Helius Joins Solana Treasury Strategy Trend With $500M Funding

The post Helius Joins Solana Treasury Strategy Trend With $500M Funding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rubmar is a writer and translator who has been a crypto enthusiast for the past four years. Her goal as a writer is to create informative, complete, and easily understandable pieces accessible to those entering the crypto space. After learning about cryptocurrencies in 2019, Rubmar became curious about the world of possibilities the industry offered, quickly learning that financial freedom was at the palm of her hand with the developing technology. From a young age, Rubmar was curious about how languages work, finding special interest in wordplay and the peculiarities of dialects. Her curiosity grew as she became an avid reader in her teenage years. She explored freedom and new words through her favorite books, which shaped her view of the world. Rubmar acquired the necessary skills for in-depth research and analytical thinking at university, where she studied Literature and Linguistics. Her studies have given her a sharp perspective on several topics and allowed her to turn every stone in her investigations. In 2019, she first dipped her toes in the crypto industry when a friend introduced her to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but it wasn’t until 2020 that she started to dive into the depth of the industry. As Rubmar began to understand the mechanics of the crypto sphere, she saw a new world yet to be explored. At the beginning of her crypto voyage, she discovered a new system that allowed her to have control over her finances. As a young adult of the 21st century, Rubmar has faced the challenges of the traditional banking system and the restrictions of fiat money. After the failure of her home country’s economy, the limitations of traditional finances became clear. The bureaucratic, outdated structure made her feel hopeless and powerless amid an aggressive and distorted system created by hyperinflation. However, learning about…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 15:26
Bankacılık Devi Citigroup’dan, Ethereum (ETH) Yatırımcılarını Üzecek Fiyat Tahmini Geldi! Ayı ve Boğa Senaryolarını Açıkladı!

Ethereum (ETH) uzun süren zayıflığın ardından geçtiğimiz haftalarda 4.900 doları aşarak yeni ATH’ye ulaştı. Ancak bu rekor seviye kısa sürdü ve ETH yaşanan genel piyasa düzeltmesinin de etkisiyle 4.200 dolar seviyelerine geriledi. Sonrasında toparlanan Ethereum, 4.500 dolar seviyelerine yükseldi. ETH fiyatındaki dalgalanmalar devam ederken, piyasada ETH’nin 2025 yıl sonuna kadar büyük bir yükseliş yaşayacağına dair […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/16 15:26
Asian Session Gold Breakout Strategy: The Proven Gold Breakout Strategy That Works

Master the proven gold breakout strategy the 1% profitable traders use to make consistent profit trading Asian&nbsp;session.Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on&nbsp;Unsplash Most traders rush into the New York session, chasing big swings and unpredictable moves. But here’s the truth: gold often reveals its cleanest opportunities long before Wall Street wakes&nbsp;up. That’s why I built my trading around the Asian session breakout strategy — a method that focuses on the calm before the storm, when gold consolidates into a tight range before London steps in with explosive momentum. This became the foundation of what I now call the Goldmine Strategy — a complete system designed specifically for trading gold breakouts with consistency. It’s simple, mechanical, and built to protect traders from blowing their accounts while giving them clear entries and&nbsp;exits. If you’ve been searching for a gold breakout strategy that doesn’t rely on guesswork, this article will show you how it works — and why the Asian session gives traders one of the most reliable breakout setups in the&nbsp;market. Why Gold Breakouts Matter Gold isn’t like other assets. It’s highly liquid, influenced by global news, and tends to move in sharp waves instead of slow drifts. This volatility is both a blessing and a curse — you can make huge gains quickly, but you can also get wiped out just as fast if you trade without structure. That’s where a breakout strategy for gold comes in. Instead of fighting random price movements, you wait for the market to build a base (consolidation) and then ride the momentum once it decides on direction. This is exactly what makes the Goldmine Strategy so effective: it focuses on one thing gold does best — breakouts. Instead of predicting tops or bottoms, you let the market show its hand and then move with&nbsp;it. When applied correctly, a gold breakout strategy provides: Clear entry and exit&nbsp;points Defined stop-loss levels to manage&nbsp;risk High-probability trades during specific&nbsp;sessions A repeatable process you can apply&nbsp;daily Photo by Damon Lam on&nbsp;Unsplash The Asian Session&nbsp;Edge Most traders overlook the Asian session because it seems “quiet” compared to London or New York. But that calm is exactly what makes it powerful. During Tokyo hours, gold usually forms a tight consolidation zone. Think of it as the market “charging its batteries” before releasing energy. When London opens, price often breaks out of this Asian range with force — and that’s where traders who understand the setup make consistent gains. Why does this&nbsp;work? 1. Liquidity Shift – The Asian session sets the base; London injects&nbsp;volume. 2. Predictable Ranges – Gold often respects the highs and lows of the Asian&nbsp;session. 3. Clean Breakouts – Unlike the choppy moves of New York, these breakouts tend to be sharp and directional. Here’s the beauty: you don’t need 20 indicators or complex setups. You just need to understand the rhythm of the sessions, combine it with proper risk management, and follow the&nbsp;system. Traders who apply this consistently are often surprised — the market looks less like chaos and more like a repeating pattern they can trade every&nbsp;day.Photo by Anne Nygård on&nbsp;Unsplash How Breakout Strategies Work for&nbsp;Gold At its core, a breakout strategy is simple: you mark a range, and when price escapes that range with momentum, you trade in the direction of the breakout. But with gold, breakouts aren’t just random — they’re tied to time and liquidity. The Setup: During the Asian session, gold usually builds a box — a narrow range where price moves sideways. The Trigger: When London or New York opens, institutions step in. Price finally bursts out of that box, often with explosive speed. The Opportunity: A trader who’s prepared can ride that first wave instead of chasing late&nbsp;moves. Here’s the catch: most retail traders either enter too early (faking out) or too late (after the move is gone). That’s where structured breakout systems like the Goldmine Strategy come in — they give you rules for timing, entry, and risk, instead of leaving it to guesswork. Think of it like&nbsp;this: A weak trader sees gold moving and jumps in out of&nbsp;fear. A disciplined trader has already mapped out the Asian high and low, knows where the liquidity pools are, and waits for the market to tip its&nbsp;hand. That difference is why one blows their account, while the other quietly builds consistency.Photo by untldshots on&nbsp;Unsplash Step-by-Step Framework for a Gold Breakout&nbsp;Strategy If you’re serious about trading gold breakouts, you need more than just a chart and hope. Here’s a simplified framework that shows how professionals approach&nbsp;it: 1. Mark the&nbsp;Range Identify the Asian session high and&nbsp;low. This is your “box.” Most of the time, the breakout comes when London injects&nbsp;volume. 2. Wait for Confirmation Don’t jump on the first candle that looks&nbsp;strong. Smart traders wait for a clean close beyond the range, not just a&nbsp;wick. 3. Spot Liquidity Traps Gold often fakes out retail traders by spiking one side before moving in the opposite direction. This is why discipline matters — avoid emotional entries. 4. Manage Risk First, Profit&nbsp;Second Before asking “how much can I make,” ask “how much can I&nbsp;lose?” Use tight but logical stops, and avoid oversizing your position. 5. Ride the&nbsp;Move Once the market commits, gold can move fast — sometimes 50 to 100 pips in&nbsp;minutes. Your goal isn’t to catch every tick, but to secure a portion of the breakout with consistency. Now here’s the truth most traders don’t&nbsp;hear: 👉 A framework like this gives you structure, but the real edge comes from having a system you can repeat every day without second-guessing. That’s exactly what I built into the Goldmine Strategy — a complete framework, system, and setup that shows&nbsp;you: When to trust the breakout. How to avoid fakeouts. Where to set risk and secure&nbsp;profits. This article gives you the outline, but the step-by-step mechanics are inside the strategy&nbsp;pack.Photo by Marga Santoso on&nbsp;Unsplash An Experience I Won’t Forget in a&nbsp;Hurry Let me tell you about one trade that changed the way I viewed gold&nbsp;forever. It was a Wednesday. I had marked the Asian range just like I always do — a narrow 25-pip box that formed during Tokyo hours. I knew London was coming, and with it, the real&nbsp;test. At 8:10 GMT, price spiked above the Asian high. Most traders would have piled in, thinking the breakout had begun. But something didn’t add up. The candle had no conviction. I&nbsp;waited. Ten minutes later, gold reversed hard, slicing back through the range. That spike? It was nothing more than a liquidity grab. The real move came when price broke the Asian low with strength. This time, I acted. I entered short, managed my risk, and within 30 minutes, gold had moved 80 pips in my&nbsp;favor. That trade wasn’t luck. It was the result of applying the Goldmine Strategy — a system that helps me filter real breakouts from fake&nbsp;ones.Photo by Francisco De Legarreta C. on&nbsp;Unsplash Common Mistakes Traders Make With Gold Breakouts 1. Jumping Too Early – Falling for the first spike without confirmation. 2. Oversizing Positions – Forgetting that gold moves fast and needs&nbsp;respect. 3. Ignoring Sessions – Trading without considering the liquidity shifts between Asia, London, and New&nbsp;York. 4. Chasing Moves – Entering late and taking unnecessary risks. Avoiding these mistakes is half the battle. The other half? Having a repeatable system that keeps you grounded.Photo by Kanchanara on&nbsp;Unsplash Why Breakout Strategies Work for Prop&nbsp;Firms Many traders dream of passing a prop firm challenge, but they fail because they don’t have a structured approach. Breakout strategies — especially during the Asian-to-London handoff — are perfect for this environment because: They happen daily (consistency). They can deliver 50–100 pips quickly (prop firm profit targets). Risk is controlled when the system is followed. This is why the Goldmine Strategy isn’t just about trading gold — it’s about trading it in a way that aligns with prop firm rules and risk&nbsp;limits. The Safest Way to Trade Gold Breakouts Gold is fast, ruthless, and rewarding. If you trade it without structure, you’ll blow your account. But if you master breakout strategies — especially the Asian session breakout — gold becomes one of the most predictable opportunities in the&nbsp;market. The framework I’ve shared here gives you the outline. But if you want the full system, rules, and mechanical setup that takes the guesswork out of trading, the Goldmine Strategy is where you’ll find&nbsp;it. Don’t chase gold. Learn to let gold come to you. That’s the difference between noise and consistency. Get Access to The Goldmine Strategy Now&nbsp;🔥 Secure a long lasting trading system that prints consistent Profit on a daily&nbsp;basis. 🔥 My SEO&nbsp;Keywords breakout strategy for&nbsp;gold gold breakout&nbsp;strategy Asian session breakout&nbsp;strategy best breakout strategy for&nbsp;gold prop firm breakout strategy&nbsp;gold safest way to trade&nbsp;gold Asian Session Gold Breakout Strategy: The Proven Gold Breakout Strategy That Works was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/16 15:25
The Hidden Power of Gold Trading Strategy in the Asian Session — FAQ Version

Discover the hidden power of gold trading in Asian session. I revealed the gold trading strategy only the top 1% profitable traders in the world&nbsp;know.gold trading strategy for Asian&nbsp;session Gold (XAUUSD) has always been one of the most traded commodities in the financial markets, yet most traders overlook the Asian trading session. While London and New York sessions are known for their volatility, the Asian session provides a unique, quieter environment that many professional traders take advantage of. This is especially true for those who understand timing, price action, and breakout strategies. In this short guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about trading gold during the Asian session, including strategies, volatility patterns, the best times to trade, and answers to all the most common questions traders&nbsp;ask.Photo by Austin Hervias on&nbsp;Unsplash Is it good to trade gold during an Asian&nbsp;session? Yes — trading gold during the Asian session can be highly profitable if you understand its behavior. The Asian session (Tokyo open) typically has lower volatility compared to London and New York. This reduced noise makes it easier to spot clean breakouts, consolidations, and price reactions to key&nbsp;levels. While some traders avoid this session due to fewer big moves, professional traders use it as an opportunity to catch early setups before London volatility hits. If you like structured, less chaotic markets, the Asian session is a perfect time to trade&nbsp;gold. What’s the best strategy for the Asian&nbsp;session? The best strategy for trading gold during the Asian session is the Asian Range Breakout Strategy and The Goldmine Strategy. Here’s how it&nbsp;works: 1. Identify the Tokyo range → Mark the high and low of the first 2–3 hours of the Asian&nbsp;session. 2. Wait for consolidation → Gold usually consolidates in a narrow range before&nbsp;London. 3. Enter on breakout → Place buy/sell stop orders just above and below the&nbsp;range. 4. Target 50–100 pips → Gold often makes a clean move after breaking the Asian&nbsp;range. 5. Confirm with trend direction → Use higher timeframes (H1, H4) and EMAs (50, 100, 200) to trade in line with the main&nbsp;trend. This strategy is powerful because it avoids false moves and catches momentum shifts when liquidity increases. While The Goldmine Strategy 🔥 is a more sophisticated strategy with 90% win&nbsp;rate. The Goldmine Strategy only takes advantage of the Asian session hidden secret. This secret is revealed in the strategy and this premium strategy includes both the entry criteria&nbsp;, stop loss criteria and take profit. With this proven system you can pass prop firm challenges using The Goldmine Strategy + Prop Firm&nbsp;Pack.gold trading strategy for prop firms challenges Which strategy is best for gold trading&nbsp;overall? While there are many gold strategies, the Smart Money Concept (SMC) combined with breakout trading works best. For&nbsp;example: Asian range breakout for structured low-volatility trades. London reversal strategy for volatile&nbsp;spikes. Fibonacci retracement with order blocks to refine&nbsp;entries. Professional traders often combine session timing with SMC concepts, meaning they wait for liquidity grabs at previous highs/lows, then enter trades in the opposite direction for high-probability setups. Which session is best for trading&nbsp;gold? Gold is most active during the London and New York sessions, especially during the overlap. That’s when volume and volatility are&nbsp;highest. However, the Asian session is best for structured, mechanical strategies like breakout trading&nbsp;which guarantees&nbsp;a minimum of 100&nbsp;pips&nbsp;guaranteed&nbsp;profit&nbsp;if&nbsp;you&nbsp;use&nbsp;the&nbsp;best&nbsp;gold&nbsp;strategy&nbsp;for&nbsp;Asian&nbsp;session&nbsp;which&nbsp;is&nbsp;The&nbsp;Goldmine&nbsp;Strategy&nbsp;in&nbsp;combination&nbsp;with&nbsp;a&nbsp;indicator&nbsp;revealed&nbsp;in&nbsp;the&nbsp;package. In contrast: London → Fast spikes, stop hunts, and reversals. New York → Continuation moves, news-driven volatility (e.g., CPI,&nbsp;NFP). Asian → Quiet build-up, clean breakouts, and session range&nbsp;setups. 👉 If you prefer predictability, the Asian session is your&nbsp;edge.the best Gold&nbsp;strategy Which pair moves the most during an Asian&nbsp;session? During the Asian session, JPY pairs (USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY) move the most due to Tokyo’s market activity. However, when it comes to commodities, gold (XAUUSD) is one of the few assets that shows consistent movement even in low-volume sessions. Traders use the Asian session to prepare gold setups that often play out later in London and New&nbsp;York. What is the best time to trade in the Asian&nbsp;session? The best time to trade gold during the Asian session is between 12:00 AM – 3:00 AM GMT (Tokyo&nbsp;open). This is when liquidity begins entering the&nbsp;market. Price often establishes the session’s high/low during this&nbsp;window. The range created here sets up the London breakout later in the&nbsp;day. If you only want one entry, focus on the first 3 hours of Tokyo&nbsp;session.gold strategy made $38k in&nbsp;profit Which session is XAUUSD most volatile? Gold is most volatile during the London–New York overlap (12 PM – 3 PM&nbsp;GMT). In this window, you’ll&nbsp;see: Biggest intraday swings (often 150–300&nbsp;pips). News-driven volatility (economic data, USD releases). Liquidity grabs at daily highs and&nbsp;lows. In contrast, the Asian session is least volatile, but this is where traders can catch clean pre-London setups. What makes XAUUSD go&nbsp;up? Gold rises due to several fundamental drivers: Inflation → Investors buy gold as a&nbsp;hedge. Weak USD → Since gold is priced in USD, a weaker dollar pushes gold&nbsp;up. Geopolitical risks → War, uncertainty, and crises increase demand for safe-haven assets. Central bank demand → When central banks accumulate gold, price&nbsp;rises. How to best trade&nbsp;XAUUSD? Here are three proven ways to trade gold effectively: 1. Asian Range Breakout (Free Strategy) and The Goldmine Strategy (Premium Strategy) – Best for low volatility. 2. London Reversal Strategy – Look for false breakouts around London&nbsp;open. 3. NY Session Breakout Strategy + News Strategy — The Bitcoin Goldmine Strategy (Premium Strategy) Trade high-impact news like CPI, NFP,&nbsp;FOMC. How do I trade gold (step by&nbsp;step)? 1. Open chart at Tokyo open. 2. Mark the Asian range. 3. Wait for breakout confirmation. 4. Check alignment with higher timeframe trend. 5. Place stop-loss beyond the opposite side of range. 6. Take profit at next liquidity pool (previous day’s high/low). If you prefer the premium and amore guaranteed route&nbsp;, go for the Goldmine strategy&nbsp;🪙. How to profit in&nbsp;XAUUSD? To profit consistently in&nbsp;gold: Trade only during liquid sessions (Asian → London&nbsp;setups). Use structured strategies (Asian range breakout, Fibonacci retracement). Manage risk → Never risk more than 1–2% per&nbsp;trade. Backtest → Build confidence in your setup before live&nbsp;trading.the Goldmine strategy for Gold&nbsp;trading What is the most accurate gold indicator? There is no single “perfect” indicator, but traders often rely&nbsp;on: 200 EMA – Confirms long-term trend direction. 50/100 EMA – For intraday momentum. VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) – Shows institutional levels. Market Sessions Indicator – Marks Asian, London, NY ranges for easy visualization. How to study the gold&nbsp;market? 1. Fundamentals → Track inflation, USD index (DXY), central bank policy. 2. Technical Analysis → Study previous day’s highs/lows, Fibonacci levels, supply/demand zones. 3. Backtesting → Test your Asian session strategy across 6–12 months of data. One of the best backtesting tool I recommend is FX Replay. 4. Paper Trading → Practice your strategy risk-free before scaling&nbsp;up. The Asian session gold trading strategy works because it takes advantage of the market’s low volatility and clean range formations. While most traders wait for London or New York, professionals quietly build positions in the Asian hours, then ride the bigger moves&nbsp;later. By applying the Asian range breakout strategy, using the right indicators, and sticking to disciplined risk management, you can turn what most traders see as a “quiet session” into your most consistent trading&nbsp;edge. 👉 If you want to go deeper, check out the Goldmine Strategy Pack, where I reveal my full mechanical setup for trading XAUUSD during the Asian&nbsp;session. Buy The Goldmine Strategy 🔥 + Prop Firm Pack + Resources The Hidden Power of Gold Trading Strategy in the Asian Session — FAQ Version was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/16 15:25
Toronto Blue Jays’ Springer Is A Solid Come Back Player Candidate

The post Toronto Blue Jays’ Springer Is A Solid Come Back Player Candidate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 9: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates hitting a home run against the Houston Astros with teammates during the sixth inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 9, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images) Getty Images Right-handed hitting George Springer is having a fantastic 2025 Major League Baseball season. Two factors make Springer’s accomplishments very noteworthy. First, Springer will turn 36-years-old September 19. In addition, last year Springer hit .220/.303/.371/.674, with 19 homers, and 56 RBIs in 614 plate appearances. As of the start of play September 16, Springer is hitting .302 with 29 homers, and 76 RBIs in 533 plate appearances. He has stolen 16 bases, without being caught. Springer usually occupies the leadoff position in the Blue Jays lineup. For this old scout, George Springer is a very viable candidate to win the American League Comeback Player of the Year Award. The Blue Jays lead the second place New York Yankees by 5 games in the American League East. Rookie Trey Yesavage made his major league debut September 15 against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing five outstanding innings. He came away with no decision. George Springer is a huge part of the team’s success. The Blue Jays have these remaining games: September 16, 17, 18 at the Tampa Bay Rays September 19, 20, 21 at the Kansas City Royals September 23, 24, 25 at home against the Boston Red Sox September 26, 27, 28 at home against the Tampa Bay Rays Plenty of games exist for Springer to add on even more impressive offensive stats to his remarkable season. Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer celebrates scoring a run in the 12th inning during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 15:25
Mastering the Job Interview: The Ultimate Step-by-Step Guide to Getting Hired

Master your next job interview with our ultimate step-by-step guide.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/16 15:25
How Fast Can You Turn $100 Into $10,000 With Crypto?

Imagine this: “you pull on an old pair of jeans and find a crumpled $100 bill in the pocket. Nice surprise. You could spend it on a fancy dinner, or you could toss it into crypto and see what happens.” Suddenly that $100 isn’t just cash, it’s a chance to grow into $10,000, or vanish completely. Sounds crazy, but people have pulled it&nbsp;off. So how fast could you really turn $100 into $10,000 with crypto? Let’s break it&nbsp;down. Understanding The&nbsp;Math For $100 to become $10,000, your money has to grow 100x. That’s huge, but not impossible in&nbsp;crypto. If you invest in Bitcoin, don’t expect that kind of return anytime soon. BTC is massive and moves slower compared to smaller&nbsp;coins. If you invest in altcoins (smaller coins with more risk), that’s where 100x moves sometimes happen. Just look at coins like Shiba Inu or Dogecoin. These can swing 10–20% in just&nbsp;minutes But here’s the catch: “for every coin that skyrockets, hundreds crash to zero.” So hitting that 100x isn’t just about luck, it’s about timing, research, and risk management. The Speed&nbsp;Factor So, how fast can it happen? The answer depends on your strategy: Long-Term Holding&nbsp;(Years) If you buy a promising project early and just hold, it could take 1–3 years to see that $100 turn into $10,000. Think of it like buying Apple stock in the&nbsp;90s. 2. Swing Trading&nbsp;(Months) Buying low, selling high, and repeating. This method can speed things up, but it takes skill and discipline. You won’t hit 100x in one move, but you could grow your account steadily. 3. High-Risk Bets (Weeks or&nbsp;Days) Throwing money into the newest meme coin or hype project. If it goes viral, you could see crazy returns overnight. But let’s be real: you’re more likely to lose everything than win&nbsp;big. So technically, it could happen in weeks, but realistically, most people who make it do so over months or years, not overnight. The Key to Making It&nbsp;Work Here are some practical things that increase your chances of turning $100 into&nbsp;$10,000: Start Small, Think Big: Don’t risk money you can’t afford to lose. $100 is&nbsp;perfect. Research Projects: Look for coins with real use cases, strong teams, and active communities. That’s where hidden gems are&nbsp;found. Don’t Chase Every Hype: If you’re always late to the trend, you’ll be the one holding the&nbsp;bag. Use Tools: Platforms like TradingView help you track price charts and spot opportunities. It’s personally what i use to find good&nbsp;trades. Take Profits: Don’t wait until $100 turns into $10,000 before selling. Take small profits along the way, you can always reinvest. The Reality&nbsp;Check Turning $100 into $10,000 with crypto is possible, but rare. For every winner, many lose chasing the same dream. The smart move is to see that $100 as tuition. If it 100x’s, great, if not, the lessons are priceless. Ready to Try It Yourself? If you’re curious and want to start exploring charts, trends, and opportunities for yourself, the best first step is getting familiar with the tools traders actually&nbsp;use. Click the link below and get a free $15 bonus when you sign up to TradingView. Join TradingView — Daily Crypto&nbsp;Invest Disclaimer: “This is an affiliate link, which means I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to&nbsp;you.” How Fast Can You Turn $100 Into $10,000 With Crypto? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/16 15:24
PE Builds the Future: Three Pillars of a Decentralized Web3 Sovereign Infrastructure

What is a Privacy Settlement Layer for&nbsp;Web3? When you mail a paper check from New York to a partner in London, that slip of paper doesn’t fly across the Atlantic. It enters a vast, precise, and ubiquitous financial system — the clearing and settlement network. This network verifies, clears, and finally settles the transaction between banks. You don’t worry about the process — you enjoy the outcome: the secure transfer of&nbsp;value. Today, in the world of digital assets, we have Bitcoin and Ethereum — the “internet of value” — but we lack a professional clearing and settlement layer to match. PE is building exactly this kind of foundational network. I. Web3’s Dilemma: Highways Without Traffic&nbsp;Rules Blockchains are astonishing highways for value. But just as the real world needs traffic rules and signals, the digital asset world needs mechanisms to handle one crucial issue: trustworthy verification of asset&nbsp;state. Current reality: On-chain, an asset’s history is transparent and permanent. Once associated with risk, its value is impaired — like a contaminated banknote — leaving good-faith recipients unfairly&nbsp;exposed. Core tension: Blockchain immutability secures ownership, but transparency can harm fungibility and circulation. This is a critical infrastructure gap that must be&nbsp;closed. II. The New Pillar: A Privacy Settlement Layer The Privacy Settlement Layer that the PE protocol is building exists to remedy this gap. Its core purpose is not to “hide,” but to verify and&nbsp;reset. Using cryptography, it provides foundational services for digital&nbsp;assets: State Verification: Reliable verification of an asset’s journey through the&nbsp;system. Risk Isolation: Automated identification and quarantine of risky assets to prevent systemic contamination. Asset Issuance: Provision of a fresh, clean-state output for verified assets. This does not create new value; it standardizes and encapsulates existing value so it can circulate smoothly going&nbsp;forward. Analogy: SWIFT is the information clearing and settlement network of traditional banking. PE is the standard network in Web3 that provides state verification and reset for digital assets, ensuring they are clean and circulable before they&nbsp;move. III. Not a Nice-to-Have — An Essential Layer A healthy financial system needs multiple layers of infrastructure: payment rails, credit systems, insurance mechanisms. Web3 is no different. The PE Settlement Layer delivers: For everyday users: Peace of mind when receiving and holding assets — without fear of uncontrollable external&nbsp;risks. For exchanges and DeFi protocols: Plug-and-play APIs that dramatically reduce compliance costs and risk-management burden. For the entire ecosystem: Greater reliability, fungibility, and overall asset value — making Web3 stronger and ready for large-scale adoption. Conclusion: Building a More Reliable&nbsp;Future PE does not undermine blockchain’s transparency; it builds atop it a more refined, human-centric set of operating rules — so transparency does not become a&nbsp;tyranny. We are not building walls. We are laying the bedrock that lets value flow more freely and more&nbsp;safely. We build so others can freely create upon it. That is the purpose of infrastructure. PE Builds the Future: Three Pillars of a Decentralized Web3 Sovereign Infrastructure was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/16 15:24
Mid-September Trends: Dollar, Yen & Safe Havens

The week opens with markets focused on the Fed meeting (16–17 Sep), where a 25 bps cut is widely expected. Powell’s tone and the dot plot will determine the short-term direction for the dollar, yen and&nbsp;gold. 💵 Dollar (DXY): The U.S. Dollar Index is holding around 97.6, slightly firmer into the Fed. Any move to slow the pace of projected 2026 easing could lift the dollar; a dovish tilt would likely cap upside momentum. 💴 Yen (USD/JPY): USD/JPY trades close to 147.5 as markets await the Fed and the BoJ (18–19 Sep). The BoJ is expected to hold rates at 0.5%, but any hint of earlier tightening — or stronger intervention rhetoric — would push USD/JPY&nbsp;lower. 🥇 Gold &amp; Safe Havens: Gold is consolidating near $3,635–3,645/oz after last week’s record at $3,674. With real yields subdued and policy uncertainty elevated, dips remain shallow — though a hawkish Fed could cause a temporary correction. 📈 Rates snapshot: The U.S. 10-year yield trades near 4.06%, keeping both gold and the yen highly sensitive to surprises in Fed guidance. Trading takeaways (not financial advice): Gold: Bias stays buy-the-dip; watch $3,600/3,575 as supports and $3,675+ as breakout&nbsp;levels. USD/JPY: Key range 146.8–148.5. Dovish Fed with steady BoJ favours a drift lower; hawkish dots risk a topside&nbsp;probe. DXY: Expect two-way trade into Wednesday — rallies face resistance if Powell reinforces gradual&nbsp;easing. 👉 Open your account today: https://account.nordfx.com/account/register?id=1187185 ⚠️ Trading involves risk. Stay disciplined and use&nbsp;stops. 🌐 Mid-September Trends: Dollar, Yen &amp; Safe Havens was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/16 15:24
Base explores native token, unveils Solana bridge at BaseCamp 2025

The post Base explores native token, unveils Solana bridge at BaseCamp 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase’s layer-2 network Base may soon launch a native token, creator Jesse Pollak said at the BaseCamp event. According to Base, the new token could support decentralization and expand opportunities for builders and creators. “We’re in the early phases of our exploration, and don’t have any specifics to share around timing, design, or governance,” the network said Monday. Base is a layer-2 blockchain built on Ethereum and incubated by Coinbase. It processes transactions offchain before settling them on Ethereum. Launched in 2023, the network has become the most widely used Ethereum layer-2 blockchain, with data from Token Terminal showing about 20.8 million monthly active addresses over the past 12 months. Ethereum layer-2 monthly active addresses. Source: Token Terminal Speaking at the BaseCamp event, Pollak also announced the launch of an open-source bridge to Solana, allowing users to move assets between the two chains and enabling developers to tap into a broader liquidity pool. Pollak said Base was designed to be a “bridge, not an island,” adding that the goal is to strengthen the entire ecosystem by making it open and interoperable. “For a better global economy to work, we need it to be interoperable and connected.” Base outlines why it’s now considering a token Base’s move to explore a native token marks a shift from previous statements. As recently as November 2024, Pollak said in an X thread, where he praised Hyperliquid for prioritizing product development over token incentives, that there were no plans for a Base network token. “We are focused on building. And we want to solve real problems that let you build better,” Pollak wrote. Source: Jesse Pollak However, the potential Base token appears to be an evolution of the network rather than a flip-flop. “Initially, considering launching a token wasn’t a priority for us, because we…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 15:23
