Pop Mart Founder Wang Ning’s Net Worth Drops $6 Billion As Labubu Demand Cools

Labubu dolls on display at a Pop Mart International Group Ltd. store in Shanghai, China. Raul Ariano/Bloomberg Wang Ning, the founder of Chinese toy maker Pop Mart International Group, has seen his net worth plummet by almost $6 billion in less than a month – as the latest edition of the company's Labubu series of dolls seems to be losing some traction in mainland China. The 38-year-old chairman and CEO now has a net worth of $21.6 billion largely based on a company stake, according to Forbes estimates. The amount, as massive as it is, is significantly less than the $27.5 billion the young mogul had back in late August. At the time, optimism over Labubu's growing popularity once made Wang richer than China's iconic tycoons including Alibaba cofounder Jack Ma. Now, he's the country's 14th richest person, while Ma is 7th, according to the Real-Time Billionaires List. The change in ranks comes as Pop Mart's Hong Kong-listed shares have fallen more than 20% since the company released on August 28 the Labubu 4.0 series. Retailing for 79 yuan ($11) each, it features 28 of the rabbit-ish plush toys that come in smaller sizes and a variety of colors. The mini Labubus are still being sold at a premium via Chinese e-commerce platforms including Dewu, where merchants resell products from toys to limited edition luxury handbags they have stockpiled earlier. But the transaction price of the newest Labubus has fallen 14.3% to 150 yuan each after the product's August release, according to Dewu. The lowered prices across China's online flea markets have caused investors to worry about demand for the Labubus and the product's growth outlook, Kenny Ng, a Hong Kong-based securities strategist at Everbright Securities International, says by WeChat. Further hurting investor sentiment is JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Monday…