MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Legendary Chinese Analyst Issues Warning About Bitcoin (BTC) Price – Predicts Where It Could Fall
The post Legendary Chinese Analyst Issues Warning About Bitcoin (BTC) Price – Predicts Where It Could Fall appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain analyst Willy Woo has detailed the recent Bitcoin market situation and the impact of macroeconomic factors on the cryptocurrency. He pointed out that a liquidity crisis is approaching and the selling pressure from whales is increasing. According to Woo, Bitcoin’s structural fundamentals are weakening in the current bull market. He notes that while prices are rising, the liquidity that has fueled the market for the past six months is diminishing. He describes this as a phenomenon he also observed during the 2017 cycle. He notes that Bitcoin’s recent peak of $120,000, unlike previous all-time highs, was not supported by a higher inflow of investor capital, which could be called a “bear divergence.” Woo said in a report that whales have sold 115,000 to 120,000 Bitcoins in the last month or two, indicating that even long-term investors are trying to profit. Bitcoin is seen as a “harbinger of a liquidity crisis” because it’s the asset most sensitive to global liquidity. Woo believes the Fed’s four-year liquidity cycle could be affected by election cycles. He expects a macroeconomic downturn in the coming period and predicts that Bitcoin will be affected by this situation due to its high sensitivity to liquidity. He argues that prices could fall below $40,000, but timing the bottom is more reliable than timing the top. The analyst argued that the altcoin market isn’t performing as well as in previous cycles. He suggested this could be due to investors being presented with alternative investment avenues, such as publicly traded companies and companies that have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Woo suggests that whales may be investing in these companies by selling their Bitcoin. He believes the entry of large investors like BlackRock into this space is a positive development for the asset class. Tether’s growth has made…
T
$0.01675
-0.29%
WOO
$0.06788
-0.29%
SIX
$0.0219
+0.09%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 14:55
Dalintis
Buterin Says Social Media Feeds Are Built for Profit Not Quality
TLDR Buterin says early Web had no profit pressure and featured more user-driven content. Content now targets average users with memes and soundbites, says Buterin. Algorithms push content instead of users searching for their interests. Buterin blames flawed incentives and billionaire control for online toxicity. The internet is changing, and not everyone is pleased. Ethereum [...] The post Buterin Says Social Media Feeds Are Built for Profit Not Quality appeared first on CoinCentral.
MORE
$0.08853
-1.40%
PUSH
$0.03594
+0.95%
MEMES
$0.00004601
-1.07%
Dalintis
Coincentral
2025/09/15 14:53
Dalintis
Cardano Founder Reacts as Ethereum Unveils New Privacy Roadmap
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has sparked debate within the crypto community following his response to Ethereum’s recently unveiled privacy initiative. Over the weekend, the Ethereum Foundation unveiled an ambitious roadmap to introduce end-to-end privacy features to the network.Visit Website
Dalintis
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/15 14:53
Dalintis
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Snorter Gains Spotlight While Solana Price Jumps 16%
Those looking for the best crypto to buy now are considering diving into the Solana territory as the cryptocurrency powering the “people’s blockchain” has surged by more than 16% over the last 7 days. While there has been a daily drop of 1.5%, the investor community is still confident in Solana and Solana-driven assets. Among […]
MORE
$0.08853
-1.40%
GAINS
$0.02528
-0.23%
PEOPLE
$0.02024
-0.83%
Dalintis
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/15 14:50
Dalintis
U.S. investment giant Capital Group’s Bitcoin bets now worth over $6B
The post U.S. investment giant Capital Group’s Bitcoin bets now worth over $6B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. investment giant Capital Group has turned a $1 billion bet on Bitcoin-linked stocks into more than $6 billion in just over four years. Summary Capital Group has grown its Bitcoin-linked stock investments to more than $6 billion in value since 2021. The firm’s largest position is in Strategy, where it holds a 7.89% stake. Public companies have collectively accumulated over 1 million BTC to date. Capital Group has increasingly fattened its portfolio by investing in Bitcoin treasury companies over the past years, according to veteran portfolio manager Mark Casey, who told The Wall Street Journal in a recent interview that the company views Bitcoin as a commodity similar to gold or oil. The mutual fund powerhouse is a 94-year-old firm that currently manages more than $3 trillion in assets. Although the company has a history of steering clear of speculative trends, its Bitcoin ambitions were led by Casey, who persuaded the firm to make its first major investment in 2021 by acquiring a $500 million stake in Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy. Since then, Capital Group has moved to adjust and allocate portions of its portfolio into other Bitcoin-related firms, including a 5% stake in Japan’s Metaplanet and shares of mining company MARA Holdings. “I just love bitcoin, I just think it is so interesting,” Casey, who became a Bitcoiner after meeting early advocate Wences Casares in 2013, said on a podcast interview hosted by venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz last year, calling it “one of the coolest things that has ever been created by people.” As of 2025, the firm’s stake in Strategy has been diluted to 7.89% due to new share issuance and some light trimming. However, with Strategy stock up more than 2,200% over the past five years, Capital Group’s position is currently valued at roughly $6.2…
U
$0.01822
-2.93%
BTC
$115,408.86
+0.35%
MORE
$0.08853
-1.40%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 14:47
Dalintis
Crypto treasury firm Forward Industries plans to deploy funds in Solana DeFi protocols
Solana treasury firm Forward Industries raised $1.65 billion in a private placement led by Multicoin Capital, Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto.
DEFI
$0.001704
+0.70%
JUMP
$0.00192
+23.87%
FORWARD
$0.0002446
+0.04%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/15 14:44
Dalintis
Vitalik warns crypto projects against using AI in governance processes
According to a PANews report on September 15th, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin warned that crypto projects using artificial intelligence in their governance processes could be exploited by malicious actors. Last Saturday, Vitalik posted on the X platform: "If you use AI to allocate grants, people will definitely find ways to embed jailbreak commands and then attach the demand 'give me all the money.'" Vitalik's comments were in response to a video posted last Wednesday by Eito Miyamura, founder of the AI data platform EdisonWatch. The video revealed that a new feature added to OpenAI's ChatGPT platform, released last Wednesday, poses a risk of leaking private information. Vitalik believes the ChatGPT vulnerability demonstrates the undesirability of "naive 'AI governance'" and proposes an "Information Finance Law" as an alternative. He explains that this could create an open market where anyone can contribute models, which are then subject to spot checks and evaluation by human juries, with the spot check mechanism being triggerable by anyone.
ANYONE
$0.5658
+1.18%
AI
$0.1365
-8.63%
ME
$0.6682
-1.63%
Dalintis
PANews
2025/09/15 14:44
Dalintis
Balancer Issues Final Warning for MKR to SKY Token Migration
Balancer, a leading decentralized exchange, has issued a final reminder to MKR holders to complete their token migration to SKY, the new governance token of the Sky Ecosystem, by September 18th. This deadline is a crucial step in the final phase of the rebranding of Sky, formerly known as MakerDAO. This large-scale migration is part … Continue reading "Balancer Issues Final Warning for MKR to SKY Token Migration" The post Balancer Issues Final Warning for MKR to SKY Token Migration appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
SKY
$0.07237
-2.61%
TOKEN
$0.01352
-1.52%
PART
$0.2046
+0.24%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/15 14:43
Dalintis
Bank of England Plan to Cap Stablecoin Holdings Draws Fire From Crypto Sector
The Bank of England’s plan to cap stablecoin holdings for individuals and firms has drawn industry backlash, with critics warning it could stifle growth and leave the UK lagging global peers.
CAP
$0.15468
+0.03%
BANK
$0.09128
+13.82%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/15 14:43
Dalintis
Pakistan Opens Doors to Regulated Exchanges as Critics Raise Red Flags Over Its Crypto Strategy
The post Pakistan Opens Doors to Regulated Exchanges as Critics Raise Red Flags Over Its Crypto Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority is inviting leading global crypto exchanges to operate in the country, which has over 40 million virtual asset users. Key Requirements for Global Exchanges The Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) has formally invited leading global exchanges and service providers to participate in the country’s digital economy. The invitation […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/pakistan-opens-doors-to-regulated-exchanges-as-critics-raise-red-flags-over-its-crypto-strategy/
COM
$0.017563
+3.60%
RED
$0.5754
-5.48%
VIRTUAL
$1.2353
+1.17%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 14:43
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion
Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight
Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history