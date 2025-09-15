2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Best Crypto to Buy Now? XRP Tundra Launches with Buy-One-Get-Two Token Offer

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now? XRP Tundra Launches with Buy-One-Get-Two Token Offer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investors are constantly searching for the next edge, and presales have become a popular way to get early access to promising projects. Most of the time, these sales involve a single token and complicated bonus structures. XRP Tundra has flipped that formula on its head.  In September 2025, the project launched with a buy-one-get-two model that gives every participant both a Solana token and an XRP Ledger token through one purchase. Instead of juggling multiple sales or wallets, investors walk away with exposure to two ecosystems for the cost of one entry. This structure removes the trade-offs that usually come with diversification. Solana’s speed and DeFi integrations are paired with XRPL’s stability and governance, giving holders two distinct assets that serve different purposes.  On top of that, Tundra introduces Cryo Vaults, a staking system that allows XRP itself to earn rewards on-ledger. Together, the package transforms how participants can engage with Ripple’s ecosystem, combining simplicity, yield, and multi-chain access in a single offer. Buy-One-Get-Two: How Does the Offer Work? Each allocation delivers TUNDRA-S on Solana together with TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger. The Solana token is built for speed, low-cost execution, and access to DeFi integrations. The XRPL token anchors governance and reserves within a ledger known for reliable settlement. Investors don’t need to divide capital or time entries across networks. One transaction covers both roles and routes. This “two for one” design also reduces friction. Participants avoid duplicate KYC processes, repeated transaction fees, and the risk of missing staggered sale windows. Early buyers finish with balanced exposure across two established ecosystems while paying once. Market commentators in this recent Crypto Vlog’s overview note that clear token roles matter for adoption and ongoing liquidity; the Tundra model reflects that separation of concerns. Wallet support on both chains keeps claiming…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:06
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Whale Wallets Reach 4-Year Highs Before Rex Osprey ETF Launch

TLDR Dogecoin surged 34% this week, trading around $0.27-$0.30 as whale activity increases Rex Osprey Dogecoin ETF expected to launch within days, with 93% approval chance Key resistance at $0.40 could confirm breakout from 2021 downtrend Whales accumulated 200 million DOGE, with large wallets at 4-year highs Analysts target $0.60 and $1 if breakout confirms [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Whale Wallets Reach 4-Year Highs Before Rex Osprey ETF Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/15 17:05
Philippine lawmakers push blockchain budget bills in House

The post Philippine lawmakers push blockchain budget bills in House appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Philippine lawmakers push blockchain budget bills in House Several proposals in the House of Representatives seek to put the Philippine national budget on the blockchain, a move supporters say will open government spending to real-time public scrutiny. Rep. Javier Miguel “Javi” Benitez of Negros Occidental’s 3rd District has filed House Bill 4380, the “Blockchain the Budget Act,” which would record every peso of the national budget on a blockchain ledger. The measure mirrors Senate Bill 1330 earlier filed by Sen. Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV. “I have filed House Bill 4380, or the ‘Blockchain the Budget Act’, to place the entire Philippine national budget on a blockchain ledger, a secure digital record where every transaction is permanent and tamper-proof. The goal is to make every peso publicly traceable and visible in real time, so that citizens, watchdogs, and lawmakers can independently verify where funds go, down to the project, agency, and centavo,” Benitez said in a Facebook post. “If passed, this measure would make the Philippines a pioneer in open-budget governance, proving that modern technology can fight corruption, strengthen accountability, and give the people clear access to how public money is spent,” he added. Benitez stressed that his proposal complements Aquino’s Senate version, aligning both chambers toward what he described as “open-budget governance.” Source: Javi Benitez/Facebook Poe backs transparency through blockchain Rep. Brian Poe Llamanzares, representing the FPJ Panday Bayanihan Partylist and serving as Assistant Majority Leader, filed his own version on September 9. House Bill 4489, formally titled “An Act Mandating the Establishment and Implementation of a National Budget Blockchain System to Enhance Transparency, Accountability, and Public Participation in the Philippine Budget Process,” calls for a blockchain platform for budget tracking. Poe, also a trustee of the Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP),…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:05
Solana’s $500 Prediction Excites Traders, Yet Ozak AI’s Presale ROI Outlook Stands at 100x

Solana (SOL), buying and selling close to $240, keeps gaining momentum as investors eye an ability to climb closer to $500, with resistance at $250, $270, and $300 and help at $230, $220, and $200 shaping its near-term outlook, but at the same time as this constant 2× return excites long-term holders, the larger buzz in 2025 is around Ozak AI (OZ)—a presale token priced at just $0.01 that has already raised over $3 million—with ambitious forecasts of 100× ROI positioning it as one of the most compelling opportunities within the market.
Cryptodaily2025/09/15 17:04
Nhà phân tích từng dự đoán chính xác đợt tăng giá Solana tiết lộ mục tiêu tiếp theo

Một nhà phân tích tiền điện tử nổi tiếng, người đã dự đoán chính xác đợt tăng giá gần đây của Solana, vừa đưa ra một dự báo táo bạo khác khi xu hướng tăng của đồng coin này tiếp tục mạnh mẽ. Dự báo giá Solana khi chuyên gia đưa ra nhận định táo […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/15 17:03
Blockchain-based satellite telecom is solving the global digital divide | Opinion

While Low Earth Orbit satellites promise speed and reach, only decentralized tech and community ownership may truly close the digital divide
Crypto.news2025/09/15 17:03
NFT UCL: Tickets for the 2026 Final and VIP prizes — how it works, dates, and official rules

The Crypto.com UCL NFT Collection offers official tickets and prizes related to the UEFA Champions League.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/15 16:56
Trump’s SEC chair Paul Atkins scraps aggressive enforcement, promises to focus on ‘real’ fraud

The post Trump’s SEC chair Paul Atkins scraps aggressive enforcement, promises to focus on ‘real’ fraud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paul Atkins, the new man leading the SEC under President Donald Trump, says the agency is done hunting for technical violations and is turning its attention to actual criminals. Speaking to the Financial Times in Paris, Atkins said the SEC would no longer treat businesses like criminals for paperwork mistakes, ripping up the aggressive approach used under Joe Biden’s pick, Gary Gensler. “If you lie, cheat or steal your investors and steal their money like Bernie Madoff, we’ll leave you naked, homeless and without wheels,” Atkins said, quoting a sign he saw under his first SEC boss, Richard Breeden. But that kind of firepower, he said, won’t be used on companies that just crossed some line on a technicality. “You can’t just suddenly come and bash down their door and say ‘uh-uh we caught you, you’re doing something and it’s a technical violation’.” SEC drops crypto cases, pushes deregulation Since January, Paul has moved fast. The SEC has been closing investigations into crypto platforms, many of which gave money to Trump’s inauguration. Trump himself is openly promoting crypto, raking in nearly $60 million from one of his ventures and blasting out memes of his $TRUMP token on social media. Paul didn’t comment directly on the dropped cases, but he’s clearly following the president’s playbook. The change from Gary to Paul is hard to miss. Gary spent his time at the SEC chasing down violations, rolling out new rules, and dropping massive fines on firms for failing to keep proper records. Paul sees that entire playbook as broken. “I think a lot of people rightly criticized the SEC,” he said. “Especially in more recent years it was not grounded in precedent [or] predictability. It would shoot first and then ask questions later.” Paul wants the public to know the SEC isn’t…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 16:54
Native Markets wins vote to develop Hyperliquid’s stablecoin

The Native Markets team won the vote to develop USDH, Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin. The news was announced by co-founder Maximilian Fiege. Native Markets has been awarded the USDH ticker on Hyperliquid. Thank you to all HYPE stakers and network validators for their time and effort in reviewing the proposals put forward. — max.hl (@fiege_max) September […] Сообщение Native Markets wins vote to develop Hyperliquid’s stablecoin появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/15 16:54
XRP Crashes Below Crucial Support as Ripple Whales Keep Selling

XRP dipped below one of the most important support levels today.
CryptoPotato2025/09/15 16:53
