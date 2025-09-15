MEXC birža
Expert: ‘The Flows are Coming, XRP Was Built for This’ – Here’s What it Means
ISO 20022 deadline looms, banks prepare for global transition. Expert highlights XRP’s role as bridge for settlement flows. Ripple case resolved, attention shifts to XRP’s real-world utility. According to a video shared by Ripple Van Winkle, a crypto researcher, on X, the global banking sector faces a definitive shift as the ISO 20022 standard becomes mandatory in November 2025. He emphasized that this deadline would be the last phase, and banks were not allowed additional extensions or delays. The video underlined that all the major financial institutions are expected to use the new messaging standard. This progress is set to shift trillions of settlement flows onto modernized rails that will provide more speed and efficiency to transactions. XRP Positioned Ahead of the Transition Ripple Van Winkle highlighted that XRP was built to align with ISO 20022, making it an asset that could play a direct role in the migration. He showed that XRP is already a payment bridge, and it has a chance to interoperate between various networks as banks start adapting to the new standard. Also Read: Pundit: ‘XRP Will Explode in 3 Days’ – Here’s What’s Coming November 2025 = FINAL ISO 20022 deadline. No more delays. Every major bank will be forced onto new rails… and $XRP was built for this exact standard. This isn’t speculation. It’s documented.The bridge is ready. The flows are coming. Repricing isn’t a dream — it’s math. pic.twitter.com/O85NG8SgJz — Ripple Van Winkle | Crypto Researcher (@RipBullWinkle) September 14, 2025 It is noted that the design of the XRP Ledger may enable settlement flows to be traced in real time once the migration speed increases. As the legal lawsuit of Ripple vs. the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission came to an end, with both sides discarding their appeals, regulatory uncertainty has been removed, which further strengthens the case of XRP. Implications for Banks and Markets The final deadline places mounting pressure on banks to upgrade infrastructure ahead of the transition. Lack of compliance may interfere with access to modern settlement systems, which explains the urgency of changing before November 2025. Meanwhile, there is increasing interest in using XRP as the system changes. Analysts believe that once flows begin shifting, XRP’s role as a bridge asset could become more visible across global networks. Conclusion Ripple Van Winkle’s comments highlight the scale of the ISO 20022 transition and the possible significance of XRP within it. With the deadline approaching, discussions around the asset’s relevance to future settlement flows continue to gain traction in financial circles. Also Read: Here’s How High XRP Could Realistically Trade Over the Next 12 Months Following ETF Approvals The post Expert: ‘The Flows are Coming, XRP Was Built for This’ – Here’s What it Means appeared first on 36Crypto.
Pi Network Commences Final Testnet1 Blockchain Upgrade Ahead of Mainnet Transition
TLDR Pi Network completed Testnet1 upgrade to v23, final step before mainnet. Mainnet will follow after Testnet2 also upgrades to protocol version 23. Upgrade improves transaction handling, scalability, and system stability. Pi Network will speak at TOKEN2049 and launch the new game PiOnline. Pi Network has begun its final upgrade on Testnet1, moving closer to [...] The post Pi Network Commences Final Testnet1 Blockchain Upgrade Ahead of Mainnet Transition appeared first on CoinCentral.
Blockchain-based satellite solves the global digital divide
The post Blockchain-based satellite solves the global digital divide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Food, clothing, shelter — and now, the internet. The list of basic life necessities has gained an extra requirement, yet many still can’t access it. Social media may have us under the illusion that the entire world has access to high-speed internet, but the reality is rather different. A staggering 2.6 billion people are offline, approximately one-third of the world’s population. There is a dire need for an alternative to rewrite the rules of who gets connected and how. Summary Traditional telecoms leave billions offline, especially in rural and low-income regions. Low Earth Orbit satellites slash launch costs by 95% and deliver fast, low-latency internet where cables can’t reach. Satellite broadband adoption is booming — growing 52.5% year over year compared to just 7.4% for fibre. But high costs and centralized corporate control still block true digital inclusion. DePIN could flip the model, giving communities ownership, autonomy, and income from their own networks. Despite telecommunications companies touting seemingly affordable packages with unlimited calls and data, costs are still prohibitively expensive for many in low-income countries. Rural areas especially face infrastructure limitations, with many telcos opting to avoid deploying in these areas due to high costs, geographic barriers, and low return on investment. A new orbit for connectivity With billions offline, the world needs an alternative solution to bring the UN’s vision of providing universal internet access to fruition. One method attracting attention in recent years is deploying a constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. These LEO satellites circle the Earth at a lower altitude than geosynchronous satellites, orbiting between 160 km and 2,000 km, reducing latency and improving coverage in areas where traditional infrastructure is lacking.…
DOGE Plunges by Double Digits Daily as BTC Price Slides Below $115K: Market Watch
The total crypto market cap is down by over $60 billion daily.
Pump.Fun (PUMP) Price: Livestream Comeback Fuels Token Rally to New Heights
TLDR PUMP token crossed $3 billion market cap milestone for the first time on Sunday Co-founder claims platform surpasses Rumble in concurrent livestreams and targets Kick Token hit new all-time high of $0.00849, gaining 71% over the past week Daily buyback program purchasing $2 million worth of PUMP tokens creates steady demand Platform’s controversial livestream [...] The post Pump.Fun (PUMP) Price: Livestream Comeback Fuels Token Rally to New Heights appeared first on CoinCentral.
Nhà phân tích dự đoán chính xác đợt tăng Solana chia sẻ mục tiêu tiếp theo
The post Nhà phân tích dự đoán chính xác đợt tăng Solana chia sẻ mục tiêu tiếp theo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nhà phân tích dự đoán chính xác đợt tăng Solana chia sẻ mục tiêu tiếp theo Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/analyst-predicted-solana-rally-shares-next-target-vn/
Native Markets To Test USDH Stablecoin Within Days After Winning Hyperliquid Vote
The crypto industry is warning the Bank of England against imposing limits on stablecoin holdings, after a Financial Times report said it plans to cap [...]
Native Markets Wins USDH Ticker for Hyperliquid’s New Stablecoin After Vote
The post Native Markets Wins USDH Ticker for Hyperliquid’s New Stablecoin After Vote appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Native Markets has officially won the USDH ticker for Hyperliquid’s upcoming US dollar stablecoin, after a community vote by HYPE stakers and validators. This victory comes after a competitive race that drew some of the biggest names in the stablecoin and DeFi space, highlighting the growing interest in native stablecoins. USDH HIP-1 and ERC-20 Launch …
XRP out of Millionaire Club, Transactions Plunging to Zero
XRP loses its current market placement and might lose even more if recovery does not come around
Native Markets secure USDH stablecoin ticker on Hyperliquid
The post Native Markets secure USDH stablecoin ticker on Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Validators on Hyperliquid have voted to hand the long-reserved USDH ticker to Native Markets, clearing the way for the project to issue the network’s native stablecoin. Native Markets co-founder Max Fiege announced the outcome on Sept. 14, saying HYPE stakers and validator operators supported the proposal. According to him: “Native Markets has been awarded the USDH ticker on Hyperliquid. Thank you to all HYPE stakers and network validators for their time and effort in reviewing the proposals put forward.” Native Markets’ victory came against stiff competition from major stablecoin issuers, including Ethena, Paxos, and Agora. Each rival pitched aggressive revenue-sharing models to strengthen Hyperliquid’s ecosystem, offering to funnel yield into buybacks or ecosystem growth. However, Native Markets’ proposal resonated with validators thanks to its detailed reserve structure, compliance safeguards, and the leadership team’s deep involvement with the decentralized exchange. Native Markets was formed specifically to develop USDH, with the aim of reducing the $200 million in annual value leakage the Hyperliquid protocol has faced. The project submitted its proposal less than two hours after Hyperliquid first announced the stablecoin, stressing its determination to lead the effort. The proposal outlined that USDH will be issued directly on Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM network. Reserves will be fully backed by US Treasuries and cash, with on-chain assets managed by Superstate through Bridge and off-chain reserves initially held by BlackRock. For compliance, issuance will run through Bridge, which already holds money transmission and MSB licenses in both the US and Europe. Meanwhile, revenue from the stablecoin reserves will be split evenly, with half directed to HYPE buybacks and the Assistance Fund, and the other half dedicated to expanding USDH adoption. What next? According to Feige, his team is committed to deploying both the HIP-1 version of USDH and an ERC-20 token. He said the rollout would…
