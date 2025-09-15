Capital B Acquires 2,249 BTC as Bitcoin Reaches $116K
Key Notes Capital B bought 48 more BTC through fresh fundraising worth $5.6 million. The company's total holdings have risen to 2,249 BTC, with a potential increase to 2,267. Bitcoin trades above $116K but faces resistance ahead of the Fed's September 17 meeting. Capital B, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has completed a series of capital increases to further strengthen its Bitcoin BTC $115 779 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $2.31 T Vol. 24h: $33.24 B reserves. The move comes as Bitcoin briefly crossed $116,000, extending its gains by almost 5% over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap data. Capital B Expands Its Bitcoin Treasury In a press release, Capital B confirmed the completion of multiple fundraising rounds, acquiring 48 additional bitcoins worth approximately $5.6 million. The company finalized a capital increase at $2.03 per share, raising about $2.12 million, which funded the purchase of 17 BTC valued at $2 million. 🟠Capital B confirms the acquisition of 48 BTC for €4.7 million, the holding of a total of 2,249 BTC, and a BTC Yield of 1,536.6% YTD⚡️ Full Press Release (EN): https://t.co/kkpjUmiq1o Full Press Release (FR): https://t.co/bkhNFvwwxM BTC Strategy (EN): https://t.co/zuM77Dvnln pic.twitter.com/vPnwAK4h2G — Capital B (@_ALCPB) September 15, 2025 A second round priced at $1.99 per share raised $2.94 million, fully subscribed by the TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund, allowing for the acquisition of twenty-four BTC worth $2.82 million. Additionally, Fulgur Ventures subscribed to 1.25 million ordinary shares at $0.64 per share, for a total of $824,000, which was used to acquire 7 BTC. Interestingly, Capital B's accumulation strategy has already delivered exceptional results in 2025. Since the start of the year, the group has reported a bitcoin yield of 1,536.6 percent, translating into a gain of 614.6 bitcoins and over $71.3 million in profit.
