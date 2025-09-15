Philippine lawmakers push blockchain budget bills in House
Several proposals in the House of Representatives seek to put the Philippine national budget on the blockchain, a move supporters say will open government spending to real-time public scrutiny. Rep. Javier Miguel "Javi" Benitez of Negros Occidental's 3rd District has filed House Bill 4380, the "Blockchain the Budget Act," which would record every peso of the national budget on a blockchain ledger. The measure mirrors Senate Bill 1330 earlier filed by Sen. Paolo Benigno "Bam" Aquino IV. "I have filed House Bill 4380, or the 'Blockchain the Budget Act', to place the entire Philippine national budget on a blockchain ledger, a secure digital record where every transaction is permanent and tamper-proof. The goal is to make every peso publicly traceable and visible in real time, so that citizens, watchdogs, and lawmakers can independently verify where funds go, down to the project, agency, and centavo," Benitez said in a Facebook post. "If passed, this measure would make the Philippines a pioneer in open-budget governance, proving that modern technology can fight corruption, strengthen accountability, and give the people clear access to how public money is spent," he added. Benitez stressed that his proposal complements Aquino's Senate version, aligning both chambers toward what he described as "open-budget governance." Source: Javi Benitez/Facebook Poe backs transparency through blockchain Rep. Brian Poe Llamanzares, representing the FPJ Panday Bayanihan Partylist and serving as Assistant Majority Leader, filed his own version on September 9. House Bill 4489, formally titled "An Act Mandating the Establishment and Implementation of a National Budget Blockchain System to Enhance Transparency, Accountability, and Public Participation in the Philippine Budget Process," calls for a blockchain platform for budget tracking. Poe, also a trustee of the Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP),…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:05