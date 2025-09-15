2025-09-16 Tuesday

Pump.fun's daily revenue exceeded $3 million, setting a new record and the highest level since February 14th.

PANews reported on September 15th that, according to SolanaFloor monitoring, Pump.fun's daily revenue exceeded $3 million for the first time since February 14th, surpassing both Hyperliquid and Axiom's daily revenue performance. Furthermore, its weekly revenue reached $16.4 million, a seven-month high.
PANews2025/09/15 16:16
U.S. Fed Rate Cut Will Make or Beak the Traders: Crypto Week Ahead

The post U.S. Fed Rate Cut Will Make or Beak the Traders: Crypto Week Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. You are reading Crypto Week Ahead: a comprehensive list of what’s coming up in the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain in the coming days, as well as the major macroeconomic events that will influence digital asset markets. For an updated daily email reminder on what’s expected, click here to sign up for Crypto Daybook Americas. You won’t want to start your day without it. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/15/fed-rate-decision-mkr-sky-conversion-deadline-crypto-week-ahead
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 16:16
Polkadot DAO, the Community Governing Body of the Polkadot Ecosystem, Has Received Critical Approval! Details Here

The post Polkadot DAO, the Community Governing Body of the Polkadot Ecosystem, Has Received Critical Approval! Details Here appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Polkadot DAO, the community governing body of the Polkadot ecosystem, has approved a proposal to cap the DOT token supply at 2.1 billion. This move would mean lower token production and increased scarcity. Polkadot Caps DOT Supply at 2.1 Billion According to the DAO’s announcement, referendum 1710 passed with 81% of the vote. The new model introduces a two-year token inflation schedule, abandoning the current unlimited supply model. The previous system produced approximately 120 million DOT annually and had no supply cap. According to Polkadot’s post, supply will be around 1.91 billion DOT by 2040 under the new model. Had the old model continued, that figure was expected to reach 3.4 billion DOT. Thanks to the OpenGov system, which Polkadot DAO launched in 2023, token holders can directly submit suggestions, vote, or delegate their voting rights. Following the decision, the price of DOT fell 2.4% to $4.24 in the last 24 hours, but rose 9.8% in the last week. The token’s total market capitalization stands at $6.6 billion. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/polkadot-dao-the-community-governing-body-of-the-polkadot-ecosystem-has-received-critical-approval-details-here/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 16:13
Solana (SOL) Price: Massive $1.55 Billion Buying Spree by Galaxy Digital Sets Stage for $300 Rally

TLDR Galaxy Digital purchased $1.55 billion worth of Solana in five days, marking one of the largest institutional moves for SOL this year Solana is forming a cup-and-handle pattern with price pressing against key $245-$250 resistance zone SOL currently trades at $237.24, up 6.31% in 24 hours with strong support levels at $239 and $224 [...] The post Solana (SOL) Price: Massive $1.55 Billion Buying Spree by Galaxy Digital Sets Stage for $300 Rally appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/15 16:12
Uphold XRP Reserves Belong to Customers, Not Us, as This ‘Holding’ Is Built on Trust, Not Hype: Uphold CEO

Simon McLoughlin, CEO of the American exchange Uphold, has praised XRP holders for their trust and dedication to the platform. He remarked that XRP holders are maintaining their position on Uphold solely based on trust, not hype.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/15 16:11
Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits

The post Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Bank of England’s (BoE) plan to limit how much stablecoin individuals and businesses can hold is drawing sharp backlash from crypto firms and industry groups. Critics warn the move could stifle innovation, push capital out of the U.K., and isolate the country from global standards. What the BoE is Proposing According to the Financial …
CoinPedia2025/09/15 16:11
ATT Global Taps For Metas To Advance Web3 Ecosystem

The post ATT Global Taps For Metas To Advance Web3 Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ATT Global, a Web3 digital advertising platform merging DePIN and RWAs, has partnered with For Metas, a cutting-edge entertainment ecosystem. The partnership focuses on merging the decentralized advertising capabilities and infrastructure with the decentralized immersive entertainment network. As disclosed by ATT Global in its official social media announcement, the partnership is anticipated to drive unparalleled integration between digital consumer engagement, e-commerce, and blockchain technology. Hence, the move fortifies the position of both the platforms in the development of a scalable, interactive, and secure Web3 environment. The partnership between ATT Global and For Metas takes into account the combination of the next-gen decentralized advertisement infrastructure and captivating entertainment network. In this respect, ATT Global has gained substantial traction as a leading player in integrating the blockchain-led infrastructures with real-world assets (RWAs). Its DA-AIOT-P apparatus is devoted to revolutionizing the digital advertising landscape by linking e-commerce traffic with physical assets. This creates a relatively data-led and dynamic ecosystem. Apart from that, For Metas has become a versatile Web3 app platform, delivering wide-ranging entertainment solutions for the consumers. Taking into account decentralized social apps and blockchain-gaming, For Metas offers secure, incentivized, and immersive digital experiences. Keeping this in view, the partnership with ATT Global attempts to fortify the entertainment portfolio of For Metas while also enhancing cross-platform engagement. Unlocking Unique Opportunities for Users, Enterprises, and Developers According to ATT Global, the mutual initiative targets digital. Consumers, enterprises, and developers. Thus, the consumers get access to reward-driven, engaging, and secure entities to merge entertainment and decentralized innovation. Additionally, developers leverage the cutting-edge infrastructure and a broader dApp access while the enterprises unveil unique channels for consumer engagement and advertising. Overall, this endeavor is poised to create an inclusive ecosystem that permits each stakeholder, including businesses and gamers, to thrive in the growing digital economy.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 16:10
Top 2 cổ phiếu crypto nên theo dõi trong năm 2025

Bitcoin (BTC) gần đây đã tăng mạnh, đạt đỉnh ở mức 99.655 USD, đã khơi lại sự hứng khởi đối với các dự án liên quan đến tiền điện tử. Mặc dù chưa thể vượt qua cột mốc 100.000 USD, nhưng lập trường thân thiện với crypto của Tổng thống đắc cử Donald Trump sau […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/15 16:09
Next Generation NGPES: the French fintech revolutionizing digital payments with Chainalysis

Next Generation NGPES has announced the integration of Chainalysis, a global leader in blockchain data analysis.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/15 16:08
Capital B Boosts Bitcoin Holdings with $5.6M Buy

The post Capital B Boosts Bitcoin Holdings with $5.6M Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Capital B Boosts Bitcoin Holdings with $5.6M Buy appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Capital B, a publicly traded company, has purchased an additional 48 Bitcoin for $5.6 million, raising its total holdings to 2,249 BTC. This move supports the company’s ongoing strategy to accumulate Bitcoin as a core asset. Capital B continues to build its Bitcoin treasury steadily, reinforcing its position as a key player in Bitcoin investment. The company maintains a long-term view on Bitcoin accumulation to maximize value for shareholders. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/capital-b-boosts-bitcoin-holdings-with-5-6m-buy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 16:07
