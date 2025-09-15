2025-09-16 Tuesday

Scammers Drain $25,000 From Woman After Calling Wells Fargo Number – But the Bank Refuses To Reimburse

A woman from Austin, Texas, was reportedly scammed out of $25,000 after calling a phone number associated with Wells Fargo, and now she says the bank won’t reimburse her. According to a new report by FOX7, Jody Filipot received a text message on June 7 that appeared to have come from Wells Fargo asking her […] The post Scammers Drain $25,000 From Woman After Calling Wells Fargo Number – But the Bank Refuses To Reimburse appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
The Daily Hodl2025/09/15 17:15
Polkadot DAO Approves Supply Cap: DOT Limited to 2.1 Billion

Polkadot’s governance community has voted to adjust the network’s tokenomics, making it adaptive but less rigid. The community has capped DOT’s supply at 2.1 billion, shifting from an inflationary model to a scarcity-driven design. Polkadot’s governance community has recently passed Referendum 1710 with about 81% support, officially setting a hard cap on the total DOT [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/15 17:15
American 17-Year-Old Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest Champion This Season

The post American 17-Year-Old Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest Champion This Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – SEPTEMBER 14: Iva Jovic of the United States celebrates with her trophy during the Singles Final of the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open Akron at Mouratoglou Tennis Center on September 14, 2025 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Simon Barber/Getty Images) Getty Images American teen Iva Jovic became the youngest champion on the women’s tennis tour this season after the 17-year-old won her maiden singles title at the Guadalajara Open. Jovic lifted the trophy by defeating Colombia’s Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-1 in Sunday’s final of the WTA 500 tournament in Zapopan, Mexico. Aged 17 years, 283 days old, Jovic surpassed Mirra Andreeva as the youngest singles champion this WTA season. Russian Andreeva was 17 years, 299 days old when she won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February. Although stricken by illness, Colombian Arango fought hard against Jovic in the final. The 24-year-old saved three set points while trailing 5-3 in the opening set and broke Jovic’s serve twice to stay in contention for the title. However, she was unable to strengthen her hold while leading 30-15 in the next game, as Jovic closed out the set. In the second set, Jovic was forced to save three break points in the first game, but dominated proceedings, as she wrapped up the match in an hour and 35 minutes. “You showed so much fight and gave the people a show,” Jovic said of her opponent, Arango. “It’s not easy to start out on tour when you’re young … but people like Emiliana make it easier and always have a smile on their face.” Following the title triumph, Californian Jovic – won two junior major titles in girls’ doubles – also became the youngest American to win a tour-level title since Coco Gauff won in Parma four years ago. Iva…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:15
Pump.fun Livestream Tokens: Hype, Payouts, and Risks

The post Pump.fun Livestream Tokens: Hype, Payouts, and Risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In September, several crypto KOLs revealed plans to launch and promote tokens through livestreaming on Pump.fun. This approach sometimes pushed market capitalizations of these tokens into the tens of millions of dollars, drawing strong attention from content creators. The trend highlights the model’s appeal and the questions surrounding its risks and potential. Pump.fun Livestreams Position Against Rumble, Twitch, and Kick Sponsored The core idea is simple: token creators use livestreams to interact directly with their communities, spark excitement, and drive token value. Pump.fun reintroduced its livestream feature in April after a pause. Within less than six months, the platform’s founder claimed it had already surpassed Rumble in the number of concurrent live streams. “[pump.fun livestreams] already flipped Rumble in terms of average number of concurrent live streams. Currently inching at ~1% of Twitch’s market share and ~10% of Kick’s market share,” Alon, co-founder of pump.fun, stated. The statement came as Pump token hit an all-time high, with market capitalization reaching $3 billion and daily trading volume surpassing $1 billion. By comparing Pump.fun to major livestreaming platforms like Twitch, Rumble, and Kick, the co-founder signaled ambitions beyond the crypto sector, aiming to capture market share in traditional livestreaming. Observers have already noted the rapid growth of tokens promoted through Pump.fun livestreams. For example, a user linked to the LIVE token began streaming on the platform in November last year. At one point, the token’s market capitalization surged to $45 million. Sponsored “On Pump Fun, you can directly invest in creators you love or those with interesting ideas and stories. They profit off of trading fees without having to sell on your head,” investor Lefty explained. Pump.fun Pays Creators Over $2 Million Daily Recent data underscores the model’s growing appeal. Creators can launch tokens, stream live on the platform, and earn up…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:14
Schiff: Investors Sold Bitcoin – U.Today

The post Schiff: Investors Sold Bitcoin – U.Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stocks and Bitcoin hit record highs  “Major policy mistake” Echelon Wealth Partners co-founder Peter Schiff has taken to the X social media network to taunt Bitcoiners, claiming that both risk-tolerant and risk-averse investors have sold the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization.  “Does this worry Bitcoiners?” Schiff asked his followers with an apparent feeling of smugness and schadenfreude.  Stocks and Bitcoin hit record highs  Schiff has noted that both stocks and Bitcoin recently hit new record highs.  The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index hit yet another all-time peak last week ahead of the Federal Reserve’s extremely likely rate cut.  However, Bitcoin failed to rally in tandem with stocks, which is rather uncharacteristic of the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization. In fact, the correlation between Bitcoin and the Nasdaq recently dropped to its lowest level since September 2024.  You Might Also Like Meanwhile, gold also recently notched a string of new record highs, surging above the $3,600 level for the first time amid global economic uncertainty.  On the other hand, Bitcoin is still down by 6.2% from its record high of $124,128, which was logged on Aug. 14.  Schiff claims that it is time for Bitcoiners to “change horses” now that Bitcoin is lagging behind both gold and stocks.  “Major policy mistake” At the same time, Schiff is convinced that the Federal Reserve is on the cusp of making a “major” policy mistake by slashing interest rates into rising inflation. According to Polymarket bettors, there is a 92% chance of the Fed implementing the very first rate cut since December 2024.  However, Schiff believes that the Fed actually needs to implement another rate hike since it has been “too loose.”  Source: https://u.today/schiff-investors-sold-bitcoin
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:13
Trump Cook Clash Intensifies Ahead of Key Fed Rate Decision

The post Trump Cook Clash Intensifies Ahead of Key Fed Rate Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The appeal was made just as markets brace for an imminent Fed rate cut, and it amplified the uncertainty around both monetary policy and the central bank’s independence. Meanwhile, Coinbase is escalating its confrontation with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and filed a motion that challenges the agency’s handling of nearly a year’s worth of deleted text messages from former SEC Chair Gary Gensler.  Trump Pushes Appeal Against Lisa Cook President Donald Trump escalated his legal confrontation with Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook by filing an appeal just days before a pivotal interest rate decision by the central bank. The appeal challenges a preliminary injunction that was issued on Sept. 9 that temporarily blocked Trump’s attempt to remove Cook from office.  Representing the administration, Department of Justice lawyers argued that the president has broad discretion to remove officials “for cause,” and that such decisions are not subject to judicial review when no specific statutory definition of “cause” exists. Trump initially wanted to remove Cook on Aug. 25, due to what he described as “deceitful and potentially criminal conduct” related to mortgage agreements. According to the administration, Cook misrepresented her property status in loan documents, a claim she strongly disputed.  Cook argued that her dismissal exceeded presidential authority and violated her due process rights. Naturally, the legal battle attracted a lot of attention because it not only tests the limits of presidential power but also raises fresh questions about the independence of the Federal Reserve, which is a cornerstone of confidence in US monetary policy and the dollar’s stability. Over the weekend, NBC reported the emergence of documents that may undermine the administration’s allegations. A loan summary dated May 2021 indicates that Cook’s Atlanta property was correctly listed as a vacation home, not a primary residence, which supports her account of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:11
Bitcoin towards $200,000 in Q4: Tom Lee’s prediction and the Fed’s pivotal role

Tom Lee (Fundstrat) returns to the center of the discussion on Bitcoin: "$200,000 by the end of the year," he stated in an interview with CNBC.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/15 17:10
New DMI Platform Facilitates Seamless Transactions

The post New DMI Platform Facilitates Seamless Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has successfully launched its Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) platform, achieving its first transaction aimed at private funds. Developed in tandem with Microsoft, this platform seeks to streamline the complexities of asset issuance, tokenization, distribution, and post-trade services through Blockchain technology. Continue Reading:New DMI Platform Facilitates Seamless Transactions Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/new-dmi-platform-facilitates-seamless-transactions
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:10
Data Shows Decline Expectations for Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Decreasing! Master Analyst Explains Why He Listed His Expectations Based on the Fed’s Decision!

The post Data Shows Decline Expectations for Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Decreasing! Master Analyst Explains Why He Listed His Expectations Based on the Fed’s Decision! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bearish expectations for leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum are beginning to fade. At this point, according to the latest options market data, fears of a decline in Bitcoin and Ethereum have significantly weakened. Options market data suggests a recovery in call/put curves. Analysts say that the FED’s critical interest rate decision, which will be announced on September 17, is the reason for the decrease in expectations of a decline. However, according to analysts, the pace of the rise in BTC, ETH, and altcoins will largely depend on the size of the Fed’s expected interest rate cut. According to CME data, investors are pricing in over a 90% probability that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a range of 4%-4.25%, while a massive 50 basis point move is also possible. Speaking to Coindesk, Amberdata derivatives director Greg Magadini said a surprise 50 basis point rate cut could trigger a major rally. A surprise 50 basis point rate cut would be a huge +gamma BUY signal for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana (SOL). Apart from these, gold will also go crazy.” At this point, Magadini said Deribit SOL options are already showing a strong uptrend, with calls trading at a 4-5 volatility premium over puts. Stating that Bitcoin will rise in any case, Magadini stated that if the FED makes a 25 basis point cut, a calm rise for BTC is likely to continue. Magadini added that it could take up to a week for ETH to retest its all-time highs and see it above $5,000. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/data-shows-decline-expectations-for-bitcoin-and-ethereum-prices-decreasing-master-analyst-explains-why-he-listed-his-expectations-based-on-the-feds-decision/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:07
Bitcoin officially integrates Starknet staking mechanism

PANews reported on September 15th that Starknet has completed its Bitcoin staking integration upgrade. BTC holders can now participate in the Starknet consensus with a staking weight of 25% and STRK holdings of 75%. Wrapped BTC assets such as WBTC, LBTC, tBTC, and SolvBTC are supported, and validators can deploy BTC delegation pools. The rewards mechanism will launch on September 30th, and the unstaking period for STRK and BTC stakers will be unified to 7 days.
PANews2025/09/15 17:07
