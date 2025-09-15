2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Crypto groups press BoE to drop £10K stablecoin limit plan

Crypto groups press BoE to drop £10K stablecoin limit plan

Crypto groups told the BoE to drop its plan to cap stablecoin holdings at £10K–£20K for individuals and £10M for businesses.
Capverse
CAP$0.15496+0.21%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 15:42
Dalintis
Best Cryptos Buy Now and Turn $500 into $25,000

Best Cryptos Buy Now and Turn $500 into $25,000

The post Best Cryptos Buy Now and Turn $500 into $25,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Few projects are generating headlines as frequently as Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance is emerging as the most-touted opportunity for retail traders considering the potential to turn low stakes into massive gains. The venture has raised over $15.8 million from over 16,300 supporters during presale. Aside from Pepe (PEPE), Mutuum Finance stands out as one of the innovators with its new positioning in a crowded market, fueling rumination on whether it would be the next giant breakout story in the crypto economy. PEPE Trades Near $0.000012 as Meme-Token Activity Persists PEPE (PEPE) is trading at $0.00001214. The token has recorded a double-digit 24-hour advance and high volume relative to its recent averages, suggesting short-term buying interest.  Because PEPE is a social meme token, the price remains sensitive to social and on-chain sentiment, which creates wild intraday whips within the range of the week.  Market watchers are monitoring volume and resistance at the recent weekly highs for follow-through, while new DeFi opportunities such as Mutuum Finance are also receiving attention.  Mutuum Finance Presale Speed up Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is performing well in presale phase six, securing tremendous traction as investors’ volumes keep soaring. The project has already hit over 16,300 recorded owners and has reached over $15.8 million in locked-up capital, with recent activities showing that the pace will continue to increase. Such a humongous boost is a clear indicator of growing investors’ confidence as the platform continues to inch closer to going live. Strategic Value for First Movers Not only are investors buying at the presale price exposing themselves to tokens at significantly lower cost, but they are also setting themselves up for astronomical short-term returns of up to 300% on launch day one, and even greater long-term opportunity as the ecosystem continues to expand. Early…
NEAR
NEAR$2.679+1.94%
SIX
SIX$0.0219+0.09%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001704+0.70%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 15:42
Dalintis
Bitwise Dogecoin ETF faces final date how will the SEC rule

Bitwise Dogecoin ETF faces final date how will the SEC rule

U.S. regulators set a clear deadline for the first proposed spot-Dogecoin ETF while a foundation-aligned initiative claimed a half-billion-DOGE cache and picked its trading venue. The Securities and Exchange Commission designated Nov. 12, 2025 as the decision date on NYSE Arca’s plan to list the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF, and the Nasdaq bid to list the […] The post Bitwise Dogecoin ETF faces final date how will the SEC rule appeared first on CoinChapter.
Union
U$0.01822-2.93%
CreatorBid
BID$0.0994-1.21%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26522-0.03%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 15:41
Dalintis
Cardano Founder Blasts Critics: ‘Cavalry Is Coming’

Cardano Founder Blasts Critics: ‘Cavalry Is Coming’

The post Cardano Founder Blasts Critics: ‘Cavalry Is Coming’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano Founder Blasts Critics: ‘Cavalry Is Coming’ Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/cardano-founder-ghost-chain-critics-cavalry-coming/
Bitcoin
BTC$115,418.29+0.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017589+3.75%
Sign
SIGN$0.07454-0.75%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 15:40
Dalintis
Next 1000x Cryptos to Buy as Institutions Hold 12% of All Bitcoin

Next 1000x Cryptos to Buy as Institutions Hold 12% of All Bitcoin

The post Next 1000x Cryptos to Buy as Institutions Hold 12% of All Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 15 September 2025 | 10:39 Watch out for the next 1000x crypto as institutions now hold around 12.3% of the total Bitcoin supply, which pushes the coin’s value further. Funds and public companies now hold nearly 1/8 of the total Bitcoin supply, according to the latest data released by Bitcoin macroeconomic strategy provider Ecoinometrics. The number, which roughly translates to about 2.5M of the total supply of 21M $BTC, reflects the rapid Bitcoin strategy expansion in the last year. For instance, Strategy remains the leading holder, with its 638,460 $BTC. Since Bitcoin’s launch in 2009, crypto king has increased by 188,260,209%. While few coins could ever replicate its success, there are still a few with the potential to be the next 1000x crypto. We’ll cover some of the most promising ones here, including Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Best Wallet Token ($BEST). Strategy, Metaplanet Lead Bitcoin Acquisition In an X post on Saturday, Ecoinometrics revealed that public companies and funds now hold 12.3% of all Bitcoin. With the coin’s supply capped at 21M, this translates to roughly 2.5M $BTC held by these institutions. Michael Saylor’s Strategy holds about 25% of institutionally-held Bitcoins with its 638,460 $BTC holdings. This year alone, the company has amassed a whopping 192,060 $BTC, thanks to its DCA strategy and HODLing mindset. Another notable institution is Japan’s Metaplanet, which holds 20,136 $BTC at the moment, overtaking Riot Platforms as the number six in the list of top Bitcoin treasury companies. Growing institutional adoption has helped push Bitcoin’s price upwards, which reached a new ATH last month at $124K. This is a considerable growth considering its price was only $0.10 15 years ago, translating to a growth of about 1,240,000x. This kind of exponential growth might be difficult to replicate, but there are still many promising…
SIX
SIX$0.0219+0.09%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,418.29+0.36%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30386-0.78%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 15:39
Dalintis
As Public Companies Now Hold 12.3% of Total Bitcoin Supply, Check Out Presales That Could be the Next 1000x Crypto

As Public Companies Now Hold 12.3% of Total Bitcoin Supply, Check Out Presales That Could be the Next 1000x Crypto

Funds and public companies now hold nearly 1/8 of the total Bitcoin supply, according to the latest data released by […] The post As Public Companies Now Hold 12.3% of Total Bitcoin Supply, Check Out Presales That Could be the Next 1000x Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06488+5.63%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00593+2.59%
Dalintis
Coindoo2025/09/15 15:39
Dalintis
London Stock Exchange launches blockchain platform for private funds

London Stock Exchange launches blockchain platform for private funds

The London Stock Exchange launched a Microsoft-powered blockchain platform for private funds, marking the first such initiative by a global exchange. The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has launched a blockchain-based infrastructure platform for private funds, making it the first major global stock exchange to launch such a system.The platform, called Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI), supports the full lifecycle of digital assets, from issuance and tokenization to post-trade settlement. It was developed with Microsoft and runs on Microsoft Azure, the exchange said Monday.LSEG said the system is designed to provide interoperability between distributed ledger technology and traditional financial systems as part of its goal to become the first global exchange group to support clients across the “full funding continuum.”Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.08853-1.40%
Major
MAJOR$0.16034+0.19%
Particl
PART$0.2046+0.49%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 15:39
Dalintis
Crypto Market Faces Correction: Expert Predicts 15-20% Drop for XRP, SOL, DOGE

Crypto Market Faces Correction: Expert Predicts 15-20% Drop for XRP, SOL, DOGE

Crypto market liquidations hit $240M as Fed rate cut approaches, with $176M from long positions. Bitcoin dominance could rise back to 60% as altcoins face 15-20% correction. XRP, SOL, DOGE lead the correction as Fed rate cut sparks “sell-the-news” event. Analysts predict Bitcoin to fall 5-8%, while altcoins face sharper declines in coming days. As [...] The post Crypto Market Faces Correction: Expert Predicts 15-20% Drop for XRP, SOL, DOGE appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana
SOL$235.57-0.19%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
XRP
XRP$3.0312+1.35%
Dalintis
Coincentral2025/09/15 15:38
Dalintis
dForce Proposes Onboarding Yuan-Pegged AxCNH Stablecoin

dForce Proposes Onboarding Yuan-Pegged AxCNH Stablecoin

The post dForce Proposes Onboarding Yuan-Pegged AxCNH Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. dForce proposes integrating AxCNH, a yuan-pegged stablecoin, to expand compliant CNH yield opportunities and reshape global DeFi markets. dForce, a well-known DeFi infrastructure platform, has put forward a new proposal. The proposal suggests integrating the offshore Chinese Yuan-pegged stablecoin, AxCNH, into its ecosystem. AxCNH is issued by a fintech company based in Hong Kong – AnchorX. This stablecoin will be initially introduced on the Conflux blockchain via Unitus Finance, one of the lending markets of dForce. AxCNH Stablecoin Launches on Conflux eSpace with Growing Support To begin with, this move makes dForce an early supporter of CNH-based DeFi products. According to the proposal, this strategy helps the platform to meet its goal of becoming the “Gateway to Compliant CNH Yield on Chain.” Although currently AxCNH has a low liquidity and trade activity, the long-term prospects of this look promising. As more people are interested in using CNH stablecoins, early adoption may bring about some great benefits. Related Reading: Intense Demand for Hong Kong’s New Stablecoin Licensing Program | Live Bitcoin News In addition, AnchorX is already recognized as a regulatory pioneer. In June 2025, the company got a stablecoin-related approval by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) of Kazakhstan. This was an important step for its expansion in the world. AxCNH launched (July of 2025) on Conflux eSpace, with liquidity pools now live on Swappi DEX. Despite a small market cap, the stablecoin is well backed by CNH reserves and redeemable at a 1:1 ratio. Moreover, dForce believes that CNH stablecoins can form a major part of the global DeFi market. China’s overall ambition to pursue yuan internationalization is supportive of this trend. After a significant fall in the US dollar in early 2025, there was an increase in the interest in alternatives such as CNH. Financial institutions and tech…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08853-1.40%
Capverse
CAP$0.15496+0.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.125-0.23%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 15:37
Dalintis
B2PRIME Secures DFSA Licence To Operate from The DIFC, Setting A New Institutional Benchmark for MENA & Gulf Region

B2PRIME Secures DFSA Licence To Operate from The DIFC, Setting A New Institutional Benchmark for MENA & Gulf Region

The post B2PRIME Secures DFSA Licence To Operate from The DIFC, Setting A New Institutional Benchmark for MENA & Gulf Region appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dubai (DIFC), The United Arab Emirates (UAE), September 15th, 2025, FinanceWire B2PRIME GROUP’s subsidiary, B2B Prime Services MENA Limited, has been authorised by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The firm is now formally registered on the DFSA Public Register (Ref. F009446), operating from Emirates Financial Towers, with the license effective August 15, 2025.  The license empowers the firm to act as both agent and principal in dealing with investments across multiple products, with the added endorsement to hold or control client assets.  Institutional advantages The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) serves as the independent regulator for the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a globally recognised common-law financial hub. Operating with English-language courts known for predictable, contract-based enforcement, the DIFC offers banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and professional counterparties a robust oversight, and a strategic location ranked 12th globally among financial centers in 2025. In Parallel, the DFSA standards align with international best practice. As a signatory to IOSCO’s Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MMoU) and its enhanced version (EMMoU), the DFSA actively engages with global bodies such as IOSCO, BCBS, and IAIS in standard-setting and employs a risk-based supervisory approach. For institutional clients, this ensures internationally recognized controls, trusted cooperation with peer regulators, and smoother cross-border onboarding. “Institutions want certainty and scale and DFSA authorisation delivers exactly what we need — a recognised rulebook, accountable governance and tested controls. Our job is the scale: deep liquidity, clean integrations and faster time-to-market. The DIFC is now our launchpad to lead the way across MENA,” says Eugenia Mykuliak, Founder & Executive Director of B2PRIME Group. Key products and standards of the company  Operating from its DIFC base, B2PRIME serves banks and regulated financial institutions, global asset managers, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, family offices, and other professional counterparties across the Gulf and MENA…
CROSS
CROSS$0.23062+1.14%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.133682-0.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017589+3.75%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 15:36
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history