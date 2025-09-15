2025-09-16 Tuesday

Monero (XMR) Price Surges – Here’s Why the Privacy Coin Is Breaking Out

Monero (XMR) Price Surges – Here’s Why the Privacy Coin Is Breaking Out

Monero price is on the move today. The privacy coin is up around 5% and trading near $301.46, making it one of the market’s top gainers.  Volume has jumped more than 37%, with firm buying demand. Let’s take a look at what’s powering the rally and where the price can go from here. Why Monero
Capital B Acquires 2,249 BTC as Bitcoin Reaches $116K

The post Capital B Acquires 2,249 BTC as Bitcoin Reaches $116K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Capital B bought 48 more BTC through fresh fundraising worth $5.6 million. The company’s total holdings have risen to 2,249 BTC, with a potential increase to 2,267. Bitcoin trades above $116K but faces resistance ahead of the Fed’s September 17 meeting. Capital B, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has completed a series of capital increases to further strengthen its Bitcoin BTC $115 779 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $2.31 T Vol. 24h: $33.24 B reserves. The move comes as Bitcoin briefly crossed $116,000, extending its gains by almost 5% over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap data. Capital B Expands Its Bitcoin Treasury In a press release, Capital B confirmed the completion of multiple fundraising rounds, acquiring 48 additional bitcoins worth approximately $5.6 million. The company finalized a capital increase at $2.03 per share, raising about $2.12 million, which funded the purchase of 17 BTC valued at $2 million. 🟠Capital B confirms the acquisition of 48 BTC for €4.7 million, the holding of a total of 2,249 BTC, and a BTC Yield of 1,536.6% YTD⚡️ Full Press Release (EN): https://t.co/kkpjUmiq1o Full Press Release (FR): https://t.co/bkhNFvwwxM BTC Strategy (EN): https://t.co/zuM77Dvnln pic.twitter.com/vPnwAK4h2G — Capital B (@_ALCPB) September 15, 2025 A second round priced at $1.99 per share raised $2.94 million, fully subscribed by the TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund, allowing for the acquisition of twenty-four BTC worth $2.82 million. Additionally, Fulgur Ventures subscribed to 1.25 million ordinary shares at $0.64 per share, for a total of $824,000, which was used to acquire 7 BTC. Interestingly, Capital B’s accumulation strategy has already delivered exceptional results in 2025. Since the start of the year, the group has reported a bitcoin yield of 1,536.6 percent, translating into a gain of 614.6 bitcoins and over $71.3 million in profit. Total…
USDH arrives – Can Hyperliquid’s new stablecoin shake USDC’s $6B grip?

The post USDH arrives – Can Hyperliquid’s new stablecoin shake USDC’s $6B grip? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Who won the race for Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin ticker? Native Markets secured the USDH ticker, winning nearly 70% of validator votes in Hyperliquid’s first major on-chain governance process. Which firms did Native Markets beat? It outpaced bids from Paxos, BitGo, and Ethena, with prediction markets showing overwhelming support for Native Markets toward the end of the race. The race to secure the USDH stablecoin ticker on Hyperliquid [HYPE] has officially come to an end. After a week of competitive bidding, Hyperliquid’s validator community voted in favor of Native Markets, granting the firm the rights to issue and manage the exchange’s U.S. dollar stablecoin, USDH. Native Markets wins the USDH ticker Max Fiege, founder of Native Markets, took to X and noted,  “We will be deploying both the USDH HIP-1 and corresponding ERC-20 within days. We will then start with a testing phase for mints and redeems of up to $800/tx with an initial group, to be followed by the opening of the USDH/USDC spot order book as well as uncapped mints & redeems.” For the uninitiated, Native Markets moved quickly, submitting the initial proposal for USDH just 90 minutes after Hyperliquid issued the call, later refining its plan in response to community feedback. The Hyperliquid Foundation itself abstained from voting, leaving the decision entirely to validators. This contest to secure the USDH ticker marks the exchange’s first major on-chain governance vote beyond routine token listings. Other competitors Despite competition from established players like Paxos, BitGo, and Ethena [ENA], Native Markets emerged as the clear frontrunner throughout the weeklong campaign. On-chain trackers show that its proposal ultimately secured about 70% of validator votes, compared to 20% for Paxos and just 3.2% for Ethena. Most bidders had pledged to direct stablecoin yields back into the Hyperliquid ecosystem, whether through contributions…
Cryptocurrency Market Faces Turbulence Before Fed Rate Decision

The cryptocurrency market faces selling pressure before the upcoming Fed rate decision. Significant losses are anticipated for major altcoins like XRP, SOL, and DOGE. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Market Faces Turbulence Before Fed Rate Decision The post Cryptocurrency Market Faces Turbulence Before Fed Rate Decision appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin Treasury Firm Capital B Now Holds Over 2,249 BTC as Price Hits $116K

Capital B has bolstered its Bitcoin reserves with another $5.6 million purchase, bringing total holdings to 2,249 BTC as the coin is trading above $116K. The post Bitcoin Treasury Firm Capital B Now Holds Over 2,249 BTC as Price Hits $116K appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Top crypto đáng chú ý năm 2025

The post Top crypto đáng chú ý năm 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Hyper & MaxiDoge: Top crypto đáng chú ý năm 2025 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/top-2-crypto-coins-to-watch-in-2025-vn/
Europe’s IPO market stalls as companies turn to M&A amid volatility

Klarna and other top European firms are skipping local IPOs and heading to New York instead.
UBS Joins Morgan Stanley to Short Bitcoin DAT Metaplanet, Stock Tumbles Below 600 JPY

The post UBS Joins Morgan Stanley to Short Bitcoin DAT Metaplanet, Stock Tumbles Below 600 JPY appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan-based Bitcoin digital asset treasury (DAT) firm Metaplanet’s shares are facing massive shorting from financial giants such as Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, and JPMorgan. UBS becomes the latest to join the club to short Metaplanet stock, causing it to tumble below 600 JPY today. Metaplanet Records Rising Institutional Short Positions Bitcoin treasury companies, including Strategy and Metaplanet, are witnessing concerns over a rise in short positions by institutions such as hedge funds and financial firms. Meanwhile, Metaplanet entered into a ‘silent period’ until September 17, with plans to follow with answering shareholders’ questions and concerns. Metaplanet plans to raise $1.4 million to buy more Bitcoin, as the firm plans to hold 30,000 BTC by the end of 2025. UBS AG becomes the latest to join the firms shorting the stock. The firm opened a new short position of 7.31 million shares. Morgan Stanley MUFG becomes the largest short holder with 20 million shares. The financial giant shorted another 1.92 million stocks, as per data until Thursday. It added that a separate desk showed 17.68 million in short shares, with a small reduction of 768k shares. Institutional Short Positions in Metaplanet Jefferies International is the 2nd largest short holder with 10.54 million shares. The firm increased its short position by adding 1.88 million shares recently. Other financial giants and hedge funds such as JPMorgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, Barclays Capital Securities, and Goldman Sachs have short positions on Metaplanet stock. Notably, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citi, and Barclays are reducing their short positions. Bitcoin Treasury Stock Crashes Under 600 JPY Metaplanet stock price fell below 600 JPY for the first time since May. It closed 8.37% lower at 591 JPY on Monday, failing to build upside momentum after a slight rebound last week. The 24-hour low and high were 546 and 612 JPY,…
Lightning-Speed UX Becomes the New Baseline for Real-Time Digital Entertainment

Lightning-fast UX is now the baseline for digital entertainment, driven by crypto payments, BTC casinos, and Layer 2 tech.
December 2024 Crypto Crash Signal Returns As Altcoins Go Wild

The post December 2024 Crypto Crash Signal Returns As Altcoins Go Wild appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
