2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Federal Reserve Rate Cut Signals Could Trigger 15–20% Drop in Top Altcoins, Analyst Warns

Federal Reserve Rate Cut Signals Could Trigger 15–20% Drop in Top Altcoins, Analyst Warns

XRP, SOL, and DOGE could drop 15–20% ahead of the Fed rate cut, with $240 million in liquidations and Bitcoin’s dominance rising.   As the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares for its rate cut on September 17, experts warn that XRP, SOL, and DOGE could drop 15–20%. With over $240 million in liquidations, the market braces […] The post Federal Reserve Rate Cut Signals Could Trigger 15–20% Drop in Top Altcoins, Analyst Warns appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.018247-3.04%
Solana
SOL$235.66-0.05%
XRP
XRP$3.0322+1.45%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 15:30
Dalintis
From $PUMP to $RBT: The Market’s Shifting — and Early Buyers Know It

From $PUMP to $RBT: The Market’s Shifting — and Early Buyers Know It

In 2025, $PUMP flipped the market on its head. Born as the official token of the meme-launching giant Pump.fun, $PUMP went from platform token to cultural force — racking up listings, buybacks, and billions in volume. It wasn’t just hype — it was a signal. The market is back, and meme-driven utility is leading the
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.05%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009607+4.58%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.69-1.56%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/16 15:30
Dalintis
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) vs Pepe Coin (PEPE): Which One Will Pump Like Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) vs Pepe Coin (PEPE): Which One Will Pump Like Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

Investors are once again searching for the next token that can replicate the historic rally of Shiba Inu (SHIB). While Pepe Coin (PEPE) had its viral stint as a memecoin phenomenon, most experts think its explosive upside is already in the rearview mirror.  That clears the way for newer coins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001307-0.30%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002052+7.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01352-1.24%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 15:30
Dalintis
Pepeto Gains Momentum As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Seek The Next Breakout

Pepeto Gains Momentum As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Seek The Next Breakout

The post Pepeto Gains Momentum As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Seek The Next Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 16 September 2025 | 10:25 Early Shiba Inu and Pepe stories are the stuff of legend. Some of the first buyers turned $1,000 into well over $1,000,000 as SHIB ran more than 26,000% in 2021 and PEPE delivered massive multi-thousand % bursts for the earliest entries. After riding those waves, many of those holders are hunting the next big run, moving capital from SHIB to PEPE and now into Pepeto. That rotation makes sense. Pepeto (PEPETO) is an Ethereum memecoin with working tools and an active presale at $0.000000153, already raising over $6.6 million and attracting whales. It brings audited utility with PepetoSwap for zero-fee trading, PepetoBridge for fast cross-chain transfers, and staking live at 228% APY. With momentum building and real infrastructure in place, many see Pepeto as the SHIB-and-PEPE successor that could lead the next bull run and the best crypto to buy now. SHIBA INU AND PEPE: LESSONS FROM PAST CYCLES What can we learn from past meme coin rallies? Shiba Inu (SHIB) once spiked to $0.00008845 in November 2021, and Pepe (PEPE) surged to $0.00002803 before losing more than half its value. Those peaks defined their cycles and now act as heavy resistance levels for both coins. Pepeto is taking a different path. Demand is strong even before its first listing or official launch. While SHIB and Pepe show signs of slowing, Pepeto is bringing a fresh design and a clear roadmap. With more than $6.6 million already raised at a presale price of $0.000000153, investors have a rare chance to buy early before Tier-1 listings and launch drive the next leg higher. To spot the next breakout, it helps to return to the basics. In crypto, two forces decide a project’s future: • Community hype that drives rapid growth and sharp price spikes.…
Waves
WAVES$1.1298-0.65%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00411+1.48%
RealLink
REAL$0.06289-0.25%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 15:28
Dalintis
Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

CBBI 75, MVRV Healthy, Miners Calm: Why the Data Says $200K Is Still in PlayContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Notcoin
NOT$0.001871+0.64%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003108-9.80%
Dalintis
Medium2025/09/16 15:28
Dalintis
Stop Chasing Overtime — Create a Money Machine Instead

Stop Chasing Overtime — Create a Money Machine Instead

Why selling hours for dollars keeps you poor, and how to create income that pays while you sleepContinue reading on Coinmonks »
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12317-5.81%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003108-9.80%
Dalintis
Medium2025/09/16 15:28
Dalintis
Morning Market Update - 15.09.2025

Morning Market Update - 15.09.2025

📊 Asia-Pacific: Stocks traded mixed as weak 🇨🇳 China data weighed on sentiment. Industrial production +5.2% y/y (📉 vs 5.8% forecast, 12-month&nbsp;low) Retail sales +3.4% (weakest since Nov&nbsp;2024) Fixed asset investment +0.5% YTD (lowest in 5&nbsp;years) Real estate investment −12.9%&nbsp;🏠 Jobless rate ↑ to 5.3% (6-month&nbsp;high) 🇺🇸🇨🇳 No progress in US-China trade &amp; fentanyl talks, making a Beijing summit unlikely. 🇫🇷 Fitch cut France’s rating to A+ (from AA-). OAT bond yields rose on the downgrade. 🇳🇿 NZ Services PMI fell to 47.5 (18th month &lt;50), signalling deeper contraction. 🇪🇺 Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 futures +0.3% after small Friday&nbsp;gains. 💵 FX: DXY dollar index steady, low volatility ahead of central bank meetings &amp; Fed decision on&nbsp;Wed. ⚡ Trump warned new sanctions on 🇷🇺 Russia will follow only if all NATO allies join and fully stop Russian oil&nbsp;imports. 🛢️ Commodities: WTI crude&nbsp;+0.85% NATGAS also&nbsp;higher 🥇 Gold steady near record&nbsp;highs 📅 Today’s calendar: German wholesale prices (Aug), NY Fed manufacturing index (Sep), plus ECB speeches (Lagarde, Schnabel, Rehn). ✨ Stay sharp — a big week is coming! Trade the moves with&nbsp;NordFX 🌅 Morning Market Update - 15.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Dalintis
Medium2025/09/16 15:28
Dalintis
10 Best BitPay Alternatives: Discover the Best Crypto Payment Gateway

10 Best BitPay Alternatives: Discover the Best Crypto Payment Gateway

10 Best BitPay Alternatives Explained: Which Payment Gateway Fits Your Business?10 Top Bitpay Alternatives — Popular Crypto Payment&nbsp;Gateways Are you thinking about accepting cryptocurrency payment but not sure if BitPay is the right fit for you? Bitpay has been one of the most popular and recognized crypto payment gateways for years, helping businesses worldwide accept crypto easily. It is popular because it supports over 100 cryptocurrencies, offers automatic conversion to fiat, and makes global transactions simple. But here is the thing. BitPay isn’t good, but many businesses end up looking for alternatives because of its transaction fees and limited features compared to some other payment gateways, restrictions in certain countries, and even customer support issues. If you’ve ever wished for more supported coins, smoother integrations, or just lower costs, you’re definitely not&nbsp;alone. That’s why I am going to talk about such things in the blog. Here I’m going to share some of the best BitPay alternatives in 2025 so you can choose a payment gateway that actually fits your business needs. Before diving into the alternatives, let’s quickly break down what a crypto payment gateway actually&nbsp;does. Understanding Crypto Payment&nbsp;Gateways Crypto payment gateways act like a middleman between your customer paying in crypto and you receiving the funds. Instead of you manually handling wallets, addresses, and conversions, the gateway automates the whole&nbsp;process. Here’s how it works in a nutshell: At checkout, the customer decides to pay with cryptocurrencies. A wallet address and the details of a transaction are generated by the payment&nbsp;gateway. The customer sends crypto to that&nbsp;address. The gateway confirms the payment and, depending on your settings, either keeps it in crypto or instantly converts it to fiat (USD, EUR,&nbsp;etc.). You get your funds, minus the gateway’s processing fee. Where does BitPay fit&nbsp;in? For one of the earliest-known crypto payment gateways, BitPay has perhaps been the most well-recognized. It made it simple for businesses to accept Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies without worrying about volatility, thanks to its instant conversion to fiat. Essentially, BitPay set the stage for how crypto payments could be integrated into eCommerce and business operations. But with crypto evolving rapidly, new gateways now offer more supported coins, better flexibility, and lower fees, which is why many businesses are considering BitPay alternatives today. That is precisely what we will delve into&nbsp;next. Best BitPay Alternatives for&nbsp;2025! If BitPay doesn’t quite fit your business needs, don’t worry, there are plenty of powerful alternatives out there. Here are some of the top choices to consider in&nbsp;2025 1. Paycio For companies seeking a managed cryptocurrency payment gateway with robust functionality and ease of use, Paycio was developed. It supports cross-chain payments and multiple stablecoins and ensures smooth integration even for non-technical teams. With Paycio, merchants can expand globally without worrying about technical hurdles. Top Feature of using&nbsp;Paycio Supports multiple tokens &amp; stablecoins Managed solution with easy&nbsp;setup Cross-chain payment capabilities 2. Blockonomics Blockonomics focuses on direct-to-wallet Bitcoin payments, removing the need for third-party custodians. This makes it a great option for merchants who want privacy, transparency, and direct access to their funds. It’s especially popular among businesses that want lightweight, non-custodial solutions. Top Feature of using Blockonomics Direct wallet-to-wallet Bitcoin&nbsp;payments Privacy-focused with no middleman Plugins for eCommerce platforms 3. BTCPay BTCPay offers merchants an open-source, customizable payment solution that’s simpler than setting up BTCPay Server. It’s ideal for businesses that want flexibility and transparency without fully self-hosting. With strong community support, it balances control with ease of&nbsp;use. Top Feature of using&nbsp;BTCPay Open-source and customizable Lower technical barrier than BTCPay&nbsp;Server Supported by an active community 4. Coinbase&nbsp;Commerce Coinbase Commerce is one of the most widely used crypto payment gateways, backed by the Coinbase brand. It enables businesses to accept popular cryptocurrencies with options for instant fiat conversion. Seamless integration with Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento makes it an eCommerce favorite. Top Feature of using Coinbase&nbsp;Commerce Supports multiple major cryptocurrencies Instant fiat conversion available Easy integration with online&nbsp;stores 5. Ka.app Ka.app is built with small and medium-sized merchants in mind, offering simple pricing and quick onboarding. It provides an easy entry point into crypto payments without requiring advanced technical skills. For businesses testing crypto adoption, Ka.app offers a no-fuss solution. Top Feature of using&nbsp;Ka.app Simple and transparent pricing Easy to set up for beginners Lightweight, user-friendly platform 6. Exodus Exodus is best known as a secure multi-crypto wallet but also supports merchant payments. It combines wallet functionality with simple payment features, making it suitable for small businesses. Its user-friendly layout guarantees a seamless experience for both customers and retailers. Top Feature of using&nbsp;Exodus Multi-crypto wallet with payment&nbsp;support Strong focus on&nbsp;security User-friendly interface 7. CoinPayments CoinPayments is one of the oldest and most trusted gateways, with global adoption by thousands of merchants. It supports over 2,000 cryptocurrencies, making it one of the most versatile platforms available. It’s an economical option when combined with minimal transaction costs. Top Feature of using CoinPayments Supports 2,000+ cryptocurrencies Low processing fees Global merchant&nbsp;adoption 8. NOWPayments NOWPayments is a non-custodial gateway that gives merchants full control over their funds. It supports recurring payments, stablecoins, and automatic coin conversion for added flexibility. With easy integration, it’s a strong choice for businesses of all&nbsp;sizes. Top Feature of using NOWPayments Non-custodial (you control the&nbsp;funds) Supports stablecoins &amp; auto conversion Recurring billing &amp; mass&nbsp;payouts 9. OpenNode OpenNode is a Bitcoin-first payment gateway with full Lightning Network support for instant, low-cost transactions. It’s best suited for merchants who only want to accept Bitcoin and value speed and reliability. Developers also love its API-friendly architecture. Top Feature of using&nbsp;OpenNode Bitcoin + Lightning payments Instant settlement options API-first architecture for developers 10. GoCoin GoCoin is designed for online merchants who want flexibility in crypto payments. Supporting BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, and DOGE, it balances multi-coin support with a smooth checkout experience. Its eCommerce focus makes it attractive for digital businesses worldwide. Top Feature of using&nbsp;GoCoin Supports BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH,&nbsp;DOGE Designed for eCommerce businesses Customizable checkout&nbsp;options These BitPay alternatives are leading the market, with so many more features compared to BitPay. Next let’s dig into why so many businesses actually move away from BitPay in the first&nbsp;place. Why Businesses Are Moving Away from&nbsp;BitPay BitPay may be one of the most recognized names in crypto payments, but it’s not always the perfect fit for every business. Many merchants find themselves searching for alternatives because of certain limitations. High transaction feesBitPay charges processing fees that can eat into profit margins, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. Over time, these costs add up and reduce overall earnings. Limited crypto supportThe platform primarily supports Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, which restricts merchants from offering payments in newer or popular altcoins and stablecoins. This can limit customer&nbsp;choice. Strict merchant restrictions and KYC requirementsBitPay enforces rigid compliance policies, and not all businesses qualify easily. This can slow down onboarding and frustrate merchants who need quick&nbsp;setup. Slow settlement timesPayouts aren’t always instant, meaning businesses might face delays in accessing their funds. This can create cash flow issues, particularly for high-volume merchants. Customer complaintsMany users have reported sudden account holds and poor response times from support. Such interruptions can disrupt operations and damage customer&nbsp;trust. Because of these challenges, businesses from small startups to global enterprises are actively exploring other crypto payment gateways that better match their needs. So, if BitPay doesn’t seem like the right fit, which alternative should you actually go&nbsp;for? Which BitPay Alternative Fits Your Business&nbsp;Needs? The best BitPay alternative depends on your business model, customer base, and technical resources. Different gateways excel in different areas, so here’s a quick&nbsp;guide: For eCommerce stores: Coinbase Commerce or CoinPayments offer easy integrations with Shopify, WooCommerce, and&nbsp;Magento. For privacy &amp; full control: BTCPay Server is open-source and gives you complete ownership of your payment&nbsp;flow. For Bitcoin-only merchants: OpenNode provides instant Bitcoin and Lightning Network payments. For global business &amp; conversions: NOWPayments supports stablecoins, auto-conversion, and non-custodial features for international flexibility. By aligning your gateway choice with your business needs, you can accept crypto payments smoothly without being tied to BitPay’s limitations. Conclusion So, here’s the thing BitPay might be the big name everyone knows, but it’s definitely not your only choice. If the high fees, limited crypto support, or slow settlements don’t work for you, there are plenty of other gateways out there that&nbsp;can. The smart move is to choose a solution that fits your business. Need multiple coin options for global customers? Go for something like NOWPayments. Want full control and privacy? BTCPay Server has your back. Running an eCommerce store? Coinbase Commerce or CoinPayments might be the better&nbsp;fit. And if none of the ready-made platforms feel right, you can always take it a step further and partner with a crypto payment gateway development company to build something fully customized for your business. That way, you’re not just stuck with what’s available; you create exactly what you need. So choose&nbsp;wisely. 10 Best BitPay Alternatives: Discover the Best Crypto Payment Gateway was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Dalintis
Medium2025/09/16 15:28
Dalintis
Missed Brett? Don’t Miss BullZilla Presale:  One of the Top Meme Coins To Join for Short Term Explosive Gains

Missed Brett? Don’t Miss BullZilla Presale:  One of the Top Meme Coins To Join for Short Term Explosive Gains

The post Missed Brett? Don’t Miss BullZilla Presale:  One of the Top Meme Coins To Join for Short Term Explosive Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When it comes to crypto, nothing haunts investors more than the opportunity they missed. In 2010, countless people shrugged off Bitcoin. In 2020, many brushed aside Dogecoin as a meme. And in 2021, Shiba Inu was dismissed as “just another joke coin.” Each one exploded, leaving skeptics with the same sinking feeling in their stomachs: FOMO (Fear of Missing Out). One of the most recent heart-wrenching stories comes from Brett, a coin that skyrocketed out of nowhere. At first, people laughed it off. But when it went parabolic, latecomers realized they had let another 1000x rocket ship pass them by. Brett’s rapid growth etched another reminder into the crypto hall of missed chances. Now, the market whispers once again. But this time, the name is BullZilla: and it’s roaring louder than anything before. If you’re searching for the top meme coins to join for short term gains, BullZilla is a serious contender you can’t afford to ignore. The Missed Coin: Brett When Brett first entered the scene, it was brushed off as just another meme coin. But within months, Brett’s rise was meteoric. Holders who joined early saw life-changing gains, while those on the sidelines watched in agony. It’s the classic crypto tragedy: those who saw Brett as “too risky” ended up watching the opportunity of a lifetime pass them by. Social media was flooded with regrets, screenshots of what “could have been,” and endless cries of “I should have bought Brett.” The truth? Brett wasn’t just a coin: it was a signal. A reminder that in the world of meme coins, the biggest returns don’t wait for you to feel comfortable. They come when you act early. And that’s the same opportunity that BullZilla is offering today for anyone looking at the top meme coins to join for short…
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.05%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08837-1.58%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 15:27
Dalintis
The Harsh Truth: Solo Saving Won't Get You Rich

The Harsh Truth: Solo Saving Won't Get You Rich

Why saving money keeps you trapped — and the system that really makes you wealthyContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.05%
GET
GET$0.0084+0.84%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.30761-0.17%
Dalintis
Medium2025/09/16 15:27
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history