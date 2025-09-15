Pump.fun Livestream Tokens: Hype, Payouts, and Risks
The post Pump.fun Livestream Tokens: Hype, Payouts, and Risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In September, several crypto KOLs revealed plans to launch and promote tokens through livestreaming on Pump.fun. This approach sometimes pushed market capitalizations of these tokens into the tens of millions of dollars, drawing strong attention from content creators. The trend highlights the model’s appeal and the questions surrounding its risks and potential. Pump.fun Livestreams Position Against Rumble, Twitch, and Kick Sponsored The core idea is simple: token creators use livestreams to interact directly with their communities, spark excitement, and drive token value. Pump.fun reintroduced its livestream feature in April after a pause. Within less than six months, the platform’s founder claimed it had already surpassed Rumble in the number of concurrent live streams. “[pump.fun livestreams] already flipped Rumble in terms of average number of concurrent live streams. Currently inching at ~1% of Twitch’s market share and ~10% of Kick’s market share,” Alon, co-founder of pump.fun, stated. The statement came as Pump token hit an all-time high, with market capitalization reaching $3 billion and daily trading volume surpassing $1 billion. By comparing Pump.fun to major livestreaming platforms like Twitch, Rumble, and Kick, the co-founder signaled ambitions beyond the crypto sector, aiming to capture market share in traditional livestreaming. Observers have already noted the rapid growth of tokens promoted through Pump.fun livestreams. For example, a user linked to the LIVE token began streaming on the platform in November last year. At one point, the token’s market capitalization surged to $45 million. Sponsored “On Pump Fun, you can directly invest in creators you love or those with interesting ideas and stories. They profit off of trading fees without having to sell on your head,” investor Lefty explained. Pump.fun Pays Creators Over $2 Million Daily Recent data underscores the model’s growing appeal. Creators can launch tokens, stream live on the platform, and earn up…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:14