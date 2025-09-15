MEXC birža
Polkadot Makes Historic Move With First-Ever DOT Supply Cap
The Polkadot DAO confirmed that referendum 1710 passed with 81% approval, locking the maximum DOT supply at 2.1 billion. The […] The post Polkadot Makes Historic Move With First-Ever DOT Supply Cap appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/15 16:53
Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance
TLDR Altcoin Season Index reached 67% in 2025, the highest level this year, with 75% needed to officially signal altcoin season Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) shows a bear flag breakdown on weekly charts, indicating market share is rotating from Bitcoin to altcoins Only 8 more of the top 100 altcoins need to outperform Bitcoin over 90 [...] The post Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/15 16:51
Qian Zhimin's 10 billion Bitcoin money laundering case will go to trial in London on September 29
PANews reported on September 15th that according to Caixin, the Qian Zhimin case, which shocked the world with its tens of billions of dollars in Bitcoin money laundering, will go to trial at London's Southwark Crown Court on September 29, 2025. The case, involving cross-border money laundering and the recovery of crypto assets, is seen as a landmark test of cross-border financial crime regulation and governance in the digital currency era. Qian Zhimin (also known as "Yadi Zhang" or "Huahua") is accused of illegally raising approximately 43 billion RMB through Tianjin Lantian Green Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. between 2014 and 2017 through Ponzi-like "investment and wealth management" products, victimizing 130,000 people. This case is not only a landmark event in China's illegal fundraising history, but also the largest cryptocurrency money laundering case in British judicial history. Earlier news reported that Qian Zhimin, the main culprit in the 60,000 bitcoin money laundering case, denied all criminal charges in the UK .
PANews
2025/09/15 16:50
Paul Atkins rolls back tough enforcement to target ‘real’ fraud
Paul Atkins, appointed by Trump, is ending aggressive SEC enforcement for technical violations.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/15 16:50
London Stock Exchange Launches Game-Changing Blockchain Platform for Private Funds
The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is making strides in integrating blockchain technology into its operations, signaling a significant move towards modernization in the financial sector. This development aims to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and security of financial transactions, reinforcing London’s status as a global financial hub. LSEG Launches Blockchain Platform for Financial Markets The [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/15 16:50
Here is Shiba Inu Best Shot at Reclaiming $0.00003
Speculation is growing that a rate cut by the Federal Reserve could ignite a major crypto rally, boosting the prices of assets like Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu has struggled to mount a strong rally since December 2024, when it last traded above the $0.00003 mark.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/15 16:49
Pi Network Price Prediction 2030: Analyst Targets $75 If This Happens
The post Pi Network Price Prediction 2030: Analyst Targets $75 If This Happens appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The rise of mobile-first blockchains is reshaping how people enter the world of crypto. Two projects stand out in this space: Pi Network and Interlink Labs. Expert Kim H Wong has revealed that despite the similarities, Pi remains a safe bet for. Competition between Pi Network and Interlink Labs Both platforms make crypto easy to …
CoinPedia
2025/09/15 16:47
Crypto Presale with Zero Team Allocation: Why AgoraLend’s Revenue-Sharing Model Is Different
The post Crypto Presale with Zero Team Allocation: Why AgoraLend’s Revenue-Sharing Model Is Different appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Most DeFi presales benefit team members and VCs who dump tokens post-launch. AgoraLend breaks this pattern as potentially the last major DeFi presale with 100% community distribution and zero insider allocations. Early investors get exclusive access to a deflationary token model where 40% of protocol revenue automatically buys back and burns tokens. With dual lending …
CoinPedia
2025/09/15 16:46
‘A New Level of Insanity’: Bank of Thailand Freezes Over 3 Million Accounts, Sets Transfer Limits
The post ‘A New Level of Insanity’: Bank of Thailand Freezes Over 3 Million Accounts, Sets Transfer Limits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Central Bank of Thailand intensified its fight against online scams by freezing over 3 million accounts linked to illicit activity. Nonetheless, thousands say they were affected by the measure despite not being involved in the scams. Central Bank of Thailand Acts Against Online Scams, Freezes Millions of Accounts Thailand, a nation plagued by thousands […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/a-new-level-of-insanity-bank-of-thailand-freezes-over-3-million-accounts-sets-transfer-limits/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 16:46
Pop Mart Founder Wang Ning’s Net Worth Drops $6 Billion As Labubu Demand Cools
The post Pop Mart Founder Wang Ning’s Net Worth Drops $6 Billion As Labubu Demand Cools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Labubu dolls on display at a Pop Mart International Group Ltd. store in Shanghai, China. Raul Ariano/Bloomberg Wang Ning, the founder of Chinese toy maker Pop Mart International Group, has seen his net worth plummet by almost $6 billion in less than a month – as the latest edition of the company’s Labubu series of dolls seems to be losing some traction in mainland China. The 38-year-old chairman and CEO now has a net worth of $21.6 billion largely based on a company stake, according to Forbes estimates. The amount, as massive as it is, is significantly less than the $27.5 billion the young mogul had back in late August. At the time, optimism over Labubu’s growing popularity once made Wang richer than China’s iconic tycoons including Alibaba cofounder Jack Ma. Now, he’s the country’s 14th richest person, while Ma is 7th, according to the Real-Time Billionaires List. The change in ranks comes as Pop Mart’s Hong Kong-listed shares have fallen more than 20% since the company released on August 28 the Labubu 4.0 series. Retailing for 79 yuan ($11) each, it features 28 of the rabbit-ish plush toys that come in smaller sizes and a variety of colors. The mini Labubus are still being sold at a premium via Chinese e-commerce platforms including Dewu, where merchants resell products from toys to limited edition luxury handbags they have stockpiled earlier. But the transaction price of the newest Labubus has fallen 14.3% to 150 yuan each after the product’s August release, according to Dewu. The lowered prices across China’s online flea markets have caused investors to worry about demand for the Labubus and the product’s growth outlook, Kenny Ng, a Hong Kong-based securities strategist at Everbright Securities International, says by WeChat. Further hurting investor sentiment is JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Monday…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 16:45
