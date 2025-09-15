2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Can Powell’s Speech Keep the Crypto Rally Alive This Week?

The post Can Powell’s Speech Keep the Crypto Rally Alive This Week? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is expecting a big week ahead, as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares the FOMC meeting (16th-17th September). Bitcoin is settling at about $116,000, while top altcoins like Ethereum and Solana are gaining momentum. The driving factor is the hope that the Fed rate cut is finally approaching. However, the burning question here is whether or not Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech tomorrow will keep the rally alive. Altcoins Take the Lead At Fed Rate Cut Hopes The crypto market today records a global market cap of around $4.06 trillion, a climb of about 6% over the past week. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 57%, its lowest level in eight months. According to CoinMarketCap, the Altcoin Season Index is at 71/100, indicating that altcoins are outperforming, and traders’ focus has been shifted to these assets. ETH has experienced a weekly growth by 8.2% to trade at $4,644, with ETF inflows as the primary driving factor. Solana price soared to 17.1% with a total value locked (TVL) of over $13 billion. The increased ETH/BTC ratio by 3.8% also shows that the altcoin rotation is on. Crypto Market Overview (Source: CoinMarketCap) Why the Fed Rate Cut Matters The crypto momentum is happening because the market is hoping that the Fed will cut rates soon.  This move makes risk assets like digital currencies more appealing to investors. Last week’s U.S inflation data presented mixed signals. In August, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed by 0.4%, pushing up the annual inflation to 2.9%. However, the Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped by 0.1% month-over-month, but rose by 2.6% in a year. This demonstrates that costs remain high. On the other hand, only 22,000 new jobs were added in August, as job growth slowed sharply. Unemployment currently holds at 4.3%. This week, futures markets…
Union
U$0.01822-2.93%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,409.5+0.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08853-1.40%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 15:34
Miljoenenfraude met YU token treft Polygon, Ethereum en Solana

Een hacker heeft opnieuw laten zien hoe kwetsbaar sommige projecten nog steeds zijn, door met een simpele actie voor miljoenen aan crypto binnen te slepen. Het project YU werd doelwit van een slimme aanval waarbij 120 miljoen tokens op Polygon uit het niets werden aangemaakt. Wat daarna volgde, was een... Het bericht Miljoenenfraude met YU token treft Polygon, Ethereum en Solana verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01352-1.52%
MetYa
MET$0.2429+0.16%
OP
OP$0.7562+0.59%
Coinstats2025/09/15 15:32
Crypto Industry Pushes Back Against Bank of England Stablecoin Ownership Caps

The post Crypto Industry Pushes Back Against Bank of England Stablecoin Ownership Caps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency groups and industry executives are urging the Bank of England to abandon proposed ownership caps on systemic stablecoins, £10,000–£20,000 (about $13.5K to $27K) for individuals and £10 million (about 1.35M) for businesses, arguing the limits would put the UK at a competitive disadvantage versus the US and EU and be costly or infeasible to […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-industry-pushes-back-against-bank-of-england-stablecoin-ownership-caps/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017588+3.75%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09128+13.82%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 15:31
Cardano Founder Blasts Ghost Chain Critics: ‘Cavalry Is Coming’

Broadcasting “from rough and rugged Wyoming” late on September 14, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson delivered a forceful rebuttal to what he called years of dismissive “ghost chain” narratives, arguing that the industry has “moved the goalposts” away from decentralization and toward VC-favored speed and token economics. “It sucks to go to cryptocurrency Reddit and no […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01352-1.52%
VinuChain
VC$0.00259-5.47%
Bitcoinist2025/09/15 15:30
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction for Today, September 15

Kaspa price is still moving at a slow pace, while many other altcoins have already broken out this month. The price is sitting near $0.086, down a touch in the last few hours, and it’s been trading between $0.08 and $0.09 for weeks. Traders are watching closely to see when this sideways action might finally
NEAR
NEAR$2.678+1.90%
Kaspa
KAS$0.085023+2.55%
Coinstats2025/09/15 15:30
Glassnode: As BTC stabilizes above $114,000, market demand for ETFs has rebounded

PANews reported on September 15th that according to Glassnode data, US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of approximately 5,900 BTC on September 10th, the largest single-day inflow since mid-July. This inflow turned the weekly net flow positive, reflecting renewed demand for ETFs as the Bitcoin price steadily consolidated above $114,000.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,409.5+0.35%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4029+0.14%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009686+0.79%
PANews2025/09/15 15:29
Fed Rate Cut Watch: Can Powell’s Speech Keep the Crypto Rally Alive This Week?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017588+3.75%
Coinstats2025/09/15 15:28
Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin May Be Topping Out Before Fed Rate Cut

Highlights: Peter Schiff warns Bitcoin could peak as the Fed plans potential interest rate cuts. Bitcoin remains about fifteen percent below its 2021 gold-measured price peak. Large Bitcoin whale sales indicate potential market moves and smart money shifts. Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has raised concerns that Bitcoin could be approaching its peak just as the Federal Reserve plans potential interest rate cuts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to make a significant monetary policy announcement at the September 17 FOMC meeting, with analysts predicting a minimum 25 basis point reduction. Schiff, however, believes this could be a serious policy mistake. He warns that lowering interest rates while inflation is rising could further increase economic risks rather than improve the situation. The Fed is about to make a major policy mistake by cutting interest rates into rising inflation. Gold and silver have broken out, with the rally finally confirmed by mining stocks leading the way. Yet instead of breaking out, Bitcoin is topping out. Time to change horses HODLers. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 14, 2025 Bitcoin Struggles Despite Fed Optimism Schiff stated that Bitcoin has not fully benefited from the excitement around the Federal Reserve’s expected rate cuts. He noted that while investors are putting money into both risk assets and safe-haven options like gold and silver, Bitcoin seems to be seeing less interest. After last week’s cryptocurrency rally, many investors are now waiting on the sidelines, watching carefully for the next clear market move before taking action. He also pointed out that Bitcoin is still about 15% below its 2021 peak when measured in gold, which could be a warning sign for those holding the cryptocurrency. Schiff said these factors indicate Bitcoin may be reaching a temporary peak, and investors might need to reconsider their strategies in the current uncertain market. He also said even major stock markets, including the NASDAQ and S&P 500, have reached record levels.  Crypto Expert Weighs In on Rate Cuts Crypto expert Ted Pillows said U.S. interest rate cuts usually hurt risk assets in the short term. This is because rate cuts often show that the economy has problems. He said that in the past, three months after the first Fed rate cut, U.S. stock markets often stayed weak or went down. Pillows added that crypto might behave differently. Digital assets often hit their bottom before U.S. stocks. He thinks the same could happen this time, too. So far in September, altcoins have done better than Bitcoin. The altcoin season index is going up. This shows that investors may be looking at other cryptocurrencies for opportunities while BTC struggles to rise. Rate cuts are generally bearish in the short term. This is because the Fed usually cuts rates when the economy is in some turmoil. Just take a look at US stock indices after 3 months of the first rate cut. S&P 500: Flat Nasdaq: Barely positive Russell 1000 and Russell 2000:… pic.twitter.com/en9hNubWML — Ted (@TedPillows) September 14, 2025 Bitcoin Whales Continue Selling A long-term Bitcoin holder who sold $4 billion of Bitcoin for Ether last month has started selling again. This happened as Bitcoin went over $116,000 for the first time in three weeks. Two Bitcoin wallets, linked to an address that held Bitcoin for over eight years, sent 1,176 BTC worth more than $136 million to the trading platform Hyperliquid on Sunday. They began selling the coins, according to Lookonchain on X. Lookonchain said the wallets had paused for about two weeks after selling around 36,000 BTC, valued at $4 billion, for Ether in late August. Whale movements like this can show where “smart money” is going. Traders often see sudden moves from wallets that were inactive for years as a warning. After a two-week break, the #BitcoinOG who exchanged 35,991 $BTC($4.04B) for 886,371 $ETH($4.07B) is back to selling $BTC! 2 wallets linked to this #BitcoinOG have deposited 1,176 $BTC($136.2M) to Hyperliquid in the past 2 hours and started dumping.https://t.co/LTiJHW049j pic.twitter.com/L0m2bEG1J7 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 14, 2025 Big sales can push Bitcoin prices down. Bitcoin has struggled to move past $116,000. It last reached this level on Friday, for the first time since about three weeks ago on August 23. At the time of writing, it was trading around $115,870, showing a 0.23% rise in the past 24 hours. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.29%
Union
U$0.01822-2.93%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019397-0.63%
Coinstats2025/09/15 15:28
As Crypto Hacks Surge, Ethereum Founder Vitalik Tests New ‘Invisible Wallet’

Vitalik Buterin is testing an 'invisible wallet' from Hinkal, a new tool that hides on-chain activity to protect big wallets from hackers.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02521-0.11%
Coinstats2025/09/15 15:25
Blockcast 76 | Bridging TradFi & Crypto: Reap's Daren Guo on Stablecoin Innovation

Stablecoins could become the backbone of a new financial era, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the on-chain economy, Reap's Daren Guo said.
ERA
ERA$0.7112-1.33%
Blockhead2025/09/15 15:22
