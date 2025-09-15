2025-09-16 Tuesday

UK Crypto Groups Criticize Bank of England’s Proposed Stablecoin Caps

UK Crypto Groups Criticize Bank of England's Proposed Stablecoin Caps

The post UK Crypto Groups Criticize Bank of England’s Proposed Stablecoin Caps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Financial Times (FT) reported on Monday that cryptocurrency groups are urging the Bank of England (BoE) to scrap proposals limiting the amount of stablecoins individuals and businesses can own. The groups warned that the rules would leave the UK with stricter oversight than the U.S. or the European Union (EU). According to the FT, BoE officials plan to impose caps of 10,000 british pounds to 20,000 British pounds ($13,600–$27,200) for individuals and about 10 million British pounds ($13.6 million) for businesses on all systemic stablecoins, defined as tokens already widely used for payments in the U.K. or expected to be in the future. The central bank has argued the restrictions are needed to prevent outflows of deposits from banks that could weaken credit provision and financial stability. The FT cited Sasha Mills, the BoE’s executive director for financial market infrastructure, as saying the limits would mitigate risks from sudden deposit withdrawals and the scaling of new systemic payment systems. However, industry executives told the FT the plan is unworkable. Tom Duff Gordon, Coinbase’s vice president of international policy, said “imposing caps on stablecoins is bad for U.K. savers, bad for the City and bad for sterling,” adding that no other major jurisdiction has imposed such limits. Simon Jennings of the UK cryptoasset business council said enforcement would be nearly impossible without new systems such as digital IDs. Riccardo Tordera-Ricchi of The Payments Association told the FT that limits “make no sense” because there are no caps on cash or bank accounts. The U.S. enacted the GENIUS Act in July, which establishes a federal framework for payment stablecoins. The law sets licensing, reserve and redemption standards for issuers, with no caps on individual holdings. The European Union has also moved ahead with its Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), which is…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 15:13
Starknet launches BTC staking integration upgrade

Starknet launches BTC staking integration upgrade

PANews reported on September 15th that Starknet has begun an upgrade to integrate BTC staking. The staking protocol will be suspended for several hours to complete this major update. This upgrade will allow Bitcoin holders to participate in the Starknet consensus. Specific parameters include: BTC staking weight is set at 0.25, meaning Bitcoin accounts for 25% of the consensus weight, with STRK assuming the remaining 75%; initial support for WBTC, LBTC, tBTC, and SolvBTC, with other BTC derivatives to be added through governance; and the staking release period is shortened from 21 days to 7 days, applicable to both BTC and STRK stakers. According to previous news, Starknet: BTC staking function will be launched on the mainnet on September 30 .
PANews 2025/09/15 15:13
Galaxy Digital Makes Massive Solana Acquisitions

Galaxy Digital Makes Massive Solana Acquisitions

In a significant move that underscores growing institutional interest in the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, Galaxy Digital has reportedly acquired over $1.5 billion worth of Solana tokens in just five days. The firm’s buying spree includes a single-day purchase of $306 million worth of SOL. These acquisitions follow a recent private placement deal involving a medical … Continue reading "Galaxy Digital Makes Massive Solana Acquisitions" The post Galaxy Digital Makes Massive Solana Acquisitions appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats 2025/09/15 15:11
Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s Layer 2, was targeted in a flash loan attack, Resulting in $3M drain

Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Layer 2, was targeted in a flash loan attack, Resulting in $3M drain

Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 network, Shibarium, nearly lost $3 million after attackers used smart contract vulnerabilities using flash loans to drain the network’s liquidity pools. According to the recent information, the attack flushed out around $3 million in ETH, SHIB, and KNINE tokens.  The attack carried out on Thursday manipulated the token prices via rapid ... Read more The post Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s Layer 2, was targeted in a flash loan attack, Resulting in $3M drain appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin 2025/09/15 15:11
Pivotal Move: Forward Industries Unlocking the Solana DeFi Ecosystem

Pivotal Move: Forward Industries Unlocking the Solana DeFi Ecosystem

BitcoinWorld Pivotal Move: Forward Industries Unlocking the Solana DeFi Ecosystem A fascinating development is unfolding in the crypto world, signaling a potential game-changer for the Solana DeFi ecosystem. Nasdaq-listed Forward Industries (FORD) has revealed its intentions to invest directly in the burgeoning Solana-based decentralized finance sector. This isn’t just a rumor; it’s a confirmed strategic move that has caught the attention of both traditional finance and crypto enthusiasts alike. Why is Forward Industries Investing in the Solana DeFi Ecosystem? The news initially surfaced through a report by The Block, later solidified by Forward Industries’ CEO, Kyle Samani. The confirmation came in a direct reply to a post on X from Ansem, a prominent anonymous crypto analyst with nearly half a million followers. Ansem had provocatively suggested that an investment from a firm like Forward Industries would provide a much-needed boost to Solana’s DeFi sector, which he noted was lagging behind Ethereum’s. Samani, who is also the founder of the influential crypto investment firm Multicoin Capital, didn’t mince words. He stated unequivocally that this is precisely what the company plans to do. This endorsement from a figure deeply entrenched in both traditional and crypto finance adds significant weight to the announcement, highlighting a strategic alignment that could redefine perceptions of the Solana DeFi ecosystem. What Does This Mean for Solana DeFi? This investment is more than just capital injection; it’s a powerful vote of confidence from a publicly traded company. Here’s why it’s a big deal: Increased Legitimacy: A Nasdaq-listed company entering the space can attract other institutional investors, lending further credibility to the Solana DeFi ecosystem. Capital Inflow: New capital can fuel innovation, development, and expansion of existing DeFi protocols on Solana. Bridging TradFi and Crypto: It serves as a bridge, potentially encouraging more traditional financial entities to explore the benefits and opportunities within decentralized finance. Addressing Perceived Weaknesses: As Ansem pointed out, Solana’s DeFi has room to grow compared to Ethereum. This investment could be the catalyst needed to accelerate that growth. The move by Forward Industries underscores a growing trend of traditional businesses recognizing the disruptive potential of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. It’s a clear signal that the digital asset space is maturing and attracting serious players. Forward Industries’ Strategic Financial Backing It’s important to note that this isn’t Forward Industries’ first foray into significant capital raises. On September 8, the company successfully raised an impressive $1.65 billion in a private investment round. This round was led by a consortium of heavyweight firms, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. The involvement of such prominent names, particularly Multicoin Capital with Kyle Samani at its helm, paints a picture of a well-orchestrated strategy to tap into high-growth areas within the crypto landscape. This prior fundraising provides Forward Industries with the financial muscle to execute its ambitious plans within the Solana DeFi ecosystem. The alignment of these major players suggests a shared vision for Solana’s potential, focusing on its speed, scalability, and lower transaction costs compared to some of its competitors. What’s Next for the Solana DeFi Ecosystem? The coming months will be crucial for observing the impact of this investment. We can anticipate several potential developments: Innovation Surge: Increased funding could lead to new protocols, dApps, and services launching on Solana. Enhanced User Experience: More capital might be directed towards improving user interfaces and overall accessibility within the ecosystem. Increased Liquidity: Greater institutional involvement often translates to deeper liquidity pools, benefiting all users of Solana DeFi. Market Competition: This could intensify competition among various blockchain ecosystems, pushing all players to innovate further. Ultimately, Forward Industries’ strategic pivot is a significant moment for Solana. It highlights the growing confidence in Solana’s underlying technology and its capacity to host a robust and scalable decentralized finance future. This investment could indeed be the catalyst that propels the Solana DeFi ecosystem into a new era of growth and adoption. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Forward Industries (FORD)? Forward Industries (FORD) is a Nasdaq-listed company that has recently announced plans to invest in the Solana-based decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Historically, the company has been involved in diverse sectors, but this move marks a significant strategic shift into the digital asset space. Q2: Why is Forward Industries investing in the Solana DeFi ecosystem? The investment is driven by a belief in Solana’s potential for growth in decentralized finance. CEO Kyle Samani, also a founder of Multicoin Capital, confirmed the plan, aligning with analyst views that such an investment could significantly boost Solana’s DeFi sector, addressing its relative weakness compared to Ethereum. Q3: Who confirmed Forward Industries’ investment plans? The investment plan was confirmed by Kyle Samani, CEO of Forward Industries and founder of Multicoin Capital, in a reply to a post on X from crypto analyst Ansem. The Block also reported on these plans. Q4: What is the significance of this investment for the Solana DeFi ecosystem? This investment is significant because it brings institutional capital and legitimacy from a publicly traded company into the Solana DeFi space. It can fuel innovation, increase liquidity, and attract more traditional finance players, potentially accelerating Solana’s growth and competitive standing against other blockchain ecosystems. Q5: Has Forward Industries raised significant capital recently? Yes, on September 8, Forward Industries successfully raised $1.65 billion in a private investment round. This round was led by prominent firms including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, providing the company with substantial resources for its strategic initiatives, including its move into the Solana DeFi ecosystem. If you found this insight into Forward Industries’ strategic move into the Solana DeFi ecosystem valuable, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more crucial crypto market news to a wider audience. Share on social media and join the conversation! This post Pivotal Move: Forward Industries Unlocking the Solana DeFi Ecosystem first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/15 15:10
Creating Time At Work For Employees To Feel Safe Asking Questions

Creating Time At Work For Employees To Feel Safe Asking Questions

The post Creating Time At Work For Employees To Feel Safe Asking Questions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Creating Time At Work For Employees To Feel Safe Asking Questions getty I have been guilty of it. It’s near the end of a session, and I secretly hope someone doesn’t ask one more question because I am tired and ready to move on. The problem is, when we send the message that there is no time for questions, we create one of the most common ways environments shut down curiosity. In many workplaces, efficiency is celebrated, speed is rewarded, and asking “why” can feel like slowing everyone else down. Leaders rush through meetings to hit an agenda, teachers push through lessons to cover material, and employees hesitate to raise their hand because they don’t want to look like the person holding things up. The result is an environment where curiosity is unintentionally treated as an interruption instead of an asset. In my research, environment emerged as one of the four key factors that can either encourage or block curiosity, and lack of time is one of the subfactors. Why Lack Of Time Limits Workplace Environment getty Why Lack Of Time Limits Workplace Environment When people sense there is no time for questions, they begin to self-censor. They may stay quiet in meetings, even when they see potential problems, because the culture suggests speed is more important than understanding. Over time, employees learn that it is safer to stay silent than risk being seen as disruptive. The workplace environment becomes one where curiosity is not rewarded. This leads to fewer ideas, fewer improvements, and less innovation. Studies on workplace learning have shown that time for reflection and questioning is essential for retention and problem-solving, yet this often gets cut in the name of efficiency. How Lack Of Time Hurts Workplace Environment Productivity getty How Lack Of Time Hurts Workplace Environment…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 15:06
Pakistan’s Crypto Regulator Invites Global Firms to Apply for Local Licenses

Pakistan's Crypto Regulator Invites Global Firms to Apply for Local Licenses

Pakistan has formally invited international cryptocurrency companies to enter its domestic market by applying for official licenses. The move marks a significant step in the country’s efforts to regulate and expand its growing digital asset ecosystem.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic 2025/09/15 15:03
Live: Crypto Market News to Watch on Sept. 15

Live: Crypto Market News to Watch on Sept. 15

What is happening in the crypto market today, on Sept. 15? Let's explore! The post Live: Crypto Market News to Watch on Sept. 15 appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker 2025/09/15 15:02
AI Data Centers: A battle for energy

AI Data Centers: A battle for energy

The post AI Data Centers: A battle for energy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > AI Data Centers: A battle for energy Artificial intelligence (AI) data centers are proving to be tough competition for the mining industry, specifically over cheap energy. AI is using more and more power. Training large language models, in particular, provides miners another obstacle to staying profitable. The BTC halving in April 2024, which cut block rewards to 3.125 BTC, shows how tight margins are for miners. This competition, mainly in energy-rich states like Texas, is changing the mining industry. Miners must develop new ideas or risk losing priority to AI, which has stable revenue and infrastructure needs. The mining industry uses a lot of energy—about 187.9 terawatt-hours a year for BTC alone. That’s more than some countries. Similarly, AI data centers, which run on GPUs, need a lot of energy; the difference is that they offer steady income through long-term deals. Unlike ASICs, which are made for specific algorithms like BTC’s SHA-256, GPUs aren’t limited to one AI task. Miners like Hut 8 (NASDAQ: HUT), which received $150 million in 2024 to build AI infrastructure, and Iris Energy (NASDAQ: IREN), which is adding GPUs to their mining fleet, are using their current cooling and power systems to pivot into AI. This helps them generate revenue in a rapidly changing market. The fight for energy is only increasing as more companies steer towards AI. Data centers use 3% of U.S. power, which could be 8% by 2030. This has already resulted in a strain on grids in mining areas like Texas and Wyoming. AI companies are waiting years to get grid connections and build their facilities. However, others are now looking at securing existing mining facilities. Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ), for example, leased 16 MW in Austin for AI tasks, capitalizing on its infrastructure. Converting…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 15:02
Millions of people are flocking to PumpFun to become streamers?

Millions of people are flocking to PumpFun to become streamers?

Author: hitesh.eth Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News I was browsing through Pumpfun's streams yesterday and it was really interesting to see the incredible income some of the creators are making. Compared to what you can earn on other platforms like Kick, Twitch, or even YouTube, the returns on Pumpfun are way higher. What’s interesting is the payment structure. Traditional platforms are optimized for platform advertising and take a significant cut before creators receive any revenue. Content discovery is algorithmic and uneven. On Pump, the rewards loop is closer to the action itself: attention turns into transactions, transactions immediately turn into creator fees, and viewers have a financial stake in the continued growth of their content. It’s a tighter flywheel, with fewer layers between creators and their rewards. Converting attention into expenses So, in terms of compensation, on Pump, if you livestream, you have the potential to earn more than on other platforms. The dashboard shows some very interesting streamers and very interesting streams. One very popular one is "Streamer Coin." This person consistently donates his creator fees to all small creators, and he also has this token. Every creator, whenever they start a livestream, also has a token associated with them. The market capitalization of "Streamer Coin" has reached around 22 million. Tokens transform viewers into co-owners of attention. When viewers hold your tokens, they become more than just spectators: they become promoters, callers, and retention loops. If you set up fee sharing, sweepstakes, or livestreaming tasks, you're essentially running a real-time, on-chain loyalty program without a middleman. Price becomes a public scoreboard for attention. Then I saw another token called "Bagwork." They had a very viral clip where a well-known online personality named Radley slapped a live streamer titled "Bagwork." The clip went viral on social media, so he gained attention. This is the new model: capture a moment the internet can't ignore, then channel that attention into on-chain assets tied to your livestream. Viral clip → surge in new wallets → transaction volume → creator fees → more content. This cycle rewards those who can repeatedly create moments. Streamers are trying to get attention and do different things. I even saw a creator giving out food to people in Los Angeles. There's a token called "Feed the People" (FTP). They've been donating everything they earn through these streams. They're donating food, donating to shelters, and so on. They're trying to promote a noble cause. Cause-driven livestreams transform empathy into measurable action. When viewers see the transparent on-chain flow of funds toward meals or shelter, trust builds rapidly. That trust becomes community, which becomes endurance, which generates compounding fees for creators and sustained results for the cause. From Twitch to Pumpdotfun There are about 7.3 million people streaming on Twitch every month, but on Twitch, I think 90% of them don't make any money. Even some of the top streamers don't make any significant fees compared to what new streamers on Pump can make. For example, the guy behind "bagwork" has made $150,000 in two days, which is amazing. Why most Twitch streamers struggle: Monetization relies on subscriptions, bits (tip points), advertising, and brand partnerships. Content discovery favors established talent, compensation is paid late, and the platform takes a significant cut. For smaller creators, average monthly income is often small or unstable, stifling motivation. Pump disrupts discovery and monetization: small creators can rise quickly in a moment of explosive growth, and rewards are instant because they are on-chain. Pump provides a platform where you can live stream and you can expect to make more money. It is a crypto-native platform that is decentralized to some extent, relatively more decentralized, you could say, compared to purely centralized platforms like Kick, Twitch, etc. Relative decentralization is important because it reduces platform risk. If your rewards rely on smart contracts and liquidity pools, you're less vulnerable to arbitrary policy changes, hidden bans, or delayed withdrawals. The trade-off is volatility and personal responsibility, but many creators prefer this to opaque rules. Why People Livestream: Emotion, Identity, and Ownership Here you already have a crypto community, a niche community, that can buy your token, sell your token, generate trading volume for you, and you can set fees on every trade completed on your token, thereby making money. It's very simple and straightforward. However, you also need to "graduate" your token, which has requirements. At the current Solana price, that's around $20,000 (85 Sol). Graduation is essentially a threshold of credibility. Demonstrating sustained attention, holder growth, and a transparent token distribution allows you to achieve deeper liquidity and better value discovery. In practice, this means: a stable schedule, a clear storyline, regular catalysts, a fair launch mechanism, and active community management. When your livestream becomes a story that people want to trade, the token will have successfully launched. When I think about livestreaming, I think about why people actually do it. Why do they go to these platforms, turn on their cameras, and show off whatever they're doing? Many people do very unique and quirky things. The first reason is probably hope. They might want to make some money because they see so many success stories everywhere. While they chase the money and aim for a quick buck, I'm not sure many people are able to play the long game. They'll try it for a few days or weeks, and when the money doesn't roll in, they might quit. Emotionally, livestreaming offers recognition, identity, and a listening room. For some, it's therapy, for others, a performance, a way to transform solitude into a ritual. Financially, it offers optionality: even small payments feel meaningful because they're tied to your own IP (intellectual property) and your own schedule. People livestream to be seen, to matter, to publicly practice a craft and see if the market agrees. But many people continue to livestream, regardless of how much money they make. Sometimes for a few, the money isn't that important, but they truly enjoy the process of livestreaming. They truly enjoy talking to whatever community they have. It could be 10 people, it could be 100 people, they enjoy talking to people, they enjoy sharing their emotions. This is great practice for those who don't have emotional support in their lives, if they don't have family or friends who they can share emotions and whatever's going on in their lives. This is the parasocial relationship engine. You build micro-communities where inside jokes, rituals, and shared progress make people feel safe. Creators gain accountability and purpose, and viewers gain companionship and meaning. On Pump, these bonds are priced in real time, which can amplify both joy and stress, so you need boundaries and clear rules. Even if they're looking for someone to share something they're truly good at, let's say they work at a corporate job but really enjoy singing and it brings them relief. If singing puts them in a flow state, they can choose to sing. They can start a live stream and connect with their audience. If they're good at singing, they can build an audience, potentially earn money and gain recognition that way. The possibilities are enormous. This is great for those seeking a break from their busy, stressful lives, a space where they can truly be themselves. Flow coupled with ownership is why this will scale. When your side hustle becomes a token-backed ritual performed with fans who own a portion of your upside potential, the feedback loop is tangible: practice → audience growth → price action → more practice. Pump is interesting because it could potentially give long-time streamers who have been streaming on Twitch, Kick, or even YouTube for a while but haven't been able to generate significant revenue from their efforts a chance to capitalize on their long-term efforts. Think of it as retroactive funding. Your accumulated work becomes instant credibility. On day one of Pump, you're not a new creator; you're a proven IP with a profile, a backstory, and fans ready to convert. This is similar to what we've seen with NFTs and the potential they bring. What NFTs have done for some great artists, streamers might see the same kind of reaction from Pump streams. It can do the same thing. In 2021-2022, in those 12 months, a lot of artists who weren't even making $100, who couldn't even sell their art in real life, made $10,000 to $100,000 selling their digital art through NFTs. I think a similar trend will happen here. The artist category is limited. There aren't that many artists jumping into NFTs. OpenSea unlocks primary markets and secondary royalties for visual artists. Pump unlocks real-time royalties for streamers: transaction fees, token-gated benefits, on-chain sponsorships, and community-owned milestones. Same energy, but with a real-time market and ongoing content, rather than static art. What's Next: Migration, Playbooks, and the Future On Pump, I think there are probably millions of people thinking about joining. They can sign up to become streamers, and some of them could become millionaires in the next 12 months. If you're someone who wants to make money in this space, this is a great opportunity. Even if you've been streaming on different platforms and you love talking about something you know, you're good at something, and you want to share it with people, then start streaming. There's no need to be shy about it. You just need to open up, express yourself, and have that icebreaker moment. If something's holding you back, give it a try. The trigger for migration will be simple: once a few mid-tier creators publish transparent, on-chain earnings that far exceed their old income, the public will take notice. Creators follow incentives, audiences follow creators, and liquidity follows both. If you're serious about making money, if money is important to you, even if it's not all about the money, but it's about sharing that thing that you've always had in your mind, that you've always wanted to do, that you've wanted to pursue, but you had obligations and responsibilities that prevented you from pursuing that passion, then now is the time. Pursue your passion in the right way so that you can maximize your capital, better capitalize on your passion, make more money, enjoy the process, and get a better return. Treat live streaming like a startup: a simple roadmap, token utility, weekly catalysts, and clean wallet management. Put guardrails in place for your community so speculation doesn’t overshadow your craft. I believe there will be a huge wave of interest on Pump in the near future. Many streamers will join, and as word spreads that they can make more money by switching to Pump, the flywheel will begin to turn. Meanwhile, on Pump, not only will streamers profit, but traders will too. You can speculate on the growth of streamers by buying tokens, selling them, and flipping them for a profit. Traders will build playbooks around “attention signals”: sudden spikes in concurrent viewers, Discord join rates, Twitter mentions, watch time retention, clip virality, and on-chain holder growth. The best strategies will be narrative plus numbers, not just numbers. It's all about memecoins. It's all memes, but these memes are doing something great. On the streamer side, streamers are getting paid for their efforts. They're trying to get attention for whatever they do. They're gamifying attention. They're putting in the effort, and the more effort they put in, the better their chances of getting attention. On the trading side, you need to be incredibly focused. You need to be invested, scanning on-chain wallets, trying to find the right alpha (information advantage). It's not easy, and you have to put in the effort. It's a highly invested game for both parties. On the livestreaming side, you need to put in more effort to earn more, and on the trading side, you need to put in more effort to earn money. Tools to watch: KOLscan and Stalkchain for KOL wallet tracking and narrative mapping, DEX dashboards for inflow/outflow, Holderscan for checking holder concentration, new wallet velocity, LP (liquidity provider) depth and lockup, and whale entry and exit timing. X (for clipping virality and sentiment). A simple rule of thumb: rising attention plus improved holder distribution plus deepening liquidity is a stronger bet than attention alone. Attention has always been money; the Pump simply makes it liquid. Those who can reliably build and track attention will capture the most value here: creators through consistent programming and authentic storytelling, and traders through the disciplined interpretation of social and on-chain signals.
PANews 2025/09/15 15:00
