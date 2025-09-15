2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
London Stock Exchange Revolutionizes Trading with Microsoft Blockchain Platform

London Stock Exchange Revolutionizes Trading with Microsoft Blockchain Platform

TLDR London Stock Exchange Group completed its first blockchain-powered fundraising transaction using its new Digital Markets Infrastructure platform The platform was built with Microsoft and runs on Azure, supporting full lifecycle of digital assets from issuance to settlement MembersCap raised money for its private fund using the system, with Archax serving as nominee for the [...] The post London Stock Exchange Revolutionizes Trading with Microsoft Blockchain Platform appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Dalintis
Coincentral2025/09/15 16:06
Dalintis
Top 4 Coin tiềm năng + Bitcoin Hyper – Cơ hội Bull Run

Top 4 Coin tiềm năng + Bitcoin Hyper – Cơ hội Bull Run

The post Top 4 Coin tiềm năng + Bitcoin Hyper – Cơ hội Bull Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top 4 Coin tiềm năng + Bitcoin Hyper – Cơ hội Bull Run Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/4-cryptos-to-watch-in-november-for-potential-1000-growth-vn/
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30386-0.78%
Choise.com
CHO$0.00396-4.34%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001704+0.70%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 16:01
Dalintis
From 0.02 BTC to 3 BTC—Dogecoin and Pepe May Rally, But Ozak AI’s 100x Potential Dominates

From 0.02 BTC to 3 BTC—Dogecoin and Pepe May Rally, But Ozak AI’s 100x Potential Dominates

The post From 0.02 BTC to 3 BTC—Dogecoin and Pepe May Rally, But Ozak AI’s 100x Potential Dominates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investors in 2025 are chasing opportunities that can turn small allocations into life-changing gains. With Bitcoin (BTC) trading near $115,956.74, holding 0.02 BTC is worth about $2,319, and while meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe (PEPE) could multiply that investment with potential rallies, it is Ozak AI (OZ)—a presale project priced at just $0.01 and already raising more than $2.9 million—that is stealing the spotlight, with bold forecasts of 100× upside fueling speculation that even modest entries could flip into the equivalent of multiple BTC. Dogecoin’s Meme Power Dogecoin, trading around $0.2786, remains the original meme coin and a cornerstone of retail-driven speculation. Known for its loyal community and viral culture, DOGE has proven its ability to deliver sudden and powerful rallies when social media hype and retail flows align. Analysts suggest Dogecoin could deliver 15× to 20× upside in the next cycle, potentially turning a $2,319 stake (0.02 BTC) into $35,000–$46,000. While impressive, this kind of return is modest compared to the exponential flips promised by high-risk presale projects. Pepe’s Viral Appeal Pepe (PEPE), trading near $0.00001042, has quickly cemented itself as one of the hottest meme coins of the past two years. Its viral appeal, fueled by trading volumes and an ever-growing fanbase, has analysts projecting it could see similar 20× gains in the right conditions. A $2,319 investment in PEPE could multiply into $46,000, showing why traders continue to keep it on their watchlist. However, like Dogecoin, Pepe’s growth relies almost entirely on sentiment, making it volatile and unpredictable. Ozak AI’s 100× Presale Buzz While meme coins thrive on community hype, Ozak AI (OZ) is making noise for very different reasons. Currently in Stage 5 of its OZ presale at just $0.01 per token, Ozak AI has already raised more than $3 million, signaling strong…
NEAR
NEAR$2.68+1.97%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,432.1+0.37%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.69-1.45%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 16:00
Dalintis
Trillion-dollar market demand: Can the Bitcoin on-chain economy become the next hot narrative?

Trillion-dollar market demand: Can the Bitcoin on-chain economy become the next hot narrative?

By Felix, PANews Since its creation in 2009, Bitcoin, the first decentralized digital currency, has evolved from a niche experiment into a significant global store of value and settlement network, and has now grown into an asset class valued at approximately $2 trillion. Despite Bitcoin's numerous achievements, new investors eager for higher returns may not be able to achieve the same high returns as early investors at the current high Bitcoin price. Beyond passive asset appreciation, earning income from Bitcoin has become a major market demand. Data shows that over 98% of Bitcoin is currently idle. Unleashing its potential and transforming Bitcoin from a centralized store of value to a distributed internet infrastructure used by billions of people is crucial for its development to reach new heights. Perhaps inspired by the emergence of DeFi on Ethereum, the idea of building DeFi on Bitcoin emerged. Starting with tokenized Bitcoin, Bitcoin has gradually transformed from a static asset to programmable capital. Since the emergence of WBTC in 2019, the market has spawned 50 versions of tokenized Bitcoin across over 20 blockchains. After six years of infrastructure development (from WBTC to transparent, permissionless solutions), the technology has made tremendous strides, including cross-chain protocols, custody solutions, and regulatory frameworks. The current value of tokenized Bitcoin on-chain has reached $40.18 billion. The first "Bitcoin On-Chain Economic Report" was released, and capital is consolidating around three major competitive advantages. As more and more Bitcoin holders switch to other blockchain networks to unlock new features and realize returns, the development of the on-chain Bitcoin economy is gradually moving beyond its "grassroots" experimental stage. However, research on the Bitcoin on-chain economy has yet to form a systematic and organized form. Zeus Network, a Bitcoin infrastructure builder, recently released its inaugural "On-Chain Bitcoin Economy Report." The report comprehensively analyzes the Bitcoin on-chain economy, highlighting the growing importance of blockchain platforms adopting differentiated development strategies based on their respective strengths, leading to a gradual emergence of a survival of the fittest. The "On-Chain Bitcoin Economic Report" shows that the top four blockchains (Base, Ethereum, Stacks, and Solana) will increase by more than 26,000 BTC in 2025, while the bottom five blockchains will lose a total of more than 8,000 BTC. Source: 2025 On - Chain Bitcoin Economy Report ( Zeus Network ) The report mentioned that Bitcoin Capital is currently consolidating around three major competitive advantages: native Bitcoin integration (Stacks), mature user base access (Base), and superior DeFi performance (Solana). Among them, Base, driven by the advantage of Coinbase's user base, achieved a growth rate of 99.83%, providing convenient bridge access to millions of users and a way for institutional clients to deploy Bitcoin. Its outstanding performance shows that mature platforms have significant competitive advantages compared to pure technical solutions. Stacks followed closely behind with a growth rate of 79.65%, indicating a strong market preference for Bitcoin-aligned infrastructure that maintains a closer connection to the base layer while supporting programmability. The head platform effect is also gradually emerging. Compared with the more mature platforms mentioned above, weak participants such as Tron (-541%) and Merlin (-80%) have fallen sharply, which may indicate that the market is consolidating around mature solutions. Notably, Solana achieved a 76.56% growth rate, highlighting the performance advantages of blockchain. Bitcoin holders prioritize practical advantages such as speed, low costs, and robust DeFi functionality when choosing where to effectively deploy their assets. Currently, the Bitcoin tokenization options on the Solana platform have increased from 2 (WBTC and tBTC) in August 2024 to 8 in August 2025, forming a comprehensive ecosystem consisting of 21 projects, covering 4 DEXs (APOLLO, HawkFi, Jupiter and Meteora), 12 DeFi protocols (including btcSOL, Drift, Kamino, Orca and Raydium, etc.), 4 infrastructure projects (Portal/Wormhole, Zeus Network, Threshold) and 1 DAO (MonkeDAO). Among them, APOLLO, as the first Bitcoin on-chain exchange on the Solana platform, plays an important role in expanding the influence of native Bitcoin on Solana. Exchange APOLLO and the re-staking model btcSOL expand user base and application scope Zeus Network, the permissionless Bitcoin infrastructure protocol on the Solana platform, is committed to accelerating the development of Bitcoin's on-chain economy and applications. It not only launched zBTC, the first permissionless Bitcoin on Solana, but also released a series of dApp products, expanding zBTC's user base and application scope. Its role on the Solana platform is becoming increasingly prominent. In March 2025, Zeus Network released APOLLO Mainnet v1, the first Bitcoin on-chain exchange on Solana, designed to provide a seamless, permissionless way to trade and manage assets. As the flagship dApp of the Zeus Network, APOLLO allows Bitcoin holders to trade, exchange, and earn various Bitcoin variants on-chain, unlike centralized platforms, without intermediaries or restrictions. By introducing zBTC, an asset pegged 1:1 to Bitcoin, APOLLO seamlessly integrates Bitcoin liquidity into the Solana ecosystem, providing retail, developer, and institutional investors with a trustless, decentralized solution to unlock Bitcoin's full potential in DeFi. Notably, APOLLO also launched the Earn feature in August, providing users with a way to earn income. On APOLLO Earn, users can choose from lending, liquidity pools, or staking strategies, each integrated with protocols currently supporting zBTC. Going forward, APOLLO will continue to collaborate with DeFi protocols to update Earn and introduce new strategies, providing users with more diverse Bitcoin income options. Following the launch of APOLLO, Zeus Network's second dApp, btcSOL, a restaking model, launched in July, providing Solana users with a convenient, permissionless way to access BTCFi. btcSOL allows holders of SOL or LST-SOL (Solana's liquidity staking token) to stake their tokens and accumulate BTC. The system automatically converts the staked tokens into btcSOL restaking tokens based on a price index, generating on-chain returns that are automatically converted to zBTC. Additionally, btcSOL has partnered with Marinade Finance, a liquidity staking platform on Solana. 5.5% of users' staked SOL will be continuously converted into zBTC, allowing users to steadily increase their Bitcoin exposure without any additional steps. btcSOL v1.5, released on September 9th, also added jupSOL and kySOL. Currently, users can accumulate zBTC (Solana's native Bitcoin) by staking SOL, mSOL, JupSOL, and kySOL. Despite the fierce competition in the Bitcoin tokenization market, Zeus Network has found a differentiated market position through unique design choices and functional positioning. With its technological advantages, strong team and partner network, and the support of the Solana ecosystem, it has the potential to occupy a significant market share in this field. However, like all blockchain projects, Zeus Network faces certain risks and challenges, such as the risk of security vulnerabilities, regulatory uncertainty, market acceptance, and partial dependence on the continued growth and success of the Solana ecosystem. In the future, Zeus Network plans to achieve multi-chain expansion and integrate more blockchain networks in addition to Bitcoin and Solana. In addition, it plans to cultivate a thriving developer community by releasing programming libraries and developer tools, and gradually achieve decentralized governance. Conclusion Bitcoin's transformation into a yield-generating asset is no longer a question of "if," but "when." Not only are institutions creating their own branded, wrapped Bitcoins, but the emergence of permissionless infrastructure also allows any community, protocol, or collective to create a transparent, verifiable representation of Bitcoin tailored to their specific needs. Zeus Network, by innovatively addressing the cross-chain communication issues between Bitcoin and Solana, offers a promising solution for unlocking Bitcoin's enormous potential value. Related Reading: Permissionless Bitcoin on Solana: Zeus Network Launches APOLLO Platform and zBTC
SIX
SIX$0.02191+0.13%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04686-3.08%
Solana
SOL$235.61-0.17%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/15 16:00
Dalintis
4 đồng tiền điện tử cần theo dõi trong tháng 11 với tiềm năng tăng trưởng 1.000%

4 đồng tiền điện tử cần theo dõi trong tháng 11 với tiềm năng tăng trưởng 1.000%

Tháng 11 hứa hẹn sẽ là giai đoạn bùng nổ đối với cộng đồng yêu thích tiền điện tử. Thị trường đang tràn đầy sự quan tâm khi nhiều tài sản kỹ thuật số cho thấy khả năng tăng trưởng đột phá. Các nhà đầu tư tập trung vào những token có tiềm năng mang […]
Choise.com
CHO$0.00396-4.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-1.60%
Dalintis
Bitcoinist2025/09/15 15:56
Dalintis
Bitcoin Analyst Warns Cycle Peak Could Arrive Within Weeks

Bitcoin Analyst Warns Cycle Peak Could Arrive Within Weeks

In a newly published report, he highlighted that the leading digital asset has not yet reached its cycle peak, pointing […] The post Bitcoin Analyst Warns Cycle Peak Could Arrive Within Weeks appeared first on Coindoo.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001873+0.69%
Dalintis
Coindoo2025/09/15 15:55
Dalintis
Crypto groups urge BoE to scrap £10K limit, call stablecoin cap harmful and unenforceable

Crypto groups urge BoE to scrap £10K limit, call stablecoin cap harmful and unenforceable

The post Crypto groups urge BoE to scrap £10K limit, call stablecoin cap harmful and unenforceable appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto firms across the UK and US are demanding that the BoE ditch its plan to cap stablecoin holdings at £10,000–£20,000 for individuals and £10 million for companies. This plan, according to Financial Times, would make the UK the only major jurisdiction trying to lock users out of full access to stablecoins, at a time when both the US and EU are expanding regulatory clarity without placing hard limits. The move, if enforced, would set the UK apart in a way that critics say looks paranoid and counterproductive. Officials inside the BoE argue that caps are necessary to keep Britain’s banking system stable as crypto expands. They say too much money flowing into stablecoins could drain bank deposits, cut off credit, and cause a ripple effect across lending markets. Sasha Mills, who heads financial market infrastructure at the bank, said the idea is to prevent “large and rapid outflows of deposits” and limit the impact of new payment systems while they scale. But she also called the measure “transitional,” suggesting it might not be permanent, though there’s no actual timeline or plan to phase it out. Coinbase says caps are bad for savers and the City Tom Duff Gordon, Coinbase’s policy chief outside the US, said, “Imposing caps on stablecoins is bad for UK savers, bad for the City and bad for sterling.” He pointed out that no other major country, not even under Donald Trump’s renewed presidency, has tried anything like this. And it’s not just about ideology; crypto payments are already global, and Tom made it clear that these limits would slam the UK into a corner while the rest of the world moves on. Simon Jennings, who leads the UK Cryptoasset Business Council, added that enforcing the BoE’s idea would be a technical nightmare. “Limits simply don’t…
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.35%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0404-0.86%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.549-0.02%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 15:54
Dalintis
London Stock Exchange Group Launches Blockchain Platform for Fundraising

London Stock Exchange Group Launches Blockchain Platform for Fundraising

The post London Stock Exchange Group Launches Blockchain Platform for Fundraising appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has launched its new blockchain platform, Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI), focusing initially on private funds. The platform aims to improve efficiency and transparency in capital raising. MembersCap used DMI to raise capital for its tokenized MCM Fund 1, with Archax acting as nominee. LSEG plans to expand the platform …
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Dalintis
CoinPedia2025/09/15 15:53
Dalintis
Why AI Presales Are Becoming the Smart Money Move

Why AI Presales Are Becoming the Smart Money Move

The post Why AI Presales Are Becoming the Smart Money Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The AI presales are taking some serious traction among intelligent investors. The historic increase of Bitcoin that has reached $116K with an increase of 113 percent in 2024 is a standard. The move to Lyno AI with its token presale at 0.05 though is a pointer to where smart money is heading next. The presale of Lyno AI is evidence of increased trust in the power of AI in trading. The project is moving rapidly, as 461,214 tokens sold and 23,060 were raised. The subsequent token price phase goes up to $0.055 and a final target of $0.10 where early buyers are welcome to purchase its shares before the prices soar. Bitcoin has been a leader, yet a new opportunity is presented by the best gas analytics by Lyno AI on Polygon. Its cross-chain arbitrage which is driven by AI enables users to exploit blockchain inefficiencies without the volatility of Bitcoin. This technology is a step further than traditional HODLing because it allows almost zero-capital wins in multiple chains. The Surge Behind Lyno AI’s Presale Lyno AI is better than other competitors like BlockDAG that registered the amount of 405 million in financing. AI token presales have the current market cap boom of 27 billion, and Lyno is poised to grow by 1200 percent, which could see its value rise to 0.60. This makes Lyno the next-order arbitrage platform with an audited and community-managed smart contract ecosystem, as certified by Cyberscope . Why Lyno AI Is the Game Changer Lyno provides institutional quality arbitrage technology to retail investors. It is multi-layered in terms of security and has very high execution times. Community governance gives a guarantee to the token holders to shape upgrades in the future. The AI algorithms of the platform are tracking more than 15 blockchains instantly, searching…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Boom
BOOM$0.009371-0.39%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005236-4.80%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 15:51
Dalintis
Here’s Where XRP Could Land, If XRP Powers Same-Day Global Payroll

Here’s Where XRP Could Land, If XRP Powers Same-Day Global Payroll

This article explores how XRP price could rise if it became the settlement layer for global payroll and gig economy payouts. The global payroll and gig economy represent one of the largest untapped use cases for blockchain-based settlement.Visit Website
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
XRP
XRP$3.031+1.34%
SphereX
HERE$0.000249+24.50%
Dalintis
The Crypto Basic2025/09/15 15:49
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history