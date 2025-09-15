2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Native Markets Wins USDH in Hyperliquid Stablecoin Race

Native Markets Wins USDH in Hyperliquid Stablecoin Race

TLDR Native Markets wins USDH ticker, Hyperliquid’s first native stablecoin USDH launches on Hyperliquid with dual reserves, capped trials ahead Hyperliquid adds USDH stablecoin after decisive validator governance vote Native Markets secures USDH with reserve split and HYPE buyback plan USDH rollout begins: capped mints, USDC pair, validator-backed momentum Native Markets secured the USDH ticker [...] The post Native Markets Wins USDH in Hyperliquid Stablecoin Race appeared first on CoinCentral.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.69-1.45%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.02%
Dalintis
Coincentral2025/09/15 15:21
Dalintis
Polkadot to tighten tokenomics by capping DOT supply at 2.1 billion

Polkadot to tighten tokenomics by capping DOT supply at 2.1 billion

The measure replaces the current unlimited issuance model, which minted 120 million DOT annually without a supply cap.
Capverse
CAP$0.15496+0.21%
Polkadot
DOT$4.219+0.74%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 15:20
Dalintis
Bitcoin Holds $116,000 as Dogecoin Crashes 3.8% and Altcoins Face Broad Declines

Bitcoin Holds $116,000 as Dogecoin Crashes 3.8% and Altcoins Face Broad Declines

Bitcoin remains steady as Dogecoin drops and altcoins weaken. Dogecoin suffers sharp decline while Bitcoin holds above $116,000. Altcoins decline in daily trading while Bitcoin shows resilience. The cryptocurrency market recorded mixed performance over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin managed to sustain gains while most major altcoins fell. Dogecoin emerged as the biggest loser among large caps, sliding sharply in daily trading. Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $116,462 after gaining 0.5% in the past 24 hours. Its trading volume surpassed $32 billion, while the market capitalization stood at $2.32 trillion. Ethereum (ETH) slipped 0.5% to $4,653.66, with daily volume reaching $24.8 billion. XRP (XRP) retreated 1.6%, now valued at $3.05 and holding a market capitalization of $181.8 billion. Solana (SOL), also declined to 1.9% within 24 hours to trade at $242.53 as trading activity remained strong. BNB (BNB) fell 1.0% in 24 hours, dropping to $931.47. Also Read: Coinbase’s XRP Holdings Collapse by 90% as Millions in Tokens Suddenly Exit Exchange Dogecoin (DOGE) recorded the steepest loss among the top assets, falling 3.8% to $0.2784. Lido Staked Ether (STETH) also dipped 0.3% to $4,647.33. TRON (TRX) remained flat at $0.351 after a 0.0% daily move. Cardano (ADA) registered a 2.6% loss, priced at $0.895. Wrapped stETH (WSTETH) slipped 0.3%, now at $5,642.90. Chainlink (LINK) fell 2.1% in 24 hours, trading at $24.25. Top Altcoin Gainers Defy Market Trend Despite declines in major cryptocurrencies, smaller tokens recorded significant intraday rallies. OpenxAI (OPENX) jumped 97.9% to $0.8591 with $2.1 million in trading volume. Nosana (NOS) soared 84.7% to $1.15, supported by $33.5 million in daily activity. Avantis (AVNT) climbed 78.5% to $1.44, with trading volume surpassing $1.38 billion. PUP Token (PUP) gained 42.3% to $0.1279. MORI COIN (MORI) advanced 37.8% to $0.05737. Mitosis (MITO) increased 26.4% to $0.2979 with $683 million traded in a day. The crypto market displayed sharp contrasts in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin held firm above $116,000, Solana edged higher, while most major altcoins including Ethereum, XRP, BNB, Cardano, and Chainlink declined. Dogecoin led the sell-off, underscoring pressure on meme-based assets, even as smaller tokens such as OpenxAI and Nosana surged strongly. Also Read: Tron Shocks Crypto Market With $1.1M Daily Revenue, Crushing Ethereum and Solana The post Bitcoin Holds $116,000 as Dogecoin Crashes 3.8% and Altcoins Face Broad Declines appeared first on 36Crypto.
Solana
SOL$235.57-0.19%
Binance Coin
BNB$927.38+0.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,418.29+0.36%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 15:20
Dalintis
Taproot Enabled Bitcoin Spam by Ignoring Social Attack Vectors, Says Dev

Taproot Enabled Bitcoin Spam by Ignoring Social Attack Vectors, Says Dev

Bitcoin Core developer Jimmy Song has criticized the Taproot upgrade for overlooking the “social attack surface” that allowed spam-like activity, such as Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens, to flood the Bitcoin network. Key Takeaways: Jimmy Song argues Taproot introduced a social attack surface that enabled spam-like activity via Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens. He claims Taproot failed to deliver on privacy and usability promises, particularly in multi-signature setups. The divide over Bitcoin’s purpose deepens, as developers debate whether to support or limit nonfinancial transactions on the network. In a video posted on X, Song said developers underestimated the unintended consequences of enabling nonfinancial transactions at scale. “What they ignore is that Taproot had significant trolling value as the upgrade that Bitcoiners were placing their hopes in,” Song said. “The increase in the social attack surface of this upgrade wasn’t accounted for at all.” Taproot Aimed to Boost Bitcoin Privacy and Efficiency with Schnorr Signatures Taproot, activated in November 2021, was introduced to improve Bitcoin’s privacy, efficiency, and scripting capabilities through Schnorr signatures and Script Path Spend. However, Song argues the upgrade failed to deliver on its core promises. He pointed to poor user experience with multi-signature implementations, noting that Taproot made the process even more complex compared to traditional multisig. “Bad user experience basically made it a non-starter,” he added. Song’s comments reflect a broader ideological rift in the Bitcoin community. On one side are figures like Adam Back, Dennis Porter, and Luke Dashjr, who support Bitcoin’s role strictly as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. On the other hand are proponents of Ordinals and Runes, like pseudonymous developer Leonidas, who argue that all valid transactions, financial or otherwise, should be welcomed. That divide intensified earlier this year when Bitcoin Core developers voted to remove the 80-byte limit on OP_RETURN, opening the door for larger non-financial payloads like images, videos, and audio. While some saw this as progress, others feared a reversal. The uncertainty has led to an exodus to Bitcoin Knots, a competing implementation. Knots nodes now make up nearly 28% of the network, up from just 67 nodes in March. Despite his criticism, Song hasn’t completely written off Taproot. “It can, of course, redeem itself,” he said, citing future applications like BitVM and Ark as possible ways to justify the upgrade’s cost. Meanwhile, Leonidas claims that Ordinals and Runes have contributed over $500 million in transaction fees, bolstering Bitcoin’s long-term security as the block subsidy diminishes. Still, Dune Analytics data shows fee revenues are inconsistent, ranging from just $3,000 to $537,000 per day in 2025, a far cry from the nearly $10 million peak seen in December 2023. Dev Threatens Bitcoin Core Fork Over v30 Upgrade and Ordinals Censorship Leonidas, a leading figure in the Ordinals ecosystem, has warned he will fund a Bitcoin Core fork if developers attempt to censor Ordinals or Runes transactions in the upcoming v30 upgrade. The open letter, backed by miners controlling over 50% of the network’s hash rate, signals a deepening divide over Bitcoin’s future utility as the network prepares to expand on-chain data capacity. The v30 upgrade, set for October 2025, will remove the 80-byte OP_RETURN limit and enable up to 4MB of data per transaction, fueling the rise of what critics call “JPEG spam.” Adam Back of Blockstream argues these data-heavy inscriptions are displacing legitimate transactions, while Leonidas counters that Ordinals have contributed over $500 million in fees since 2023. As tensions mount, the alternative Bitcoin Knots implementation, opposed to v30’s data policy changes, has grown to control 18% of the network
Dalintis
CryptoNews2025/09/15 15:17
Dalintis
Expert Predicts 15-20% Correction for XRP, SOL, DOGE Amid FED Rate Cut

Expert Predicts 15-20% Correction for XRP, SOL, DOGE Amid FED Rate Cut

The post Expert Predicts 15-20% Correction for XRP, SOL, DOGE Amid FED Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following a successful upside last week, the crypto market is seeing some selling pressure ahead of the Fed rate cut this week. XRP, SOL, and DOGE lead the altcoin correction today as experts predict the possibility of another 15-20% drop ahead. The overall liquidations across the broader market have surged to $240 million, of which $176 million is in long liquidations. Crypto Market Drops Heading Into Fed Rate Cut This Week As the much-awaited Fed rate cuts are here this week, the crypto market is facing sell-the-news momentum. As the Bitcoin price upside faces resistance at $116,000, analysts predict the signs of topping out in the near term. Crypto analyst Ted Pillows has cautioned that September’s triple witching expiration could bring short-term weakness to U.S. equities. He further added that this could potentially have a spillover effect on the crypto market, including top altcoins like XRP, DOGE, SOL, etc. Pillows noted that since 2000, the S&P 500 has averaged a -1.17% return in the week following triple witching, a quarterly event when stock options, index options, and futures contracts expire simultaneously. If history repeats, the analyst warned that Bitcoin could fall 5%–8%, while altcoins may face sharper declines of 15%–20%. Source: Ted Pillows Following last week’s rally, the altcoin season index has been showing strength, moving all the way to 84. Moreover, the Fed rate cut coming this week could further increase investors’ risk appetite, which could lead to a full-blown altcoin season. Moving into Q4, top financial institutions like Goldman Sachs are expecting three Fed rate cuts before the year-end. This could be particularly beneficial for altcoins. Full-Blown Altcoin Season Isn’t Coming Soon Amid the drop in the bitcoin dominance in recent weeks, the optimism surrounding a full-blown altcoin season remains high. However, in the near term, analysts predict…
NEAR
NEAR$2.679+1.94%
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.35%
Union
U$0.01822-2.93%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 15:16
Dalintis
List of the Top 50 Fintech Companies in 2025

List of the Top 50 Fintech Companies in 2025

Enhancing trust in financial technology is completely framing the whole economic world. Innovations in AI, digital payments, financial inclusion, and blockchain are reframing how customers and businesses communicate with financial services. Fintech has an essential role in transforming the world’s financial service sector and also boosting economic change in 2025.  In this article, we take ... Read more The post List of the Top 50 Fintech Companies in 2025 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019397-0.63%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005235-4.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08853-1.40%
Dalintis
Bitemycoin2025/09/15 15:16
Dalintis
Monero’s ‘Largest’ Reorg Yet Erases 36 Minutes of Transaction History

Monero’s ‘Largest’ Reorg Yet Erases 36 Minutes of Transaction History

Monero's rollback, tied to mining pool Qubic, erased 118 transactions and reignited concerns over selfish mining.
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000020417-1.72%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 15:16
Dalintis
Circle Introduces AI-Driven USDC Payment System for Autonomous Transactions

Circle Introduces AI-Driven USDC Payment System for Autonomous Transactions

Circle launches AI-driven USDC payment system enabling autonomous, secure machine-to-machine transactions for seamless API access and real-time blockchain settlements. Circle Internet Financial has launched a new system that combines artificial intelligence and blockchain payments. This integration allows AI agents to automatically pay for online services with USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin. The announcement is a major […] The post Circle Introduces AI-Driven USDC Payment System for Autonomous Transactions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06288-0.41%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1365-8.63%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/15 15:15
Dalintis
Unlocking Potential: Pakistan Crypto Licenses Offer a Golden Opportunity

Unlocking Potential: Pakistan Crypto Licenses Offer a Golden Opportunity

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Potential: Pakistan Crypto Licenses Offer a Golden Opportunity Exciting news is emerging from Pakistan, signaling a significant shift in its approach to digital assets. Pakistani cryptocurrency regulators are now actively encouraging local crypto companies to seek formal Pakistan crypto licenses. This pivotal development is set to transform the country’s digital finance landscape. According to insights from the crypto market platform Unfolded, this strategic move aims to open up the market to a staggering 40 million potential users within Pakistan. Such a large-scale integration could position Pakistan as a significant player in the global cryptocurrency arena, fostering innovation and economic growth. Why Are Pakistan Crypto Licenses a Game Changer? The encouragement for firms to obtain Pakistan crypto licenses brings a multitude of benefits, not just for the companies themselves but also for the broader economy and the general public. This regulatory clarity is a crucial step towards mainstream adoption. For local crypto companies, securing a license offers: Legitimacy and Trust: Operating under official regulation builds consumer confidence and attracts more users and investors. Market Expansion: A licensed status allows firms to tap into the vast unbanked and underbanked populations, offering new financial services. Access to Traditional Finance: Licensed entities may find it easier to integrate with conventional banking systems, facilitating smoother operations. Investor Confidence: Regulatory oversight signals stability, potentially attracting foreign direct investment into Pakistan’s crypto sector. Moreover, for the millions of potential users, this move means enhanced protection and security. They can engage with crypto services knowing that their assets and data are handled by compliant and regulated entities. Navigating the Path to Pakistan Crypto Licenses While the opportunities are immense, companies looking to secure Pakistan crypto licenses must prepare for a rigorous application process. Understanding the regulatory framework and ensuring full compliance will be paramount. Firms should consider: Understanding Regulations: Thoroughly review all guidelines and requirements set forth by Pakistani regulators. Legal Counsel: Engage with legal experts specializing in financial technology and regulatory compliance within Pakistan. Robust Internal Controls: Implement strong Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures. Technology and Security: Ensure platforms are secure, reliable, and capable of protecting user data and assets. This proactive approach by regulators indicates a commitment to fostering a responsible and secure digital asset ecosystem. It encourages innovation while mitigating risks associated with unregulated markets. The Broader Impact of Regulated Crypto in Pakistan The decision to encourage Pakistan crypto licenses could have far-reaching implications for the nation’s digital economy. It signifies Pakistan’s intent to embrace emerging technologies and integrate them into its financial infrastructure. This regulatory shift has the potential to: Boost Financial Inclusion: Provide access to digital financial services for segments of the population previously excluded. Stimulate Innovation: Create an environment where local startups can thrive, developing new blockchain-based solutions. Attract Talent: Position Pakistan as a hub for blockchain and cryptocurrency professionals, fostering a skilled workforce. Enhance Global Standing: Demonstrate Pakistan’s progressive stance on digital finance, aligning it with global regulatory trends. The encouragement for licensing is a clear signal that Pakistan is ready to move beyond the uncertainties of an unregulated market, paving the way for a more stable and prosperous digital future. In conclusion, Pakistan’s push for Pakistan crypto licenses marks a golden opportunity for local firms and a significant step towards a more secure and inclusive digital economy. This proactive regulatory stance promises to unlock immense potential, benefiting millions of users and positioning the nation at the forefront of digital innovation. The journey ahead will require diligence and adaptation, but the rewards for a well-regulated crypto market are substantial. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Why is Pakistan encouraging crypto firms to apply for licenses?Pakistan is encouraging crypto firms to apply for Pakistan crypto licenses to bring regulatory clarity, enhance consumer protection, and unlock the market for an estimated 40 million potential users, fostering a secure and innovative digital economy. 2. What benefits do Pakistan crypto licenses offer to local companies?Local companies can gain legitimacy, build trust with users, expand their market reach, potentially integrate with traditional financial systems, and attract more investment by operating under official Pakistan crypto licenses. 3. How will this regulatory move impact Pakistani crypto users?For Pakistani crypto users, this move means enhanced security, consumer protection, and greater confidence when engaging with digital asset services, as licensed firms operate under regulatory oversight. 4. What are the potential challenges for firms seeking Pakistan crypto licenses?Challenges may include navigating complex new regulations, managing compliance costs, ensuring robust AML/KYC procedures, and maintaining high standards of technology and security for platforms. 5. What steps should companies take to apply for Pakistan crypto licenses?Companies should thoroughly review regulatory guidelines, seek expert legal counsel, implement strong internal controls, and ensure their technological infrastructure meets security and compliance standards. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us spread awareness about crucial developments in the crypto world. Share this article on social media to keep the conversation going! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the digital asset landscape and institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Potential: Pakistan Crypto Licenses Offer a Golden Opportunity first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0173+0.40%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005235-4.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08853-1.40%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 15:15
Dalintis
$17.5B In Cat Bonds At risk After ESMA Warning

$17.5B In Cat Bonds At risk After ESMA Warning

European regulators are targeting $17.5 billion of cat bonds held in UCITS funds. ESMA considers these securities, exposed to natural disasters, too complex and risky for retail investors. If the European Commission follows this recommendation, a wave of forced sales could shake an already strained market. L’article $17.5B In Cat Bonds At risk After ESMA Warning est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Simons Cat
CAT$0.00000792+3.58%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 15:15
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history