero. XRP Price Prediction: Why Recession Risk Matters for XRP Price?   Mark Zandi’s analysis highlights structural pressures weighing on the U.S. economy—weak job growth, fragile manufacturing, and policy headwinds like tariffs and reduced immigration. These conditions create a risk-off environment where investors retreat from volatile markets. Cryptocurrencies are among the first assets to be sold during economic contractions. If recession fears materialize, institutional and retail flows into crypto could dry up. For XRP price, which already faces regulatory uncertainties and fierce competition from other blockchain projects, a recession would magnify pressure. But does that automatically mean a path to zero? Unlikely. XRP’s utility in payments and its deep liquidity base mean that while downside risks are real, a total collapse is not the base case. Technical Analysis of XRP Daily Chart XRP/USD Daily Chart- TradingView Looking at the XRP price daily chart: Current price: around 3.04 USD, slightly below resistance at 3.05 USD. Bollinger Bands: The price has tested the upper band near 3.13 and pulled back, signaling short-term overextension. The middle band at 2.91 is acting as a support pivot. Trend context: After a strong July rally that pushed XRP above 3.50, the coin consolidated sideways through August and September. The recent uptick shows momentum returning, but sellers remain active at resistance. Support zones: Key support…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 14:41
Monero onder vuur: 18 block reorg zet betrouwbaarheid onder druk

Monero heeft dit weekend te maken gehad met een onverwachte verstoring. De privacycoin kreeg een chain reorganisatie van maar liefst 18 blokken, iets wat normaal gesproken nauwelijks voorkomt. Gebruikers die XMR accepteren worden nu geadviseerd om langer te wachten op bevestigingen dan de gebruikelijke 10, omdat het risico op dubbele... Het bericht Monero onder vuur: 18 block reorg zet betrouwbaarheid onder druk verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/15 14:38
Galaxy Digital Makes a Bold Move in Solana Acquisitions

Galaxy Digital purchased $300 million Solana via central exchanges recently. Lookonchain reported a total acquisition of 6.5 million SOL by Galaxy Digital. Continue Reading:Galaxy Digital Makes a Bold Move in Solana Acquisitions The post Galaxy Digital Makes a Bold Move in Solana Acquisitions appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/15 14:37
Ethereum Hits Milestone with Record Stablecoin Surge

The post Ethereum Hits Milestone with Record Stablecoin Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum has witnessed a remarkable increase in its stablecoin reserve, reaching an unprecedented milestone of $166 billion. This surge underscores Ethereum’s pivotal role within the decentralized finance realm, primarily bolstered by USDT and USDC’s liquidity. Continue Reading:Ethereum Hits Milestone with Record Stablecoin Surge Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-hits-milestone-with-record-stablecoin-surge
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 14:37
Thailand’s citizens are waking up to frozen bank accounts: Bitcoin anyone?

Thailand froze three million bank accounts in an anti-scam crackdown, ensnaring users and prompting debate over whether Bitcoin offers a safer alternative. Innocent people and businesses have reportedly been caught in the crossfire as Thai banks froze millions of accounts suspected to be “mules” for scammers over the weekend. The nationwide crackdown began in August, and weekend reports suggest that banks have frozen three million accounts and imposed daily transfer limits on all bank customers in the Kingdom, according to reports.  However, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) reported on Sunday that bank accounts of innocent online vendors and merchants are being frozen too after scammers adopted new methods to launder stolen money, according to the Bangkok Post. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/15 14:31
Crucial SEC Enforcement Shift: Prior Notice Pledged to Firms

BitcoinWorld Crucial SEC Enforcement Shift: Prior Notice Pledged to Firms A significant shift is on the horizon for businesses interacting with U.S. financial regulators. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Paul Atkins has announced a pivotal change, promising to provide companies with prior notice before initiating SEC enforcement actions. This crucial development signals a departure from what has been perceived as an “enforcement-first” approach, particularly under the current administration, offering a glimmer of hope for greater regulatory predictability and fairness. What Does This Mean for SEC Enforcement? In an interview with the Financial Times, Commissioner Atkins detailed this new directive. He emphasized that the SEC will now inform companies before launching compulsory investigations. This proactive communication aims to foster a more cooperative environment, moving away from a system where businesses often felt blindsided by regulatory scrutiny. Atkins highlighted the foundational purpose of the SEC: to pursue fraudsters, not to indiscriminately target legitimate businesses. For years, critics have argued that the agency deviated from this core mission, adopting practices that lacked precedent and disregarded predictability. This often resulted in a “shoot first, ask questions later” mentality, which Atkins described as an unreasonable form of regulation that stifled innovation and created unnecessary anxiety for market participants. Why is Prior Notice in SEC Enforcement Crucial? The pledge for prior notice before SEC enforcement actions is not merely a procedural tweak; it represents a fundamental philosophical reorientation. For companies, especially those in nascent or rapidly evolving sectors like cryptocurrency, this change could bring much-needed clarity. Instead of operating under a constant threat of sudden investigations, firms will have an opportunity to understand potential concerns and, in some cases, address them proactively before formal proceedings begin. Increased Predictability: Businesses can better anticipate and prepare for regulatory interactions. Reduced Uncertainty: Less fear of unexpected investigations can encourage innovation and investment. Fairer Process: Allows companies to engage with the SEC on potential issues before they escalate. Focus on Fraud: Realigns the SEC’s efforts towards its primary mandate of combating actual fraud. This shift could significantly improve the relationship between regulators and regulated entities, fostering a more collaborative approach to market oversight. Learning from Past Challenges: The FTX Example and SEC Enforcement Commissioner Atkins also referenced the dramatic collapse of FTX, an offshore cryptocurrency exchange, to illustrate the importance of robust domestic regulatory frameworks. He pointed out that while many individuals suffered substantial losses in the FTX incident, assets within the U.S. derivatives sector remained securely protected and were successfully returned to customers. This stark contrast serves as a powerful example of how effective U.S. investor protection systems can function, particularly when compared to the shortcomings of insufficient offshore regulations. The FTX debacle underscored the vulnerabilities inherent in unregulated or poorly regulated markets. Atkins’ comments reinforce the idea that while the SEC is committed to fair SEC enforcement, it remains vigilant in safeguarding investors against genuine threats. This balance between proactive communication and strong protective measures is vital for maintaining trust in financial markets. What Does This Mean for the Future of Regulatory Oversight? This announcement from Commissioner Atkins suggests a potential path towards more balanced and transparent regulatory oversight. The move away from an “enforcement-first” stance could lead to a more nuanced approach, where dialogue and engagement precede punitive measures. This is particularly relevant for the cryptocurrency industry, which has often faced criticism for a lack of clear regulatory guidelines and aggressive enforcement actions without prior warnings. The commitment to provide prior notice before SEC enforcement actions could foster a healthier ecosystem where businesses are encouraged to comply rather than constantly fearing retribution. This proactive communication strategy could help bridge the gap between innovation and regulation, ensuring that market participants understand their obligations without stifling growth. The pledge by SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins to provide prior notice before SEC enforcement actions marks a truly significant turning point. It signals a strategic pivot from an aggressive, “shoot first” regulatory posture to one that prioritizes predictability, fairness, and collaboration. By emphasizing the SEC’s original mission to combat fraudsters rather than targeting legitimate businesses, Atkins is championing an approach that could foster greater trust and stability within U.S. financial markets. This crucial policy shift, underscored by lessons from events like the FTX collapse, promises a more transparent and effective regulatory environment, ultimately benefiting both businesses and investors. This new era of communication in SEC enforcement could redefine how companies engage with financial oversight, promoting growth while maintaining robust investor protection. Frequently Asked Questions About SEC Enforcement Changes What is the main change announced by SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins? The SEC will now provide companies with prior notice before launching compulsory investigations or taking formal SEC enforcement actions, departing from a previous “enforcement-first” approach. Why is this shift in SEC enforcement significant for businesses? This change offers greater predictability and reduces uncertainty for businesses. It allows companies to understand potential concerns and address them proactively, fostering a more collaborative regulatory environment. How does this relate to the FTX collapse? Commissioner Atkins used the FTX collapse to highlight the importance of robust U.S. investor protection systems. He noted that while FTX caused losses, U.S. derivatives assets were protected, emphasizing the SEC’s role in safeguarding investors even while adopting a fairer enforcement approach. Will this change impact the cryptocurrency industry specifically? Yes, this shift could be particularly beneficial for the cryptocurrency industry, which has often sought clearer regulatory guidance. Prior notice in SEC enforcement could lead to more constructive dialogue and help bridge the gap between innovation and regulation. Does this mean the SEC will stop pursuing fraudsters? Absolutely not. Commissioner Atkins explicitly stated that the SEC was founded to pursue fraudsters. This change aims to refine the agency’s approach, ensuring that legitimate businesses are not unfairly targeted while maintaining a strong focus on combating actual financial fraud. This pivotal shift in SEC enforcement strategy promises a more transparent and predictable future for businesses navigating U.S. financial regulations. Share this article to inform your network about these significant changes and join the conversation on how this new approach could reshape market dynamics. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping regulatory policy and institutional adoption. This post Crucial SEC Enforcement Shift: Prior Notice Pledged to Firms first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/15 14:30
“Bitcoin Is Topping Out Ahead of Fed Rate Cut”, Says Peter Schiff

The post “Bitcoin Is Topping Out Ahead of Fed Rate Cut”, Says Peter Schiff appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Bitcoin price is trading near $ 116,000, but it’s struggling to break higher ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September 17 FOMC meeting. Despite a 4% gain over the past week, the cryptocurrency has yet to surpass its all-time highs. This hesitation has raised doubts about whether momentum is fading as traders wait for clarity …
CoinPedia2025/09/15 14:28
El Salvador to Launch Bitcoin Banks by End of 2025

The post El Salvador to Launch Bitcoin Banks by End of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. El Salvador plans to launch Bitcoin banks by late 2025, boosting digital finance with innovative crypto services and regulatory support. El Salvador has taken another bold step in its journey toward becoming a digital finance leader. On the fourth anniversary of its historic Bitcoin Law, officials revealed that Bitcoin banks will start operating this time by the end of 2025. This announcement follows the approval of the Investment Banking Law in August and is part of a larger effort to transform the national financial system. Bitcoin Banks Regulated by Commission of Digital Assets, Not Traditional Authorities To start with, the news was brought by Stacy Herbert, who is head of the National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC). She made the announcement when she opened the new Bitcoin Zone in the National Library. Due to this, Herbert explained that Bitcoin banks are predicted to start operating later this year. She stated that a lot of citizens have voiced their frustration with the banking system in place. According to her, the new banking model is meant to address those age-old issues. Related Reading: The Real Story Behind El Salvador’s 21 BTC Bitcoin Day Buy | Live Bitcoin News The recently passed Investment Banking Law forms a unique structure for Bitcoin banks. These institutions will not be operating under the traditional financial regulator, the Superintendency of the Financial System. Instead, they will be monitored by the Commission of Digital Assets (CNAD). This new category provides more flexibility and innovation in financial services where the focus is on digital assets. Unlike traditional banks, Bitcoin banks will serve clients who have high net worth, as well as crypto businesses. Each bank should have a minimum capital of $50 million. Clients have to demonstrate that they have at least 250,000 in liquid assets, such as cash, Bitcoin, or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 14:28
