Dubai (DIFC), The United Arab Emirates (UAE), September 15th, 2025, FinanceWire B2PRIME GROUP's subsidiary, B2B Prime Services MENA Limited, has been authorised by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The firm is now formally registered on the DFSA Public Register (Ref. F009446), operating from Emirates Financial Towers, with the license effective August 15, 2025. The license empowers the firm to act as both agent and principal in dealing with investments across multiple products, with the added endorsement to hold or control client assets. Institutional advantages The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) serves as the independent regulator for the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a globally recognised common-law financial hub. Operating with English-language courts known for predictable, contract-based enforcement, the DIFC offers banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and professional counterparties a robust oversight, and a strategic location ranked 12th globally among financial centers in 2025. In Parallel, the DFSA standards align with international best practice. As a signatory to IOSCO's Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MMoU) and its enhanced version (EMMoU), the DFSA actively engages with global bodies such as IOSCO, BCBS, and IAIS in standard-setting and employs a risk-based supervisory approach. For institutional clients, this ensures internationally recognized controls, trusted cooperation with peer regulators, and smoother cross-border onboarding. "Institutions want certainty and scale and DFSA authorisation delivers exactly what we need — a recognised rulebook, accountable governance and tested controls. Our job is the scale: deep liquidity, clean integrations and faster time-to-market. The DIFC is now our launchpad to lead the way across MENA," says Eugenia Mykuliak, Founder & Executive Director of B2PRIME Group. Key products and standards of the company Operating from its DIFC base, B2PRIME serves banks and regulated financial institutions, global asset managers, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, family offices, and other professional counterparties across the Gulf and MENA…
