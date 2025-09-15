Trump’s SEC chair Paul Atkins scraps aggressive enforcement, promises to focus on ‘real’ fraud

Paul Atkins, the new man leading the SEC under President Donald Trump, says the agency is done hunting for technical violations and is turning its attention to actual criminals. Speaking to the Financial Times in Paris, Atkins said the SEC would no longer treat businesses like criminals for paperwork mistakes, ripping up the aggressive approach used under Joe Biden's pick, Gary Gensler. "If you lie, cheat or steal your investors and steal their money like Bernie Madoff, we'll leave you naked, homeless and without wheels," Atkins said, quoting a sign he saw under his first SEC boss, Richard Breeden. But that kind of firepower, he said, won't be used on companies that just crossed some line on a technicality. "You can't just suddenly come and bash down their door and say 'uh-uh we caught you, you're doing something and it's a technical violation'." SEC drops crypto cases, pushes deregulation Since January, Paul has moved fast. The SEC has been closing investigations into crypto platforms, many of which gave money to Trump's inauguration. Trump himself is openly promoting crypto, raking in nearly $60 million from one of his ventures and blasting out memes of his $TRUMP token on social media. Paul didn't comment directly on the dropped cases, but he's clearly following the president's playbook. The change from Gary to Paul is hard to miss. Gary spent his time at the SEC chasing down violations, rolling out new rules, and dropping massive fines on firms for failing to keep proper records. Paul sees that entire playbook as broken. "I think a lot of people rightly criticized the SEC," he said. "Especially in more recent years it was not grounded in precedent [or] predictability. It would shoot first and then ask questions later." Paul wants the public to know the SEC isn't…